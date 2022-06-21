NA Projected to Lead 5G Subs, Internet Society Board Members, Shentel Expands and Hires

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2022 – Telecommunications equipment provider Ericsson released its latest edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report, saying 5G is the “fastest growing mobile technology generation ever.”

The report from the company, which provides 5G equipment to telecom companies, projects that there will be over one billion global subscribers in 2022 and 4.4 billion in 2027, and that global mobile network data traffic has doubled in the past two years.

Ericsson explains that “this traffic growth was driven by increased smartphone and mobile broadband usage, as well as the digitalization of society and industries,” and says it draws several hundred million people to become new mobile broadband subscribers every year.

A press release also states that fixed wireless access will account for 20 percent of all mobile data network traffic in 2022, and also that 60 percent of global mobile network data traffic is expected to be over 5G networks by 2027.”

“North America is forecast to lead the world in 5G subscription penetration in the next five years with nine-of-every-ten subscriptions in the region expected to be 5G in 2027,” the report said.

Internet Society announces new board of trustees members

On June 20, the Internet Society, an internet access non-profit, announced four new members to its board of trustees.

Charles Mok, visiting scholar at the Global Digital Policy Incubator of the Cyber Policy Center at Stanford University; Sagarika Wickramasekera, an assistant network manager at Sriplaee Campus, University of Colombo, Sri Lanka; Barry Leiba, the director of internet standards at Futurewei Technologies; and Victor Kuarsingh, senior director of network engineering and delivery at Oracle Cloud Infrastructure were elected this year to the board.

“All four new trustees will serve three-year terms which commenced with the Internet Society board’s 2022 Annual General Meeting held 18-19, June” a press release stated.

A press release also added that, the board reappointed Muhammad Shabbir to a one-year term to fill the seat left by the resignation of board member Mamounia Diop.

Shentel expands Glo Fiber to Delaware and appoints new senior vice president of sales and marketing

Telecom Shentel announced plans for Glo Fiber to expand its fiber network in the mid-Atlantic region to Sussex County, Delaware, bringing internet speeds of up to 2 Gigabits per second.

According to a June 16 press release, this expansion is Glo Fiber’s first project in Delaware, delivering “an all-fiber choice for high speed, reliable service to over 21,000 homes in the county.” Construction is planned for the start of 2023.

The release states that by “using Shentel’s 7,600-mile regional fiber network, Glo Fiber can ensure high speeds, low latency, and fair pricing.”

“This expansion will continue to grow the Glo brand in new markets where residents and businesses alike will reap the benefits of having access to our state-of-the-art fiber product,” said Chris Kyle, vice president of industry affairs and regulatory.

Shentel also announced Monday that Dara Leslie will be the new senior vice president of sales and marketing to guide revenue strategy for the company.

A press release stated that Dara brings with her more than 20 years of experience in the broadband industry, with 10 years at cable company Comcast and various leadership roles at Atlantic Broadband for the Maryland and Delaware region.

“Dara’s extensive marketing, sales, and operational experience will be a force multiplier for Shentel as we continue to expand our footprint,” said Ed McKay, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Shentel.