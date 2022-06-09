Partnership Pitfalls and Best Practices That Municipalities Should Know

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2022 – A contentious debate about whether the Federal Communications Commission should force pole-attachment rates to expedite broadband deployment shows no signs of abating.

During a Broadband Breakfast Live Online conversation on the topic in late April, representatives from utilities split from representatives of broadband providers and nonprofits, arguing for changes to current FCC policies.

In March, the FCC voted to seek comment on how utilities and pole attachers would share in the costs of pole replacements.

The event, which took place on April 27, examined ratepayer experience in terms of pole access, with significant contribution from Western Carolina University professor of economics Edward Lopez as he brought his experiences conducting research on how much from a quantitative perspective current policy on poles truly serves public interest.

Lopez pointed to a lack of competition in pole attachment as holding up public welfare and has found, through his studies, particular problems with this in North Carolina.

It is not a lack of investment into pole attachment which causes gaps in broadband service, he said. noting considerable attention to and funding for broadband through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.

“The investment is there,” said Lopez.

According to Lopez, Florida and Kentucky are two of the states where delays like this that prevent expansion of connectivity create the most pronounced financial losses.

Others the panel, including internet provider Charter Communications’ vice president of policy Marc Paul, praised the commission’s efforts to expedite pole attachments.

Utilities Technology Council CEO Sheryl Riggs said that to develop effective policy, broadband ratepayers must become involved in the discussion of possibilities.

“We need to get them involved, educated and in conversations as well so that they can provide insight and input,” said Riggs.

Riggs emphasized the need for collaboration between all entities involved in policymaking, such as her own UTC, with governmental bodies rather than just relying on FCC to resolve all issues surrounding pole attachment.

She noted that federal statute does not require utilities to replace the poles that hold fiber lines during ongoing servicing to expand broadband, but that the utility companies have done and will continue to do so in the interest of working to improve service for the public.

In the absence of successful, substantive action on pole policy, Riggs cautioned that project costs could just float down to ratepayers and prevent policymakers from being able to say they increasing access in unserved and underserved areas.

“If it’s going to come down to the utilities and then it’s going to just float to the ratepayers then have we really resolved the issue of deploying broadband to unserved areas, or underserved areas?” she asked.

