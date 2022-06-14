Infrastructure
Sean Gonsalves: New York’s First Bite of the Municipal Broadband Apple
Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $10-million grant award for the state’s first foray into municipal broadband.
Breaking new ground in New York, state leaders are launching the first municipal fiber-to-the-home projects in the Empire State with funds from its new ConnectALL initiative.
Four small rural communities in four different counties will be the beneficiaries of New York’s initial foray into municipal broadband, targeting “areas where existing state-owned fiber can create a fiber bridge between large data centers (first mile) and individual homes (last mile), primarily in rural areas that are not serviced by private broadband providers.”
At the end of May, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced the $10 million grant award, which will fund fiber deployments to the Village of Sherburne in Chenango County, the Town of Nichols in Tioga County, the Town of Diana in Lewis County, and the Town of Pitcairn in St. Lawrence County.
A ‘banner day’ for municipal broadband
A collaborative project that includes the Empire State Development office, the Development Authority of the North Country and the Southern Tier Network, the initial deployment will be managed by the New York Power Authority and begin in Sherburne.
In Sherburne (est. pop. 1,300), NYPA will be joining forces with the village’s municipal utility, Sherburne Electric, a NYPA municipal electricity customer, to extend NYPA’s existing middle mile fiber network and bring last-mile FTTH connectivity to the village’s 1,800 homes and businesses. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the year with residential and business service to be offered by yet-to-be-named private Internet Service Providers (ISPs).
When the grant was announced, Sherburne Mayor William Acee lauded the effort as “a banner day for Sherburne Electric customers.”
“The prospect of having broadband Internet access available to all of Sherburne’s residents and businesses is the modern-day equivalent of the arrival of the railroad. New, affordable broadband Internet access will symbolically expand the boundaries of our community, and help forge deeper connections between Sherburne, and the world beyond,” Acee said.
When we spoke to Mayor Acee this week, he said, the plan is to build an open-access network and lease the infrastructure to private ISPs interested in providing the retail service.
Not only will the network ultimately offer Sherburne residents and businesses more choice in addition to the incumbent providers who already serve the area (Charter Spectrum, Frontier and FirstLight), Acee said, it will also enhance the municipal utility’s operations.
“As a municipally-owned electric system, one thing I’ve been pushing for is the ability to have a communication network that can handle load management and distributed energy resources and you need a robust communication system for that,” he said.
With the infusion of state grant funds, Acee said, it allows the previously planned network construction to be finished by the end of 2022 instead of the initial four-year timeline local planners originally thought.
Outside of Sherburne, the other three communities (Nichols in Tioga County, Diana in Lewis County, and Pitcairn in St. Lawrence County) will be next in line for what state leaders are calling a “ConnectALL Pilot Initiative.”
Incubating publicly-owned networks in new ecosystem
These new municipal broadband projects were made possible by a $220 billion state budget bill that was passed in April of this year and includes $1 billion for the state’s ConnectALL initiative, which Gov. Hochul’s office described as “the largest ever investment in New York’s 21st century infrastructure.”
The bill established an ecosystem for the cultivation of municipal broadband, a departure from New York state lawmaker’s previous approaches which relied on the existing telecom companies to solve the state’s connectivity challenges.
The bill created a municipal assistance program to provide grant funding to municipalities, state and local authorities to plan and build local, publicly-owned broadband infrastructure. It also repealed the fees associated with laying fiber cables along state highways and empowered the NYPA “to enter into lease agreements with other state instrumentalities and municipal entities for the use of excess capacity in the authority’s fiber optic communications infrastructure to provide affordable, high-speed broadband in unserved and underserved communities in the state.”
As Municipal Networks reported in April, that particular provision was important because NYPA has over 1,400 miles of transmission lines running across the state, much of which has fiber running in the same path. And the big telecom companies worked hard to block that provision from becoming law.
Looking even beyond the four communities that will first be targeted, NYPA’s middle mile infrastructure can now be used as backhaul by the dozens of communities in New York with municipal electric utilities currently served by NYPA, which would dramatically lower operation expenses for last mile fiber networks in those communities.
All of those towns and cities with municipal electric utilities have access to capital and an existing electric grid. They also own the poles, drops, and bucket trucks as well as have a trusted relationship with their ratepayers. With the addition of the NYPA provision, it will significantly lower barriers to community networks throughout the state.
This article originally appeared on the Institute for Local Self Reliance’s Municipal Broadband project on June 9, 2022, and is reprinted with permission.
AT&T Says Gigabit Download Speed Demand Continues to Grow
‘We’re projecting a 5x increase in data consumption from 2021 to 2025.’
NASHVILLE, June 15, 2022 – The demand for gigabit-speed fiber connectivity continues to grow, said company representatives during a Fiber Connect conference session on Tuesday, as some companies are testing download speeds beyond what’s currently available.
“We’re projecting a 5x increase in data consumption from 2021 to 2025,” said Chris Altomari, vice president of broadband network product management for AT&T. “There’s no evidence that suggests it’s going to slow down in the next couple of years.”
The comments come after AT&T announced Friday that it has reached 20 Gigabits per second symmetric speeds on its network in a test. The company said in a press release that the speeds were achieved with “minimal infrastructure upgrades” and runs on the same fiber optic cables that it currently uses.
“Fiber is the answer and multi-gigabit speeds are the answer,” Altomari added. “I’m seeing the need for multi-gig and maybe not just the need, but reliance.”
The comments also come after an official from the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration said the agency, which is handling $42.5 billion in broadband infrastructure funds to give to the states, has a preference for fiber infrastructure versus other technologies, such as wireless or fixed-wireless.
Ashley Church, a general manager at Google Fiber, added that fiber demand is increasing as customers find innovative ways to use the internet that require the faster speeds that fiber can provide. “The internet has become what it has become because of these increasing speeds.”
States Must Review ISP Capabilities When Awarding Federal Infrastructure Funds
‘[State] decision makers in this program need to be careful about who is the qualified and experienced provider.’
WASHINGTON, June 14, 2022 – States should ensure telecoms trusted with billions in federal infrastructure funds can do the job before giving them the money, according to experts at an Information Technology and Innovation Foundation webinar on Tuesday.
“[State] decision makers in this program need to be careful about who is the qualified and experienced provider and who is going to be able to actually deliver,” said Alex Minard, state legislative counsel at the NCTA, Internet and Television Association.
State broadband offices should look at the ISP’s broadband deployment plans and company track records to determine whether the provider has sufficient capacity to complete the project, said Paul Garnett, CEO of the broadband consulting firm the Vernonburg Group.
An ISP’s customer base and experience in broadband deployment can help states determine whether to invest in the company, added Garnett.
Minard added that ISP’s that provide a matching fund demonstrate their desire to work with the state and follow-through with their commitments.
He added that states must consider the costs of the project in regard to available funds, the likelihood of sign-ups from community members, and who will run the cybersecurity of the network in the long term.
State partnerships with ISP’s have been said to be essential for broadband deployment.
Private-Public Partnerships Require Trust, Say State Broadband Officers
As federal funding rolls out, states and local communities must consider partnerships with local service providers.
NASHVILLE, June 14, 2022 – State broadband officers at Fiber Connect said Monday that developing trust between private and public sectors for partnerships will be essential for broadband builds in the wake of new federal funding programs.
“I don’t know how any of us can do our jobs at the state level if we didn’t want partnerships,” Tamarah Holmes, director of Virginia’s office of broadband, said Monday.
Partnerships exist when the public sector, or government agencies, hire private companies to build broadband infrastructure, though there are a variety of models that states may choose from.
“Building trust and responsibility with each other” will be essential, added Godfrey Enjady, president of the National Tribal Telecommunication Association. Providers and communities must be able to talk and coordinate with one another, he said.
It is encouraging, said Laura Spining, deputy associate administrator at National Telecommunications and Information Administration, that partnerships are shifting the dynamic by leading conversation with how they will meet public needs. The NTIA is tasked with handing out to states $42.5 billion as part of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act.
Jessica Simmons, deputy CIO for broadband at the Georgia Technology Authority, said she recognized the importance of partnerships and has developed a program, called the Broadband Ready Program, for communities to increase attractiveness to broadband providers. The program helps ensure that communities are connected to the state resources that will enable them to effectively deploy broadband and make it available more widely in the communities.
The program also includes ensuring that communities don’t impose to infrastructure investments by, for example, restricting pole attachments for fiber deployements.
“Partnerships will be tough,” said Enjady, “but, if you can forge them, I think you’ll see a lot of good come out of it.”
This comes after panelists at the Mountain Connect 2022 conference said last month that states that prioritize partnerships will be more successful in their pursuit of funding from the Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment program.
