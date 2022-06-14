Infrastructure
Sean Gonsalves: New York’s First Bite of the Municipal Broadband Apple
Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $10-million grant award for the state’s first foray into municipal broadband.
Breaking new ground in New York, state leaders are launching the first municipal fiber-to-the-home projects in the Empire State with funds from its new ConnectALL initiative.
Four small rural communities in four different counties will be the beneficiaries of New York’s initial foray into municipal broadband, targeting “areas where existing state-owned fiber can create a fiber bridge between large data centers (first mile) and individual homes (last mile), primarily in rural areas that are not serviced by private broadband providers.”
At the end of May, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced the $10 million grant award, which will fund fiber deployments to the Village of Sherburne in Chenango County, the Town of Nichols in Tioga County, the Town of Diana in Lewis County, and the Town of Pitcairn in St. Lawrence County.
A ‘banner day’ for municipal broadband
A collaborative project that includes the Empire State Development office, the Development Authority of the North Country and the Southern Tier Network, the initial deployment will be managed by the New York Power Authority and begin in Sherburne.
In Sherburne (est. pop. 1,300), NYPA will be joining forces with the village’s municipal utility, Sherburne Electric, a NYPA municipal electricity customer, to extend NYPA’s existing middle mile fiber network and bring last-mile FTTH connectivity to the village’s 1,800 homes and businesses. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the year with residential and business service to be offered by yet-to-be-named private Internet Service Providers (ISPs).
When the grant was announced, Sherburne Mayor William Acee lauded the effort as “a banner day for Sherburne Electric customers.”
“The prospect of having broadband Internet access available to all of Sherburne’s residents and businesses is the modern-day equivalent of the arrival of the railroad. New, affordable broadband Internet access will symbolically expand the boundaries of our community, and help forge deeper connections between Sherburne, and the world beyond,” Acee said.
When we spoke to Mayor Acee this week, he said, the plan is to build an open-access network and lease the infrastructure to private ISPs interested in providing the retail service.
Not only will the network ultimately offer Sherburne residents and businesses more choice in addition to the incumbent providers who already serve the area (Charter Spectrum, Frontier and FirstLight), Acee said, it will also enhance the municipal utility’s operations.
“As a municipally-owned electric system, one thing I’ve been pushing for is the ability to have a communication network that can handle load management and distributed energy resources and you need a robust communication system for that,” he said.
With the infusion of state grant funds, Acee said, it allows the previously planned network construction to be finished by the end of 2022 instead of the initial four-year timeline local planners originally thought.
Outside of Sherburne, the other three communities (Nichols in Tioga County, Diana in Lewis County, and Pitcairn in St. Lawrence County) will be next in line for what state leaders are calling a “ConnectALL Pilot Initiative.”
Incubating publicly-owned networks in new ecosystem
These new municipal broadband projects were made possible by a $220 billion state budget bill that was passed in April of this year and includes $1 billion for the state’s ConnectALL initiative, which Gov. Hochul’s office described as “the largest ever investment in New York’s 21st century infrastructure.”
The bill established an ecosystem for the cultivation of municipal broadband, a departure from New York state lawmaker’s previous approaches which relied on the existing telecom companies to solve the state’s connectivity challenges.
The bill created a municipal assistance program to provide grant funding to municipalities, state and local authorities to plan and build local, publicly-owned broadband infrastructure. It also repealed the fees associated with laying fiber cables along state highways and empowered the NYPA “to enter into lease agreements with other state instrumentalities and municipal entities for the use of excess capacity in the authority’s fiber optic communications infrastructure to provide affordable, high-speed broadband in unserved and underserved communities in the state.”
As Municipal Networks reported in April, that particular provision was important because NYPA has over 1,400 miles of transmission lines running across the state, much of which has fiber running in the same path. And the big telecom companies worked hard to block that provision from becoming law.
Looking even beyond the four communities that will first be targeted, NYPA’s middle mile infrastructure can now be used as backhaul by the dozens of communities in New York with municipal electric utilities currently served by NYPA, which would dramatically lower operation expenses for last mile fiber networks in those communities.
All of those towns and cities with municipal electric utilities have access to capital and an existing electric grid. They also own the poles, drops, and bucket trucks as well as have a trusted relationship with their ratepayers. With the addition of the NYPA provision, it will significantly lower barriers to community networks throughout the state.
This article originally appeared on the Institute for Local Self Reliance’s Municipal Broadband project on June 9, 2022, and is reprinted with permission.
Funding
States Broadband Offices Outline Plans for Billions in Broadband Funds
Officials from Idaho, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine and New Mexico outline how they are preparing for broadband funding.
KEYSTONE, Colo., June 13, 2022 – Representatives from the state broadband offices of Idaho, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine and New Mexico last month at the Mountain Connect conference outlined plans for how they expect to use and distribute billions in upcoming federal dollars.
Louisiana’s state office plans to stretch its funding by structuring the scoring criteria for its grant program to incentivize additional matching funds from grant applicants. When distributing capital project funds, the state received about 170 applications offering 40 percent matching funds on average, with some applicants contributing a match as high as 80 to 90 percent. “We were thrilled to see that by heavily incentivizing the match, it boosted match percentage by an additional 20% of the project,” said Thomas Tyler, deputy director of ConnectLA.
One of the state’s current priorities is building reliance on local businesses. To help achieve this goal, applicants will receive additional points for contracting with a small business or a better-known business, or if the applicant themselves is a small business or better-known business. Another priority of the state is workforce development.
“We have worked with all of our providers to work with our local community and technical college systems, to help identify and structure curriculum in the state to get people trained on how to build these networks and provide services to keep them running. We want to keep these jobs in our state,” said Tyler.
Other ways states are maximizing funds is by weighing the cost-efficiency of using different technologies, encouraging efficiency in the middle-mile, and awarding projects that will result in the most households served.
The scoring criteria state offices are using varies and tends to reflect the state’s development priorities.
The state of New Mexico used eight major criteria to score CPF applicants, according to Sandeep Taxali, program advisor to the Illinois and New Mexico broadband offices. The categories include broadband impact, community participation, financial stability, organizational capability, project radius, cost efficiency, service options, and open access. New Mexico CPF applicants received extra points for incorporating the needs of public safety networks in their designs, including customized letters of support from community members, as well as offering Gigabit service and offering three to four Internet service tiers.
In Idaho, the office is putting effort toward finding in-kind matches that can benefit cities and counties, including waiving permit fees, and streamlining processes, according to Eric Forsch, broadband development manager at Idaho Commerce. “Communities need to have skin in the game, but make sure you’re not financially burdening them with money they don’t really have,” said Forsch.
The states will also use different systems and structures to distribute the funding.
In Maine, the broadband office will be distributing the state’s broadband funds through two public instrumentalities, or quasi-government agencies, according to Peggy Schaffer, executive director of ConnectME. Public instrumentalities have less rigorous requirements on how the state can distribute the funds, which allows the broadband office to move faster and respond more quickly, as money rolls through the system.
Meanwhile in Idaho, CPF and Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment funding will move through the Idaho Broadband Fund administered by the state’s Department of Commerce, while grant approval will fall to Idaho’s Broadband Advisory Board.
In Louisiana, the Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity will disperse funds through the state’s competitive grant program, the Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities program.
The states of New Mexico, Illinois, and Louisiana will be implementing different requirements and scoring criteria before distributing BEAD funding in order to comply with the NTIA program’s provisions.
Fiber
NTIA Official Acknowledges Clear Preference for Fiber in Infrastructure Deployment Program
Attendance at the fiber show jumped from 2,041 attendees last June to 2,854 registrants as of Friday.
NASHVILLE, June 13, 2022 – A Biden administration official working on broadband infrastructure deployment said Monday that he wasn’t afraid to explicitly state that the U.S. Commerce Department favors fiber over other technologies.
“You will see that we have clearly expressed a preference for fiber,” said Andy Berke, who enjoys the title of “Special Representative for Broadband” at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the Commerce Department agency responsible for broadband funding.
“Fiber is future proof. If we put something in the ground, we know we are only going to have to put in the ground once.”
Berke was speaking at the kickoff of Fiber Connect here, the trade show of the Fiber Broadband Association. Attendance at the show jumped from 2,041 attendees last June to 2,854 registrants for this year’s conference as of Friday.
Fiber Broadband Association CEO Gary Bolton used his welcoming remarks to take a victory lap for the association.
‘If it’s not fiber, it’s not broadband’
“The market and our government have finally come to the conclusion that if it’s not fiber, it’s not broadband,” referring to the technology-specific tag line of his trade association.
Following the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in November 2021, Bolton said, his group went to work crafting the a “playbook” for deployment of broadband that was issued jointly by the Fiber Broadband Association and NTCA, the Rural Broadband Association.
Issued in March, Bolton said that he and NTCA are working to update the playbook based upon specific guidelines released by the NTIA in the notice of funding opportunity for the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment. Those were released in May.
“While the NTIA NOFO was a huge victory for fiber broadband, the fight is far from over,” Bolton continued. “The rules are in our favor, but we need to work diligently with every state and every territorial broadband office and state policymaker to make sure that the nation’s broadband infrastructure is built with future-proof fiber.”
As mayor of Chattanooga, Berke touted the gigabit city
Berke, who hails a few hours down the road from Chattanooga, Tennessee, came on stage soon after Bolton finished.
As mayor, he led Chattanooga to become the first city in the country to offer symmetrical gigabit per second broadband service — available via fiber-optics — to every resident.
That service was offered by EPB, a subsidiary of the city’s municipal power provider.
Questioned about whether the agency was “starting to see some pushback about the preference for fiber,” Berke said that BEAD funds won’t go exclusively for fiber builds.
“The geography of Alaska and the density of Alaska are a lot different from Rhode Island,” Berke replied.
In spite of NTIA’s preference for fiber, it will be up to state broadband officers to make final decisions about which technology providers will receive their BEAD sub-grants. “It is not about the technology. At the end of the day, it is about being good stewards of the taxpayer’s money.”
“If we do it once” with fiber, the Biden administration will “save the taxpayers from having to do it again” in future years, Berke said.
U.S. senator from Tennessee makes an appearance
U.S. Sen. Bill Hagarty, R-Tenn., also came on stage and addressed the audience the briefly.
Hagarty, one of 30 Republicans to vote against IIJA in August 2021, acknowledged “concerns” about the measure, but also said that it represented a “tremendous opportunity.”
“The pandemic has underscored how critical broadband access is,” he said.
Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the amount of Fiber Connect attendees in 2021. The number was 2,041, not about 1,500. The story has been corrected.
Infrastructure
Broadband Breakfast Interview With Pinpoint Capital Advisors’ Andrew Semenak
Real convergence has taken hold in the fiber, wireless infrastructure and data center asset class categories.
Internet service providers building out fiber infrastructure need to be aware of their options for capital expansion as they consider their options under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
That’s the message that Andrew Semenak, Managing Director of Pinpoint Capital Advisors, provided in a recent question and answer video with Broadband Breakfast’s Drew Clark.
In the interview, Semenak discussed the inter-relationship between fiber, wireless infrastructure and data center assets. He described the 12 years, 19 deals and $3.0 billion in transaction value to arrangements facilitated by Pinpoint Capital Advisors.
“When we first started out in digital infrastructure, those sectors were all separate and well-defined sectors to their own,” Semenak said. “Real conference has taken hold and they are really interconnected: Fiber is so critical to a wireless tower site for backhaul purposes, and data centers need very significant interconnectivity. Fiber is providing that.”
Indeed, Semenak said, “we have started to talk about small data centers at the tower site. And the investment community is really beginning to focus on it.”
