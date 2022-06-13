Funding
States Broadband Offices Outline Plans for Billions in Broadband Funds
Officials from Idaho, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine and New Mexico outline how they are preparing for broadband funding.
KEYSTONE, Colo., June 13, 2022 – Representatives from the state broadband offices of Idaho, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine and New Mexico last month at the Mountain Connect conference outlined plans for how they expect to use and distribute billions in upcoming federal dollars.
Louisiana’s state office plans to stretch its funding by structuring the scoring criteria for its grant program to incentivize additional matching funds from grant applicants. When distributing capital project funds, the state received about 170 applications offering 40 percent matching funds on average, with some applicants contributing a match as high as 80 to 90 percent. “We were thrilled to see that by heavily incentivizing the match, it boosted match percentage by an additional 20% of the project,” said Thomas Tyler, deputy director of ConnectLA.
One of the state’s current priorities is building reliance on local businesses. To help achieve this goal, applicants will receive additional points for contracting with a small business or a better-known business, or if the applicant themselves is a small business or better-known business. Another priority of the state is workforce development.
“We have worked with all of our providers to work with our local community and technical college systems, to help identify and structure curriculum in the state to get people trained on how to build these networks and provide services to keep them running. We want to keep these jobs in our state,” said Tyler.
Other ways states are maximizing funds is by weighing the cost-efficiency of using different technologies, encouraging efficiency in the middle-mile, and awarding projects that will result in the most households served.
The scoring criteria state offices are using varies and tends to reflect the state’s development priorities.
The state of New Mexico used eight major criteria to score CPF applicants, according to Sandeep Taxali, program advisor to the Illinois and New Mexico broadband offices. The categories include broadband impact, community participation, financial stability, organizational capability, project radius, cost efficiency, service options, and open access. New Mexico CPF applicants received extra points for incorporating the needs of public safety networks in their designs, including customized letters of support from community members, as well as offering Gigabit service and offering three to four Internet service tiers.
In Idaho, the office is putting effort toward finding in-kind matches that can benefit cities and counties, including waiving permit fees, and streamlining processes, according to Eric Forsch, broadband development manager at Idaho Commerce. “Communities need to have skin in the game, but make sure you’re not financially burdening them with money they don’t really have,” said Forsch.
The states will also use different systems and structures to distribute the funding.
In Maine, the broadband office will be distributing the state’s broadband funds through two public instrumentalities, or quasi-government agencies, according to Peggy Schaffer, executive director of ConnectME. Public instrumentalities have less rigorous requirements on how the state can distribute the funds, which allows the broadband office to move faster and respond more quickly, as money rolls through the system.
Meanwhile in Idaho, CPF and Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment funding will move through the Idaho Broadband Fund administered by the state’s Department of Commerce, while grant approval will fall to Idaho’s Broadband Advisory Board.
In Louisiana, the Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity will disperse funds through the state’s competitive grant program, the Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities program.
The states of New Mexico, Illinois, and Louisiana will be implementing different requirements and scoring criteria before distributing BEAD funding in order to comply with the NTIA program’s provisions.
Fiber
NTIA Official Acknowledges Clear Preference for Fiber in Infrastructure Deployment Program
Attendance at the fiber show nearly doubled from about 1,500 attendees last June to 2,854 registrants as of Friday.
NASHVILLE, June 13, 2022 – A Biden administration official working on broadband infrastructure deployment said Monday that he wasn’t afraid to explicitly state that the U.S. Commerce Department favors fiber over other technologies.
“You will see that we have clearly expressed a preference for fiber,” said Andy Berke, who enjoys the title of “Special Representative for Broadband” at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the Commerce Department agency responsible for broadband funding.
“Fiber is future proof. If we put something in the ground, we know we are only going to have to put in the ground once.”
Berke was speaking at the kickoff of Fiber Connect here, the trade show of the Fiber Broadband Association. Attendance at the show nearly doubled versus last year, rising from a still-substantial 1,500 attendees last June to 2,854 registrants for this year’s conference as of Friday.
Fiber Broadband Association CEO Gary Bolton used his welcoming remarks to take a victory lap for the association.
‘If it’s not fiber, it’s not broadband’
“The market and our government have finally come to the conclusion that if it’s not fiber, it’s not broadband,” referring to the technology-specific tag line of his trade association.
Following the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in November 2021, Bolton said, his group went to work crafting the a “playbook” for deployment of broadband that was issued jointly by the Fiber Broadband Association and NTCA, the Rural Broadband Association.
Issued in March, Bolton said that he and NTCA are working to update the playbook based upon specific guidelines released by the NTIA in the notice of funding opportunity for the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment. Those were released in May.
“While the NTIA NOFO was a huge victory for fiber broadband, the fight is far from over,” Bolton continued. “The rules are in our favor, but we need to work diligently with every state and every territorial broadband office and state policymaker to make sure that the nation’s broadband infrastructure is built with future-proof fiber.”
As mayor of Chattanooga, Berke touted the gigabit city
Berke, who hails a few hours down the road from Chattanooga, Tennessee, came on stage soon after Bolton finished.
As mayor, he led Chattanooga to become the first city in the country to offer symmetrical gigabit per second broadband service — available via fiber-optics — to every resident.
That service was offered by EPB, a subsidiary of the city’s municipal power provider.
Questioned about whether the agency was “starting to see some pushback about the preference for fiber,” Berke said that BEAD funds won’t go exclusively for fiber builds.
“The geography of Alaska and the density of Alaska are a lot different from Rhode Island,” Berke replied.
In spite of NTIA’s preference for fiber, it will be up to state broadband officers to make final decisions about which technology providers will receive their BEAD sub-grants. “It is not about the technology. At the end of the day, it is about being good stewards of the taxpayer’s money.”
“If we do it once” with fiber, the Biden administration will “save the taxpayers from having to do it again” in future years, Berke said.
U.S. senator from Tennessee makes an appearance
U.S. Sen. Bill Hagarty, R-Tenn., also came on stage and addressed the audience the briefly.
Hagarty, one of 30 Republicans to vote against IIJA in August 2021, acknowledged “concerns” about the measure, but also said that it represented a “tremendous opportunity.”
“The pandemic has underscored how critical broadband access is,” he said.
Funding
At Oversight Hearing, GOP Senators Press NTIA Chief on Rate Regulation, Net Neutrality
Senators on Thursday said NTIA rules set regulated rates and impose net neutrality requirements.
WASHINGTON, June 10, 2022 – Senators at Thursday’s Oversight Committee of the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration expressed concern that the agency’s rules under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act do not meet Congress’s bipartisan wishes regarding regulated rates, net neutrality and wastefulness.
Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., said that some provisions in the notice of funding opportunity issued last month “disregard Congress’s intent with heavily regulated rates,” and said that the rules were in opposition to statutory prohibitions on rate regulation.
Alan Davidson, NTIA administrator and sole witness at the hearing, responded that affordability is a key goal of the rules. “We have looked at different ways to make sure that we are promoting affordability while still giving states the flexibility to approach it in the ways that are appropriate for their state.”
The provisions regarding providing a low-cost broadband option in the regulations in place to assure affordability for under or unserved communities, said Davidson.
Furthermore, he said, they do not state specific acceptable rates.
Thune further raised concerns that the NOFO prohibits subgrantees to impose “unjust or unreasonable network management practices.” He said that was a law regarding net neutrality practices, and he said that Congress had specifically excluded that from the IIJA.
Davidson replied that the provision is not a net neutrality requirement. Net neutrality is a “much broader concept” than is covered by the provision, he said.
“There are other agencies and organizations, parts of government, that are the right place to approach the net neutrality issue,” said Davidson. “This is not our role.”
Fact-checked maps are essential
The hearing further highlighted the importance of updated Federal Communications Commission maps to achieving IIJA’s goal of reaching all underserved areas while avoiding wasteful overbuilding.
Sens. Thune and Roger Wicker, R-Miss., both urged the NTIA to use completed and challenged-checked FCC maps for grant allocation – rather than preliminary versions of the maps.
“Past NTIA efforts have wasted precious tax dollars overbuilding in existing networks while not reaching the goal of reaching broadband to unserved communities,” said Wicker. “We do not want to make the same mistakes again.”
Fiber
Partnership Pitfalls and Best Practices That Municipalities Should Know
Industry experts detailed best practices for approaching public-private partnerships at Mountain Connect 2022.
KEYSTONE, Colo., June 9, 2022 – With many forthcoming federal broadband funding opportunities set to include recipient applicants pursuing public-private partnerships, the explosion of public entities moving into the broadband space is expected to continue, according to observers.
Industry experts convened at the Mountain Connect 2022 conference last month advised prospective grant applicants on new partnership models emerging in the current industry environment to foster a discussion on how different business models affect the success rates of municipal networks.
In her years of consulting experience, Valerie Wimer, vice president of business development for consulting firm JSI, said she has found that partnerships in which the municipality builds the network and then partners with a private network operator appear to have the most success. Additionally, three-way partnerships between electric utilities, local providers, and municipalities have proven to work well.
The panelists warned, however, of potential pitfalls associated with open access networks – in which one network is used by multiple internet service providers – saying that, in practice, there can be some difficulties attracting service providers to the network, particularly in rural areas.
Lit fiber over dark fiber
Wimer further advised that municipalities should light their fiber networks and provide capacity to service providers, rather than set up dark fiber networks and have providers light the network themselves. Though lit fiber networks require the municipality to invest more upfront than dark fiber networks, lit fiber tends to be more prosperous than dark fiber. According to Wilmer, this is because with lit fiber, service providers can simply contact the municipality to purchase network capacity on a per customer basis, to service end-users.
Municipalities scoping out public-private partnerships should also be aware that the technology they choose for the network holds the potential to impact the success of the network.
For example, municipalities that choose to run coaxial cable or radio frequency technology should be aware that these technologies require much more ongoing maintenance than technologies with lower operational expenses, such as fiber. In Wilmer’s experience, the fewer employees necessary for the municipality to have to keep the network running, the easier it is for the municipality to handle.
Wilmer advised municipalities and counties pursuing public-private partnerships to plan on the process taking up to 18 months.
