Terabit-Ready Network, Qualcomm Faces Class Action, Cryptocurrency Companies Block Withdrawals
Netly Fiber said Monday it has completed construction of the nation’s first terabit-ready fiber network.
June 14, 2022 – A privately funded open access network operator, Netly Fiber, announced Monday that it has completed construction of the nation’s first terabit-ready fiber network with its partner, Corning Incorporated, in Solana Beach, California.
“Every residence, business, traffic light, and institution in the city” was built with multiple, dedicated strands of fiber to eliminate splitters that would limit speeds, said a press release.
Although devices do not accept terabit speeds yet, this system will prevent replacements in the future as terabit speeds become the norm, the company said.
“We looked decades into the future to explore what bandwidth demand would be like, then built a Terabit-ready fiber network, capable of delivering future-proof speeds and capacity for generations to come,” said Jack Demers, CEO of Netly Fiber, in the release.
Netly Fiber will make the unlit fiber available to all service providers on “fair, wholesale terms.”
Qualcomm hit with antitrust class action in California
A complaint was filed in Federal Court in California against chip maker Qualcomm on Friday for alleged market abuse, marking the second effort to hold Qualcomm liable for abuse.
“For over a decade,” read the complaint, “Qualcomm has exploited its position as the dominant global provider of modem chips… in the form of inflated prices for cellular devices throughout the world.”
The complaint claims Qualcomm violated California’s antitrust and consumer protection laws, the Cartwright Act and the Unfair Competition Law, “both of which provide more liberal standards for liability than are available under the federal Sherman Act.” Thus, a company may be in violation of the Cartwright Act even if it does not violate the Sherman Act.
The plaintiffs seek an order that Qualcomm’s conduct is unlawful, “enjoining Qualcomm from continuing to engage in this and any similarly unlawful conduct, and awarding money damages, restitution, and all other relief to which Plaintiffs… are entitled.”
Cryptocurrency companies block withdrawals following drop in value
As the value of bitcoin plummeted over the weekend, some cryptocurrency companies began blocking users from withdrawing funds.
Celsius Network, a crypto lending company, announced Sunday that it would freeze all withdrawals and transfers due to “extreme market conditions.
“We are taking this action today to put Celsius in a better position to honor, over time, its withdrawal obligations,” said Celsius in a statement. “We are working with a singular focus: to protect and preserve assets to meet our obligations to customers.”
Binance, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, followed suit, temporarily halting withdrawals on Monday but resuming them later that day.
Global Tech Competition Bill, AT&T Hits 20 Gbps Symmetrical, Hargray Fiber in Georgia
The American Technology Leadership Act would establish a federal office to monitor U.S. tech competitiveness versus global players.
June 13, 2022 – Senators introduced Monday legislation that would establish a federal competition office to assess how the U.S. is doing on technological competitiveness versus other countries.
The American Technology Leadership Act – introduced by Sens. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Ben Sasse, R-Neb., and Mark Warner, D-Va. – would establish an Office of Global Competition Analysis and enable the government to “identify which technologies will matter most to America’s economic and national security; evaluate America’s technology leadership relative to other countries; and determine the appropriate policy response to ensure U.S. leadership,” according to a press release.
“We are currently in a tech war with China, and the urgency to keep the upper hand is growing,” Sasse said.
The bill allows that “the Office of Global Competition Analysis would be staffed by experts from the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and Defense, along with the Intelligence Community, and other relevant agencies,” the release noted.
“Our bipartisan legislation would fuse information across the federal government, including classified sources, to help us better understand U.S. competitiveness in technologies critical to our national security and economic prosperity and inform responses that will boost U.S. leadership,” added Bennet.
AT&T hits 20 Gbps symmetrical fiber network
AT&T announced Friday that it has reached 20 Gigabits per second symmetric speeds on its network.
This was tested in an AT&T lab out of Austin, Texas to harness new technology that it said will pave the way for commercial availability of 20 Gig speeds and beyond.
“This technology is what enabled us to reach 10 Gigs earlier this year and 20 Gigs today,” said AT&T in a press release.
The company said in the release the speeds were achieved with “minimal infrastructure upgrades in our central offices and customer locations. And it runs over the same fiber optic cables we’ve spent the last decade-plus installing nationwide.”
Eddy Barker, assistant vice president of mobility and access architecture said AT&T’s symmetrical 20 gig capability will open many doors in the future including to the metaverse, autonomous cars, telemedicine, robotic manufacturing, real-time video sharing and gaming for developers and engineers.
Hargray Fiber expands fiber internet to Rincon, GA
On Friday, Hargray Fiber, an internet service provider in Savannah, Georgia, announced its plans to expand its all-fiber internet network into residential areas in Rincon, Georgia.
According to a press release, Hargray’s investment will reach more than 500,000 homes and businesses across the United States by 2027.
Hargray said in a press release that as it focuses on gigabit download and upload speeds, it will bring “ten times more speed to consumer doorsteps at a time when fast, reliable Internet is becoming increasingly critical to modern households.”
“We are committed to providing previously underserved communities with the high-speed connectivity that is essential for families, businesses, and local economies so we can see them continue to thrive,” said Ashley Phillips, Hargray Fiber’s southeast president.
China Cyber Concerns, Fiber Broadband Spending Resilient, DZS and Irby Help Get Arkansas Broadband
The FBI, CISA and NSA warned about hackers from the PRC.
June 9, 2022 – The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the National Security Agency issued a cybersecurity advisory indicating that hackers affiliated with the People’s Republic of China continue to exploit publicly known vulnerabilities Tuesday.
The report outlined an advisory with three sections. First, an explanation of common vulnerabilities exploited by PRC-sponsored cyber actors. Second, an introduction of how telecommunications and network service provider targeting occurred. Third, an overview of recommended mitigation.
“Since 2020, PRC state-sponsored cyber actors have conducted widespread campaigns to rapidly exploit publicly identified security vulnerabilities,” read the report. “Entities can mitigate the vulnerabilities listed in this advisory by applying the available patches to their systems, replacing end-of-life infrastructure, and implementing a centralized patch management program.”
Global broadband access revenues soar in first quarter
Global revenues for broadband builds market increased 14 percent year-over-year to $4.4 billion during the first quarter this year, according to a quarterly report by a market research firm Dell’Oro Group.
The quarterly report provides a complete overview of the broadband access market, covering manufacturers’ revenue, selling prices, and material shipments.
“Despite all the challenges with supply chains, logistics, and labor, service providers continue to invest heavily to expand their fiber broadband networks, particularly in North America,” said Jeff Heynen, vice president of broadband access and home networking at Dell’Oro Group.
DZS and Irby Utilities declare broadband success in Arkansas
Networking infrastructure company DZS announced Thursday the initial success of a large rural broadband project in the United States.
In the first nine months the project, which uses Rural Digital Opportunity Fund money, rolled out over 2,500 miles of fiber and demand continues to grow, DZS said. The project plans to implement 7,000 miles to reach over 99,000 member accounts in 18 counties in Arkansas within the next 4 to 6 years.
With partner Irby Utilities, the project is being deployed by First Electric Cooperative, which will have all its substations connected to a fiber backbone, according to a Thursday press release.
This project is only one of nine projects that DZS and Irby are currently partnering on which will bring high-speed connectivity to 300,000 subscribers.
Crypto Regulation Bill, Ziply Fiber Acquires EONI, AT&T Tests 5G via Drone
Legislation introduced Tuesday would bring cryptocurrencies under the purview of the Commodity Future Trading Commission.
June 8, 2022 – On Tuesday, Sens. Kirsten Gilibrand, D-N.Y., and Cynthia Lummis, R-WY., who serve on the Senate’s agriculture and banking committees, introduced legislation that will assign regulatory authority over digital currency to the Commodity Future Trading Commission.
The Responsible Financial Innovation Act would create a regulatory framework for cryptocurrency, including creating a new advisory committee to “focus on developing guideline principles, empowering regulatory agencies and advising lawmakers on fast-developing technology,” a press release stated.
The legislation “will encourage innovation in the financial sector, as well as flexibility, transparency and robust consumer protections while integrating digital assets into existing laws,” the release said.
The bill’s introduction comes after experts debated which regulatory body should handle cryptocurrencies, with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the CFTC being the ones mentioned.
Gilibrand said in a statement that “digital assets, blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies have experienced tremendous growth in the past few years and offer substantial potential benefits if harnessed correctly. It is critical that the United States play a leading role in developing policy to regulate new financial products, while also encouraging innovation and protecting consumers.”
Ziply Fiber acquires EONI
Ziply Fiber announced Tuesday it has agreed to purchase EONI, an internet service provider in eastern Oregon. and is expected to close this year given pending regulatory approvals.
The companies said the merger will deliver greater redundancy and reliability and “the fastest residential fiber internet in the Northwest, through Ziply Fiber’s multi-gig 2- and 5-gig service tiers.”
The companies expect the deal to close later this year, pending regulatory review.
“Our goal is to find a way to bring fiber to as many people as possible as quickly as possible, whether that’s by building, upgrading, partnering or acquiring,” Harold Zeitz, CEO of Ziply Fiber, said in a press release. “We also expect that EONI’s expertise in fixed wireless will be beneficial to us as we continue to grow.”
The release added that “current EONI customers will not see any immediate changes to their service or working relationships while the companies plan to work through operational details in the months to come.”
AT&T tests 5G connection via drone
AT&T tested a 5G connection via a drone in rural Missouri earlier this month, calling it a “ground-breaking launch” that could “one day help bring broadband connectivity to rural and other underserved communities across the U.S. and elsewhere.”
The company said its Flying COW (Cell on Wings) drone can transmit “strong 5G coverage for approximately 10 square miles” offering high-speed wireless connections to help first responders in search and rescue missions where a connection may not be available.
“The 5G Flying COW could be a game changer,” said AT&T in a press release on June 2.
“We are currently working through many exciting technical challenges to expand the capabilities of our Flying COWs,” said Art Pregler, AT&T’s unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) program director.
