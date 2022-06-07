Infrastructure
Watchdog Report Calls for National Broadband Strategy to Reduce Broadband Fund Inefficiencies
The GAO report found many different federal broadband programs prone to inefficiencies.
WASHINGTON, June 7, 2022 – The Government Accountability Office has called for the federal government to address the considerable overlap among over 100 different funding programs overseen by 15 separate agencies for broadband builds that it said in a report released last week could cause service “inefficiencies.”
The GAO indicated that the various grant programs had fragmentation, referring to circumstances where more than one agency was involved in the same broad area of need; overlap, occurring when multiple agencies have similar goals; and duplication, when multiple agencies have the same goal and activities.
The report recommends that the National Economic Council develop and implement a national broadband strategy “with clear roles, goals, objectives, and performance measures to support better management of fragmented, overlapping federal broadband programs and synchronize coordination efforts.”
While some fragmentation and overlap is necessary to complement existing programs, said the report, other cases where multiple agencies are involved “can create barriers for program applicants or inefficiencies in service delivery.”
The report highlighted an overall concern that federal programs are a patchwork of grants that is unorganized and ineffective. “Overlap and duplication [can sometimes] occur because of incremental addition of programs over time to respond to new needs and challenges, without a strategy to coordinate efforts and effectively manage them.”
Lags between application and deployment times across different programs also present opportunity for duplication, the report said. The GAO warned that this can negatively affect program outcomes, implementation and cost-effectiveness.
Current efforts
The NEC leads regular broadband coordination meetings with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration that focus on avoiding duplication with other federal agencies. The executive leadership team of the American Broadband Initiative, an interagency working group, was established to address individual agency actions and serve as an information-sharing venue.
Furthermore, the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act includes a new interagency coordination provision that requires the NTIA to coordinate with other agencies when implementing new programs or mapping efforts. It will be expected to establish program definitions and determine how funds complement other programs.
To that end, the GAO also calls for the NTIA to identify the statutory limitations preventing program alignment.
The GAO report said that “implementation of these requirements is still forthcoming and NTIA is assessing the new coordination requirements.”
The IIJA does not require the NTIA or any other federal agency to develop a national broadband strategy.
Agencies are not unaware of this issue. Many are working to coordinate with other programs to reduce duplication but claim that “some statutory specifics within programs limit the agencies’ ability to more effectively align their programs,” the reports said.
“Some stakeholders,” continued the report, “said it can be challenging to use programs together to boost overall broadband access, often because programs are targeted to specific needs or have certain restrictions.”
The NTIA’s Office of Internet Connectivity and Growth is developing a 2022 internal workplan for interagency coordination but it will “not be a strategy for the office as a whole.” This comes a decade after its outdated 2010 national broadband plan.
Funding
Partnerships Likely to Be Deciding Factor in State Distribution of BEAD Funds, Say Experts
State and federal broadband policy experts agreed that partnerships would be instrumental to spending $42.5 billion in broadband funds.
KEYSTONE, Colo., June 7, 2022 – Public employees working at the state and federal level to distribute $42.5-billion available through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment program said during a panel at the Mountain Connect 2022 Conference in May that applicants who prioritize meaningful partnerships will be more successful in their pursuit of funding.
When creating the scoring frameworks for the states of New Mexico and Illinois, Sandeep Taxali, program advisor to the Illinois and New Mexico broadband offices, said that he designed the grant scoring framework so that applicants gain extra points for partnerships.
“We want partnerships between ISPs that want to share a middle-mile network, partnerships between local ISPs and community stakeholders and the [program] champions [and] partnerships to foster adoption once the networks are built,” Taxali said.
In addition to partnerships that require local, state, and federal governments to work together, successful applicants are likely to be those that partner with individuals in-the-community to collect speed test data, said Sarah Bleau, broadband specialist at NTIA.
Further specific partnership advice
In many communities, municipal-owned network partnering with a private ISP to operate the network will provide solutions for communities that Taxali said have been ignored by traditional service providers. “We’d like to see more of those [partnership models],” he said.
He also urged a room full of hopeful applicants to be aggressive about seeking high levels of matching funds: States will award communities that bring money to the table or that combine government funding programs. “It’s imperative [that] communities step up and apply either their [American Rescue Plan] dollars or other government dollars,” Taxali said.
“All of the guidance that you need to develop the kind of proposals that will be easiest to fund are in the [notice of funding opportunity],” added Bill Maguire, who served as chief of staff for the Broadband Technology Opportunities Program at NTIA during the Obama administration.
“It’s no surprise that there are all these specific guidelines around local community engagement and stakeholder engagement, because the [NTIA] team that wrote the NOFO has been working with local governments over the past five to seven years. They understand how critically important these words like ‘stakeholder engagement’ are.”
But he urged applicants to make their “proposals easy for the program officers to say yes to. The way you do that is by making sure that your application suggests that the authors read the NOFO and understood the limitations and the expectations.”
Funding
Demanding Requirements on NTIA’s BEAD Program May Depress Broadband Participation
What are the downsides of having too many grant requirements?
KEYSTONE, Colo., June 7, 2022 – Panelists at the Mountain Connect 2022 conference in May warned against putting too many onerous conditions on prospective recipients of billions in federal infrastructure money, arguing some provisions will require further discussion or potential modification or else it will discourage applications.
Industry observers at the conference who studied the notices of funding opportunity for the $42.5-billion Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment Program, which was released by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration on May 13, argued that money from the program contains too many strings attached, including environmental, tax and rate regulation implications, for it to be fully viable as an option for service providers.
Steven Coran, chair of law firm Lerman Senter’s broadband, spectrum, utilities and communications infrastructure practice group, said BEAD applicants need to consider the tax implications of the program, as well as the reimbursement structure of the program. In addition, Coran said that planet resilience provisions, including environmental preservation studies, are additional expenses grant recipients should account for.
BEAD applicants need to similarly understand the labor standards required by the NOFO, added Valerie Wimer, vice president of business development at telecom consulting company JSI, because those provisions will also drive-up costs, especially with the current labor market.
“I think that putting too many onerous conditions on recipients is actually not in the public’s interest, and states and NTIA should really take this into account,” said Ross Lieberman, senior vice president of government affairs for cable industry group ACA Connects.
“First, it can depress participation in the program, so you end up having a less competitive grant program. Second, the providers are going to internalize these costs, and it will result in them asking for more money, resulting in less money available to reach the un- and under- served. Finally, providers could end up being in a situation where they are more likely to default after the fact, because they couldn’t properly anticipate what these conditions could mean for a network 20 years in the future.”
Julie Darrington, vice president of consulting at Vantage Point Solutions, added that, “There are significant impacts when you start layering on all of the different costs.
“When you think about the matching requirement, the taxable income, add in letter-of-credit costs, prevailing wages…When you start looking at all those pieces and parts it really impacts the financials,” she said. “From a financial feasibility standpoint, I’m concerned that the profitability and the long-term sustainability of [BEAD funded] networks are going to be tough in many cases, especially in rural areas.”
Concerns expressed about broadband rate regulation
Provisions in the BEAD NOFO require the inclusion of a low-cost broadband option. Some industry groups fear that might lead to regulation of broadband rates.
Yet Lieberman said the NTIA has yet to prescribe how states should rank, or evaluate, applicants based on these requirements.
“I haven’t seen any kind of deployment program with this level of rate regulation,” Lieberman told the audience, largely made up of municipal leaders and representatives of service providers. “This is an area that is not as well defined in the rules yet, and so we’re going to be watching to see how the NTIA and states end up dealing with this.”
Lieberman maintained that BEAD applicants need to consider the revenue that they will be able to generate from their proposed networks, to then determine what they are going to bid for, in order to be able to sustain the network for the life of the program. BEAD applicants first have to consider the cost to deploy a network, but they must then consider the slew of additional costs necessary to comply with grant requirements.
There is some discussion in the BEAD NOFO about the potential for multiple rounds of state funding. The panelists explained that as the grant process gets underway, the rules may ease up, but that shift cannot be expected for at least two to three years.
Fiber
Utilities, Broadband Providers Split on Pole Attachment Rate Policy
Utilities Technology Council CEO Sheryl Riggs questioned whether broadband access is expanded if costs just float to ratepayers.
WASHINGTON, June 7, 2022 – A contentious debate about whether the Federal Communications Commission should force pole-attachment rates to expedite broadband deployment shows no signs of abating.
During a Broadband Breakfast Live Online conversation on the topic in late April, representatives from utilities split from representatives of broadband providers and nonprofits, arguing for changes to current FCC policies.
In March, the FCC voted to seek comment on how utilities and pole attachers would share in the costs of pole replacements.
The event, which took place on April 27, examined ratepayer experience in terms of pole access, with significant contribution from Western Carolina University professor of economics Edward Lopez as he brought his experiences conducting research on how much from a quantitative perspective current policy on poles truly serves public interest.
Lopez pointed to a lack of competition in pole attachment as holding up public welfare and has found, through his studies, particular problems with this in North Carolina.
It is not a lack of investment into pole attachment which causes gaps in broadband service, he said. noting considerable attention to and funding for broadband through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.
“The investment is there,” said Lopez.
According to Lopez, Florida and Kentucky are two of the states where delays like this that prevent expansion of connectivity create the most pronounced financial losses.
Others the panel, including internet provider Charter Communications’ vice president of policy Marc Paul, praised the commission’s efforts to expedite pole attachments.
Utilities Technology Council CEO Sheryl Riggs said that to develop effective policy, broadband ratepayers must become involved in the discussion of possibilities.
“We need to get them involved, educated and in conversations as well so that they can provide insight and input,” said Riggs.
Riggs emphasized the need for collaboration between all entities involved in policymaking, such as her own UTC, with governmental bodies rather than just relying on FCC to resolve all issues surrounding pole attachment.
She noted that federal statute does not require utilities to replace the poles that hold fiber lines during ongoing servicing to expand broadband, but that the utility companies have done and will continue to do so in the interest of working to improve service for the public.
In the absence of successful, substantive action on pole policy, Riggs cautioned that project costs could just float down to ratepayers and prevent policymakers from being able to say they increasing access in unserved and underserved areas.
“If it’s going to come down to the utilities and then it’s going to just float to the ratepayers then have we really resolved the issue of deploying broadband to unserved areas, or underserved areas?” she asked.
Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 12 Noon ET – New Wires on Old Poles: Will the FCC Change Rules for Attachments?
The Federal Communications Commission has recently proposed rulemaking to resolve disputes surrounding pole replacement and attachment. Several industry groups have long sought out such action. Do the FCC’s actions go far enough? What did they get right, and what approaches need adjustment? Join us for this Broadband Breakfast event as panelists offer their views on this ongoing issue.
Panelists:
- Sheryl Riggs, CEO, Utilities Technology Council
- Aryeh Fishman, Associate General Counsel, Edison Electric Institute
- Edward Lopez, Professor, Western Carolina University
- John Windhausen, Executive Director, Schools, Health & Libraries Broadband Coalition
- Marc Paul, Vice President, Policy, Charter Communications
- Drew Clark (presenter and host), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- “FCC Seeks Comment on Pole Replacement Rules,” Broadband Breakfast, March 18, 2022
- “Pole Access Delays Cost Americans Millions a Month, Report Claims,” Broadband Breakfast, December 2, 2021
- Waiting for Broadband Access: The Pole Access and Replacement Timeline, Connect the Future, April 2022
- Advancing Pole Attachment Policies to Accelerate National Broadband Buildout, Connect the Future, November 2021
- Utility Pole Policy: A Cost-Effective Prescription for Achieving Full Broadband Access in North Carolina, NCCTA, August 18, 2021
- Draft FCC Pole Attachment FNPRM Gets Industry Backing, Communications Daily, March 9, 2022
- “The Backbone of Broadband Infrastructure: Understanding the Importance of Utility Poles,” Video by Connect the Future
Sheryl Osiene-Riggs was named UTC’s President and CEO in June 2020, after serving as Interim President and CEO and Senior Vice President, Finance and Operations. Prior to joining UTC, she worked with organizations in the banking/finance, education, and health and social services industries. Ms. Riggs earned her Bachelor’s degree from Howard University, and she also conferred two Master’s degrees in Accounting and Human Resources Management.
Aryeh Fishman serves as Associate General Counsel, Regulatory Legal Affairs, for the Edison Electric Institute (EEI), the trade association representing U.S. investor-owned electric companies that collectively own and operate vast overhead electric systems, including utility poles, as part of the electric industry’s mission to provide reliable, safe, secure, and efficient delivery of power to the public. He has worked on a broad variety of legal and public policy issues impacting the investor-owned electric industry, including pole attachments, colocation, middle mile fiber deployments, and spectrum.
Edward Lopez is Professor of Economics, BB&T Distinguished Professor of Capitalism, and Director of the Center for the Study of Free Enterprise at Western Carolina University. He has taught university economics for over two decades and has authored over 60 scholarly publications and two books. He holds a Ph.D. in economics from George Mason University, where his fields of concentration were public economics and industrial organization.
John Windhausen serves as the Executive Director of the the SHLB Coalition, a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) public interest advocacy organization that strives to close the digital divide by promoting open, affordable, high-quality broadband for anchor institutions and their communities. He founded the coalition in 2009 with the support of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. He spearheads SHLB’s membership growth and shapes its broadband policy recommendations.
Marc Paul is Vice President, Policy and External Affairs at Charter Communications. During his career, Mr. Paul has held positions as a Legal Advisor to a Commissioner at the Federal Communications Commission, as Senior Counsel to a U.S. Senator, and the position of Of Counsel for two private law firms. Mr. Paul holds a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and a BA from Cornell University.
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
