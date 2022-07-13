Funding
All 50 States, Territories and D.C. Join Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program
The next big deadline: Planning fund applications for the BEAD program are due August 15, 2022.
WASHINGTON, July 13, 2022 – The Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration on Wednesday announced that all states and territories have confirmed their participation in $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment grant program.
The BEAD program is the core last-mile broadband funding program authorized by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in November 2021.
The Biden-Harris Administration’s kicked off its “Internet for All” initiative with the release of the Notice of Funding Opportunity for the BEAD program on May 13. This began a an outreach and technical assistance campaign to ensure no state or territory was left out of participation in the program.
The BEAD program enables states and territories to expand high-speed internet access by funding planning, infrastructure deployment and adoption programs. A separate State Digital Equity Planning Grant Program supports developing digital skills training and workforce development plans.
“The Department of Commerce is committed to ensuring all Americans have access to the internet, which is vital for our economic future,” said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. “Beyond access, we also must enable meaningful internet use and provide people with tools to participate in education and training, access health care, and thrive in the digital economy.”
Digital Equity applications were due July 12, 2022. All Letters of Intent to participate in the BEAD program were submitted ahead of the July 18, 2022, deadline. Hundreds of Tribal Nations have also submitted Letters of Intent to participate in the State Digital Equity Planning Grant program.
Tribal entities may also apply for subgrants through their state or territory’s digital equity program, the department said.
“Today America’s state and local leaders have spoken as one nation committed to bridging the digital divide,” said Alan Davidson, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information. “We are heartened by the bipartisan commitment to ensuring that all Americans have reliable, affordable Internet service and the skills needed to thrive in our modern digital world.”
Initial planning fund applications for the BEAD program are due August 15, 2022.
Funding
Federal Subsidies Will Help Maine Connect All Residents, Says Broadband Director
The state is optimistic that multiple sources of funding from federal programs will close the digital divide.
WASHINGTON, July 13, 2022 – Federal broadband funding opportunities are likely to bring connectivity to all of Maine’s residents, said the state’s broadband director at a Fiber for Breakfast event Wednesday.
Maine expects to be allocated between $200 and $300 million from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment fund, said Peggy Schaffer, executive director of ConnectMaine Authority. The BEAD program is the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s $42.5-billion federal funding program for expanding high-speed internet access from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act.
ConnectMaine said it reached out to providers in three targeted areas to start preparing for the coming BEAD funds.
The state had previously estimated that it would require $600 million to provide broadband coverage to all its residents. Schaffer expressed optimism that between the Capital Projects Fund, BEAD, American Rescue Plan and other federal grants, Maine will be able to achieve this goal to bring connectivity to all.
The state, according to Schaffer, is working to build on existing models and strategies to prepare community partnerships required by the BEAD program. Over 300 communities are currently engaged in broadband planning across the state.
Maine is also working to standardize the data of eligible and priority areas for broadband funding. It said it developed a coverage map based on NTIA program requirements.
Funding
Local Governments Urged to Use Broadband Playbook for Federal Funds
‘The playbook [is] really a starting point to have these conversations with your state broadband offices.’
WASHINGTON, July 12, 2022 – Local governments are being urged to use a playbook released this year that aims to help states effectively use billions of dollars in federal broadband subsidies.
The Fiber Broadband Association and NTCA The Rural Broadband Association – the creators of the Broadband Infrastructure Playbook, released in February – hosted an event Tuesday to discuss the guide, which is intended to help states utilize the $42.5 billion from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act by outlining broadband grant program structures and highlighting successful examples from other state broadband programs.
“This is all about engagement,” said Jordan Gross, manager of federal government affairs at Corning, which makes fiber optic technologies. “The playbook is an incredible resource … but it’s really a starting point, a jumping off point to have these conversations with your state broadband offices.”
The playbook was written for state broadband offices, but experts say that it can be beneficial for local governments looking to participate in the funding opportunities.
Gross encouraged local governments to read the playbook and use it in coordination efforts. It can help local governments and communities understand the process of how federal funding programs will be implemented in their area and what to expect from states.
We need to leverage the funding opportunity we have with the IIJA, said Michael Romano, senior vice president of industry affairs and business development at the NTCA, and the playbook will help us do just that. “We are never going to get an opportunity this large again for at least a decade or two to come.”
Following the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s notice of funding announcement in May, the playbook was updated to include additional detail on the content of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program funding application. It now includes information regarding fiber as the priority broadband project, project selection criteria, and details on state and subgrantee obligations that are outlined in the BEAD NOFO.
Funding
Decades-Old Legislation Can Play Supplement to Federal Broadband Infrastructure Money
The Community Reinvestment Act was expanded to include broadband investments in 2016.
CLEVELAND, June 27, 2022 – A decades-old piece of legislation can play an important and supplemental role to federal grants for broadband infrastructure, said panelists at the Pew Charitable Trust Broadband Access Summit Wednesday.
The Community Reinvestment Act was passed in 1977 to address redlining – the practice of denying financial services to individuals or groups based on where they are located, often along racial or soci-economic lines. The law encourages banks to make community development loans and investments in low- and moderate-income communities, rural, and tribal communities.
The legislation expanded to include investments in broadband infrastructure in 2016, after broadband was deemed an essential community service, said Jordana Barton-Garcia, principal of the social enterprise at Barton-Garcia Advisors. That means that it could play a key role in filling some of the broadband gaps, she said, as the federal government moves to distribute billions to the states under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
In response to the pandemic, banks can now qualify to receive CRA credit for broadband deployment activities, said Barton-Garcia. Activities include loans, investments, and services that support digital inclusion or affordability programs.
Banks receive CRA credit for investing in community development projects and are reviewed on their CRA performance every three years. Their scores are open to the general public. If the bank receives a negative rating, it may prevent the bank from opening new branches and the bank will be expected to correct the rating.
Currently, the Federal Reserve is seeking comments on a joint agency proposal to strengthen and modernize CRA regulations.
A report published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas in 2016 laid the groundwork for broadband to be included under the CRA. “Under the CRA, infrastructure investment includes facilitating the construction, expansion, improvement, maintenance or operation of essential infrastructure… broadband is now a basic infrastructure needed in all communities.”
The CRA also includes workforce development investments, digital literacy projects, and technical assistance for small businesses.
