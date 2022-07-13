All 50 States, Territories and D.C. Join Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2022 – The Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration on Wednesday announced that all states and territories have confirmed their participation in $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment grant program.

The BEAD program is the core last-mile broadband funding program authorized by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in November 2021.

The Biden-Harris Administration’s kicked off its “Internet for All” initiative with the release of the Notice of Funding Opportunity for the BEAD program on May 13. This began a an outreach and technical assistance campaign to ensure no state or territory was left out of participation in the program.

The BEAD program enables states and territories to expand high-speed internet access by funding planning, infrastructure deployment and adoption programs. A separate State Digital Equity Planning Grant Program supports developing digital skills training and workforce development plans.

“The Department of Commerce is committed to ensuring all Americans have access to the internet, which is vital for our economic future,” said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. “Beyond access, we also must enable meaningful internet use and provide people with tools to participate in education and training, access health care, and thrive in the digital economy.”

Digital Equity applications were due July 12, 2022. All Letters of Intent to participate in the BEAD program were submitted ahead of the July 18, 2022, deadline. Hundreds of Tribal Nations have also submitted Letters of Intent to participate in the State Digital Equity Planning Grant program.

Tribal entities may also apply for subgrants through their state or territory’s digital equity program, the department said.

“Today America’s state and local leaders have spoken as one nation committed to bridging the digital divide,” said Alan Davidson, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information. “We are heartened by the bipartisan commitment to ensuring that all Americans have reliable, affordable Internet service and the skills needed to thrive in our modern digital world.”

Initial planning fund applications for the BEAD program are due August 15, 2022.