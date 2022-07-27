Funding
Anticipating Launch, Yellowstone Fiber to Seek Federal Funds for Rural Broadband
With service beginning in late September, non-profit fiber ISP aims to serve rural Gallatin County
BOZEMAN, Montana, July 27, 2022 – Officials at the non-profit internet entity Yellowstone Fiber announced Thursday that they would pursue federal broadband funding to expand network construction in rural areas of its footprint in Montana.
Because every state is poised to receive a minimum of $100 million to expand broadband infrastructure under the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, officials at Yellowstone Fiber believe they are well-suited to obtain funding to connect homes, businesses, farms, and ranches to high-speed fiber internet in the sections of the Montana’s Gallatin County north of Bozeman.
Although Yellowstone Fiber is just going live with its first customers in September – and began offering pre-sales in late July – the new fiber entity believes that the availability of funding through the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program of IIJA offers a unique opportunity.
As with all states, Montana will receive a minimum of $100 million to expand high-speed broadband infrastructure to the nearly one-third of state residents who currently lack access.
Speaking about the impending launch of services on Yellowstone Fiber, CEO Greg Metzger said, “This is an important milestone for Yellowstone Fiber and we’re enormously excited to announce we’ll have the network live in a matter of weeks.”
“For decades, people in rural Montana have been limited by slow and expensive internet service and empty promises by cable providers. Today’s announcement signals we’re serious about connecting rural Gallatin County to high-speed fiber and the limitless possibilities that it brings,” he said.
Yellowstone Fiber is building an open access network, which means that Yellowstone builds, owns, and operates the fiber infrastructure, then leases space on its high-speed fiber to service providers, including Blackfoot Communications, Skynet Communications, Global Net, TCT and XMission.
In an interview, Metzger touted the role that open access networks play in enabling free market competition, including better prices, service, and reliability.
Metzger, an entrepreneur who previously manufactured plastic deposit bags for banks, sold that business and bought a furniture company in Montana.
Although he said he would rather be playing golf, when he stumbled across a new funding mechanism, he decided to create a non-profit entity designed to serve his community with fiber optic network services.
Yellowstone Fiber was formerly Bozeman Fiber, and was created in 2015 as an economic development initiative to address the lack of true high-speed broadband in Gallatin County, Montana.
A group was formed including the City of Bozeman, Gallatin County, the Bozeman School District and business leaders and funded by eight banks with a Community Reinvestment Act-designated loan.
This $4,000,000 was used to create a fiber ring connecting anchor tenants including the city, county and the school district, and also servicing the Cannery district and downtown Bozeman.
Anchor operations began in the fall of 2016, and commercial operations in February 2017. In 2020, the network formed an operational partnership with Utah-based UTOPIA Fiber to bring fiber-to-the-home services to every address in Gallatin County.
FCC Commits $77M More from Emergency Connectivity Fund
The money is for two new funding rounds to address the ‘homework gap.’
WASHINGTON, July 27, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission announced Wednesday it is committing an additional $77 million for two new funding rounds through the $7.2 billion Emergency Connectivity Program that helps schools and libraries provide tools for remote learning.
The program was launched last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and provided schools and libraries three application windows to apply for support. The funding announced Wednesday supports over 175,000 students across the country in Colorado, Kansas, Ohio, Tennessee, Puerto Rico, and Washington.
“The Homework Gap is real. Too many kids still lack access to the internet after the school day,” said Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a statement. “We’re working hard to fix this, and this program is providing millions of students with the essential digital tools they need to succeed in school.”
Through this program, the commission has committed over $5.6 billion to schools and libraries across the country. It has supported approximately 10,000 schools, 900 libraries, and 100 consortia, providing 12 million connected devices and over 7 million broadband connections, read the release. The funding may be used to help students complete off-campus learning and homework.
Indiana Fosters Relationships in Preparation for Federal Broadband Funds
The state partners with educational institutions and service providers to maximize public funding.
WASHINGTON, July 21, 2022 – Indiana state broadband officials emphasized Wednesday that the state has fostered relationships with anchor institutions and the private sector that they say will benefit the state as it prepares to deploy federal funding.
Indiana’s broadband office partnered with educators at Purdue University to develop digital literacy initiatives in preparation for the $2.75 billion Digital Equity program, which allocates funds to promote digital literacy activities as part of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, said the officials at a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. State officials estimate that the state will receive between $500 million to $1 billion from the IIJA.
Educators across the state are being trained in digital literacy initiatives, said Earnie Holtrey, program manager for the director of the Indiana broadband office. Digital literacy initiatives focus on the adoption of broadband by helping community members understand the limitations and potential of new technologies.
Furthermore, the state’s $100 million broadband grant program, which is currently in the third round of funding, fosters relationships between local providers and government agencies as they work together to apply and implement the grant funds.
State officials and service providers meet regularly to discuss the granular details of broadband deployment, said Holtrey. The state responded well to the Covid-19 pandemic and will respond well to federal grants due to these established relationships, he continued.
Indiana has several other state broadband programs. The Broadband Ready Community program, established in 2015, recognizes cities that meet certain broadband deployment requirements. The Community Champions program recognizes individuals in the community that improve broadband connectivity in the area.
Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Summer of Broadband: Indiana
State broadband offices will play a critical role in the rollout of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program. In the months of July and August, Broadband Breakfast will take the pulse of broadband efforts at the state level in visits to about half-dozen states across the country. On July 20, we will speak with key officials, including the State Infrastructure Administrator and Chief Broadband Officer of the Office of Gov. Eric Holcomb, the Program Manager for the Director of the Indiana Broadband Office of Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, and the director of the Purdue Center for Regional Development. Join us at 12 Noon ET to learn what the Hoosier state is doing in bringing a plan together on broadband policy.
Panelists:
- Earnie Holtrey, Program Manager for the Director of the Indiana Broadband Office, State of Indiana
- Jodi Golden, State Infrastructure Administrator and Chief Broadband Officer, State of Indiana
- Roberto Gallardo, Director, Purdue Center for Regional Development
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- Indiana broadband office
- Next Level Connections
- Indiana Connectivity Program
- Broadband Ready Communities
- Steps to Success
- Community Champions
- Indiana: IBO and OCRA Working To Connect All Hoosiers, Broadband.Money, April 5, 2022
- Indiana Broadband Grant Channel, Broadband.Money
- Indiana State Broadband Office portal, Broadband.Money
Earnie Holtry was served as the Broadband Project Manager for the Indiana Broadband Office since early 2020. Prior to this he served as a community liaison for the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, both under the direction of Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch. Holtry works with communities and providers offering technical assistance for planning, inclusion/equity, and construction funding. He also administers the broadband ready communities’ program as he fulfills the Office’ mission of serving as the “one-stop-shop” for all things broadband in Indiana. Earnie has a B.A. in Psychology from The Ohio State University.
Jodi Golden was appointed State Infrastructure Coordinator in March of 2022, and previously she served as Co-Chief of Staff/Chief of Agency Operations for Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch. Golden identifies, analyzes and assists in prioritizing the types of funds available through the bipartisan infrastructure law, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. She leads and coordinates activities across relevant state agencies, local governments and stakeholder groups in anticipation of the formula and competitive grants through the IIJA. In her work as Chief of Agency Operations, Golden oversaw the agencies within the Lt. Governor’s portfolio. These consist of the Indiana Department of Agriculture, Office of Community & Rural Affairs, Indiana Destination Development Corporation, Indiana Housing & Community Development Association & the Indiana Broadband Office. Before that, she served as Executive Director of the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, the Illinois Capital Development Board and the Indiana Education Savings Authority. She holds a B.S. in Speech Communication: Public Relations and a M.P.A. from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale.
Roberto Gallardo is Director of the Purdue Center for Regional Development and an Agricultural Economics associate professor. He holds an electronics engineering undergraduate degree, a master’s in economic development, and a Ph.D. in Public Policy and Administration. Gallardo has worked with rural communities over the past 17 years conducting local and regional community economic development, including use of technology for development. He has authored more than 100 articles and reports including peer-reviewed and news-related regarding rural trends, socioeconomic analysis, industrial clusters, the digital divide, and leveraging broadband applications for community economic development. He also has assisted the state of Indiana implement their broadband programs acting as their Next Level Broadband Connections Director for six months. He is also the author of the book “Responsive Countryside: The Digital Age & Rural Communities,” which highlights a 21st century community development model that helps rural communities transition to, plan for, and prosper in the digital age. Dr. Gallardo is a TEDx speaker and his work has been featured in a WIRED magazine article, a MIC.com documentary, and a RFDTV documentary.
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
Photo by Braden Egli used with permission
Treasury Department Announces $357 Million in Additional Capital Projects Fund Awards
Kansas, Maine, Maryland and Minnesota are among the awardees.
WASHINGTON, July 15, 2022 – The United States Department of Treasury announced Thursday the approval of four additional Capital Projects Fund Awards to Kansas, Maine, Maryland, and Minnesota.
Kansas was approved for $83.5 million to connect 21,300 homes and businesses. Maine was awarded $110 million for 22,500 locations, Maryland $95 million to connect 22,500, and Minnesota $68.4 million to connect 23,517 homes and businesses.
The CPF is a $10 billion fund allocated to states, territories, and Tribal governments for critical capital projects in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. One priority for the program is to make funding available for reliable, affordable broadband infrastructure and other digital connectivity technology projects. The fund works with the American Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act which will also supply broadband funding.
“This funding will lay the foundation for the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic investments to increase access to high-speed internet and reduce broadband bills for American households and businesses,” said Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo.
State plans approved in this group will support broadband infrastructure and are designed to prioritize connecting families and businesses in rural and remote areas. The states are required to explain why the communities they have identified to be served with CPF have a critical need for those projects.
Each state’s plan will require service providers to participate in the Federal Communications Commission’s new Affordable Connectivity Program that ensures households can afford broadband. The treasury expects that most of the funding will go towards fiber-optic broadband projects.
This follows the Treasury’s June announcement that detailed the first four state recipients of CPF awards with plans to connect over 200,000 homes and businesses. Treasury has already approved awards to 50 tribal governments. State applications are due in September.
