Broadband Breakfast on July 20, 2022 – Summer of Broadband: Indiana
Broadband Breakfast Live Online continues its ‘Summer of Broadband’ series with this special program involving Indiana’s broadband leaders.
Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Summer of Broadband: Indiana
State broadband offices will play a critical role in the rollout of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program. In the months of July and August, Broadband Breakfast will take the pulse of broadband efforts at the state level in visits to about half-dozen states across the country. On July 20, we will speak with Jodi Golden, the State Infrastructure Administrator and Chief Broadband Officer of the Office of Gov. Eric Holcomb, as well as Earnie Holtrey, the Program Manager for the Director of the Indiana Broadband Office of Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch. Join us at 12 Noon ET to learn what the Hoosier state is doing in bringing a plan together on broadband policy.
Panelists:
- Jodi Golden, State Infrastructure Administrator and Chief Broadband Officer, State of Indiana
- Earnie Holtrey, the Program Manager for the Director of the Indiana Broadband Office, State of Indiana
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
Photo by Braden Egli used with permission
Broadband Breakfast on July 13, 2022 – Summer of Broadband: Utah
Broadband Breakfast Live Online continues its ‘Summer of Broadband’ series live from Salt Lake on July 13, 2022.
Wednesday, July 13, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Summer of Broadband: Utah
State broadband offices will play a critical role in the rollout of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program. In the months of July and August, Broadband Breakfast will take the pulse of broadband efforts at the state level in visits to about half-dozen states across the country. On July 13, we will focus in-person on several of the key entities that participate in the Utah Broadband Alliance Council. Join us at 12 Noon ET / 10 a.m. MT to learn how the state of Utah comes together in its approach to broadband policy and internet technology.
Panelists:
- Rebecca Dilg, Go Utah Broadband Center Director
- L. James Toledo, Program Manager, Utah Division of Indian Affairs
- Kelleigh Cole, Director of Strategic Initiatives at Utah Education Network
- Liz Gabbitas, Digital Access & Education Program Manager, Utah State Library Division
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
Rebecca Dilg is Director of the Go Utah Broadband Center.
Leander James Toledo is a member of the Navajo Nation, he is Ashiihi (Salt Clan) born for Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle Clan). He was born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah. He is currently the program manager for the Utah Division of Indian Affairs, a state agency that serves as the liaison between state and tribal governments.
Kelleigh Cole has spent her career working on broadband policy, infrastructure mapping, best practices and collaborative partnerships. As the Director of Strategic Initiatives at the Utah Education and Telehealth Network, she helps the organization identify opportunities to improve broadband access for schools, libraries, health care facilities and students. She has experience drafting broadband legislation, private consulting, has vice chaired the Federal Communications Commission’s Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee and has presented at the White House. She is passionate about closing the digital divide and believes that broadband access and education can change lives.
Liz Gabbitas coordinates digital equity work in Utah at the state level by prioritizing overlooked populations, sustainable ideas, and future-focused solutions. As a librarian, she is committed to equitable access to digital opportunities and the user’s right to privacy. Liz is the Digital Access & Education Program Manager for the Utah State Library Division, where she is passionate about the potential for growth and evolution in library services.

Photo by Dave Soldano used with permission
Broadband Breakfast on June 1, 2022 — The Supreme Court, Social Media and the Culture Wars
The Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked a Texas law banning social media companies from removing posts based on views expressed.
See “Experts Reflect on Supreme Court Decision to Block Texas Social Media Bill,” Broadband Breakfast, June 2, 2022.
Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 12 Noon ET – BREAKING NEWS EVENT! – The Supreme Court, Social Media and the Culture Wars
The Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked a Texas law that would ban large social media companies from removing posts based on the views they express. Join us for this breaking news event of Broadband Breakfast Live Online in which we discuss the Supreme Court, social media and the culture wars.
Panelists:
- Scott McCollough, Attorney, McCollough Law Firm
- Amy Peikoff, Chief Policy Officer, Parler
- Ari Cohn, Free Speech Counsel, TechFreedom
- Nora Benavidez, Senior Counsel and Director of Digital Justice and Civil Rights at Free Press
- Drew Clark (presenter and host), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- Supreme Court decision on HB 20, May 31, 2022
- Narrow Majority of Supreme Court Blocks Texas Law Regulating Social Media Platforms, Broadband Breakfast, May 31, 2022
- Explainer: With Florida Social Media Law, Section 230 Now Positioned In Legal Spotlight, Broadband Breakfast, May 25, 2021
- Parler Policy Exec Hopes ‘Sustainable’ Free Speech Change on Twitter if Musk Buys Platform, Broadband Breakfast, May 16, 2022
- Experts Warn Against Total Repeal of Section 230, Broadband Breakfast, November 22, 2021
- Broadband Breakfast Hosts Section 230 Debate, Broadband Breakfast, June 1, 2021
W. Scott McCollough has practiced communications and Internet law for 38 years, with a specialization in regulatory issues confronting the industry. Clients include competitive communications companies, Internet service and application providers, public interest organizations and consumers.
Amy Peikoff is the Chief Policy Officer of Parler. After completing her Ph.D., she taught at universities (University of Texas, Austin, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, United States Air Force Academy) and law schools (Chapman, Southwestern), publishing frequently cited academic articles on privacy law, as well as op-eds in leading newspapers across the country on a range of issues. Just prior to joining Parler, she founded and was President of the Center for the Legalization of Privacy, which submitted an amicus brief in United States v. Facebook in 2019.
Ari Cohn is Free Speech Counsel at TechFreedom. A nationally recognized expert in First Amendment law, he was previously the Director of the Individual Rights Defense Program at the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE), and has worked in private practice at Mayer Brown LLP and as a solo practitioner, and was an attorney with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights. Ari graduated cum laude from Cornell Law School, and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Nora Benavidez manages Free Press’s efforts around platform and media accountability to defend against digital threats to democracy. She previously served as the director of PEN America’s U.S. Free Expression Programs, where she guided the organization’s national advocacy agenda on First Amendment and free-expression issues, including press freedom, disinformation defense and protest rights. Nora launched and led PEN America’s media-literacy and disinformation-defense program. She also led the organization’s groundbreaking First Amendment lawsuit, PEN America v. Donald Trump, to hold the former president accountable for his retaliation against and censorship of journalists he disliked.

Broadband Breakfast on June 29, 2022 — Broadband Mapping and Data
Broadband Breakfast returns to one of the subjects that it knows best: Broadband mapping and data.
See “FCC Opens Broadband Data Collection Program,” Broadband Breakfast, June 30, 2022.
Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 12 Noon ET –Broadband Mapping and Data
Now that the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Notice of Funding Opportunity has been released, attention turns to a core activity that must take place before broadband infrastructure funds are distributed: The Federal Communications Commission’s updated broadband maps. Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as implemented by the NTIA’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, these address-level maps from the FCC will determine the allocation of funds among states and serve as a key source of truth. Our panelists will also consider the role of state-level maps, the NTIA challenge process and other topics. Join Broadband Breakfast as we return to one of the subjects that we know best: Broadband data and mapping.
Panelists:
- Bill Price, Vice President, Government Solutions, LightBox
- Dustin Loup, Program Manager, Marconi Society’s National Broadband Mapping Coalition
- Ryan Guthrie, Vice President of Solutions Engineering at ATS
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- Broadband Breakfast on April 20, 2022 — Broadband Mapping and Data: In-Home Connections
- Broadband Breakfast on February 2, 2022 — Groundhog Day Special on Broadband Mapping
- Broadband Breakfast on December 22, 2021 — When Will the Broadband Maps Get Fixed?
- Ask Me Anything! with Lai Yi Ohlsen and Dustin Loup on June 17, 2022
Bill Price, Vice President of Government Solutions, is responsible for LightBox broadband data and mapping solutions for government. Bill has more than 40 years in telecommunications and technology services development and operations. His track record includes delivering the Georgia statewide location level broadband map, the first fiber metropolitan area network in the U.S., and launching BellSouth’s internet service. LightBox combines proven, leading GIS and big data technology to transform how decisions are made in broadband infrastructure planning and investment.
Dustin Loup is an expert on internet governance and policy and program manager for the Marconi Society’s National Broadband Mapping Coalition. Much of his work centers on improving digital inclusion and establishing transparent, open-source, and openly verifiable mapping methodologies and standards.
Ryan Guthrie is VP of Solutions Engineering at Advanced Technologies & Services. He started with ATS in 2006 and has been involved in all aspects of the business from sales and marketing through solution design and implementation. Ryan also manages regulatory solutions for ATS and has been deeply involved with the federally funded broadband projects by assisting ISPs with their performance measures testing compliance.

