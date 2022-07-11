Broadband Breakfast on July 20, 2022 – Summer of Broadband: Indiana

Wednesday, July 13, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Summer of Broadband: Utah

State broadband offices will play a critical role in the rollout of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program. In the months of July and August, Broadband Breakfast will take the pulse of broadband efforts at the state level in visits to about half-dozen states across the country. On July 13, we will focus in-person on several of the key entities that participate in the Utah Broadband Alliance Council. Join us at 12 Noon ET / 10 a.m. MT to learn how the state of Utah comes together in its approach to broadband policy and internet technology.

Panelists:

Rebecca Dilg , Go Utah Broadband Center Director

L. James Toledo , Program Manager, Utah Division of Indian Affairs

, Program Manager, Utah Division of Indian Affairs Kelleigh Cole , Director of Strategic Initiatives at Utah Education Network

, Director of Strategic Initiatives at Utah Education Network Liz Gabbitas, Digital Access & Education Program Manager, Utah State Library Division

Digital Access & Education Program Manager, Utah State Library Division Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Panelist resources:

Rebecca Dilg is Director of the Go Utah Broadband Center.

Leander James Toledo is a member of the Navajo Nation, he is Ashiihi (Salt Clan) born for Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle Clan). He was born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah. He is currently the program manager for the Utah Division of Indian Affairs, a state agency that serves as the liaison between state and tribal governments.

Kelleigh Cole has spent her career working on broadband policy, infrastructure mapping, best practices and collaborative partnerships. As the Director of Strategic Initiatives at the Utah Education and Telehealth Network, she helps the organization identify opportunities to improve broadband access for schools, libraries, health care facilities and students. She has experience drafting broadband legislation, private consulting, has vice chaired the Federal Communications Commission’s Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee and has presented at the White House. She is passionate about closing the digital divide and believes that broadband access and education can change lives.

Liz Gabbitas coordinates digital equity work in Utah at the state level by prioritizing overlooked populations, sustainable ideas, and future-focused solutions. As a librarian, she is committed to equitable access to digital opportunities and the user’s right to privacy. Liz is the Digital Access & Education Program Manager for the Utah State Library Division, where she is passionate about the potential for growth and evolution in library services.

Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.

Photo by Dave Soldano used with permission

WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.

SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.