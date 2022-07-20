Privacy
Comprehensive Data Privacy Bill Faces Markup in Committee
The American Data Privacy and Protection Act said to be years in the making.
WASHINGTON, July 20, 2022 – The House Energy and Commerce Committee will vote on amendments to a comprehensive privacy bill restricting collection and transfer of personal data of U.S. citizens without consent during its markup meeting on Wednesday.
U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation Ranking Member Roger Wicker, R-Miss., House Committee on Energy and Commerce’s Frank Pallone, D-N.J., and representative Cathy Rodgers, R-Wash., co-authored the bicameral bill known as the American Data Privacy and Protection Act. It is currently awaiting approval in the corresponding committees in Congress.
ADPPA addresses a national data privacy framework, a set of consumers’ data privacy rights and appropriate enforcement mechanisms. The proposed bill would grant Americans protections against discriminatory use of their data, require covered entities to minimize the data they collect, and prevent customers from needing to pay for privacy.
The bill would also protect American children and teens against harmful online content. Companies, including social media platforms, will be “flatly prohibited” from targeting children with harmful content and advertising and will be required to receive express consent before transferring data related to underage persons.
The Federal Trade Commission will be the main enforcer of ADPPA compliance through the new FTC Bureau of Privacy, which will be equipped with a specialized Youth Privacy and Marketing Division.
ADPAA has gained a lot of momentum in Congress but there remain sources of tension.
“This landmark agreement represents the sum of years of good faith efforts by us, other members, and numerous stakeholders,” read a statement from Wicker, Pallone, and Rodgers.
Lawmakers are concerned about the security of the American people. Tuesday, Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel released a letter indicating the Commissions’ concern over the safety and privacy of subscribers to mobile internet service providers.
Current federal laws such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act and state-level regulations such as the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act provide the American people some level of data security but considerable gaps in data privacy persist.
A letter from Senator Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, urged the sponsors to shift the burden of data privacy from consumers to companies by including a corporate duty in the legislation. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce wrote in a draft letter that several aspects of the bill are “unworkable,” reported CNBC.
The bill has the backing of the Federal Trade Commission as well as several human rights organizations. Non-profit research and advocacy center, Electronic Privacy Information Center and advocate for technology, Information Technology industry Council both commended the bill after the release of the discussion draft early June.
“ADPPA presents Congress with the best opportunity it has had in decades to stop the very real harms that are happening online every minute of the day,” said Caitriona Fitzgerald, deputy director of EPIC.
Big Tech
Surveillance Capitalism a Symptom of Web-Dependent Companies, Not Ownership
Former Google executive Richard Whitt critiqued Ben Tarnoff’s argument in ‘Internet for the People’ during Gigabit Libraries discussion.
July 15, 2022 – A former Google executive pushed back against a claim that the privatization of broadband infrastructure has created the world’s current data and privacy concerns, instead suggesting that it’s the companies that rely on the web that have helped fuel the problem.
Richard Whitt, president of technology non-profit GLIA Foundation and former employee of Google, argued that while the World Wide Web is rife with problems, the internet infrastructure underlying the web remains fundamentally sound.
Whitt was responding to claims made by Ben Tarnoff, a journalist and founder of Logic Magazine, at the Libraries in Response event on July 8. Tarnoff argued – as he does in his recent book, “Internet for the People” – that the privatization of broadband infrastructure in the 1990s has allowed the use and commodification of personal data for profit to flourish (known as surveillance capitalism).
The discussion took place during the Gigabit Libraries Network’s series “Libraries in Response.” The session was titled “If the Internet is Broken, How Can Libraries Help Fix it?”
Privatization, Tarnoff claims, has raised such issues as polarization of ideologies and the “annihilation of our privacy.” As a result, he said, the American people are losing trust in tech companies that “rule the internet.”
Whitt responded that the internet is working well based on the protocols, standardized rules for routing and addressing packets of data to travel across networks, derived at the onset of the internet.
The World Wide Web, a system built on the internet to allow communication using easy-to-understand graphical user interfaces, allowed for browsers and other applications to emerge, which have since perpetuated surveillance capitalism into the governing approach of the web that it is today, said Whitt, suggesting it’s not ownership of the hard infrastructure that’s the problem.
The advertising market that encourages surveillance extraction, analysis and manipulation is, and will continue to be, profitable, Whitt continued.
The discussion follows a Pew Research Center study that found that only half of Americans believe tech companies have a positive effect in 2019 compared to a seventy-one percent in 2015.
Cybersecurity
Think Tank Urges U.S. to Change Foreign Policy in Cyberspace
‘The environment is just fundamentally different than it was even just a decade ago… it is time to confront reality.’
WASHINGTON, July 13, 2022 – A nonpartisan think tank is urging the United States to adopt three initiatives to help it navigate what it calls an increasingly hostile global internet, including coordinating with allies and proactively addressing threats.
The Council on Foreign Relations discussed its recommendations at an event it hosted Tuesday, as Washington comes on the heels of major cyber attacks that have rocked the private sector. A publication from the CFR argued that the United States cannot “capture the gains of future innovation by continuing to pursue failed policies based on an unrealistic and dated vision of the internet.”
The think tank said Tuesday that the United States should confront the reality that U.S. policies promoting an open, global internet have failed but should bring together a coalition of allies around these ideals.
The government will be unable to stop or reverse the trend toward global fragmentation, said Gordon Goldstein, CFR adjunct senior fellow. “The environment is just fundamentally different than it was even just a decade ago… it is time to confront reality.”
Global fragmentation of the internet occurs as nation-states exert a control over the internet to block and moderate content, in direct contrast with the U.S. ideal of an open access internet of free data flow, according to the CFR.
By partnering with its allies, argues the CFR, the U.S. can address security threats and provide economic and political inducements for states to allow free flow of data. It should work with its partners to promote a norm regarding cyberattacks and respond and prevent destructive attacks on elections worldwide, the CFR said.
The CFR also urged the government to balance more targeted diplomatic and economic pressure on hostile states. This would include creating an international cybercrime center and a focused program for cyber aid.
Finally, the think tank urges the United States to include digital competition as a pillar of the national security strategy. The national security strategy should recognize that the cyberspace is indisputably a central domain of interacting with adversaries and should acknowledge the leverage that the U.S. has to punish hostile cyber actors.
The State Department in April established the Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy that intends to prevent cyber-attacks that put American people, networks, and companies at risk.
Cybersecurity
Remote Work an Opportunity for Service Providers to Build Trust on Cybersecurity: Research Director
A study by Futurum Research found organizations expect more remote work long-term.
July 6, 2022 – An increase in remote work post-pandemic provides internet service providers with an opportunity to build trust by prioritizing cybersecurity, according to a new study discussed Wednesday.
The Futurum Research study of over 500 respondents – many of which are influential decision makers – concluded that post-pandemic, organizations are expecting their workforce to become more remote long-term.
“This, I believe, provides an opportunity for service providers to, for example, prioritize higher security as a way for these organizations to have more confidence and have more satisfaction in how the work-from-home coordination and limitations are optimized,” Ron Westfall, research director and senior analyst at Futurum Research, said at Fiber for Breakfast event on Wednesday
Cybersecurity is a huge concern for companies as employees work from home on various networks and with less supervision and “there is still a lot of work to be done,” continued Westfall. Security remains a hot topic in the industry as cyberattack threats increase.
Organizations that have already adopted a single, holistic approach to remote working are showing greater satisfaction with the outcomes of their collaboration platforms, Westfall said. Westfall indicated that executive leaders need to take action to produce an organization-wide work-from-home collaboration policy.
Video surveillance and artificial intelligence technologies are allowing key decision makers to maintain a remote work presence. However, over two-thirds of companies are still improvising how they will approach the remote or hybrid workforce, said Westfall.
