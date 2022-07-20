Broadband Roundup
Facebook Leads Use in U.S., AT&T Bringing More Fiber to Indiana Cities, USDLA Holds Conference
78% of the US population still uses Facebook regularly
July 20, 2022 – Statistics released Tuesday show Meta’s Facebook continues to be the most popular social media platform in the United States, with 78 percent of the U.S. population using it regularly.
“Facebook might not be ‘the’ social app for the youth anymore, but it still has an impressive reach among adults,” stated a press release.
YouTube, a video platform owned by Google, comes in second with 67 percent of the U.S. population using it. In third place was Meta-owned social media platform Instagram at 52 percent, and TikTok, the Chinese-based platform, came in fourth with 33 percent of respondents saying they regularly use the app.
These statistics were gathered in a Statista survey, conducted among 6764 U.S. respondents ages 18-64 between 2021-2022.
Indiana and AT&T bringing fiber to nine Indiana counties
The State of Indiana announced Tuesday that it will be utilizing AT&T fiber to bridge the digital divide.
A press release said AT&T and Indiana’s Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program will work together to bring fiber to nearly 6,100 homes, businesses and farms in the following nine counties: Bartholomew, Clinton, Grant, Hendricks, Johnson, Lawrence, Montgomery, Morgan, and Putnam.
“We have a long history of connecting Hoosiers, and we’re excited about this opportunity to continue to work with the state and these local communities on closing the digital divide,” said Bill Soards, president of AT&T Indiana.
“This project would bring fiber-based internet to thousands who couldn’t get it before, and we’re grateful for AT&T’s plans for these communities,” said Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who also serves as Indiana’s secretary of agriculture and rural affairs.
AT&T has invested more than $1 billion in wireless networks across Indiana to increase coverage from 2019-2021, the company said. This project is estimated to cost $13 million, and work will start immediately following the final contract between AT&T and the state, as stated in a press release.
United States Distance Learning Association holds 35th national conference
In Nashville, Tennessee, between July 18-21, 2022, Boston-based non-profit USDLA is holding its 35th conference to promote the development and application of distance education.
During the conference, it is holding discussions on high-demand topics such as online teaching and training, digital strategies for classroom success, student engagement technology techniques, and distance and digital learning policies.
An event from Tuesday, “Mitigating Fakes and Misinformation in Emerging Metaverse Teaching and Learning Spaces,” led by Rebecca Blankenship focused on choosing the right technologies for the best educational materials for student learning.
Blankenship concluded that educators are tasked with the responsibility to select the appropriate web-based platforms, whether it be digital texts, the metaverse, video-based learning or a number of online programs using artificial intelligence to ensure against misinformation for their students.
Broadband Roundup
House Committee Advances Privacy Bill, LTD Could Lose RDOF in Minnesota, Mozilla Wants Antitrust Bill
The House Energy and Commerce Committee passed six consumer bills, including national privacy legislation.
July 21, 2022 – The House Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday passed six consumer protection bills during a markup session, including a long-awaited federal privacy bill.
The bills include Informing Consumers About Smart Devices Act, H.R. 4081, which requires manufacturers to disclose when internet devices are included with a camera or microphone; the RANSOMWARE Act, which requires the Federal Trade Commission to report on cyber-related attacks committed by foreign sources; and the American Data Privacy and Protection Act, which lays out a federal standard for consumer privacy rights.
Members of the committee said in a joint statement that the privacy bill will put limits on Big Tech. “Under out solution, companies will face real consequences if they track our kids’ data or use that information to exploit them for profit.”
LTD could lose RDOF funding in Minnesota
Minnesota’s Public Utilities Commission ordered an investigation last week to determine if fixed wireless internet service provider LTD Broadband can deliver on the $311 million it was awarded by the Federal Communications Commission through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund to build broadband in rural areas.
Last month, the company announced that it will no longer use the RDOF grant for telecom builds in rural California following a filing mistake in obtaining states’ building license.
The Minnesota PUC decision is a reversal of the approval granted to LTD last year for buildouts in the state. It follows the decision of several other states, including South Dakota, to reject LTD from using federal money in their state.
“We don’t want to get a situation where they claim they have ability to build out and they get out there and they can’t do it – scrambling for more assets and then all of the sudden it just collapses,” PUC Commissioner John Tuma said in the announcement.
LTD broadband, which was expected to receive the largest amount of RDOF funding at $1.32 billion, was not the first company to default on RDOF funds. At least five companies have asked the FCC to waive penalties for defaulting on coverage areas they promised to connect with their winning bids.
The $9.2 billion RDOF funds were allocated via reverse auction, where awards were given to companies that could promise coverage for areas at the least amount of money. But the FCC has since been reviewing the winning bids and asking providers to forgo on those wins if they now know – due in some cases to better mapping information – if those bids are for areas already adequately covered.
Mozilla urges Congress to pass antitrust bill
Parent company to Firefox web browser, Mozilla, indicated its support of a key antitrust bill that would rein in the power of tech giants in an open letter advertisement to Congress and published by The Washington Post this week.
The letter calls for Congress to “immediately” pass the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, a bipartisan bill sponsored by Senators Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, that was introduced in January and would prevent large technology platforms from giving preference to their own products over competitors.
“Our vision for the internet is one that’s private, secure, interoperable, open, accessible, transparent, and balances commercial profit and the public good,” read the letter. “But the anticompetitive practices of the biggest tech companies have made it virtually impossible for the billions of people around the world to adopt better tech alternatives.”
Mozilla argues that competition is crucial to its success and overall innovation. Product preferencing, the letter states, blocks out fair competition.
Observers are still divided about the effect that the AICOA would have on small businesses and the global competitiveness of American companies. The bill is currently on the Senate floor awaiting consideration.
Reporter Riley Haight contributed to this report
Broadband Roundup
FCC Fees Jurisdiction Challenge, Rip and Replace Shortfall, Report on Broadband Investment High
TechFreedom cites Supreme Court’s EPA decision as limit on FCC authority to broaden agency fees.
July 19, 2022 – Non-profit tech lobbyist TechFreedom said in comments filed in response to the FCC’s notice of proposed rulemaking to open new avenues for fees to fund commission’s operations that a recent Supreme Court decision reinforces the agency’s inability to do so.
The Monday submission challenged the proposal, which pitches the idea that the FCC adopt new regulatory fee categories on non-licensees that benefit from the commission’s regulatory efforts.
“Before the FCC can regulate an entity, or levy regulatory fees, the Commission must have actual authority over the entity,” said James Dunstan, TechFreedom’s general counsel in a press release. “Especially after the Supreme Court’s recent decision in West Virginia v. EPA, an administrative agency can’t undertake new regulations just because it’s a good idea—regulations must be grounded in clear statutory authority.”
The West Virginia v. EPA Supreme Court decision earlier this month limits the scope of decision-making by agencies on certain matters, finding that the Environmental Protection Agency has limited regulatory authority and that Congress alone has the power to decide on “major questions” of “vast economic or political significance.”
There were varying opinions on whether tech regulators like the FCC would be affected by this decision.
“That the FCC can somehow levy regulatory fees on large technology companies runs contrary to any notion of jurisdictional limits on the FCC,” read the comment from TechFreedom.
FCC faces rip and replace shortfall
The Federal Communications Commission said in a letter dated Friday there is a roughly $3-billion shortfall for a reimbursement program intended to compensate providers who must remove equipment from Chinese providers deemed a threat to national security
The rip and replace program, which forces providers to replace Huawei and ZTE equipment, was funded with $1.9 billion from Congress. But in the letter to Senator Maria Cantwell, D-WA, chair of the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, the agency said the current amount allocated can only cover 39 percent of the total costs.
In a public notice on Monday, the agency said 181 applications seeking roughly $5.6 billion have been filed for the reimbursement program, which is paid for after removal work is done.
In October, the commission opened a filing window for applicants seeking program support in replacing the allegedly insecure equipment. The agency has since completed its review of the applications and found that to fund all reasonable and supported cost estimations, the program will require $4.98 billion.
The commission, which warned Congress about the shortfall in February, will prorate reimbursement funds equally to all eligible applicants due to the lack of funds, stated the letter.
In 2020, the FCC determined that Chinese manufacturers Huawei and ZTE posed a threat to United States security, saying in a news release that there was “overwhelming evidence” that both companies were guilty of espionage. Congress then passed the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act to remove the companies’ equipment from American use, allocating $1.9 to the reimbursement fund.
This follows concerns that small and rural carriers would be unable to comply with replacement requirements as workforce and semiconductor shortages persist.
USTelecom reports 20-year high in broadband investment last year
Broadband trade association USTelecom found in its annual report released Monday that broadband providers invested at least $86 billion in 2021, reaching a twenty-year high.
This number indicates an 8.3 percent increase from 2020 and is more than $5 billion more than the next highest amount, $80.8 billion, in 2019. It is also half the amount of the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, a $42.5 billion federal funding program for broadband infrastructure.
The report notes these “unprecedented levels” can in part be attributed to providers bringing fiber to over 50 million households in the coming years, read the report.
Since 1996, United States communication providers have invested around $2 trillion to build out America’s communication infrastructure, the report said.
“2021’s $86 billion capex investment is important because it represents our commitment to bringing all in America the communications networks of the future,” wrote USTelecom President and CEO Jonathan Spalter in a blog post.
Broadband Roundup
Proposed New Broadband Speed Standard, 988 Mental Health Hotline, Michigan Fiber Partnership
FCC Chairwoman Rosenworcel proposed a new broadband speed standard of 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload.
July 18, 2022 – Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel is asking the public for comment on a proposal to increase the federal standard for broadband speeds to 100 Megabits per second download and 20 Mbps upload.
In a news release Friday, Rosenworcel said the existing standard of 25 Megabits per second download and 3 Mbps upload “isn’t just behind the times, it’s a harmful one because it masks the extent to which low-income neighborhoods and rural communities are being left behind and left offline.”
The notice of inquiry also proposes “to set a separate national goal of 1Gbps/500 Mbps for the future,” the release said.
The 100/20 speeds are a requirement for funds from several federal programs, including the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.
988 mental health hotline mandate begins
The U.S. began its transition to a dedicated three-digit number for the 24/7 suicide and crisis hotline on Saturday.
The FCC news release states that when the National Suicide Designation Act was passed in October 2020, it authorized 988 as a new number for suicide and mental health crisis support.
“This cross-government effort has been years in the making and comes at a crucial point to help address the mental health crisis in our country, especially for young people,” FCC Chairwoman Rosenworcel stated.
“The 10-digit Lifeline number 1-800-273-TALK (8255) will continue to be operational after July 16 and will route calls to 988 indefinitely. Veterans, service members, and their families can also still reach the Veterans Crisis Line with the current phone number 1-800-273-8255 and press 1, or by chat or text to 838255,” stated the news release.
This deadline comes after a three-year effort between the Department of Health and Human Services, the FCC, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to better support at-risk communities in crisis.
Two fiber providers partner for Michigan fiber access
Two Michigan fiber providers, Peninsula Fiber Network and 123NET announced their partnership on Friday to provide access to a fiber-optic network from Bay City to Southfield in the state.
A press release said this multi-million-dollar project will span approximately 130 miles in Michigan, enabling further economic development for businesses along the way.
“This additional 130-mile Bay City to Southfield route creates easy and affordable connection opportunities for municipalities and businesses in that region that want the benefits offered by advanced fiber service,” said Dan Irvin, president and CEO at 123NET.
“Partnering with 123NET offers a win-win for both companies and perhaps more importantly for the business and consumers in the state,” stated Scott Randall, general manager of PFN.
The release said that construction has begun and is estimated to be completed in the next 18 months. New fiber will be brought to the following Michigan communities: Southfield, Beverly Hills, Birmingham, Bloomfield, Pontiac, Waterford, Clarkston, Davisburg, Holly, Fenton, Grand Blanc, Flint, Clio, Birch Run, Bridgeport, Saginaw, and Bay City.
Recent
- Broadband Breakfast on July 27, 2022 – Bringing Broadband to Rural America: A Case Study in Morgan, Utah
- House Committee Advances Privacy Bill, LTD Could Lose RDOF in Minnesota, Mozilla Wants Antitrust Bill
- Indiana Fosters Relationships in Preparation for Federal Broadband Funds
- Utility Pole Owners Should Test Structures Before Delivery of Federal Funds: Consulting Firm
- Deepfakes Pose National Security Threat, Private Sector Tackles Issue
- Comprehensive Data Privacy Bill Faces Markup in Committee
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
Google Facing App Store Suit, Shareholder Suit Against Twitter Buy, Fiber Optic Technician Training Nationwide
-
Fiber1 month ago
AT&T Says Gigabit Download Speed Demand Continues to Grow
-
Broadband Roundup1 month ago
Crypto Regulation Bill, Ziply Fiber Acquires EONI, AT&T Tests 5G via Drone
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
Broadband Prices Decline, AT&T’s Fiber Build in Texas, Conexon Partners for Build in Georgia
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
AT&T and DISH Agreement, FCC Adds More States in Robocall Fight, $50M from Emergency Connectivity Fund
-
Broadband Roundup1 month ago
Global Tech Competition Bill, AT&T Hits 20 Gbps Symmetrical, Hargray Fiber in Georgia
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
AT&T’s 911 Tech, Russia Cyberattacks, Musk’s Twitter Would Reinstate Trump
-
Broadband Roundup2 weeks ago
FiberLight Buy, T-Mobile Shuts Down Older Networks, AT&T and Dish Lead US O-RAN Alliance