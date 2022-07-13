Federal Subsidies Will Help Maine Connect All Residents, Says Broadband Director

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2022 – Federal broadband funding opportunities are likely to bring connectivity to all of Maine’s residents, said the state’s broadband director at a Fiber for Breakfast event Wednesday.

Maine expects to be allocated between $200 and $300 million from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment fund, said Peggy Schaffer, executive director of ConnectMaine Authority. The BEAD program is the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s $42.5-billion federal funding program for expanding high-speed internet access from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act.

ConnectMaine said it reached out to providers in three targeted areas to start preparing for the coming BEAD funds.

The state had previously estimated that it would require $600 million to provide broadband coverage to all its residents. Schaffer expressed optimism that between the Capital Projects Fund, BEAD, American Rescue Plan and other federal grants, Maine will be able to achieve this goal to bring connectivity to all.

The state, according to Schaffer, is working to build on existing models and strategies to prepare community partnerships required by the BEAD program. Over 300 communities are currently engaged in broadband planning across the state.

Maine is also working to standardize the data of eligible and priority areas for broadband funding. It said it developed a coverage map based on NTIA program requirements.