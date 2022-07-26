Broadband Roundup
Former Google Exec to Cyber Office, Verizon Urges Action on USF, T-Mobile Settles Data Breach Suits
Former Google executive Camille Gloster has been appointed by the White House to its Office of the National Cyber Director.
July 26, 2022 – The White House announced Monday that former Google executive Camille Gloster will be the deputy national cyber director for technology and ecosystem security at the Office of the National Cyber Director.
In this role, Gloster will lead the ONCD’s efforts to strengthen the security and development of the United State’s cyber ecosystem, said the press release.
The office was established by the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021.
“We need top talent in the government to meet the dynamic and complex cyber challenges we face as a nation,” said National Cyber Director Chris Inglis in a statement. “[Gloster] is a pioneer who has led on cyber issues for more than a decade at the highest levels of government and industry.”
Gloster previously worked at Google where she most recently served as Global Head of Product Security Strategy. She also served under the Obama-Biden Administration as a senior cyber policy advisor at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Her appointment follows an announcement from the White House in May that committed to expanding the bureau with three new senior hires.
Verizon urges FCC to extend Affordable Connectivity Program
Verizon urged the Federal Communications Commission in a meeting to recommend that Congress appropriate additional funds to extend the Affordable Connectivity Program after the original funds are expended, according to a July 21 post-meeting letter.
The company urged the FCC to explain to Congress that broadband adoption is a “long-term challenge” that will require ACP support beyond the originally allocated period.
ACP supports the FCC’s permanent program, Lifeline, to support affordable access to broadband internet for low-income households. In its letter, Verizon commended the Lifeline program as continuing to serve a “distinct and important role.”
Verizon also urged the commission to recommend to Congress the extension of the universal service funding model that was established by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The model supplements the support provided by carrier contributions to the fund with appropriations for the ACP and other new programs.
Verizon called for a broader base of contributors to the fund and suggested that Congress make clear that the FCC has authority to expand the universal service contributor base, which relies on dwindling voice service revenues.
T-Mobile agrees to pay $350 million to settle class-action lawsuits for data breach
T-Mobile agreed Friday to pay $350 million to settle multiple class-action lawsuits over a data breach disclosed in August in which a hacker stole sensitive data of millions of customers.
The proposed settlement remains subject to preliminary and final court approval, expected as early as December 2022. If approved by the court, T-Mobile would also commit to spend an additional $150 million for data security and related technology in 2022 and 2023.
The company anticipates that upon court approval, the settlement will release a list of all claims arising from the cyberattack.
“The settlement contains no admission of liability, wrongdoing or responsibility by any of the defendants,” stated T-Mobile in the Securities and Exchange Commission filling Friday.
T-Mobile issued a statement about the settlement on its website, “As we continue to invest time, energy, and resources in addressing this challenge, we are pleased to have resolved this consumer class action filing.”
The data breach did not expose any customer financial information but some SSN, names, addresses, dates of birth and ID information were compromised, stated the company.
$10M Broadband for Minority Colleges, FCC Proposes RDOF Penalties, Midwest Gets a Fiber Investor
The money will go toward internet access, equipment, and to hire and train information technology personnel.
July 25, 2022 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Friday $10 million in five grants that will go to minority-serving colleges and universities.
The money, which according to a release will be used “to fund internet access, equipment, and to hire and train information technology personnel” in the schools, comes from the Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program and will go toward historically Black colleges and universities, tribal colleges and universities, Hispanic serving institutions and minority-serving institutions.
“America’s minority serving colleges and universities are bedrock learning centers that have too often been left behind when it comes to accessing affordable high-speed internet,” said Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves in a news release.
“The Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program enables these institutions to be a resource for access, digital skills training, and workforce development programs for students and the community to help level the economic playing field,” Graves added.
The news release states that additional awards will be announced on a rolling basis, as the “NTIA is continuing to review more than 200 applications” submitted on December 1, 2021.
FCC proposes $4.3M in fines against 73 RDOF applicants for defaults
The Federal Communications Commission proposed Friday $4.3 million in fines against 73 Rural Digital Opportunity Fund applicants who defaulted on bids in an apparent violation of FCC rules.
Since the winning bids were announced in December 2020, the agency – under new chair Jessica Rosenworcel – has been reviewing those bids on suspicion that it could lead to some of the $9.2 billion going to areas already served with adequate internet infrastructure or areas that don’t need it. The agency last year sent letters to some of the winning bidders asking them to review those areas and offered them the opportunity to default with a possibility to do so without penalty.
While the agency said it found good cause to waive the penalty for some bidders, the agency said in a Friday news release that it is proposing fining 73 of those applicants for violations on their defaults. “The bid defaults prevented 1,702 census block groups with 129,909 estimated locations in 36 states from seeing timely new investments in broadband infrastructure,” the agency said.
“The applicants defaulted on their respective bids by withdrawing applications in certain areas or failing to meet the deadlines and requirements required in the auction rules,” the FCC added.
Oak Hill commits $250M to Omni Fiber to expand broadband access in underserved towns across the Midwest
Also on Friday, private equity firm Oak Hill Capital announced its new partnership with Omni Fiber, an Ohio-based Fiber provider, to accelerate the deployment of fiber-based broadband to underserved areas in the Midwest.
Oak Hill is giving $250 million to Omni Fiber to fund construction for fiber, TV, internet and phone services to homes and businesses across Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.
“With Oak Hill’s investment in the company, Omni will not need to rely on grants or subsidies from federal, state, or local governments to build its network,” and can provide symmetrical speeds up to 2 Gbps to small and mid-sized towns in the Midwest, the press release states.
“Oak Hill’s investment will spur our growth to help bridge the digital divide and establish competitive choice by providing hundreds of thousands of households access to our future-proof, 100% fiber-optic network,” said Omni Fiber CEO Darrick Zucco.
“We believe that reliable, high-speed access to the Internet represents a fundamental catalyst for economic growth and equal opportunity for all Americans, from small towns to big cities,” added Oak Hill Partner Scott Baker.
House Committee Advances Privacy Bill, LTD Could Lose RDOF in Minnesota, Mozilla Wants Antitrust Bill
The House Energy and Commerce Committee passed six consumer bills, including national privacy legislation.
July 21, 2022 – The House Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday passed six consumer protection bills during a markup session, including a long-awaited federal privacy bill.
The bills include Informing Consumers About Smart Devices Act, H.R. 4081, which requires manufacturers to disclose when internet devices are included with a camera or microphone; the RANSOMWARE Act, which requires the Federal Trade Commission to report on cyber-related attacks committed by foreign sources; and the American Data Privacy and Protection Act, which lays out a federal standard for consumer privacy rights.
Members of the committee said in a joint statement that the privacy bill will put limits on Big Tech. “Under out solution, companies will face real consequences if they track our kids’ data or use that information to exploit them for profit.”
LTD could lose RDOF funding in Minnesota
Minnesota’s Public Utilities Commission ordered an investigation last week to determine if fixed wireless internet service provider LTD Broadband can deliver on the $311 million it was awarded by the Federal Communications Commission through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund to build broadband in rural areas.
Last month, the company announced that it will no longer use the RDOF grant for telecom builds in rural California following a filing mistake in obtaining states’ building license.
The Minnesota PUC decision is a reversal of the approval granted to LTD last year for buildouts in the state. It follows the decision of several other states, including South Dakota, to reject LTD from using federal money in their state.
“We don’t want to get a situation where they claim they have ability to build out and they get out there and they can’t do it – scrambling for more assets and then all of the sudden it just collapses,” PUC Commissioner John Tuma said in the announcement.
LTD broadband, which was expected to receive the largest amount of RDOF funding at $1.32 billion, was not the first company to default on RDOF funds. At least five companies have asked the FCC to waive penalties for defaulting on coverage areas they promised to connect with their winning bids.
The $9.2 billion RDOF funds were allocated via reverse auction, where awards were given to companies that could promise coverage for areas at the least amount of money. But the FCC has since been reviewing the winning bids and asking providers to forgo on those wins if they now know – due in some cases to better mapping information – if those bids are for areas already adequately covered.
Mozilla urges Congress to pass antitrust bill
Parent company to Firefox web browser, Mozilla, indicated its support of a key antitrust bill that would rein in the power of tech giants in an open letter advertisement to Congress and published by The Washington Post this week.
The letter calls for Congress to “immediately” pass the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, a bipartisan bill sponsored by Senators Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, that was introduced in January and would prevent large technology platforms from giving preference to their own products over competitors.
“Our vision for the internet is one that’s private, secure, interoperable, open, accessible, transparent, and balances commercial profit and the public good,” read the letter. “But the anticompetitive practices of the biggest tech companies have made it virtually impossible for the billions of people around the world to adopt better tech alternatives.”
Mozilla argues that competition is crucial to its success and overall innovation. Product preferencing, the letter states, blocks out fair competition.
Observers are still divided about the effect that the AICOA would have on small businesses and the global competitiveness of American companies. The bill is currently on the Senate floor awaiting consideration.
Reporter Riley Haight contributed to this report
Facebook Leads Use in U.S., AT&T Bringing More Fiber to Indiana Cities, USDLA Holds Conference
78% of the US population still uses Facebook regularly
July 20, 2022 – Statistics released Tuesday show Meta’s Facebook continues to be the most popular social media platform in the United States, with 78 percent of the U.S. population using it regularly.
“Facebook might not be ‘the’ social app for the youth anymore, but it still has an impressive reach among adults,” stated a press release.
YouTube, a video platform owned by Google, comes in second with 67 percent of the U.S. population using it. In third place was Meta-owned social media platform Instagram at 52 percent, and TikTok, the Chinese-based platform, came in fourth with 33 percent of respondents saying they regularly use the app.
These statistics were gathered in a Statista survey, conducted among 6764 U.S. respondents ages 18-64 between 2021-2022.
Indiana and AT&T bringing fiber to nine Indiana counties
The State of Indiana announced Tuesday that it will be utilizing AT&T fiber to bridge the digital divide.
A press release said AT&T and Indiana’s Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program will work together to bring fiber to nearly 6,100 homes, businesses and farms in the following nine counties: Bartholomew, Clinton, Grant, Hendricks, Johnson, Lawrence, Montgomery, Morgan, and Putnam.
“We have a long history of connecting Hoosiers, and we’re excited about this opportunity to continue to work with the state and these local communities on closing the digital divide,” said Bill Soards, president of AT&T Indiana.
“This project would bring fiber-based internet to thousands who couldn’t get it before, and we’re grateful for AT&T’s plans for these communities,” said Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who also serves as Indiana’s secretary of agriculture and rural affairs.
AT&T has invested more than $1 billion in wireless networks across Indiana to increase coverage from 2019-2021, the company said. This project is estimated to cost $13 million, and work will start immediately following the final contract between AT&T and the state, as stated in a press release.
United States Distance Learning Association holds 35th national conference
In Nashville, Tennessee, between July 18-21, 2022, Boston-based non-profit USDLA is holding its 35th conference to promote the development and application of distance education.
During the conference, it is holding discussions on high-demand topics such as online teaching and training, digital strategies for classroom success, student engagement technology techniques, and distance and digital learning policies.
An event from Tuesday, “Mitigating Fakes and Misinformation in Emerging Metaverse Teaching and Learning Spaces,” led by Rebecca Blankenship focused on choosing the right technologies for the best educational materials for student learning.
Blankenship concluded that educators are tasked with the responsibility to select the appropriate web-based platforms, whether it be digital texts, the metaverse, video-based learning or a number of online programs using artificial intelligence to ensure against misinformation for their students.
