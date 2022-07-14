Broadband Roundup
House Committee Passes Bills, $266M from Emergency Connectivity Fund, Glo Fiber Maryland Grant
The House energy committee pushed forth bills that will, among other things, extend the FCC’s auction authority.
July 14, 2022 – The House Committee on Energy and Commerce passed four telecom bills to the House floor Wednesday that are intended to improve safety in emergency situations, strengthen service affordability programs, and improve spectrum access for commercial use.
The Spectrum Innovation Act of 2022, H.R. 7624, helps free up airwaves for commercial wireless use, and requires an auction of airwaves of at least 200 megahertz within seven years; the Ensuring Phone and Internet Access Through Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity Program Act of 2022, H.R. 4275, seeks to facilitate the process for consumers to enroll in federal programs for voice and internet services; the Institute for Telecommunication Science Codification Act, H.R. 4990, reaffirms that the National Telecommunications Information Administration as the agency responsible for overseeing federal airwaves; and the Safe Connections Act of 2022, H.R. 7132, aims to protect survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking by requiring mobile providers to separate a survivor’s phone line from an account shared with their abuser.
The Spectrum Innovation Act also extends the Federal Communication Commission’s spectrum auction authority to March 2024, allowing it to continue to conduct future airwave auctions. Rep Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., said her bill had been updated “to establish a new federal grant program to help fund the nationwide adoption of Next Generation 9-1-1.
“This technology will bring our nation’s 9-1-1 services into the 21st Century by allowing emergency communication centers to receive real-time location information, text messages, photos, and video from individuals at the scene of an emergency and be able to share that information with first responders in the field to help them better respond,” stated Eshoo.
FCC announces additional $266 million from Emergency Connectivity Fund
The FCC announced Wednesday that it is committing over $266 million in two new funding rounds through the Emergency Connectivity Fund.
The ECF is a $7.1 billion program intended to help schools and libraries provide the tools and services that communities need for remote learning in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money announced this week will support applications from all three of the ECF’s application windows. The last window closed in May. It will support over one million students across the country, 415 schools, 47 libraries, and 16 consortia.
“Thanks to the Emergency Connectivity Fund, now more students across the country have the digital tools they need to support their education,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “In too many communities, kids are still struggling to get the internet and devices they need to connect with teachers and do their homework. We have to fix this. This program is helping, and I’m proud of the progress we are making to close the Homework Gap.”
The funding can be used to support off-campus learning, such as nightly homework, to ensure students across the country have the necessary support to keep up with their education.
Total funding committed from the ECF to date, read the press release, is nearly $5.6 billion. It has helped more than 12.8 million students, supporting approximately 10,000 schools, 900 libraries, and 100 consortia, and providing over 11 million connected devices and nearly 7 million broadband connections.
This follows an announcement in May that the FCC approved an additional $50 million from the ECF.
Shentel awarded grant in Maryland
Glo Fiber, a subsidiary of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, was awarded $10 million from the Maryland Office of Statewide Broadband to deploy fiber-to-the-premises broadband in Frederick County.
The project is provided by the federal American Rescue Plan and will bring fiber to over 3,000 homes and businesses in the county, said a press release. Glo Fiber is currently building a multi-gigabit fiber network in the City of Frederick.
The funding is “a win for investing in Frederick County’s way of life while maintaining access to the essential services and economic benefits that broadband provides,” said Rep. David Trone, D-MD.
Glo Fiber will use Shentel’s 7600-mile regional fiber network to provide unlimited multi-gigabit internet access with symmetrical upload and download speeds.
“Shentel is thrilled at the opportunity to work with local and state officials to finally bring this critical service to residents who have remained unserved for far too long,” said Chris Kyle, vice president of Industry and Regulatory Affairs at Shentel. “These innovative partnerships are exactly what we need to finally close the digital divide, and we are proud to be able to join in the great work that Frederick County and the State of Maryland have been doing.”
This follows a recent announcement that Maryland awarded more than $127.6 million in grants to internet service providers through the Connect Maryland Initiative.
Reporter Riley Haight contributed to this report
Broadband Roundup
Broadcast Transparency Decision, AT&T McDonald’s Expansion, Brightspeed in Missouri
A D.C. appeals court vacated the FCC’s authority to require broadcasters disclose if foreign governments lease airtime.
July 13, 2022 – Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel issued a statement Tuesday saying consumers deserve to know who’s behind the sponsorship of broadcasts, after a D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals denied its authority to force broadcasters to reveal those dealings.
“The principle that the public has a right to know the identity of those who solicit their support is a fundamental and long-standing tenet of broadcasting,” Rosenworcel said. “It’s about transparency. Consumers deserve to trust that public airwaves aren’t being leased without their knowledge to private foreign actors.”
The appeals court ruled that the agency’s verification requirements “ignores the limits that the statute places on broadcasters’ narrow duty of inquiry,” the decision read. “It instead tells a broadcaster to seek information from two federal sources in addition to the two sources that the statue prescribes. This is not the law that Congress wrote.”
The FCC unanimously adopted a sponsorship identification requirement in April last year that required broadcasters to reveal if foreign governments or their representatives lease time on their broadcasts. That came after the agency raised concerns alleging Chinese and Russian governments were secretly leasing airtime to broadcast propaganda on American airwaves.
AT&T expanding to over 750 U.S. McDonald’s locations
AT&T said Tuesday that its expanded relationship with McDonald’s to bring more fiber connectivity to more than 750 restaurant locations will allow the restaurant to deploy its technologies more effectively.
Over the past two years, the pandemic changed consumer habits for food service, and as the industry evolves, McDonald’s says it plans to use enhanced connectivity for an elevated customer experience.
“Expanding fiber connectivity to more restaurants will provide the infrastructure necessary to support and deploy technologies like this more effectively,” such as customer’s use of the McDonald’s global mobile app and mobile order and pay, said a press release.
According to a press release, “the symmetrical high-speed connectivity of the AT&T fiber network will provide these restaurants with the ability to elevate the customer experience today while opening the door for emerging technologies in the coming years.”
Brightspeed announces initial fiber build markets for Missouri
Brightspeed said Tuesday its fiber buildout in Missouri is estimated to reach over 130,000 potential customers by the end of 2023, reaching rural and suburban areas in need.
According to a press release, Brightspeed’s fiber infrastructure plans in the state will bring faster internet and Wi-Fi to residential and business locations in the following counties: Boone, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Dent, Gasconade, Howell, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Lawrence, Marion, Moniteau, Nodaway, Oregon, Phelps, St. Charles, Texas, and Wright county.
“We are pleased to outline the initial build specifics for Missouri and are thrilled that we will be reaching so many communities,” said Tom Maguire, chief operating officer at Brightspeed.
“High-speed internet access is critical for our kids to learn, farmers to access markets, and businesses to grow,” Governor Mike Parson said. “We appreciate Brightspeed’s investment that will help connect hundreds of thousands of Missourians and increase economic opportunity for Missouri families.”
Broadband Roundup
Verizon Faces FCC Fine, Google Proposes Separating Ad Unit, Winners of Maryland Broadband Funding
Verizon is facing a fine for allegedly violating accessibility law.
July 12, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission’s enforcement bureau proposed last week a fine of $100,000 against Verizon Wireless for allegedly violating its obligations to provide information regarding the company’s accessibility to persons with disabilities.
The Twenty-First Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act of 2010 is a law that ensures people with disabilities have access to technology innovations. As part of the CVVA, companies are required to meet certain accessibility guidelines.
In December, an individual filed a complaint against Verizon Wireless, alleging the company’s Premium Visual Voicemail service was not accessible to people with disabilities.
In February, the FCC sent of letter of inquiry requesting information and documentation regarding the voicemail service to help resolve the complaint. In response, Verizon, according the FCC report, failed to provide the bureau with information that it requested in the letter. The bureau found that Verizon violated its obligations to fully respond to inquiries in the CVVA and was therefore issued a fine of $100,000.
Google proposes breaking up company to please regulators
Google is proposing to split off parts of its business that places ads on websites into a separate business unit to appease the Department of Justice and its possible antitrust lawsuit, according to a Friday report from the Wall Street Journal.
As part of this proposal, Google would restructure the company’s division that manages ad placement, but it would remain under the company’s parent company Alphabet Inc.
The Department of Justice has been investigating Google on allegations that it is perpetuating anticompetitive behavior in the digital advertising industry. It is currently preparing a lawsuit against anticompetitive practices.
In October 2020, the Department sued Google, alleging that it was maintaining a monopoly through illegal practices. More recently, Google has come against charges in the European Union which found Google guilty of abusing its position as a dominate search engine. It is also facing several other suits, accusing it of maintaining a monopoly.
A bipartisan bill introduced in May called the Competition and Transparency in Digital Advertising Act proposes to prevent companies from participating in advertising transactions exceeding $20 million per year. If passed, Google’s ad-tech division could be forced to split.
Comcast, Charter among winners in Maryland broadband funding
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced Monday winning applicants of the state’s Connect Maryland initiative, which includes more than $127.6 million in grants to internet service providers.
The winners included Comcast, Charter Communications, Shentel, and Breezeline. Comcast was awarded two grants totaling over $17 million for broadband builds in Baltimore and Charles counties. Shentel and Charter received awards of over $8 million each for builds in Frederick and Somerset counties. This follows Charter’s award last month of nearly $50 million for Kentucky counties.
The Connect Maryland initiative adds funds to the states’ existing programs, Neighborhood Connect Broadband Funding Program and Maryland Emergency Education Relief, which fund broadband projects across the state.
“Last summer, we supercharged our broadband investment with the launch of Connect Maryland, for a total new investment of $400 million for the expansion of broadband access, and to fully address the digital divide for everyone all across our state,” Hogan said in a statement. “As a result of these efforts, broadband is now available to well over 95% of Marylanders.”
Broadband Roundup
5G from Space, Musk, Twitter Go to Court Over Buy, Internet Society Adds Principal
Ericsson, Thales, and Qualcomm said they hope to create a network in space for 5G.
July 11, 2022 – Swedish telecom equipment provider Ericsson, Thales, a French aerospace company, and semiconductor company Qualcomm Technologies announced Monday a joint effort to make a space-based network.
According to a press release, 5G non-terrestrial networks could enable a 5G smartphone with 5G connectivity “anywhere on Earth and provide complete global coverage for wideband data services, including places normally only covered by legacy satellite phone systems with limited data connectivity