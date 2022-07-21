Funding
Indiana Fosters Relationships in Preparation for Federal Broadband Funds
The state partners with educational institutions and service providers to maximize public funding.
WASHINGTON, July 21, 2022 – Indiana state broadband officials emphasized Wednesday that the state has fostered relationships with anchor institutions and the private sector that they say will benefit the state as it prepares to deploy federal funding.
Indiana’s broadband office partnered with educators at Purdue University to develop digital literacy initiatives in preparation for the $2.75 billion Digital Equity program, which allocates funds to promote digital literacy activities as part of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, said the officials at a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. State officials estimate that the state will receive between $500 million to $1 billion from the IIJA.
Educators across the state are being trained in digital literacy initiatives, said Earnie Holtrey, program manager for the director of the Indiana broadband office. Digital literacy initiatives focus on the adoption of broadband by helping community members understand the limitations and potential of new technologies.
Furthermore, the state’s $100 million broadband grant program, which is currently in the third round of funding, fosters relationships between local providers and government agencies as they work together to apply and implement the grant funds.
State officials and service providers meet regularly to discuss the granular details of broadband deployment, said Holtrey. The state responded well to the Covid-19 pandemic and will respond well to federal grants due to these established relationships, he continued.
Indiana has several other state broadband programs. The Broadband Ready Community program, established in 2015, recognizes cities that meet certain broadband deployment requirements. The Community Champions program recognizes individuals in the community that improve broadband connectivity in the area.
Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Summer of Broadband: Indiana
State broadband offices will play a critical role in the rollout of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program. In the months of July and August, Broadband Breakfast will take the pulse of broadband efforts at the state level in visits to about half-dozen states across the country. On July 20, we will speak with key officials, including the State Infrastructure Administrator and Chief Broadband Officer of the Office of Gov. Eric Holcomb, the Program Manager for the Director of the Indiana Broadband Office of Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, and the director of the Purdue Center for Regional Development. Join us at 12 Noon ET to learn what the Hoosier state is doing in bringing a plan together on broadband policy.
Panelists:
- Earnie Holtrey, Program Manager for the Director of the Indiana Broadband Office, State of Indiana
- Jodi Golden, State Infrastructure Administrator and Chief Broadband Officer, State of Indiana
- Roberto Gallardo, Director, Purdue Center for Regional Development
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- Indiana broadband office
- Next Level Connections
- Indiana Connectivity Program
- Broadband Ready Communities
- Steps to Success
- Community Champions
- Indiana: IBO and OCRA Working To Connect All Hoosiers, Broadband.Money, April 5, 2022
- Indiana Broadband Grant Channel, Broadband.Money
- Indiana State Broadband Office portal, Broadband.Money
Earnie Holtry was served as the Broadband Project Manager for the Indiana Broadband Office since early 2020. Prior to this he served as a community liaison for the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, both under the direction of Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch. Holtry works with communities and providers offering technical assistance for planning, inclusion/equity, and construction funding. He also administers the broadband ready communities’ program as he fulfills the Office’ mission of serving as the “one-stop-shop” for all things broadband in Indiana. Earnie has a B.A. in Psychology from The Ohio State University.
Jodi Golden was appointed State Infrastructure Coordinator in March of 2022, and previously she served as Co-Chief of Staff/Chief of Agency Operations for Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch. Golden identifies, analyzes and assists in prioritizing the types of funds available through the bipartisan infrastructure law, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. She leads and coordinates activities across relevant state agencies, local governments and stakeholder groups in anticipation of the formula and competitive grants through the IIJA. In her work as Chief of Agency Operations, Golden oversaw the agencies within the Lt. Governor’s portfolio. These consist of the Indiana Department of Agriculture, Office of Community & Rural Affairs, Indiana Destination Development Corporation, Indiana Housing & Community Development Association & the Indiana Broadband Office. Before that, she served as Executive Director of the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, the Illinois Capital Development Board and the Indiana Education Savings Authority. She holds a B.S. in Speech Communication: Public Relations and a M.P.A. from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale.
Roberto Gallardo is Director of the Purdue Center for Regional Development and an Agricultural Economics associate professor. He holds an electronics engineering undergraduate degree, a master’s in economic development, and a Ph.D. in Public Policy and Administration. Gallardo has worked with rural communities over the past 17 years conducting local and regional community economic development, including use of technology for development. He has authored more than 100 articles and reports including peer-reviewed and news-related regarding rural trends, socioeconomic analysis, industrial clusters, the digital divide, and leveraging broadband applications for community economic development. He also has assisted the state of Indiana implement their broadband programs acting as their Next Level Broadband Connections Director for six months. He is also the author of the book “Responsive Countryside: The Digital Age & Rural Communities,” which highlights a 21st century community development model that helps rural communities transition to, plan for, and prosper in the digital age. Dr. Gallardo is a TEDx speaker and his work has been featured in a WIRED magazine article, a MIC.com documentary, and a RFDTV documentary.
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
Photo by Braden Egli used with permission
Treasury Department Announces $357 Million in Additional Capital Projects Fund Awards
Kansas, Maine, Maryland and Minnesota are among the awardees.
WASHINGTON, July 15, 2022 – The United States Department of Treasury announced Thursday the approval of four additional Capital Projects Fund Awards to Kansas, Maine, Maryland, and Minnesota.
Kansas was approved for $83.5 million to connect 21,300 homes and businesses. Maine was awarded $110 million for 22,500 locations, Maryland $95 million to connect 22,500, and Minnesota $68.4 million to connect 23,517 homes and businesses.
The CPF is a $10 billion fund allocated to states, territories, and Tribal governments for critical capital projects in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. One priority for the program is to make funding available for reliable, affordable broadband infrastructure and other digital connectivity technology projects. The fund works with the American Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act which will also supply broadband funding.
“This funding will lay the foundation for the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic investments to increase access to high-speed internet and reduce broadband bills for American households and businesses,” said Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo.
State plans approved in this group will support broadband infrastructure and are designed to prioritize connecting families and businesses in rural and remote areas. The states are required to explain why the communities they have identified to be served with CPF have a critical need for those projects.
Each state’s plan will require service providers to participate in the Federal Communications Commission’s new Affordable Connectivity Program that ensures households can afford broadband. The treasury expects that most of the funding will go towards fiber-optic broadband projects.
This follows the Treasury’s June announcement that detailed the first four state recipients of CPF awards with plans to connect over 200,000 homes and businesses. Treasury has already approved awards to 50 tribal governments. State applications are due in September.
All 50 States, Territories and D.C. Join Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program
The next big deadline: Planning fund applications for the BEAD program are due August 15, 2022.
WASHINGTON, July 13, 2022 – The Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration on Wednesday announced that all states and territories have confirmed their participation in $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment grant program.
The BEAD program is the core last-mile broadband funding program authorized by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in November 2021.
The Biden-Harris Administration’s kicked off its “Internet for All” initiative with the release of the Notice of Funding Opportunity for the BEAD program on May 13. This began a an outreach and technical assistance campaign to ensure no state or territory was left out of participation in the program.
The BEAD program enables states and territories to expand high-speed internet access by funding planning, infrastructure deployment and adoption programs. A separate State Digital Equity Planning Grant Program supports developing digital skills training and workforce development plans.
“The Department of Commerce is committed to ensuring all Americans have access to the internet, which is vital for our economic future,” said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. “Beyond access, we also must enable meaningful internet use and provide people with tools to participate in education and training, access health care, and thrive in the digital economy.”
Digital Equity applications were due July 12, 2022. All Letters of Intent to participate in the BEAD program were submitted ahead of the July 18, 2022, deadline. Hundreds of Tribal Nations have also submitted Letters of Intent to participate in the State Digital Equity Planning Grant program.
Tribal entities may also apply for subgrants through their state or territory’s digital equity program, the department said.
“Today America’s state and local leaders have spoken as one nation committed to bridging the digital divide,” said Alan Davidson, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information. “We are heartened by the bipartisan commitment to ensuring that all Americans have reliable, affordable Internet service and the skills needed to thrive in our modern digital world.”
Initial planning fund applications for the BEAD program are due August 15, 2022.
Federal Subsidies Will Help Maine Connect All Residents, Says Broadband Director
The state is optimistic that multiple sources of funding from federal programs will close the digital divide.
WASHINGTON, July 13, 2022 – Federal broadband funding opportunities are likely to bring connectivity to all of Maine’s residents, said the state’s broadband director at a Fiber for Breakfast event Wednesday.
Maine expects to be allocated between $200 and $300 million from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment fund, said Peggy Schaffer, executive director of ConnectMaine Authority. The BEAD program is the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s $42.5-billion federal funding program for expanding high-speed internet access from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act.
ConnectMaine said it reached out to providers in three targeted areas to start preparing for the coming BEAD funds.
The state had previously estimated that it would require $600 million to provide broadband coverage to all its residents. Schaffer expressed optimism that between the Capital Projects Fund, BEAD, American Rescue Plan and other federal grants, Maine will be able to achieve this goal to bring connectivity to all.
The state, according to Schaffer, is working to build on existing models and strategies to prepare community partnerships required by the BEAD program. Over 300 communities are currently engaged in broadband planning across the state.
Maine is also working to standardize the data of eligible and priority areas for broadband funding. It said it developed a coverage map based on NTIA program requirements.
