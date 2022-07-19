Infrastructure
Lack of Streamlined Utility Pole Access a Concern for Broadband Initiatives in New York
‘We definitely saw [pole attachments] as one of the major risks for ConnectALL.’
July 19, 2022 – Utility pole attachments are a major concern for policy makers of New York’s $1 billion broadband initiative, ConnectALL, said representatives from New York Power Authority at an industry summit late last month.
“We definitely saw [pole attachments] as one of the major risks for ConnectALL as we had to meet the stringent deadline,” said Ali Mohammed, senior director of digital innovation and transformation at the New York Power Authority, indicating that attachment applications are often lengthy.
Internet service providers will often choose to attach broadband infrastructure to existing utility poles over ground, which is often more economically feasible than putting cables underground. But across the country, lengthy permitting processes and lack of streamlined access to those poles by broadband providers have delayed expansion of services.
Mohammed said it is possible to streamline the application and building process by prioritizing the regions that the provider wants to cover. Many of the regions covered by the ConnectALL initiative are completely underserved, which means that there are few incumbents on the poles, allowing for a faster building process, he said.
The NYPA, which owns nearly 7,000 wood utility poles, is working with New York State Electric and Gas Corporation to identify the regions in New York that have little to no infrastructure on utility poles that would facilitate faster partnerships, said Mohammed.
The ConnectALL initiative, launched in May, marks the largest investment in New York’s digital infrastructure to date and aims to expand broadband access, affordability, and equity statewide. It is headed by NYPA, the largest state public power organization in the nation.
There is considerable debate regarding the responsibility of pole attachers to pay for replacing poles. In June, the Federal Communications Commission issued a proposed rulemaking on removing barriers to infrastructure investment, including addressing the tension between pole owners and attachers regarding replacement and repair costs of poles.
The Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition submitted a comment to the FCC in June commending the commission’s efforts to address these issues. “Leveraging existing infrastructure such as utility poles can reduce the costs of deployment and help to solve this digital disparity,” read the comment.
Wireless
Ookla Names T-Mobile Fastest, Most Consistent Mobile Service Provider
68.5 percent of T-Mobile customers spent a majority of their time on 5G networks during the quarter, Ookla said.
WASHINGTON, July 18, 2022 – A market report released Monday by performance metrics company Ookla named T-Mobile as the fastest and most consistent mobile operator in the United States during the second quarter of 2022, with a substantial percent of its customers spending the majority of time on its 5G network in that period.
The latest report for April, May and June showed that T-Mobile achieved a median download speed of 116.54 Mbps with its competitor Verizon Wireless averaging at 59.67 Mbps and AT&T at 54.64 Mbps.
The company also scored the highest in upload speeds, averaging at 11.72 Mbps with Verizon and AT&T trailing at 9.14 Mbps and 7.00 Mbps respectively. Median latency – the time it takes the device to communicate with the network – for T-Mobile was 31 milliseconds, with Verizon at 32 ms and AT&T at 34 ms.
According to company’s Speedtest Intelligence data, T-Mobile also had the highest consistency in the U.S. with 85.7 percent of results showing at least 5 Mbps download and 1 Mbps upload speeds.
T-Mobile continues to take the cake for the fastest median 5G download speeds in the U.S. at 187.33 Mbps, a slight decrease from the first quarter results. According to the Ookla report, 68.5 percent of T-Mobile customers spent a majority of their time on 5G networks during the quarter compared to 31.2 percent of Verizon customers.
T-Mobile was named the fasted mobile provider in the first quarter of 2022 and was reported to be the leading provider in 5G performance last month.
The report named Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra as the fastest popular device in the United States and the District of Columbia as the top spot for fastest median mobile download speeds at the state level.
Ookla is a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast.
Funding
Treasury Department Announces $357 Million in Additional Capital Projects Fund Awards
Kansas, Maine, Maryland and Minnesota are among the awardees.
WASHINGTON, July 15, 2022 – The United States Department of Treasury announced Thursday the approval of four additional Capital Projects Fund Awards to Kansas, Maine, Maryland, and Minnesota.
Kansas was approved for $83.5 million to connect 21,300 homes and businesses. Maine was awarded $110 million for 22,500 locations, Maryland $95 million to connect 22,500, and Minnesota $68.4 million to connect 23,517 homes and businesses.
The CPF is a $10 billion fund allocated to states, territories, and Tribal governments for critical capital projects in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. One priority for the program is to make funding available for reliable, affordable broadband infrastructure and other digital connectivity technology projects. The fund works with the American Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act which will also supply broadband funding.
“This funding will lay the foundation for the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic investments to increase access to high-speed internet and reduce broadband bills for American households and businesses,” said Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo.
State plans approved in this group will support broadband infrastructure and are designed to prioritize connecting families and businesses in rural and remote areas. The states are required to explain why the communities they have identified to be served with CPF have a critical need for those projects.
Each state’s plan will require service providers to participate in the Federal Communications Commission’s new Affordable Connectivity Program that ensures households can afford broadband. The treasury expects that most of the funding will go towards fiber-optic broadband projects.
This follows the Treasury’s June announcement that detailed the first four state recipients of CPF awards with plans to connect over 200,000 homes and businesses. Treasury has already approved awards to 50 tribal governments. State applications are due in September.
Funding
All 50 States, Territories and D.C. Join Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program
The next big deadline: Planning fund applications for the BEAD program are due August 15, 2022.
WASHINGTON, July 13, 2022 – The Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration on Wednesday announced that all states and territories have confirmed their participation in $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment grant program.
The BEAD program is the core last-mile broadband funding program authorized by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in November 2021.
The Biden-Harris Administration’s kicked off its “Internet for All” initiative with the release of the Notice of Funding Opportunity for the BEAD program on May 13. This began a an outreach and technical assistance campaign to ensure no state or territory was left out of participation in the program.
The BEAD program enables states and territories to expand high-speed internet access by funding planning, infrastructure deployment and adoption programs. A separate State Digital Equity Planning Grant Program supports developing digital skills training and workforce development plans.
“The Department of Commerce is committed to ensuring all Americans have access to the internet, which is vital for our economic future,” said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. “Beyond access, we also must enable meaningful internet use and provide people with tools to participate in education and training, access health care, and thrive in the digital economy.”
Digital Equity applications were due July 12, 2022. All Letters of Intent to participate in the BEAD program were submitted ahead of the July 18, 2022, deadline. Hundreds of Tribal Nations have also submitted Letters of Intent to participate in the State Digital Equity Planning Grant program.
Tribal entities may also apply for subgrants through their state or territory’s digital equity program, the department said.
“Today America’s state and local leaders have spoken as one nation committed to bridging the digital divide,” said Alan Davidson, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information. “We are heartened by the bipartisan commitment to ensuring that all Americans have reliable, affordable Internet service and the skills needed to thrive in our modern digital world.”
Initial planning fund applications for the BEAD program are due August 15, 2022.
