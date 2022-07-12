Local Governments Urged to Use Broadband Playbook for Federal Funds

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2022 – Local governments are being urged to use a playbook released this year that aims to help states effectively use billions of dollars in federal broadband subsidies.

The Fiber Broadband Association and NTCA The Rural Broadband Association – the creators of the Broadband Infrastructure Playbook, released in February – hosted an event Tuesday to discuss the guide, which is intended to help states utilize the $42.5 billion from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act by outlining broadband grant program structures and highlighting successful examples from other state broadband programs.

“This is all about engagement,” said Jordan Gross, manager of federal government affairs at Corning, which makes fiber optic technologies. “The playbook is an incredible resource … but it’s really a starting point, a jumping off point to have these conversations with your state broadband offices.”

The playbook was written for state broadband offices, but experts say that it can be beneficial for local governments looking to participate in the funding opportunities.

Gross encouraged local governments to read the playbook and use it in coordination efforts. It can help local governments and communities understand the process of how federal funding programs will be implemented in their area and what to expect from states.

We need to leverage the funding opportunity we have with the IIJA, said Michael Romano, senior vice president of industry affairs and business development at the NTCA, and the playbook will help us do just that. “We are never going to get an opportunity this large again for at least a decade or two to come.”

Following the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s notice of funding announcement in May, the playbook was updated to include additional detail on the content of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program funding application. It now includes information regarding fiber as the priority broadband project, project selection criteria, and details on state and subgrantee obligations that are outlined in the BEAD NOFO.