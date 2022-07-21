Privacy
Positive and Negative Responses to Committee’s Action on American Data Privacy and Protection Act
The American Data Privacy and Protection Act cleared committee 53-2, with pushback from California legislators.
WASHINGTON, July 21, 2022 – While the passage of national privacy legislation out of the House Energy and Commerce Wednesday was generally applauded by many, concerns were still expressed as to how an enacted form of the bill will interact with state’s own privacy laws.
During Wednesday’s markup of the American Data Privacy and Protection Act, H.R. 8152 – which passed by a 53-2 vote in committee – Reps. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., and Nanette Diaz Barragán, D-Calif., voted against the bill after they expressed concern it would override California’s own privacy laws. Eshoo proposed her own amendment, a flexibility mechanism which would allow states to add their own privacy provisions on top of a federal baseline, but it was not adopted.
“[The federal law] calls into question the state agency’s authority to enforce privacy protections, and it prevents California from strengthening privacy protections in the future,” said Eshoo in a statement, adding she sees it as an improvement for much of the rest of the country.
Meanwhile, in a statement following the passing of the bill – which must go through a vote on the House floor– the technology group Computer and Communications Industry Association said that while the prospect of a national privacy law is promising, there is concern about a preemption clause in the bill that would “allow states to enact their own privacy laws that could be independently and inconsistently enforced by various state and federal actors.
“Congress has a real opportunity to pass meaningful federal privacy legislation with uniform ‘rules of the road’ that will protect individuals while enabling innovation,” said the trade group’s president Matt Schruers. “But legislators must avoid the possibility of a patchwork quilt of state regulations and regulators that would tie up innovators with inconsistent and unnecessary compliance obligations. We look forward to working with Congress to ensure that privacy legislation creates a sustainable and uniform national privacy policy.”
The ADPPA formulates a national data privacy framework, a set of consumer data privacy rights and appropriate enforcement mechanisms, including children’s privacy and harmful online content.
Others praise long-awaited bill
“Free Press Action is eager for this long-awaited moment to place civil rights at the forefront of online protections, and as the centerpiece of this truly thoughtful and hard-won compromise,” said Matt Wood, vice president of policy and general counsel at media advocacy group Free Press Action
In another statement, consumer organization Consumer Reports supported a stronger bill than its previous iteration. “The bill is considerably stronger today than it was a month ago,” said Justin Brookman, its director of technology policy. “We’d like to see more refinements, but there’s no doubt that this bill offers real privacy protections that don’t exist today. We look forward to continue working with policymakers on the legislation to ensure the digital rights of Americans are truly protected.”
Trade group US Telecom’s also weighed in, with Brandon Heiner, senior vice president of government affairs, commending the committee for passing bill.
“While there is more work to be done,” Heiner said, “we look forward to continuing to work with Congress to ensure any privacy law provides all of America’s broadband customers the protection they deserve.”
NTIA Head Says Agency Supports National Data Privacy Law
‘It is time to act,’ Alan Davidson said at an event Thursday.
WASHINGTON, July 21, 2022 – National Telecommunications and Information Administration Administrator Alan Davidson advocated for a national data privacy law at an Internet Governance Forum event Thursday.
A comprehensive national privacy law would benefit America, said Davidson, and the country is prepared for it. “It is time to act,” he said.
The comments come a day after the House Energy and Commerce Committee passed six consumer protection bills during a markup session Wednesday, including a long-awaited federal privacy bill. The American Data Privacy and Protection Act addresses a national data privacy framework, a set of consumers’ data privacy rights and enforcement mechanisms.
Davidson spoke against the current fragmentation of data privacy laws across the United States that continues to be a “huge issue” for the NTIA, he said. In particular, the administration is concerned that some citizens in different states have more data privacy protections than those in other states.
At least one member on the committee expressed concern that the federal privacy law would override California’s own comprehensive law.
Open internet key for Davidson
Davidson also said the administration is committed to promoting an “open, secure, reliable, free internet” globally. For that reason, he said the NTIA supports American candidate Doreen Bogdan-Martin for the next secretary general of the United Nations’ technology regulator, the International Telecommunications Union.
The election is key for pushing the United States’ goals of establishing a global open internet approach, he said, as opposed to more closed-internet policies that moderate content at a government level preferred by authoritarian countries.
In June, the NTIA pledged its support of Partner2Connect Digital Coalition, an alliance launched by the ITU to foster meaningful connectivity and digital transformation globally. It seeks to connect the hardest-to-connect communities in least developed countries.
Comprehensive Data Privacy Bill Faces Markup in Committee
The American Data Privacy and Protection Act said to be years in the making.
WASHINGTON, July 20, 2022 – The House Energy and Commerce Committee will vote on amendments to a comprehensive privacy bill restricting collection and transfer of personal data of U.S. citizens without consent during its markup meeting on Wednesday.
U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation Ranking Member Roger Wicker, R-Miss., House Committee on Energy and Commerce’s Frank Pallone, D-N.J., and representative Cathy Rodgers, R-Wash., co-authored the bicameral bill known as the American Data Privacy and Protection Act. It is currently awaiting approval in the corresponding committees in Congress.
ADPPA addresses a national data privacy framework, a set of consumers’ data privacy rights and appropriate enforcement mechanisms. The proposed bill would grant Americans protections against discriminatory use of their data, require covered entities to minimize the data they collect, and prevent customers from needing to pay for privacy.
The bill would also protect American children and teens against harmful online content. Companies, including social media platforms, will be “flatly prohibited” from targeting children with harmful content and advertising and will be required to receive express consent before transferring data related to underage persons.
The Federal Trade Commission will be the main enforcer of ADPPA compliance through the new FTC Bureau of Privacy, which will be equipped with a specialized Youth Privacy and Marketing Division.
ADPAA has gained a lot of momentum in Congress but there remain sources of tension.
“This landmark agreement represents the sum of years of good faith efforts by us, other members, and numerous stakeholders,” read a statement from Wicker, Pallone, and Rodgers.
Lawmakers are concerned about the security of the American people. Tuesday, Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel released a letter indicating the Commissions’ concern over the safety and privacy of subscribers to mobile internet service providers.
Current federal laws such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act and state-level regulations such as the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act provide the American people some level of data security but considerable gaps in data privacy persist.
A letter from Senator Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, urged the sponsors to shift the burden of data privacy from consumers to companies by including a corporate duty in the legislation. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce wrote in a draft letter that several aspects of the bill are “unworkable,” reported CNBC.
The bill has the backing of the Federal Trade Commission as well as several human rights organizations. Non-profit research and advocacy center, Electronic Privacy Information Center and advocate for technology, Information Technology industry Council both commended the bill after the release of the discussion draft early June.
“ADPPA presents Congress with the best opportunity it has had in decades to stop the very real harms that are happening online every minute of the day,” said Caitriona Fitzgerald, deputy director of EPIC.
Surveillance Capitalism a Symptom of Web-Dependent Companies, Not Ownership
Former Google executive Richard Whitt critiqued Ben Tarnoff’s argument in ‘Internet for the People’ during Gigabit Libraries discussion.
July 15, 2022 – A former Google executive pushed back against a claim that the privatization of broadband infrastructure has created the world’s current data and privacy concerns, instead suggesting that it’s the companies that rely on the web that have helped fuel the problem.
Richard Whitt, president of technology non-profit GLIA Foundation and former employee of Google, argued that while the World Wide Web is rife with problems, the internet infrastructure underlying the web remains fundamentally sound.
Whitt was responding to claims made by Ben Tarnoff, a journalist and founder of Logic Magazine, at the Libraries in Response event on July 8. Tarnoff argued – as he does in his recent book, “Internet for the People” – that the privatization of broadband infrastructure in the 1990s has allowed the use and commodification of personal data for profit to flourish (known as surveillance capitalism).
The discussion took place during the Gigabit Libraries Network’s series “Libraries in Response.” The session was titled “If the Internet is Broken, How Can Libraries Help Fix it?”
Privatization, Tarnoff claims, has raised such issues as polarization of ideologies and the “annihilation of our privacy.” As a result, he said, the American people are losing trust in tech companies that “rule the internet.”
Whitt responded that the internet is working well based on the protocols, standardized rules for routing and addressing packets of data to travel across networks, derived at the onset of the internet.
The World Wide Web, a system built on the internet to allow communication using easy-to-understand graphical user interfaces, allowed for browsers and other applications to emerge, which have since perpetuated surveillance capitalism into the governing approach of the web that it is today, said Whitt, suggesting it’s not ownership of the hard infrastructure that’s the problem.
The advertising market that encourages surveillance extraction, analysis and manipulation is, and will continue to be, profitable, Whitt continued.
The discussion follows a Pew Research Center study that found that only half of Americans believe tech companies have a positive effect in 2019 compared to a seventy-one percent in 2015.
