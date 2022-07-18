Broadband Roundup
Proposed New Broadband Speed Standard, 988 Mental Health Hotline, Michigan Fiber Partnership
FCC Chairwoman Rosenworcel proposed a new broadband speed standard of 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload.
July 18, 2022 – Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel is asking the public for comment on a proposal to increase the federal standard for broadband speeds to 100 Megabits per second download and 20 Mbps upload.
In a news release Friday, Rosenworcel said the existing standard of 25 Megabits per second download and 3 Mbps upload “isn’t just behind the times, it’s a harmful one because it masks the extent to which low-income neighborhoods and rural communities are being left behind and left offline.”
The notice of inquiry also proposes “to set a separate national goal of 1Gbps/500 Mbps for the future,” the release said.
The 100/20 speeds are a requirement for funds from several federal programs, including the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.
988 mental health hotline mandate begins
The U.S. began its transition to a dedicated three-digit number for the 24/7 suicide and crisis hotline on Saturday.
The FCC news release states that when the National Suicide Designation Act was passed in October 2020, it authorized 988 as a new number for suicide and mental health crisis support.
“This cross-government effort has been years in the making and comes at a crucial point to help address the mental health crisis in our country, especially for young people,” FCC Chairwoman Rosenworcel stated.
“The 10-digit Lifeline number 1-800-273-TALK (8255) will continue to be operational after July 16 and will route calls to 988 indefinitely. Veterans, service members, and their families can also still reach the Veterans Crisis Line with the current phone number 1-800-273-8255 and press 1, or by chat or text to 838255,” stated the news release.
This deadline comes after a three-year effort between the Department of Health and Human Services, the FCC, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to better support at-risk communities in crisis.
Two fiber providers partner for Michigan fiber access
Two Michigan fiber providers, Peninsula Fiber Network and 123NET announced their partnership on Friday to provide access to a fiber-optic network from Bay City to Southfield in the state.
A press release said this multi-million-dollar project will span approximately 130 miles in Michigan, enabling further economic development for businesses along the way.
“This additional 130-mile Bay City to Southfield route creates easy and affordable connection opportunities for municipalities and businesses in that region that want the benefits offered by advanced fiber service,” said Dan Irvin, president and CEO at 123NET.
“Partnering with 123NET offers a win-win for both companies and perhaps more importantly for the business and consumers in the state,” stated Scott Randall, general manager of PFN.
The release said that construction has begun and is estimated to be completed in the next 18 months. New fiber will be brought to the following Michigan communities: Southfield, Beverly Hills, Birmingham, Bloomfield, Pontiac, Waterford, Clarkston, Davisburg, Holly, Fenton, Grand Blanc, Flint, Clio, Birch Run, Bridgeport, Saginaw, and Bay City.
Broadband Roundup
FCC Fees Jurisdiction Challenge, Rip and Replace Shortfall, Report on Broadband Investment High
TechFreedom cites Supreme Court’s EPA decision as limit on FCC authority to broaden agency fees.
July 19, 2022 – Non-profit tech lobbyist TechFreedom said in comments filed in response to the FCC’s notice of proposed rulemaking to open new avenues for fees to fund commission’s operations that a recent Supreme Court decision reinforces the agency’s inability to do so.
The Monday submission challenged the proposal, which pitches the idea that the FCC adopt new regulatory fee categories on non-licensees that benefit from the commission’s regulatory efforts.
“Before the FCC can regulate an entity, or levy regulatory fees, the Commission must have actual authority over the entity,” said James Dunstan, TechFreedom’s general counsel in a press release. “Especially after the Supreme Court’s recent decision in West Virginia v. EPA, an administrative agency can’t undertake new regulations just because it’s a good idea—regulations must be grounded in clear statutory authority.”
The West Virginia v. EPA Supreme Court decision earlier this month limits the scope of decision-making by agencies on certain matters, finding that the Environmental Protection Agency has limited regulatory authority and that Congress alone has the power to decide on “major questions” of “vast economic or political significance.”
There were varying opinions on whether tech regulators like the FCC would be affected by this decision.
“That the FCC can somehow levy regulatory fees on large technology companies runs contrary to any notion of jurisdictional limits on the FCC,” read the comment from TechFreedom.
FCC faces rip and replace shortfall
The Federal Communications Commission said in a letter dated Friday there is a roughly $3-billion shortfall for a reimbursement program intended to compensate providers who must remove equipment from Chinese providers deemed a threat to national security
The rip and replace program, which forces providers to replace Huawei and ZTE equipment, was funded with $1.9 billion from Congress. But in the letter to Senator Maria Cantwell, D-WA, chair of the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, the agency said the current amount allocated can only cover 39 percent of the total costs.
In a public notice on Monday, the agency said 181 applications seeking roughly $5.6 billion have been filed for the reimbursement program, which is paid for after removal work is done.
In October, the commission opened a filing window for applicants seeking program support in replacing the allegedly insecure equipment. The agency has since completed its review of the applications and found that to fund all reasonable and supported cost estimations, the program will require $4.98 billion.
The commission, which warned Congress about the shortfall in February, will prorate reimbursement funds equally to all eligible applicants due to the lack of funds, stated the letter.
In 2020, the FCC determined that Chinese manufacturers Huawei and ZTE posed a threat to United States security, saying in a news release that there was “overwhelming evidence” that both companies were guilty of espionage. Congress then passed the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act to remove the companies’ equipment from American use, allocating $1.9 to the reimbursement fund.
This follows concerns that small and rural carriers would be unable to comply with replacement requirements as workforce and semiconductor shortages persist.
USTelecom reports 20-year high in broadband investment last year
Broadband trade association USTelecom found in its annual report released Monday that broadband providers invested at least $86 billion in 2021, reaching a twenty-year high.
This number indicates an 8.3 percent increase from 2020 and is more than $5 billion more than the next highest amount, $80.8 billion, in 2019. It is also half the amount of the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, a $42.5 billion federal funding program for broadband infrastructure.
The report notes these “unprecedented levels” can in part be attributed to providers bringing fiber to over 50 million households in the coming years, read the report.
Since 1996, United States communication providers have invested around $2 trillion to build out America’s communication infrastructure, the report said.
“2021’s $86 billion capex investment is important because it represents our commitment to bringing all in America the communications networks of the future,” wrote USTelecom President and CEO Jonathan Spalter in a blog post.
Broadband Roundup
House Committee Passes Bills, $266M from Emergency Connectivity Fund, Glo Fiber Maryland Grant
The House energy committee pushed forth bills that will, among other things, extend the FCC’s auction authority.
July 14, 2022 – The House Committee on Energy and Commerce passed four telecom bills to the House floor Wednesday that are intended to improve safety in emergency situations, strengthen service affordability programs, and improve spectrum access for commercial use.
The Spectrum Innovation Act of 2022, H.R. 7624, helps free up airwaves for commercial wireless use, and requires an auction of airwaves of at least 200 megahertz within seven years; the Ensuring Phone and Internet Access Through Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity Program Act of 2022, H.R. 4275, seeks to facilitate the process for consumers to enroll in federal programs for voice and internet services; the Institute for Telecommunication Science Codification Act, H.R. 4990, reaffirms that the National Telecommunications Information Administration as the agency responsible for overseeing federal airwaves; and the Safe Connections Act of 2022, H.R. 7132, aims to protect survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking by requiring mobile providers to separate a survivor’s phone line from an account shared with their abuser.
The Spectrum Innovation Act also extends the Federal Communication Commission’s spectrum auction authority to March 2024, allowing it to continue to conduct future airwave auctions. Rep Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., said her bill had been updated “to establish a new federal grant program to help fund the nationwide adoption of Next Generation 9-1-1.
“This technology will bring our nation’s 9-1-1 services into the 21st Century by allowing emergency communication centers to receive real-time location information, text messages, photos, and video from individuals at the scene of an emergency and be able to share that information with first responders in the field to help them better respond,” stated Eshoo.
FCC announces additional $266 million from Emergency Connectivity Fund
The FCC announced Wednesday that it is committing over $266 million in two new funding rounds through the Emergency Connectivity Fund.
The ECF is a $7.1 billion program intended to help schools and libraries provide the tools and services that communities need for remote learning in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money announced this week will support applications from all three of the ECF’s application windows. The last window closed in May. It will support over one million students across the country, 415 schools, 47 libraries, and 16 consortia.
“Thanks to the Emergency Connectivity Fund, now more students across the country have the digital tools they need to support their education,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “In too many communities, kids are still struggling to get the internet and devices they need to connect with teachers and do their homework. We have to fix this. This program is helping, and I’m proud of the progress we are making to close the Homework Gap.”
The funding can be used to support off-campus learning, such as nightly homework, to ensure students across the country have the necessary support to keep up with their education.
Total funding committed from the ECF to date, read the press release, is nearly $5.6 billion. It has helped more than 12.8 million students, supporting approximately 10,000 schools, 900 libraries, and 100 consortia, and providing over 11 million connected devices and nearly 7 million broadband connections.
This follows an announcement in May that the FCC approved an additional $50 million from the ECF.
Shentel awarded grant in Maryland
Glo Fiber, a subsidiary of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, was awarded $10 million from the Maryland Office of Statewide Broadband to deploy fiber-to-the-premises broadband in Frederick County.
The project is provided by the federal American Rescue Plan and will bring fiber to over 3,000 homes and businesses in the county, said a press release. Glo Fiber is currently building a multi-gigabit fiber network in the City of Frederick.
The funding is “a win for investing in Frederick County’s way of life while maintaining access to the essential services and economic benefits that broadband provides,” said Rep. David Trone, D-MD.
Glo Fiber will use Shentel’s 7600-mile regional fiber network to provide unlimited multi-gigabit internet access with symmetrical upload and download speeds.
“Shentel is thrilled at the opportunity to work with local and state officials to finally bring this critical service to residents who have remained unserved for far too long,” said Chris Kyle, vice president of Industry and Regulatory Affairs at Shentel. “These innovative partnerships are exactly what we need to finally close the digital divide, and we are proud to be able to join in the great work that Frederick County and the State of Maryland have been doing.”
This follows a recent announcement that Maryland awarded more than $127.6 million in grants to internet service providers through the Connect Maryland Initiative.
Reporter Riley Haight contributed to this report
Broadband Roundup
Broadcast Transparency Decision, AT&T McDonald’s Expansion, Brightspeed in Missouri
A D.C. appeals court vacated the FCC’s authority to require broadcasters disclose if foreign governments lease airtime.
July 13, 2022 – Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel issued a statement Tuesday saying consumers deserve to know who’s behind the sponsorship of broadcasts, after a D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals denied its authority to force broadcasters to reveal those dealings.
“The principle that the public has a right to know the identity of those who solicit their support is a fundamental and long-standing tenet of broadcasting,” Rosenworcel said. “It’s about transparency. Consumers deserve to trust that public airwaves aren’t being leased without their knowledge to private foreign actors.”
The appeals court ruled that the agency’s verification requirements “ignores the limits that the statute places on broadcasters’ narrow duty of inquiry,” the decision read. “It instead tells a broadcaster to seek information from two federal sources in addition to the two sources that the statue prescribes. This is not the law that Congress wrote.”
The FCC unanimously adopted a sponsorship identification requirement in April last year that required broadcasters to reveal if foreign governments or their representatives lease time on their broadcasts. That came after the agency raised concerns alleging Chinese and Russian governments were secretly leasing airtime to broadcast propaganda on American airwaves.
AT&T expanding to over 750 U.S. McDonald’s locations
AT&T said Tuesday that its expanded relationship with McDonald’s to bring more fiber connectivity to more than 750 restaurant locations will allow the restaurant to deploy its technologies more effectively.
Over the past two years, the pandemic changed consumer habits for food service, and as the industry evolves, McDonald’s says it plans to use enhanced connectivity for an elevated customer experience.
“Expanding fiber connectivity to more restaurants will provide the infrastructure necessary to support and deploy technologies like this more effectively,” such as customer’s use of the McDonald’s global mobile app and mobile order and pay, said a press release.
According to a press release, “the symmetrical high-speed connectivity of the AT&T fiber network will provide these restaurants with the ability to elevate the customer experience today while opening the door for emerging technologies in the coming years.”
Brightspeed announces initial fiber build markets for Missouri
Brightspeed said Tuesday its fiber buildout in Missouri is estimated to reach over 130,000 potential customers by the end of 2023, reaching rural and suburban areas in need.
According to a press release, Brightspeed’s fiber infrastructure plans in the state will bring faster internet and Wi-Fi to residential and business locations in the following counties: Boone, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Dent, Gasconade, Howell, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Lawrence, Marion, Moniteau, Nodaway, Oregon, Phelps, St. Charles, Texas, and Wright county.
“We are pleased to outline the initial build specifics for Missouri and are thrilled that we will be reaching so many communities,” said Tom Maguire, chief operating officer at Brightspeed.
“High-speed internet access is critical for our kids to learn, farmers to access markets, and businesses to grow,” Governor Mike Parson said. “We appreciate Brightspeed’s investment that will help connect hundreds of thousands of Missourians and increase economic opportunity for Missouri families.”
