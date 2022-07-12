Infrastructure
States Must Increase Broadband Workforce to Keep Up With New Infrastructure
Unprecedented federal spending on broadband is helping drive the need for more broadband workers.
WASHINGTON, July 12, 2022 – State governments must do more to expand the workforce that builds, maintains and runs America’s broadband infrastructure, agreed a panel of experts at the Pew Charitable Trusts’ recent Broadband Access Summit.
Jon Schnur, CEO of nonprofit policy research house America Achieves, argued that states that fail to act soon will face both short- and long-term labor shortages in the broadband sector as well as a corresponding inability to provide adequate internet coverage to their citizens.
“When you think about those jobs plans, don’t just think about what you need today, but what are you going to need five, ten years down the road, because we’re building an infrastructure that’s going to create a new connected economy, and we need that workforce to be built,” added Samantha Schartman-Cycyk, the panel’s moderator and the president of the Marconi Society.
“When it comes to sustaining [the broadband workforce] long term…partnerships and stakeholder engagement become so critical,” said Rachael Stephens, director of workforce development and economic policy for the National Governors Association.
Stephens urged state officials to “braid in” partner institutions – including the federal government, private industry and educational institutions – to create a stable training pipeline from which broadband companies can hire skilled workers in the coming decades. Felicia Sullivan, a director of research and evaluation at nonprofit Jobs for the Future, argued that partnerships between state officials and local community leaders are integral to long-term success as well.
Some states are already working to build up the necessary human capital for their broadband sectors. Eric Leach of the Ohio Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation explained how the state is recruiting more workers: “We have the Individual Microcredential Assistance Program, which allows…those Ohioans who lack opportunity the ability to go through these training programs at no cost to them.”
The Buckeye State last year introduced new tower technician programs in several colleges to prepare students for that future.
Getting young people involved
Panelists also spoke about the need for outreach to young people. The panel agreed that many young people currently have inaccurate assumptions about what a career in telecommunications is like or aren’t even aware of available jobs in the industry. Leach added that educating parents is is a necessary step toward getting their children interested in the broadband field.
The panel’s discussion occurred against a backdrop of unprecedented federal investment in broadband infrastructure, including broadband workforce funding earmarked from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act. The panelists noted, however, that federal dollars will do little good if trained workers are not available to build and maintain new projects. On the other hand, the panelists agreed that states – like Ohio – that prioritize the expansion of their broadband workforces will provide thousands of citizens with high-paying jobs.
Fiber
Arizona City Council Approves Fiber Licensing Agreements
The city aims to connect all homes and businesses to fiber.
MESA, Arizona, July 12, 2022 – Mesa City Council unanimously approved license agreements with fiber optic providers to bring high-speed internet access to every premise in the city, according to a press release Tuesday.
The vote authorizes Google Fiber, SiFi Networks, Ubiquity and Wyyerd Fiber to begin the permitting process to build fiber network facilities within the city’s rights of way. The vote will also work toward Mesa’s long-standing goal of bringing network connectivity to all 264,000 city premises covering 2,470 street miles.
“Reliable high-speed internet is not a luxury – it’s an essential utility like water or electricity. In the way the world operates today, no one can afford to be disconnected,” said Mayor John Giles in a statement. “These partnerships are bringing us closer to our goals of getting fiber to every home and business, increasing affordable connectivity for residents and future-proofing our city.”
Mesa, according to the press release, sent out a national request for information to learn about companies that can install and operate fiber networks across its city. The agreements approved by the city council are a direct result of the response generated by the RFI, the city said.
“Those who lack connectivity are at a disadvantage. I am proud to have voted to bring more internet options to more places in Mesa and help remove connectivity barriers in our City,” said David Luna, District 5 councilmember and member of the National League of Cities information technology and communications committee, in the release.
“A connected city is a thriving city and fiber optic is the gold standard for high-speed internet.”
Funding
Local Governments Urged to Use Broadband Playbook for Federal Funds
‘The playbook [is] really a starting point to have these conversations with your state broadband offices.’
WASHINGTON, July 12, 2022 – Local governments are being urged to use a playbook released this year that aims to help states effectively use billions of dollars in federal broadband subsidies.
The Fiber Broadband Association and NTCA The Rural Broadband Association – the creators of the Broadband Infrastructure Playbook, released in February – hosted an event Tuesday to discuss the guide, which is intended to help states utilize the $42.5 billion from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act by outlining broadband grant program structures and highlighting successful examples from other state broadband programs.
“This is all about engagement,” said Jordan Gross, manager of federal government affairs at Corning, which makes fiber optic technologies. “The playbook is an incredible resource … but it’s really a starting point, a jumping off point to have these conversations with your state broadband offices.”
The playbook was written for state broadband offices, but experts say that it can be beneficial for local governments looking to participate in the funding opportunities.
Gross encouraged local governments to read the playbook and use it in coordination efforts. It can help local governments and communities understand the process of how federal funding programs will be implemented in their area and what to expect from states.
We need to leverage the funding opportunity we have with the IIJA, said Michael Romano, senior vice president of industry affairs and business development at the NTCA, and the playbook will help us do just that. “We are never going to get an opportunity this large again for at least a decade or two to come.”
Following the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s notice of funding announcement in May, the playbook was updated to include additional detail on the content of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program funding application. It now includes information regarding fiber as the priority broadband project, project selection criteria, and details on state and subgrantee obligations that are outlined in the BEAD NOFO.
Broadband Mapping
FCC Opens Broadband Data Collection Program
The data will go toward improved maps, which the FCC chair said will be available by the fall.
WASHINGTON, June 30, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday officially opened its new system to collect broadband service information from over 2500 broadband providers.
The Broadband Data Collection “marks the beginning of [the FCC’s] window to collect location-by-location data from providers that we will use to build the map,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a press release.
Broadband providers will be required to provide availability claims and supporting data. Supporting data will include sections such as “propagation modeling information” and “link budget information.” The deadline to submit is September 1.
Rosenworcel said the agency has established consistent parameters that require broadband providers to submit data using geocoded locations that will “allow [the FCC] to create a highly precise picture of fixed broadband deployment, unlike previous data collections, which focused on census blocks, giving us inaccurate, incomplete maps.”
With this information, the FCC will build a common dataset of locations in the United States where fixed broadband service can be installed, called the “fabric.” Rosenworcel said that this fabric will serve as a “foundation upon which all fixed broadband availability data will be reported and overlaid in our new broadband availability maps.”
Following the completion of the maps, government entities and internet service providers will be given a challenge window where availability claims may be challenged based on submitted data.
Rosenworcel previously said that the improved broadband maps will be available by the fall.
States expect to be busy fact-checking these claims as they are released, said panelists at Broadband Breakfast Live Online Event Wednesday. States will be involved in individual challenging processes and will be expected to provide information on availability through individual speed testing.
States want to get these maps right because they serve as a broadband investment decision making tool, said Bill Price, vice president of government solutions for LightBox, a data platform that is helping states build broadband maps. That means many states are committed to obtaining accurate local coverage data to utilize federal and state funding.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 12 Noon ET –Broadband Mapping and Data
Now that the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Notice of Funding Opportunity has been released, attention turns to a core activity that must take place before broadband infrastructure funds are distributed: The Federal Communications Commission’s updated broadband maps. Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as implemented by the NTIA’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, these address-level maps from the FCC will determine the allocation of funds among states and serve as a key source of truth. Our panelists will also consider the role of state-level maps, the NTIA challenge process and other topics. Join Broadband Breakfast as we return to one of the subjects that we know best: Broadband data and mapping.
Panelists:
- Bill Price, Vice President, Government Solutions, LightBox
- Dustin Loup, Program Manager, Marconi Society’s National Broadband Mapping Coalition
- Ryan Guthrie, Vice President of Solutions Engineering at ATS
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- Broadband Breakfast on April 20, 2022 — Broadband Mapping and Data: In-Home Connections
- Broadband Breakfast on February 2, 2022 — Groundhog Day Special on Broadband Mapping
- Broadband Breakfast on December 22, 2021 — When Will the Broadband Maps Get Fixed?
- Ask Me Anything! with Lai Yi Ohlsen and Dustin Loup on June 17, 2022
Bill Price, Vice President of Government Solutions, is responsible for LightBox broadband data and mapping solutions for government. Bill has more than 40 years in telecommunications and technology services development and operations. His track record includes delivering the Georgia statewide location level broadband map, the first fiber metropolitan area network in the U.S., and launching BellSouth’s internet service. LightBox combines proven, leading GIS and big data technology to transform how decisions are made in broadband infrastructure planning and investment.
Dustin Loup is an expert on internet governance and policy and program manager for the Marconi Society’s National Broadband Mapping Coalition. Much of his work centers on improving digital inclusion and establishing transparent, open-source, and openly verifiable mapping methodologies and standards.
Ryan Guthrie is VP of Solutions Engineering at Advanced Technologies & Services. He started with ATS in 2006 and has been involved in all aspects of the business from sales and marketing through solution design and implementation. Ryan also manages regulatory solutions for ATS and has been deeply involved with the federally funded broadband projects by assisting ISPs with their performance measures testing compliance.
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
