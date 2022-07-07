Broadband Roundup
TikTok Data Practices, FCC’s Mandate on Wireless Outages, AT&T First Responder Network
Lawmakers are calling on the FTC to investigate data claims by China-based social media app TikTok.
July 7, 2022 – In a letter to Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Lina Khan, Senators Mark Warner, D-Va., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., asked the agency to investigate popular video sharing app TikTok over concerns that the company is misleading the public about its data practices.
“We ask that your agency immediately initiate a Section 5 investigation on the basis of apparent deception by TikTok, and coordinate this work with any national security or counter-intelligence investigation that may be initiated by the U.S. Department of Justice,” read the letter.
The letter alleges that TikTok misrepresented its corporate governance practices, leading Americans to believe that they are not affiliated with its Beijing-based parent company ByteDance, a company that is required by Chinese law to comply with the Communist government’s surveillance demands.
“Recent updates to TikTok’s privacy policy, which indicate that TikTok may be collecting biometric data such as faceprints and voiceprints, heighten the concern that data of U.S. users may be vulnerable to extrajudicial access by security services controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.”
Only last week Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr called for Apple and Google to remove the Beijing-based application from their app stores amid cybersecurity concerns.
In February, Facebook hired Targeted Victory, a Republican consulting firm, to run a campaign against the platform, portraying the app as a danger to America.
FCC releases order to protect public from wireless outages
The Federal Communications Commission released an order Wednesday and further notice of proposed rulemaking that would make compulsory the current voluntary industry framework under which wireless carriers support each other following natural disasters.
The new framework, called the Mandatory Disaster Response Initiative, also mandates roaming agreements so that any carrier with network outage may get voice roaming on a carrier that is still operational.
“MDRI leverages and builds upon the Framework’s foundation, including lessons learned over the years of its implementation, and delivers strong tools to promote public safety in times of disaster,” read the report. It will “ensure more seamless and effective roaming in disaster situations.”
The order takes decisive measures to “improve the reliability and resiliency of mobile wireless networks that are a significant lifeline for those in need during disasters and other emergencies.”
In the report, the FCC acknowledged that much more needs to be done to improve connectivity resilience and promised to “continue to examine the broader record on resiliency matters… and take further action as warranted.”
AT&T to partner with other providers for Navajo Nation network build
AT&T announced Wednesday that it is partnering with Commnet, NTUA, NTUA Wireless and the Navajo Nation Telecommunications Regulatory Commission to help with builds using additional Band 14 spectrum and AT&T commercial LTE spectrum bands for emergency services.
The builds will cover 27,000 square miles and will “help extend FirstNet’s reach in the community, as well as improve the LTE broadband signal for residents,” read the press release.
FirstNet is a high-speed broadband communications platform built for first responders and the extended public safety community and is built with AT&T in partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, an independent agency within the federal government.
The partnership will build “new, purpose-built FirstNet sites where first responders said they needed improved coverage,” said the press release. “These network enhancements will also help improve the overall coverage experience for AT&T wireless customers in Navajo Nation.”
“This collaboration is helping to more quickly address rural coverage needs and expand the reach of FirstNet for the public safety community,” said the report.
All towers are expected to be operational by December, the company said.
EU Passes Digital Regulations, Big Tech Shouldn’t Pay into USF, Christopher Ali Joins Penn State
The European Parliament passed two pieces of legislation that are intended to tackle anticompetitive behavior and content deemed illegal.
July 6, 2022 – On Tuesday, the European Parliament passed two pieces of legislation that are intended to tackle anticompetitive behavior and content deemed illegal in the European Union.
The Digital Markets Act focuses on anticompetitive behavior and the Digital Services Act focuses on illegal content. Both are set to take effect in January 2024.
“The EU is the first jurisdiction in the world to set a comprehensive standard for regulating the digital space,” stated Thierry Breton, the EU’s internal market commissioner.
The new rules could set a global benchmark for tech regulation,” stated a press release.
“The most far-reaching Western efforts to rein in technology companies in at least a generation,” the release added. “They build on the EU’s effort to expand its role as a global tech regulator and offer what proponents say is a road map for digital legislation in the U.S. and elsewhere.”
Trade associations ask FCC to drop idea of Big Tech contributing to USF
Trade associations have again told the Federal Communications Commission not to pursue a possible a decision that may lead to big technology platforms contributing to the Universal Service Fund, according to a news report.
The USF goes to support basic telecommunications in low-income and rural areas of America. The fund requires contributions from voice service providers, which have seen dwindling revenues as the agency seeks comments on how to improve the sustainability of the fund.
According to the news report, trade associations INCOMPAS, the Computer & Communications Industry Association, and the Digital Media Association said that since their last comments on the matter last year, there has been more opposition and no justification for getting the tech platforms to contribute to the fund.
“INCOMPAS, CCIA, and DiMA believe it is time for the FCC to close this aspect of the proceeding so as to not waste any additional resources of the Commission or stakeholders,” the report said.
However, as the USF continues to struggle to get funding, a press release states that as a big tech critic, Commissioner Brendan Carr said big tech should pay the fees to support the USF.
Christopher Ali heading telecom department at Penn State
On June 24, rural broadband expert Christopher Ali was selected to join the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications as the Pioneers Chair in the Department of Telecommunications at Penn State.
According to a press release, Ali has expertise in communications policy and regulation, comparative media systems, rural broadband, critical political economy and geography.
Ali’s current research on broadband policy and deployment in the rural United States includes his latest book, “Farm Fresh Broadband: The Politics of Rural Connectivity.”
“He’ll be a wonderful colleague and collaborator, a perfect fit to fulfill Penn State’s land-grant mission. The challenges and issues we’re facing with broadband matter across the commonwealth, and we’re now even better positioned to serve constituencies throughout Pennsylvania,” said Marie Hardin, dean of the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications.
He is scheduled to start this fall, at the start of the 2022-2023 academic year.
FiberLight Buy, T-Mobile Shuts Down Older Networks, AT&T and Dish Lead US O-RAN Alliance
Digital investment firm Morrison & Co. said it agreed to acquire FiberLight.
July 5, 2022 – Morrison & Co, a digital investment firm, announced Thursday that it signed an agreement to acquire fiber infrastructure provider FiberLight, which will accelerate the providers’ network expansion, said a press release.
“With our existing backbone infrastructure and unmatched density across the markets we serve, FiberLight is well equipped to deploy a multitude of solutions to ensure our customers can meet their growing bandwidth needs,” said FiberLight CEO Christopher Rabii. “Morrison & Co is our ideal new partner to support our growth strategy due to its commitment of capital and resources and shared belief that fiber infrastructure is the key to bridging the digital divide and rapid expansion.”
FiberLight’s management team will continue to lead the business after the acquisition. The company comprises approximately 18,000 miles of fiber infrastructure in over 30 metropolitan areas in Texas and Northern Virginia.
The acquisition marks Morrison & Co’s first investment in the North American digital infrastructure market, read the press release.
T-Mobile shuts down 3G networks
T-Mobile shut down Sprint 4G networks and its own 3G networks Thursday and Friday to ensure that all its customers are moving to more advanced technologies and to free up resources and spectrum, said T-Mobile’s on its website.
T-Mobile officials estimated on an earnings call in April that around one million devices would be affected. AT&T suggest that its 3G shutdown affected 400,000 postpaid phones and cost operators $300 million. The company said affected customers with 3G devices have the option to upgrade to a new device at no cost.
This follows AT&T’s shutdown of its 3G network on February 22, and Verizon is scheduled to follow suit in December.
T-Mobile has yet to schedule a date to shut down its 2G network.
The company had been under pressure to delay the shut down of Sprint’s 3G network from Dish Network, which was the beneficiary of that company’s wireless assets in the deal that saw T-Mobile purchase Sprint.
AT&T and Dish lead US O-RAN Alliance
AT&T and Dish Network are leading the way in O-RAN Alliance activities in North America this year, said a new release from the organization Thursday.
The O-RAN Alliance is a world-wide community of operators, vendors and academic institutions operating in the Radio Access Network industry. Its mission is to direct the industry toward more intelligent, open, virtualized mobile networks through releasing RAN specifications and open software.
AT&T and Dish hosted O-RAN’s “PoCFest” testing efforts in four locations in the United States in coordination with several universities this year. “More than 20 unique O-RAN components were tested for conformance to O-RAN specifications,” said the release. (Open RAN specifications would open the market to many more telecom equipment vendors, rather than a small handful from proprietary providers.)
While Dish said it is building a 5G network using O-RAN specifications in the United States, AT&T said it has no plans to use the specifications in its US 5G network.
Broadband Prices Decline, AT&T’s Fiber Build in Texas, Conexon Partners for Build in Georgia
A USTelecom report finds that despite high inflation, broadband prices have been declining.
WASHINGTON, June 30, 2022 – A USTelecom report released Wednesday found that broadband prices have been declining, despite high inflation.
The association’s 2022 Broadband Pricing Index Report found that broadband pricing decreased even with significant inflation of an estimated 8 percent in the past year, the most popular broadband prices dropped by 14.7 percent, and the highest speed broadband prices dropped by 11.6 percent from 2021-2022.
“Broadband prices at all speeds have decreased in the last five years,” it said.
The analysis also found that broadband prices are half of what they used to be in 2015. The most popular broadband services decreased by 44.6 percent, while the fastest broadband services decreased their prices by 52.7 percent from 2015-2022.
Lastly, the report found that the “consumer value of broadband services has never been higher.” As providers offer faster speeds at lower prices, the overall value to customers has dramatically improved, it said.
“This is great news for American broadband consumers,” said Jonathan Spalter, president and CEO of USTelecom – The Broadband Association.
AT&T strikes deal in Amarillo, Texas for fiber project
AT&T struck a deal Wednesday with the city of Amarillo, Texas to extend its fiber reach.
A press release said the $24 million project in Amarillo will cover approximately 22,000 locations.
“The city of Amarillo broadband access plan is one of the more significant technological infrastructure advancements in city history,” said Amarillo mayor Ginger Nelson in the release.
It’s the latest partnership for AT&T, which is planning on reaching upwards of 60,000 locations via public-private partnerships in counties in Indiana, Kentucky and now Amarillo, Texas.
Conexon partners with Georgia electric company for broadband build
Georgia’s Ocmulgee Electric Membership Corporation partnered with internet service provider Conexon Connect on Tuesday to bring reliable, affordable, high-speed fiber broadband to rural Georgia.
The partnership will see the deployment of a network that spans 2,100 miles of fiber to the home for service to up to 8,000 members in centra Georgia, a press release said.
“I commend Ocmulgee EMC and Conexon for this exciting public-private partnership and their commitment to creating value for their communities,” said Governor Brian Kemp in a press release.
The project is estimated to take 2-4 years to complete and is set to start this September. The first customers expected to be connected in early 2023.
