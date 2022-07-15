Treasury Department Announces $357 Million in Additional Capital Projects Fund Awards

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2022 – The United States Department of Treasury announced Thursday the approval of four additional Capital Projects Fund Awards to Kansas, Maine, Maryland, and Minnesota.

Kansas was approved for $83.5 million to connect 21,300 homes and businesses. Maine was awarded $110 million for 22,500 locations, Maryland $95 million to connect 22,500, and Minnesota $68.4 million to connect 23,517 homes and businesses.

The CPF is a $10 billion fund allocated to states, territories, and Tribal governments for critical capital projects in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. One priority for the program is to make funding available for reliable, affordable broadband infrastructure and other digital connectivity technology projects. The fund works with the American Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act which will also supply broadband funding.

“This funding will lay the foundation for the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic investments to increase access to high-speed internet and reduce broadband bills for American households and businesses,” said Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo.

State plans approved in this group will support broadband infrastructure and are designed to prioritize connecting families and businesses in rural and remote areas. The states are required to explain why the communities they have identified to be served with CPF have a critical need for those projects.

Each state’s plan will require service providers to participate in the Federal Communications Commission’s new Affordable Connectivity Program that ensures households can afford broadband. The treasury expects that most of the funding will go towards fiber-optic broadband projects.

This follows the Treasury’s June announcement that detailed the first four state recipients of CPF awards with plans to connect over 200,000 homes and businesses. Treasury has already approved awards to 50 tribal governments. State applications are due in September.