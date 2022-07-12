Broadband Roundup
Verizon Faces FCC Fine, Google Proposes Separating Ad Unit, Winners of Maryland Broadband Funding
Verizon is facing a fine for allegedly violating accessibility law.
July 12, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission’s enforcement bureau proposed last week a fine of $100,000 against Verizon Wireless for allegedly violating its obligations to provide information regarding the company’s accessibility to persons with disabilities.
The Twenty-First Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act of 2010 is a law that ensures people with disabilities have access to technology innovations. As part of the CVVA, companies are required to meet certain accessibility guidelines.
In December, an individual filed a complaint against Verizon Wireless, alleging the company’s Premium Visual Voicemail service was not accessible to people with disabilities.
In February, the FCC sent of letter of inquiry requesting information and documentation regarding the voicemail service to help resolve the complaint. In response, Verizon, according the FCC report, failed to provide the bureau with information that it requested in the letter. The bureau found that Verizon violated its obligations to fully respond to inquiries in the CVVA and was therefore issued a fine of $100,000.
Google proposes breaking up company to please regulators
Google is proposing to split off parts of its business that places ads on websites into a separate business unit to appease the Department of Justice and its possible antitrust lawsuit, according to a Friday report from the Wall Street Journal.
As part of this proposal, Google would restructure the company’s division that manages ad placement, but it would remain under the company’s parent company Alphabet Inc.
The Department of Justice has been investigating Google on allegations that it is perpetuating anticompetitive behavior in the digital advertising industry. It is currently preparing a lawsuit against anticompetitive practices.
In October 2020, the Department sued Google, alleging that it was maintaining a monopoly through illegal practices. More recently, Google has come against charges in the European Union which found Google guilty of abusing its position as a dominate search engine. It is also facing several other suits, accusing it of maintaining a monopoly.
A bipartisan bill introduced in May called the Competition and Transparency in Digital Advertising Act proposes to prevent companies from participating in advertising transactions exceeding $20 million per year. If passed, Google’s ad-tech division could be forced to split.
Comcast, Charter among winners in Maryland broadband funding
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced Monday winning applicants of the state’s Connect Maryland initiative, which includes more than $127.6 million in grants to internet service providers.
The winners included Comcast, Charter Communications, Shentel, and Breezeline. Comcast was awarded two grants totaling over $17 million for broadband builds in Baltimore and Charles counties. Shentel and Charter received awards of over $8 million each for builds in Frederick and Somerset counties. This follows Charter’s award last month of nearly $50 million for Kentucky counties.
The Connect Maryland initiative adds funds to the states’ existing programs, Neighborhood Connect Broadband Funding Program and Maryland Emergency Education Relief, which fund broadband projects across the state.
“Last summer, we supercharged our broadband investment with the launch of Connect Maryland, for a total new investment of $400 million for the expansion of broadband access, and to fully address the digital divide for everyone all across our state,” Hogan said in a statement. “As a result of these efforts, broadband is now available to well over 95% of Marylanders.”
5G from Space, Musk, Twitter Go to Court Over Buy, Internet Society Adds Principal
Ericsson, Thales, and Qualcomm said they hope to create a network in space for 5G.
July 11, 2022 – Swedish telecom equipment provider Ericsson, Thales, a French aerospace company, and semiconductor company Qualcomm Technologies announced Monday a joint effort to make a space-based network.
According to a press release, 5G non-terrestrial networks could enable a 5G smartphone with 5G connectivity “anywhere on Earth and provide complete global coverage for wideband data services, including places normally only covered by legacy satellite phone systems with limited data connectivity capabilities.”
“Such widespread connectivity would boost 5G smartphone subscriber roaming service capabilities, as well as enabling global connectivity for transportation, energy and health sector 5G use cases” and could also be used as back-up in potential network outages or disasters, the release added.
Erik Ekudden, senior vice president and chief technology officer at Ericsson, called this cooperation between Ericsson, Thales, and Qualcomm Technologies “a major milestone in the history of communications.
“No matter where you are on Earth – in the middle of an ocean or the remotest forest – high-end, secure and cost-effective connectivity will be available through collaborative 5G satellite and terrestrial connectivity,” said Ekudden.
Musk backs out of Twitter deal, faces possible repercussions
Following SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk announcing Friday that he wanted out of his proposal to buy Twitter, the social media platform is going to court to compel the transaction.
The world’s wealthiest man said Twitter failed to comply with agreement obligations, said a news report from CNBC, including not providing Musk with the information needed to verify whether 5 percent of the platform’s base is just spam accounts. Twitter says this is not possible to calculate from public information
Meanwhile, Bret Taylor, who sits on the board of directors at Twitter, said the board – which approved the $44-billion transaction – is committed to closing the deal with legal action against Musk. Taylor tweeted: “We are confident that we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery.”
As Twitter shares are down, the news report says that “while Musk is officially seeking to walk away from the deal, the saga is likely far from over.”
The terms of agreement require Musk to pay $1 billion if he backs out, and Musk faces future repercussions as Twitter says it can hold Musk to the original terms of the agreement in legal action.
Internet Society adds principal of U.S. internet policy and advocacy
The Internet Society, a global nonprofit advocating for an open internet, announced in a press release Monday that John Morris Jr. will become principal of U.S. internet policy and advocacy.
With a background in technology across the public, nonprofit and private sectors, the organization said Morris brings expertise in a variety of issues such as privacy, cybersecurity, national security, surveillance, law enforcement, network neutrality, intellectual property, and emerging technology.
According to the release, in this position, Morris will join “a global team of Internet experts to drive campaigns that promote and defend the Internet both in the United States and across the globe.
“I hope to be able to contribute to the Internet Society’s efforts to help stakeholders – including industry and governments – to navigate the serious challenges that we face in the online environment while still promoting the core values that have made the Internet a key driver of citizen empowerment and economic growth around the world.” Morris said.
Morris was most recently at the Brookings Institution as a senior non-resident fellow with the Center for Technology Innovation, and notably served two presidential terms as a member of the senior executive service at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, an agency of the Commerce Department.
TikTok Data Practices, FCC’s Mandate on Wireless Outages, AT&T First Responder Network
Lawmakers are calling on the FTC to investigate data claims by China-based social media app TikTok.
July 7, 2022 – In a letter to Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Lina Khan, Senators Mark Warner, D-Va., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., asked the agency to investigate popular video sharing app TikTok over concerns that the company is misleading the public about its data practices.
“We ask that your agency immediately initiate a Section 5 investigation on the basis of apparent deception by TikTok, and coordinate this work with any national security or counter-intelligence investigation that may be initiated by the U.S. Department of Justice,” read the letter.
The letter alleges that TikTok misrepresented its corporate governance practices, leading Americans to believe that they are not affiliated with its Beijing-based parent company ByteDance, a company that is required by Chinese law to comply with the Communist government’s surveillance demands.
“Recent updates to TikTok’s privacy policy, which indicate that TikTok may be collecting biometric data such as faceprints and voiceprints, heighten the concern that data of U.S. users may be vulnerable to extrajudicial access by security services controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.”
Only last week Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr called for Apple and Google to remove the Beijing-based application from their app stores amid cybersecurity concerns.
In February, Facebook hired Targeted Victory, a Republican consulting firm, to run a campaign against the platform, portraying the app as a danger to America.
FCC releases order to protect public from wireless outages
The Federal Communications Commission released an order Wednesday and further notice of proposed rulemaking that would make compulsory the current voluntary industry framework under which wireless carriers support each other following natural disasters.
The new framework, called the Mandatory Disaster Response Initiative, also mandates roaming agreements so that any carrier with network outage may get voice roaming on a carrier that is still operational.
“MDRI leverages and builds upon the Framework’s foundation, including lessons learned over the years of its implementation, and delivers strong tools to promote public safety in times of disaster,” read the report. It will “ensure more seamless and effective roaming in disaster situations.”
The order takes decisive measures to “improve the reliability and resiliency of mobile wireless networks that are a significant lifeline for those in need during disasters and other emergencies.”
In the report, the FCC acknowledged that much more needs to be done to improve connectivity resilience and promised to “continue to examine the broader record on resiliency matters… and take further action as warranted.”
AT&T to partner with other providers for Navajo Nation network build
AT&T announced Wednesday that it is partnering with Commnet, NTUA, NTUA Wireless and the Navajo Nation Telecommunications Regulatory Commission to help with builds using additional Band 14 spectrum and AT&T commercial LTE spectrum bands for emergency services.
The builds will cover 27,000 square miles and will “help extend FirstNet’s reach in the community, as well as improve the LTE broadband signal for residents,” read the press release.
FirstNet is a high-speed broadband communications platform built for first responders and the extended public safety community and is built with AT&T in partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, an independent agency within the federal government.
The partnership will build “new, purpose-built FirstNet sites where first responders said they needed improved coverage,” said the press release. “These network enhancements will also help improve the overall coverage experience for AT&T wireless customers in Navajo Nation.”
“This collaboration is helping to more quickly address rural coverage needs and expand the reach of FirstNet for the public safety community,” said the report.
All towers are expected to be operational by December, the company said.
EU Passes Digital Regulations, Big Tech Shouldn’t Pay into USF, Christopher Ali Joins Penn State
The European Parliament passed two pieces of legislation that are intended to tackle anticompetitive behavior and content deemed illegal.
July 6, 2022 – On Tuesday, the European Parliament passed two pieces of legislation that are intended to tackle anticompetitive behavior and content deemed illegal in the European Union.
The Digital Markets Act focuses on anticompetitive behavior and the Digital Services Act focuses on illegal content. Both are set to take effect in January 2024.
“The EU is the first jurisdiction in the world to set a comprehensive standard for regulating the digital space,” stated Thierry Breton, the EU’s internal market commissioner.
The new rules could set a global benchmark for tech regulation,” stated a press release.
“The most far-reaching Western efforts to rein in technology companies in at least a generation,” the release added. “They build on the EU’s effort to expand its role as a global tech regulator and offer what proponents say is a road map for digital legislation in the U.S. and elsewhere.”
Trade associations ask FCC to drop idea of Big Tech contributing to USF
Trade associations have again told the Federal Communications Commission not to pursue a possible a decision that may lead to big technology platforms contributing to the Universal Service Fund, according to a news report.
The USF goes to support basic telecommunications in low-income and rural areas of America. The fund requires contributions from voice service providers, which have seen dwindling revenues as the agency seeks comments on how to improve the sustainability of the fund.
According to the news report, trade associations INCOMPAS, the Computer & Communications Industry Association, and the Digital Media Association said that since their last comments on the matter last year, there has been more opposition and no justification for getting the tech platforms to contribute to the fund.
“INCOMPAS, CCIA, and DiMA believe it is time for the FCC to close this aspect of the proceeding so as to not waste any additional resources of the Commission or stakeholders,” the report said.
However, as the USF continues to struggle to get funding, a press release states that as a big tech critic, Commissioner Brendan Carr said big tech should pay the fees to support the USF.
Christopher Ali heading telecom department at Penn State
On June 24, rural broadband expert Christopher Ali was selected to join the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications as the Pioneers Chair in the Department of Telecommunications at Penn State.
According to a press release, Ali has expertise in communications policy and regulation, comparative media systems, rural broadband, critical political economy and geography.
Ali’s current research on broadband policy and deployment in the rural United States includes his latest book, “Farm Fresh Broadband: The Politics of Rural Connectivity.”
“He’ll be a wonderful colleague and collaborator, a perfect fit to fulfill Penn State’s land-grant mission. The challenges and issues we’re facing with broadband matter across the commonwealth, and we’re now even better positioned to serve constituencies throughout Pennsylvania,” said Marie Hardin, dean of the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications.
He is scheduled to start this fall, at the start of the 2022-2023 academic year.
