Broadband Breakfast on August 17, 2022 – Summer of Broadband: Tennessee
In Tennessee, we’ll see what the Volunteer state is doing to bring a plan together on broadband policy.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Summer of Broadband: Tennessee
State broadband offices will play a critical role in the rollout of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program. In the months of July and August, Broadband Breakfast will take the pulse of broadband efforts at the state level in visits to about half-dozen states across the country. On August 17, we will speak with those in the office of the State of Tennessee to learn what those in the Volunteer state are doing in bringing a plan together on broadband policy.
Panelists:
- Taylre Beaty, Broadband Program Director, Tennessee Department of Community and Economic Affairs
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- Tennessee Broadband Initiative
- Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Map
- Tennessee State Broadband Office portal, Broadband.Money
Taylre Beaty started as the State Broadband Director at Tennessee Economic and Community Development in September 2021. Prior to joining TNECD, she worked for USDA Rural Development, most recently as a Policy Advisor for Rural Utilities Service in Washington, D.C. During her time at USDA, she worked on then Secretary Sonny Perdue’s broadband priorities including the American Broadband Initiative, FCC Precision Ag Task Force, and critical broadband infrastructure projects during the COVID-19 pandemic. She earned a master’s in Agricultural Economics from Texas A&M University and a bachelor’s in Agricultural and Resource Economics from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. She is originally from East Tennessee.
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
Broadband Breakfast on August 3, 2022 – How Yellowstone Fiber is Bringing High-Capacity Broadband to Montana
The non-profit Yellowstone Fiber uses a unique business model in the thriving community of Bozeman, Montana, and the surrounding county.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Wednesday, August 3, 2022, 12 Noon ET – How the Non-profit Yellowstone Fiber is Bringing High-Capacity Broadband in Montana
Join us on Broadband Breakfast, or our on streaming channels on YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook, for a pre-recorded session discussing Yellowstone Fiber, a non-profit entity offering high-speed symmetrical broadband services to Bozeman, Montana, and the surrounding Gallatin County, Montana.
Panelists:
- Greg Metzger, CEO, Yellowstone Fiber
- Kim McKinley, Chief Marketing Officer, UTOPIA Fiber
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- Anticipating Launch, Yellowstone Fiber to Seek Federal Funds for Rural Broadband, Broadband Breakfast, July 27, 2022
Kim McKinley helps lead UTOPIA Fiber as its Deputy Director and Chief Marketing Officer. In 2010, she joined the network as a member of its turnaround team, and has helped cement today’s UTOPIA Fiber as the fastest-growing, highest-rated, and most-successful Open Access network in the United States.
Greg Metzger is the CEO of Yellowstone Fiber.
Broadband Breakfast on July 27, 2022 – Bringing Broadband to Rural America: A Case Study in Morgan, Utah
Following up on UTOPIA Fiber’s buildout to Morgan City, we’ll look at benefits of broadband for this rural community
See “Morgan City Fiber Swap Model Catching On,” Broadband Breakfast, July 28, 2022.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Bringing Broadband to Rural America: A Case Study in Morgan, Utah
Bringing broadband to a rural community like Morgan City, Utah, is never an easy task. But in 2019, Morgan, a community on the least-populated side of the Wasatch Mountains without even a stoplight, found itself on the wrong side of the digital divide. Into the mix stepped UTOPIA Fiber, an open access network in Utah primarily serving the more populous communities on the west side of the Wasatch front. Following up on a Broadband Communities 2019 article telling the story of UTOPIA Fiber’s buildout to Morgan City, this Broadband Breakfast Live session will examine the impact of bringing broadband to this rural community. Join us at 12 Noon ET.
Panelists:
- Steve Gale, Mayor, Morgan City, Utah
- Lynne Yocom, Fiber Optics Manager, Utah Department of Transportation
- Roger Timmerman, Executive Director, UTOPIA Fiber
- Warren Woodward, Director of Broadband Service, XMission Internet
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- From UTOPIA Fiber: A Model Open Access Network, Broadband Communities, November-December 2019
- The rural community of Morgan, Utah, is where UTOPIA Fiber’s vision for gradual community-by-community network expansion is most fully realized.A rural community without even a stoplight, Morgan is on the least-populated side of the Wasatch Mountains. It was left in the lurch when Comcast left town and stopped providing service. (CenturyLink’s DSL was unreliable.) But with a municipal power system, Morgan felt comfortable managing lines and poles. The community began exploring options to bring a new broadband provider to town.“The more we researched it, the more comfortable we felt about it,” says Ty Bailey, Morgan city manager. “More than economic development, this is just basic service” that the city needs to offer if no one else will. UTOPIA Fiber’s willingness to bring the open-access model to Morgan became “a really good solution for us.”
- As with any fiber-to-the-home network, UTOPIA Fiber’s costs are a mixture of one-time infrastructure costs and ongoing costs for backhaul transport, network operation and internet services. People associated with the UTOPIA Fiber network speak of the 30 percent penetration rate as an important threshold for profitability, even in rural communities such as Morgan….
- “We are thrilled to bring UTOPIA Fiber to our growing community,” said Morgan City’s mayor. “Our residents and businesses have been in dire need of better, faster and more reliable options for internet, and UTOPIA Fiber will be providing the best possible solution for our city.”
Steve Gale began his position as Mayor of Morgan City in January 2022. He attended high school in Morgan and married his high school sweetheart. He is thrilled that his family has also made their homes in Morgan and are close by. He is very patriotic and loves the “Red, White and Blue.”
As the fiber optics manager for the Utah Department of Transportation, Lynne Yocom manages the he communications to traffic devices such as traffic signals, cameras, variable message signs and anything else that needs connectivity to the system. The system is a closed network of just under a thousand miles of fiber optic cable. She work with telecommunication companies to expand the UDOT network through fiber-optic trades.
Roger Timmerman has been serving as UTOPIA Fiber’s Executive Director since 2016 and has been a technology management professional in telecommunications and information technology for over 15 years. Roger has been designing and building networks throughout his career in various roles including Vice President of Engineering for Vivint Wireless, CTO for UTOPIA Fiber, Network Engineer for iProvo, and Network Product Manager for Brigham Young University. Roger earned his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Information Technology from Brigham Young University.
Warren Woodward is the Director of Broadband Service at XMission LC, the first Salt Lake City based Internet Service Provider and established in 1993. XMission is recognized as being the largest service provider on the UTOPIA Fiber network, a continually expanding municipal fiber project that spans 19 cities in Utah across the western United States.
Broadband Breakfast on July 20, 2022 – Summer of Broadband: Indiana
Broadband Breakfast Live Online continues its ‘Summer of Broadband’ series with this special program involving Indiana’s broadband leaders.
See “Indiana Fosters Relationships in Preparation for Federal Broadband Funds,” Broadband Breakfast, July 21, 2022.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Summer of Broadband: Indiana
State broadband offices will play a critical role in the rollout of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program. In the months of July and August, Broadband Breakfast will take the pulse of broadband efforts at the state level in visits to about half-dozen states across the country. On July 20, we will speak with key officials, including the State Infrastructure Administrator and Chief Broadband Officer of the Office of Gov. Eric Holcomb, the Program Manager for the Director of the Indiana Broadband Office of Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, and the director of the Purdue Center for Regional Development. Join us at 12 Noon ET to learn what the Hoosier state is doing in bringing a plan together on broadband policy.
Panelists:
- Earnie Holtrey, Program Manager for the Director of the Indiana Broadband Office, State of Indiana
- Jodi Golden, State Infrastructure Administrator and Chief Broadband Officer, State of Indiana
- Roberto Gallardo, Director, Purdue Center for Regional Development
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- Indiana broadband office
- Next Level Connections
- Indiana Connectivity Program
- Broadband Ready Communities
- Steps to Success
- Community Champions
- Indiana: IBO and OCRA Working To Connect All Hoosiers, Broadband.Money, April 5, 2022
- Indiana Broadband Grant Channel, Broadband.Money
- Indiana State Broadband Office portal, Broadband.Money
Earnie Holtry was served as the Broadband Project Manager for the Indiana Broadband Office since early 2020. Prior to this he served as a community liaison for the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, both under the direction of Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch. Holtry works with communities and providers offering technical assistance for planning, inclusion/equity, and construction funding. He also administers the broadband ready communities’ program as he fulfills the Office’ mission of serving as the “one-stop-shop” for all things broadband in Indiana. Earnie has a B.A. in Psychology from The Ohio State University.
Jodi Golden was appointed State Infrastructure Coordinator in March of 2022, and previously she served as Co-Chief of Staff/Chief of Agency Operations for Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch. Golden identifies, analyzes and assists in prioritizing the types of funds available through the bipartisan infrastructure law, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. She leads and coordinates activities across relevant state agencies, local governments and stakeholder groups in anticipation of the formula and competitive grants through the IIJA. In her work as Chief of Agency Operations, Golden oversaw the agencies within the Lt. Governor’s portfolio. These consist of the Indiana Department of Agriculture, Office of Community & Rural Affairs, Indiana Destination Development Corporation, Indiana Housing & Community Development Association & the Indiana Broadband Office. Before that, she served as Executive Director of the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, the Illinois Capital Development Board and the Indiana Education Savings Authority. She holds a B.S. in Speech Communication: Public Relations and a M.P.A. from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale.
Roberto Gallardo is Director of the Purdue Center for Regional Development and an Agricultural Economics associate professor. He holds an electronics engineering undergraduate degree, a master’s in economic development, and a Ph.D. in Public Policy and Administration. Gallardo has worked with rural communities over the past 17 years conducting local and regional community economic development, including use of technology for development. He has authored more than 100 articles and reports including peer-reviewed and news-related regarding rural trends, socioeconomic analysis, industrial clusters, the digital divide, and leveraging broadband applications for community economic development. He also has assisted the state of Indiana implement their broadband programs acting as their Next Level Broadband Connections Director for six months. He is also the author of the book “Responsive Countryside: The Digital Age & Rural Communities,” which highlights a 21st century community development model that helps rural communities transition to, plan for, and prosper in the digital age. Dr. Gallardo is a TEDx speaker and his work has been featured in a WIRED magazine article, a MIC.com documentary, and a RFDTV documentary.
Photo by Braden Egli used with permission
