Broadband Breakfast on August 17, 2022 – Summer of Broadband: Tennessee

Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Summer of Broadband: Tennessee

State broadband offices will play a critical role in the rollout of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program. In the months of July and August, Broadband Breakfast will take the pulse of broadband efforts at the state level in visits to about half-dozen states across the country. On August 17, we will speak with those in the office of the State of Tennessee to learn what those in the Volunteer state are doing in bringing a plan together on broadband policy.

Panelists:

Taylre Beaty, Broadband Program Director, Tennessee Department of Community and Economic Affairs

Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

