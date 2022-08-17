Broadband Breakfast on August 24, 2022 – Summer of Broadband: Illinois

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.

Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Summer of Broadband: Illinois

State broadband offices will play a critical role in the rollout of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program. In the months of July and August, Broadband Breakfast will take the pulse of broadband efforts at the state level in visits to about half-dozen states across the country. On August 24, Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark will return to the Land of Lincoln to talk with those now responsible for running the Illinois Office of Broadband in preparation for IIJA’s BEAD program.

Panelists:

Matt Schmit , Director, Illinois Office of Broadband

, Director, Illinois Office of Broadband Other guests have been invited

Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast