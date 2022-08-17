#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on August 31, 2022 – How to Maximize Minority Participation in the Affordable Connectivity Program
Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 12 Noon ET – How to Maximize Minority Participation in the Affordable Connectivity Program
Panelists:
- Craig Settles, Broadband and Telehealth Expert
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Craig Settles conducts needs analyses with community stakeholders who want broadband networks to improve economic development, healthcare, education and local government.
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
Broadband Breakfast on August 24, 2022 – Summer of Broadband: Illinois
On August 24, Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark will return to the Land of Lincoln.
Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Summer of Broadband: Illinois
State broadband offices will play a critical role in the rollout of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program. In the months of July and August, Broadband Breakfast will take the pulse of broadband efforts at the state level in visits to about half-dozen states across the country. On August 24, Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark will return to the Land of Lincoln to talk with those now responsible for running the Illinois Office of Broadband in preparation for IIJA’s BEAD program.
Panelists:
- Matt Schmit, Director, Illinois Office of Broadband
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Matt Schmit currently serves as Director of the Illinois Office of Broadband, where integration of 21st century infrastructure and service delivery is a primary focus of his work and research. He previously held office as a senator in his home state of Minnesota, and has served on many legislative boards on broadband deployment, transportation policy & investment, and community & economic development. In addition, Mr. Schmit has served on the Cook County Council on Digital Equity (CODE), the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute (AURI) board, the Blandin Broadband Strategies board, the St John’s University Board of Regents, and the Legislative Water Commission; represented Minnesota on the National Conference of State Legislators Nuclear Energy Work Group and Commerce Committee; and was an active member of the National Caucus of Environmental Legislators and State Ag and Rural Leaders.
Broadband Breakfast on August 17, 2022 – Summer of Broadband: Tennessee
In Tennessee, we’ll see what the Volunteer state is doing to bring a plan together on broadband policy.
Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Summer of Broadband: Tennessee
State broadband offices will play a critical role in the rollout of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program. In the months of July and August, Broadband Breakfast will take the pulse of broadband efforts at the state level in visits to about half-dozen states across the country. On August 17, we will speak with those in the office of the State of Tennessee to learn what those in the Volunteer state are doing in bringing a plan together on broadband policy.
Panelists:
- Taylre Beaty, Broadband Program Director, Tennessee Department of Community and Economic Affairs
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- Tennessee Broadband Initiative
- Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Map
- Tennessee State Broadband Office portal, Broadband.Money
Taylre Beaty started as the State Broadband Director at Tennessee Economic and Community Development in September 2021. Prior to joining TNECD, she worked for USDA Rural Development, most recently as a Policy Advisor for Rural Utilities Service in Washington, D.C. During her time at USDA, she worked on then Secretary Sonny Perdue’s broadband priorities including the American Broadband Initiative, FCC Precision Ag Task Force, and critical broadband infrastructure projects during the COVID-19 pandemic. She earned a master’s in Agricultural Economics from Texas A&M University and a bachelor’s in Agricultural and Resource Economics from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. She is originally from East Tennessee.
Broadband Breakfast on August 3, 2022 – How Yellowstone Fiber is Bringing High-Capacity Broadband to Montana
The non-profit Yellowstone Fiber uses a unique business model in the thriving community of Bozeman, Montana, and the surrounding county.
Wednesday, August 3, 2022, 12 Noon ET – How the Non-profit Yellowstone Fiber is Bringing High-Capacity Broadband in Montana
Join us on Broadband Breakfast, or our on streaming channels on YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook, for a pre-recorded session discussing Yellowstone Fiber, a non-profit entity offering high-speed symmetrical broadband services to Bozeman, Montana, and the surrounding Gallatin County, Montana.
Panelists:
- Greg Metzger, CEO, Yellowstone Fiber
- Kim McKinley, Chief Marketing Officer, UTOPIA Fiber
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- Anticipating Launch, Yellowstone Fiber to Seek Federal Funds for Rural Broadband, Broadband Breakfast, July 27, 2022
Kim McKinley helps lead UTOPIA Fiber as its Deputy Director and Chief Marketing Officer. In 2010, she joined the network as a member of its turnaround team, and has helped cement today’s UTOPIA Fiber as the fastest-growing, highest-rated, and most-successful Open Access network in the United States.
Greg Metzger is the CEO of Yellowstone Fiber.
