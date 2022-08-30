Broadband Roundup
Comcast and Charter’s State Grants, AT&T Fiber in Arizona, New US Cellular Lobbyist
The cable companies lead in total awards from multiple states.
August 30, 2022 – Comcast and Charter Communications are the two largest recipients of state broadband grants to date, according to an analysis Monday by Fierce Telecom.
Charter leads all providers with $170.8 million from nine states. Meanwhile, Comcast has received awards in eight states worth $121.6 million.
The numbers come after Comcast reported no broadband growth in its second quarter report late last month.
AT&T expanding fiber services in Mesa, Arizona
AT&T announced Tuesday that it will bring 5 gigabits per second download speeds to over 100,000 homes in Mesa, Arizona by 2023.
“Fiber is hands-down the best technology to deliver high-speed broadband, and this expansion is allowing AT&T to aggressively roll out service to the Mesa area,” AT&T CEO John Stankey said in a press release. “Our long-term goal is to provide fiber to as many customers as we can, and this is just one of many steps we’re taking to achieve that goal.”
Mesa Mayor John Giles added in the release that he sees the new service will drive “better access to education, jobs and healthcare for our great city.”
US Cellular has new VP of government affairs
US Cellular announced Monday that Rebecca Thompson will be the company’s new vice president of government affairs.
Thompson, who will now be the principal representative for US Cellular’s federal legislative and regulatory matters, has over 20 years of experience in regulatory affairs. She obtained her law degree from Catholic University of America’s Columbus School of Law in Washington, D.C.
“Her industry knowledge combined with her legal and regulatory expertise will support our efforts to provide connectivity to underserved Americans and help us make progress towards our long-term company goals,” Adriana Rios Welton, head of legal and government affairs, said in the release.
Starlink and T-Mobile Partner, Workplace Surveillance, Allegations of Unpaid Consultants for FTC
The Starlink partnership is expected to cover the nation’s dead spots.
August 29, 2022 – Starlink and T-Mobile are partnering to expand cell coverage to never-before-covered remote areas across America.
The “Coverage Above and Beyond” project, announced Thursday, will utilize Starlink satellites in conjunction with T-Mobile’s mid-band spectrum, allowing users to send text messages from almost “…anywhere a customer can see the sky.”
The coverage will be accessible from an ordinary smartphone and will be added to many T-Mobile customers’ plans at no additional cost.
The project, which requires not-yet-deployed Gen 2 Starlink satellites, is scheduled to go live late next year. After the project’s initial launch, the companies said they hope to expand its initial, highly limited coverage to allow for the transmission of audio files and mobile data.
“The important thing about this is that it means there are no dead zones anywhere in the world for your cell phone,” said Elon Musk, CEO of Starlink parent SpaceX.
On Thursday, Musk tweeted that eventually – in addition to mobile phones – Telsa cars will be able to make emergency calls and texts by connecting directly to Starlink satellites.
Casey asks Labor Department to investigate workplace surveillance
Employers’ usage of “novel” workplace surveillance technologies is “invasive and exploitative” and must be subject to government scrutiny, said Sen. Bob Casey, D-PA.
In a letter Friday to Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, Casey requested an agency inquiry into “The implementation of novel technologies to track, monitor, manage and discipline workers,” a development the senator attributes to an “imbalance of power in the workplace.”
Employers often don’t inform their workers of surveillance methods, Casey said, and algorithms are being handed more decision-making power over employees’ lives.
“Novel and high-risk technologies…should be studied so that we can better understand how these could cause injury or affect workers’ mental health,” the letter said.
Earlier this month, the FTC launched an investigation into “commercial surveillance.” Casey requests that the Labor Department begin a “similar, interagency process.”
Rep alleges FTC is illegally utilizing unpaid experts
The Federal Trade Commission is illegally allowing unpaid consultants and experts to “perform core functions at the agency,” alleges Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, in a letter to the FTC on Thursday.
Earlier this month, the FTC Office of Inspector General released a report that examined the legality of the Commission’s utilization of unpaid expert consultants. In response, Jordan sent a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan outlining ways in which the report demonstrated the agency to be in violation of federal law and requesting the provision of relevant documents.
Federal law prohibits unpaid consultants from engaging in “managerial or supervisory work” or “function in the agency chain of command.” In addition, agencies cannot legally allow such consultants to fill the role of an agency employee or use them as a stopgap for “staff shortages.”
According to the OIG report, writes Jordan, unpaid FTC consultants were nonetheless brought on to “play an integral role in the Commission’s strategic direction,” “serve as…visionary leader[s] on policy and strategic initiatives,” and “provide the Chair advice and analysis to inform FTC policy.”
Citing the OIG’s findings that the FTC failed to properly monitor its contractors’ work, Jordan said: “[The FTC] had neither a system of controls nor guidance on consultants’ and experts’ scope of work – particularly, guidance identifying allowable and prohibited activities.”
Khan has shifted the FTC into a more aggressive stance towards big business, a pivot that has ruffled GOP feathers since she became FTC chair in June 2021.
“The agency’s disregard of the law opens it up to conflicts of interest, and the lack of guardrails will make it easier for [President Joe Biden’s] FTC to continue promoting a radical, far-left orthodoxy,” the congressman writes.
Carr Speaks Out on Starlink, ECF Awards $42 Million, FTC Drops Zuckerberg as Defendant
Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr doubled-down on previous criticism of the agency’s exclusion of Starlink.
Brendan Carr, commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission, doubled-down on previous criticism of the commission’s revocation of an $885 million infrastructure award to SpaceX’s Starlink satellite program on Wednesday.
In a public statement on the matter, Carr lays out four main points of objection. First, Carr states that pulling funds from Starlink will leave Americans without adequate broadband coverage: “[The FCC’s decision will] leave families waiting on the wrong side of the digital divide when we have the technology to get them high-speed service today.”
Second, Carr questions the strength of the FCC’s evidence. Carr sees no reason to agree with the FCC’s belief that Starlink will not be able to meet the “relevant speed benchmarks.” He writes: “The FCC’s decision offers no reasoned basis for determining that Starlink was incapable of meeting its regulatory obligations.”
Third, Carr raises the issue of cost, stating that the FCC’s universal service awards support services that are slower and costlier to the consumer than is Starlink. What’s more, in light of a 2020 Commission-level decision, Carr says that the FCC has no legal authority to “…deny a winning bid based on equipment price point considerations”
“Fourth,” Carr writes, “This agency decision will hit taxpayers in their pocketbooks.” Carr goes on to posit that any renewed efforts to extend broadband to areas once-covered by Starlink’s award will cost more than treble the original $885 million.
The FCC granted the award to Starlink in 2020, under then-Chairman Ajit Pai, from the Digital Rural Opportunities Fund. In Wednesday’s statement, Carr said that he believes the FCC’s revocation to be an attempt to re-litigate the 2020 decision and to pivot federal funding away from satellite broadband rather than an effort to extend broadband coverage as a whole.
Another round of ECF funding
The FCC announced $42 million in new funding for schools and libraries through its Emergency Connectivity Fund on Wednesday.
The latest grant from ECF’s well of $7.1 billion, this funding will assist about 100,000 students in six states – Arizona, Delaware, Ohio, Texas, and Wisconsin.
ECF was incepted with the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021in response to the digital “homework gap” experienced by many students during the Covid-19 pandemic. Students without access to adequate computers or internet connections were often unable to keep up with their better-equipped peers as they navigated the difficulties of virtual learning.
The ECF gives funds to schools and libraries with which they can purchase Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers, laptops, and tablet computers, as well as other broadband services that allow students to work effectively from home. In extreme cases, applicants may obtain funding for broadband infrastructure projects.
ECF has three funding windows; the application deadline for the final period passed last May.
To date, the FCC has allocated over $5.7 dollars to applicants, funding over 10,000 schools and 900 libraries, as well as millions of computers and broadband connections. This funding has provided over devices and connections to over 13 million students.
Zuckerberg no longer a defendant in antitrust case
The Federal Trade Commission has agreed to drop Mark Zuckerberg from its lawsuit to prevent Meta Platforms Inc. (formerly Facebook) from acquiring Within Unlimited Inc., a virtual reality media and technology company.
The FTC filed for an injunction last month to halt the deal, and Tuesday removed Zuckerberg from the defendants lists after Meta’s chief executive promised not to buy Within personally.
Meta owns the most popular VR headset, Oculus, and set its sights on the acquisition of Within’s virtual fitness app, Supernatural. Three of five FTC commissioners, however, believed that the acquisition would materially harm competition. Bureau of Competition Deputy Director John Newman claims, “Instead of competing on the merits, Meta is trying to buy its way to the top.”
Critics say that the FTC’s aggression will discourage established players from buying startups, removing an important source of revenue for small developers and thereby hobbling innovation. “This lawsuit is such a break in policy, so unfair, and so damaging to new investment that I feel compelled to speak,” said Gary Shapiro, president of the Consumer Technology Association.
Since the confirmation of FTC chair Lina Khan in 2021, the FTC has become more aggressive against big business, especially in the tech sector. As an academic, Khan argued that the FTC should fundamentally change its outlook on antitrust and adopt a more active stance against industry giants like Meta, Google, and Microsoft. Now, as chair, Khan has stepped up antitrust actions, including issuing a pause on Microsoft’s proposed buyout of gaming company Activision Blizzard earlier this year.
FCC Advisory Committee Gets Extension, E-Space Adds to Ranks, Think Tank Wants Big Tech in USF
The FCC’s Intergovernmental Advisory Committee, which provides guidance to the commission, has term extended two months.
August 24, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission said it in a notice on Monday that it is extending the term of the Intergovernmental Advisory Committee, which provides guidance and recommendations on communications issues to the commission.
The IAC’s term was set to expire on September 22, but was extended by two months to November 22, according to a public notice.
“The IAC has been an important source of information and guidance to the Commission over the past 20 years and the extension will provide additional time to further its contributions to the FCC,” the notice said.
E-Space adds executives to ranks
Low-earth orbit satellite provider E-Space announced Wednesday the addition of two new executives to its ranks.
Gunjan Murarka was named chief financial officer and Dalibor Djuran was hired as the chief satellite systems engineer.
“The addition of these two valuable positions will enable E-Space to accelerate its novel LEO network, which will be both the safest satellite constellation ever, and make space affordable and accessible for everyone to solve problems on Earth,” a press release said.
Murarka previously worked as a CFO with aerospace company LeoStella, while Djuran previously held the role of director of satellite manufacturing at earth imaging company Planets Labs.
The news comes as the LEO space heats up. As SpaceX’s Starlink constellation has thousands of satellites in the sky, Amazon is preparing its own constellation of over 3,000 satellites under the Project Kuiper moniker.
Think tank suggests Congress act on FCC authority over USF
The Free State Foundation has reiterated a recommendation Tuesday that Congress allow the Federal Communications Commission to expand the contribution base to include big technology companies for a fund that provides basic telecommunications services to rural and low-income areas.
The think tank had previously recommended in a submission to the FCC that it should expand the contribution base of the Universal Service Fund, a nearly $10-billion fund that relies on dwindling voice service revenues, to include big technology companies that rely on the internet, such as Amazon, Facebook, and Google.
Since that submission, which was part of the commission’s proceeding on the future of the USF, the FCC released its report on the matter last week, recommending that Congress institute changes to its mandate that would allow it to make the necessary changes to the contribution base. That included the possibility to expand the base to include those big technology companies.
“Requiring Internet companies like Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, and Twitter to pay into the USF may be the best way to ensure future universal broadband service for Americans who have low incomes or live in areas that are difficult and more costly to serve,” the FSF said in a blog post on Tuesday.
One way it suggests is for “Congress to pass legislation that authorizes the Commission to require universal service contributions from online companies that generate the most Internet traffic as well as the most revenues via universally-accessible broadband networks.”
Another approach, it suggested, is a bill that would require the FCC to report to Congress on the feasibility of requiring contributions from online services like search engines, social media platforms, streaming media content, app stores, cloud computing, and e-commerce platforms.
