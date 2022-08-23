Broadband Roundup
Deadline for FCC Exclusivity Order, Twitter Whistleblower, Cyber Fraud Costs Nearly $4B in First Half
The FCC has set September 26 as a deadline to comply with certain restrictions on exclusivity deals in buildings.
August 23, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission on Monday set a deadline of September 26 for multi-tenant building owners and service providers to comply with new restrictions on certain exclusivity contracts the commission made final earlier this year.
The commission in February approved rules banning revenue sharing arrangements between building owners and service providers – where the landlord gets a share in service provider contracts in exchange for exclusivity to serve the building. It also requires providers to disclose to tenants “in plain language” the existence of exclusive marketing arrangements; and clarify rules to allow for multiple service providers to use building wires to deliver service.
Those disclosure rules for new marketing contracts are required immediately, while disclosure of existing marketing arrangements must take effect by September 26, the commission said.
The commission said the requirements are intended to improve competition for communications services in these buildings. But advocacy group Public Knowledge has said that a comprehensive ban on all exclusivity arrangements – including exclusive marketing contracts – is required to make fair service provider competitions in these buildings.
Former Twitter security executive alleges company has serious security deficiencies
A former head of security at Twitter has blown the whistle on the company, claiming the platform’s lack of sufficient security and privacy poses a risk to the country’s national security, according to reporting from CNN and the Washington Post.
Peiter Zatko, who was fired by the company in January for performance issues, alleges that the company has major security problems that threatens users’ personal information and that some of the company’s senior executives have been trying to cover up, according to the story. A disclosure was sent to Congress and federal agencies last month, the story said.
Zatko alleges that user data is not deleted after the deletion of accounts, and company executives were not concerned about the true number of bots (fake users) on their platform.
“Mr. Zatko’s allegations and opportunistic timing appear designed to capture attention and inflict harm on Twitter, its customers and its shareholders,” said a spokesperson for the company, according to the story.
The allegations come after Elon Musk asked for a tally of the number of bot accounts on the company as a condition for his $44-billion purchase of the platform.
Research finds nearly $4 billion in losses from cyber fraud
Virtual private network provider Atlas VPN said Tuesday cyber fraud in the United States in the first half of 2022 has caused a record loss of $3.56 billion dollars.
The analysis, which is based on a database of customer fraud complaints to the Federal Trade Commission, found that imposter fraud was the most commonly reported scam, causing a loss of over $1 billion dollars in damages alone.
The data reflect a 53 percent increase in fraudulent activity compared to the same quarter last year, the report said.
“Fraudsters use global events and breaking news to entice potential investors with the promise of large rewards,” the report said. “It is vital at this time to be attentive to these types of schemes, especially with the rise of new technologies and inventions, such as [non-fungible tokens].”
Investment scams have caused a greater financial loss to citizens, as the average investment scam extracts $40,000 per person, accumulating to $1.6 billion dollars in the first half of 2022.
Broadband Roundup
FCC Approves Lumen Assets Sale, ACA Connects Exec Leaving, Saratoga Springs Getting Fiber
Brightspeed has been accelerating its deployment of fiber broadband across the country.
August 22, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission has approved the sale of broadband assets from Lumen Technologies to Brightspeed, an expanding fiber service provider.
“This transaction will benefit all of these customers, both in Lumen’s remaining 16-state footprint and in the 20 states moving to Brightspeed,” Melisa Mann, Lumen’s vice president of public policy and government affairs, said in a press release. “The FCC’s approval is great news that will bring faster broadband speeds to customers across both companies.”
Brightspeed intends to invest heavily in its new acquisitions, the company said, and the release said the deal will affect customers in twenty of the thirty-six states in which Lumen now operates, and the transition should occur later this year.
ACA executive leaving
Ross Lieberman, the senior vice President of ACA Connects, is leaving the prominent trade group after fifteen years, the organization said in a press release Monday.
His departure is effective as of August 31 and the organization said it is looking for his replacement.
ACA Connects is a trade group that represents more than 600 hundred small- and medium-sized cable operators, focusing its efforts on influencing telecommunications policy at the federal level. The press release announcing Lieberman’s departure credited him for contributing to the organization’s efforts, including a successful push for Congress to provide funding and safeguards for small broadband companies.
“Over the past 15 years, the ACA Connects Board decided one big issue after another based on the candid appraisals offered by Ross stemming from his deep understanding of the political environment in which we had to operate,” ACA Connects Chairman Patricia Jo Boyer said in the release.
Fiber for Saratoga Springs
Saratoga Springs, NY is beginning a $32-million fiber infrastructure project that will reach “every household, business, and institution citywide,” the city announced last week.
This project is being completed in partnership with SiFi Networks and the first homes should have access to fiber connections by winter, it said.
“We took great care to replant grass, place fiber conduit under driveway pavers, and to avoid tree roots in the construction process,” said Robert Heaps, corporate vice president of SiFi Networks.
City officials said they hope to soon roll-out new “smart city” applications, streamlining and improving channels of communication between citizens and the government.
Heaps also stressed the importance of extending fiber broadband access to “every address” in Saratoga Springs. “We believe that everyone in the community deserves high-speed fiber infrastructure. Our FiberCity Aid program helps cover the cost of fiberoptic service for deserving households. We’ll work with the city to get a list of households that qualify for the deeply-discounted service,” he said.
Broadband Roundup
Google Not Publisher to Australian Court, Omnispace Testing 5G Satellites, AT&T’s $6M to Digital Literacy
Australia’s highest court said Google is not a publisher by making available hyperlinks to articles.
August 18, 2022 – Australia’s highest court ruled Wednesday that Google is not a publisher of information that emerges from the use of its search engine, overturning a lower court decision that opened Google up to a defamation lawsuit.
The Supreme Court of Victoria ruled that Google was a publisher by virtue of the fact that it was providing a hyperlink in its search results to a 2004 news article which outlined conspiracy and incitement to murder charges – that were later dismissed – against the defendant and now criminal lawyer George Defteros. The appeal court upheld this view.
But the country’s highest court disagreed Wednesday. “A hyperlink provides a reference to another source and does not itself constitute publication of it,” the decision said. “Although the link may facilitate the transfer of information, which her Honour accepted as a hallmark of publication, it is equally clear that when a person follows a link, they are leaving one source and moving to another.
“The fact that accessing the content is made far easier with hyperlinks does not alter the fact that a hyperlink, by itself (and as distinct from a search result in which the link is embedded), is ‘content-neutral,’” added the decision.
In a press release on Wednesday, internet advocacy group Public Knowledge said it supports the decision, which “affirms the important of 230-like protections for entities that provide access to user-generated content,” referring to a provision in the Communications Decency Act that shields internet platforms from being liable for what their users post.
Omnispace and Philippine telecom collaborating on 5G from space
Virginia-based mobile communications and satellite company Omnispace announced Wednesday it is partnering with Philippines-based telecom Smart Communications to test space-based 5G communications using low-earth orbit satellites.
The demonstration will examine use cases for the Philippine market, according to a press release, including enabling 5G in rural areas, using internet of things and sensors to monitor weather and natural calamities, and enhancing network coverage for disaster relief and other uses.
Earlier this year, Omnispace completed the deployment phase of its Omnispace Spark program, which is the initial phase in the company’s delivery of a 5G capable satellite network. Omnispace’s satellite network will communicate with mobile networks on land to serve mobile subscribers.
“We are excited to announce this collaborative agreement with Smart Communications, which shares our vision of delivering reliable mobile connectivity to consumer, government and enterprise users, everywhere,” Brian Pemberton, chief commercial officer at Omnispace, said in a press release. “Together with Smart, we seek to bridge the digital divide, while also providing the communications infrastructure to power the development of the Filipino economy of the future.”
Meanwhile, USCellular and Swedish telecom equipment provider Ericsson announced earlier this summer that they were testing 5G performance at attitude using drones.
AT&T commits $6M to digital literacy initiatives
AT&T said Tuesday that it is making $6 million in contributions to in-person digital literacy workshops ot more than 400 libraries and community centers across the country.
The telecom said in a press release it aims to help more than 65,000 people learn to use computers and mobile devices, navigate the internet and apps, participate in the digital world, and avoid scams.
The $6 million is part of a $2-billion commitment the company is making from 2021 to 2023 to bridge the digital divide, it said in the release.
Broadband Roundup
All States Want BEAD Funds, Digicomm Secures Investment, Glo Fiber Expanding in PA
The NTIA announced all states and territories have applied for initial planning money from the $42.5B BEAD program.
August 17, 2022 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Wednesday that all states and territories have submitted applications for initial planning funds from its $42.5 billion broadband infrastructure program.
The announcement comes two days after the deadline to apply for the funds from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, part of the federal government’s Internet for All initiative. The NTIA said in a press release it will be evaluating the applications and “make awards available as expeditiously as possible.”
The initial planning funds could be used for activities including research and data collection, outreach and communications, technical assistance to potential subgrantees, training for employees of a broadband program, establishing a broadband office, mapping, surveys identifying underserved areas, and marketing the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband subsidy program, the Affordable Connectivity Program.
Within 270 days of receiving the funds, recipients are required to submit a five-year action plan establishing the goals and priorities for internet service, which will serve as a needs assessment, the NTIA said.
“The Internet for All Initiative will provide states and territories the resources they need for thorough planning, which is essential to ensure funding is used equitably, efficiently, and effectively,” said Alan Davidson, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information. “I want to thank every state and territory for meeting our deadline so that we can close the digital divide as quickly and completely as possible.”
The unprecedented amount of money, which spawned from the passing of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act in November, received letters of intent to participate from all 50 states, D.C., and the territories, the NTIA announced last month.
Digicomm gets private equity investment
A private equity firm that has made investments in the likes of Charter Communications announced Tuesday it is making an investment in broadband distributor and reseller Digicomm.
Crestview Partners will make an undisclosed contribution to the Colorado-based company, which specializes in hybrid connections involving both coaxial and fiber lines for broadband.
“We believe that Crestview can support Digicomm’s growth through organic investments and M&A to expand the Company’s breadth of product and service offerings as it continues to serve as a value-added partner to its customers in the evolving broadband and communications industries,” Brian Cassidy, co-president and head of media at Crestview, said in a press release.
The investment will also involve adding John Schanz, former chief network officer at Comcast Cable, along with members of Crestview, including Cassidy, to Digicomm’s board.
Crestview has previous made investments in Congruex, WOW!, Insight Communications, Interoute Communications, and OneLink Communications.
Glo Fiber expanding in Pennsylvania
Glo Fiber announced Tuesday it has reached agreements with municipal officials to deploy direct fiber lines to homes in several areas in York County, Pennsylvania.
The areas include York Township, Dallastown Borough, Red Lion Borough, Yoe Borough, Windsor Borough, Windsor Township, and Spring Garden Township.
The subsidiary of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company said construction in the county began this month and will continue into 2023, bringing fiber and symmetrical download and upload speeds, streaming TV and unlimited local and long-distance phone service to over 24,000 homes and businesses throughout the county.
“We have a long, successful history of offering fiber service to large businesses in York County,” Chris Kyle, vice president of industry and regulatory affairs at Shentel, said in a press release. “It is exciting to continue this work by bringing Glo Fiber to thousands of county residents and businesses. Our network is capable of multi-gig service that will provide the speeds citizens need on a daily basis as well as offering a much-needed competitive choice.”
