FCC Advisory Committee Gets Extension, E-Space Adds to Ranks, Think Tank Wants Big Tech in USF
The FCC’s Intergovernmental Advisory Committee, which provides guidance to the commission, has term extended two months.
August 24, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission said it in a notice on Monday that it is extending the term of the Intergovernmental Advisory Committee, which provides guidance and recommendations on communications issues to the commission.
The IAC’s term was set to expire on September 22, but was extended by two months to November 22, according to a public notice.
“The IAC has been an important source of information and guidance to the Commission over the past 20 years and the extension will provide additional time to further its contributions to the FCC,” the notice said.
E-Space adds executives to ranks
Low-earth orbit satellite provider E-Space announced Wednesday the addition of two new executives to its ranks.
Gunjan Murarka was named chief financial officer and Dalibor Djuran was hired as the chief satellite systems engineer.
“The addition of these two valuable positions will enable E-Space to accelerate its novel LEO network, which will be both the safest satellite constellation ever, and make space affordable and accessible for everyone to solve problems on Earth,” a press release said.
Murarka previously worked as a CFO with aerospace company LeoStella, while Djuran previously held the role of director of satellite manufacturing at earth imaging company Planets Labs.
The news comes as the LEO space heats up. As SpaceX’s Starlink constellation has thousands of satellites in the sky, Amazon is preparing its own constellation of over 3,000 satellites under the Project Kuiper moniker.
Think tank suggests Congress act on FCC authority over USF
The Free State Foundation has reiterated a recommendation Tuesday that Congress allow the Federal Communications Commission to expand the contribution base to include big technology companies for a fund that provides basic telecommunications services to rural and low-income areas.
The think tank had previously recommended in a submission to the FCC that it should expand the contribution base of the Universal Service Fund, a nearly $10-billion fund that relies on dwindling voice service revenues, to include big technology companies that rely on the internet, such as Amazon, Facebook, and Google.
Since that submission, which was part of the commission’s proceeding on the future of the USF, the FCC released its report on the matter last week, recommending that Congress institute changes to its mandate that would allow it to make the necessary changes to the contribution base. That included the possibility to expand the base to include those big technology companies.
“Requiring Internet companies like Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, and Twitter to pay into the USF may be the best way to ensure future universal broadband service for Americans who have low incomes or live in areas that are difficult and more costly to serve,” the FSF said in a blog post on Tuesday.
One way it suggests is for “Congress to pass legislation that authorizes the Commission to require universal service contributions from online companies that generate the most Internet traffic as well as the most revenues via universally-accessible broadband networks.”
Another approach, it suggested, is a bill that would require the FCC to report to Congress on the feasibility of requiring contributions from online services like search engines, social media platforms, streaming media content, app stores, cloud computing, and e-commerce platforms.
Deadline for FCC Exclusivity Order, Twitter Whistleblower, Cyber Fraud Costs Nearly $4B in First Half
The FCC has set September 26 as a deadline to comply with certain restrictions on exclusivity deals in buildings.
August 23, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission on Monday set a deadline of September 26 for multi-tenant building owners and service providers to comply with new restrictions on certain exclusivity contracts the commission made final earlier this year.
The commission in February approved rules banning revenue sharing arrangements between building owners and service providers – where the landlord gets a share in service provider contracts in exchange for exclusivity to serve the building. It also requires providers to disclose to tenants “in plain language” the existence of exclusive marketing arrangements; and clarify rules to allow for multiple service providers to use building wires to deliver service.
Those disclosure rules for new marketing contracts are required immediately, while disclosure of existing marketing arrangements must take effect by September 26, the commission said.
The commission said the requirements are intended to improve competition for communications services in these buildings. But advocacy group Public Knowledge has said that a comprehensive ban on all exclusivity arrangements – including exclusive marketing contracts – is required to make fair service provider competitions in these buildings.
Former Twitter security executive alleges company has serious security deficiencies
A former head of security at Twitter has blown the whistle on the company, claiming the platform’s lack of sufficient security and privacy poses a risk to the country’s national security, according to reporting from CNN and the Washington Post.
Peiter Zatko, who was fired by the company in January for performance issues, alleges that the company has major security problems that threatens users’ personal information and that some of the company’s senior executives have been trying to cover up, according to the story. A disclosure was sent to Congress and federal agencies last month, the story said.
Zatko alleges that user data is not deleted after the deletion of accounts, and company executives were not concerned about the true number of bots (fake users) on their platform.
“Mr. Zatko’s allegations and opportunistic timing appear designed to capture attention and inflict harm on Twitter, its customers and its shareholders,” said a spokesperson for the company, according to the story.
The allegations come after Elon Musk asked for a tally of the number of bot accounts on the company as a condition for his $44-billion purchase of the platform.
Research finds nearly $4 billion in losses from cyber fraud
Virtual private network provider Atlas VPN said Tuesday cyber fraud in the United States in the first half of 2022 has caused a record loss of $3.56 billion dollars.
The analysis, which is based on a database of customer fraud complaints to the Federal Trade Commission, found that imposter fraud was the most commonly reported scam, causing a loss of over $1 billion dollars in damages alone.
The data reflect a 53 percent increase in fraudulent activity compared to the same quarter last year, the report said.
“Fraudsters use global events and breaking news to entice potential investors with the promise of large rewards,” the report said. “It is vital at this time to be attentive to these types of schemes, especially with the rise of new technologies and inventions, such as [non-fungible tokens].”
Investment scams have caused a greater financial loss to citizens, as the average investment scam extracts $40,000 per person, accumulating to $1.6 billion dollars in the first half of 2022.
FCC Approves Lumen Assets Sale, ACA Connects Exec Leaving, Saratoga Springs Getting Fiber
Brightspeed has been accelerating its deployment of fiber broadband across the country.
August 22, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission has approved the sale of broadband assets from Lumen Technologies to Brightspeed, an expanding fiber service provider.
“This transaction will benefit all of these customers, both in Lumen’s remaining 16-state footprint and in the 20 states moving to Brightspeed,” Melisa Mann, Lumen’s vice president of public policy and government affairs, said in a press release. “The FCC’s approval is great news that will bring faster broadband speeds to customers across both companies.”
Brightspeed intends to invest heavily in its new acquisitions, the company said, and the release said the deal will affect customers in twenty of the thirty-six states in which Lumen now operates, and the transition should occur later this year.
ACA executive leaving
Ross Lieberman, the senior vice President of ACA Connects, is leaving the prominent trade group after fifteen years, the organization said in a press release Monday.
His departure is effective as of August 31 and the organization said it is looking for his replacement.
ACA Connects is a trade group that represents more than 600 hundred small- and medium-sized cable operators, focusing its efforts on influencing telecommunications policy at the federal level. The press release announcing Lieberman’s departure credited him for contributing to the organization’s efforts, including a successful push for Congress to provide funding and safeguards for small broadband companies.
“Over the past 15 years, the ACA Connects Board decided one big issue after another based on the candid appraisals offered by Ross stemming from his deep understanding of the political environment in which we had to operate,” ACA Connects Chairman Patricia Jo Boyer said in the release.
Fiber for Saratoga Springs
Saratoga Springs, NY is beginning a $32-million fiber infrastructure project that will reach “every household, business, and institution citywide,” the city announced last week.
This project is being completed in partnership with SiFi Networks and the first homes should have access to fiber connections by winter, it said.
“We took great care to replant grass, place fiber conduit under driveway pavers, and to avoid tree roots in the construction process,” said Robert Heaps, corporate vice president of SiFi Networks.
City officials said they hope to soon roll-out new “smart city” applications, streamlining and improving channels of communication between citizens and the government.
Heaps also stressed the importance of extending fiber broadband access to “every address” in Saratoga Springs. “We believe that everyone in the community deserves high-speed fiber infrastructure. Our FiberCity Aid program helps cover the cost of fiberoptic service for deserving households. We’ll work with the city to get a list of households that qualify for the deeply-discounted service,” he said.
Google Not Publisher to Australian Court, Omnispace Testing 5G Satellites, AT&T’s $6M to Digital Literacy
Australia’s highest court said Google is not a publisher by making available hyperlinks to articles.
August 18, 2022 – Australia’s highest court ruled Wednesday that Google is not a publisher of information that emerges from the use of its search engine, overturning a lower court decision that opened Google up to a defamation lawsuit.
The Supreme Court of Victoria ruled that Google was a publisher by virtue of the fact that it was providing a hyperlink in its search results to a 2004 news article which outlined conspiracy and incitement to murder charges – that were later dismissed – against the defendant and now criminal lawyer George Defteros. The appeal court upheld this view.
But the country’s highest court disagreed Wednesday. “A hyperlink provides a reference to another source and does not itself constitute publication of it,” the decision said. “Although the link may facilitate the transfer of information, which her Honour accepted as a hallmark of publication, it is equally clear that when a person follows a link, they are leaving one source and moving to another.
“The fact that accessing the content is made far easier with hyperlinks does not alter the fact that a hyperlink, by itself (and as distinct from a search result in which the link is embedded), is ‘content-neutral,’” added the decision.
In a press release on Wednesday, internet advocacy group Public Knowledge said it supports the decision, which “affirms the important of 230-like protections for entities that provide access to user-generated content,” referring to a provision in the Communications Decency Act that shields internet platforms from being liable for what their users post.
Omnispace and Philippine telecom collaborating on 5G from space
Virginia-based mobile communications and satellite company Omnispace announced Wednesday it is partnering with Philippines-based telecom Smart Communications to test space-based 5G communications using low-earth orbit satellites.
The demonstration will examine use cases for the Philippine market, according to a press release, including enabling 5G in rural areas, using internet of things and sensors to monitor weather and natural calamities, and enhancing network coverage for disaster relief and other uses.
Earlier this year, Omnispace completed the deployment phase of its Omnispace Spark program, which is the initial phase in the company’s delivery of a 5G capable satellite network. Omnispace’s satellite network will communicate with mobile networks on land to serve mobile subscribers.
“We are excited to announce this collaborative agreement with Smart Communications, which shares our vision of delivering reliable mobile connectivity to consumer, government and enterprise users, everywhere,” Brian Pemberton, chief commercial officer at Omnispace, said in a press release. “Together with Smart, we seek to bridge the digital divide, while also providing the communications infrastructure to power the development of the Filipino economy of the future.”
Meanwhile, USCellular and Swedish telecom equipment provider Ericsson announced earlier this summer that they were testing 5G performance at attitude using drones.
AT&T commits $6M to digital literacy initiatives
AT&T said Tuesday that it is making $6 million in contributions to in-person digital literacy workshops ot more than 400 libraries and community centers across the country.
The telecom said in a press release it aims to help more than 65,000 people learn to use computers and mobile devices, navigate the internet and apps, participate in the digital world, and avoid scams.
The $6 million is part of a $2-billion commitment the company is making from 2021 to 2023 to bridge the digital divide, it said in the release.
