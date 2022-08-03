Federal Agencies
FCC Urged to Address Overbuilding and Broadband Tech Neutrality in Agency Coordination
The FCC should incorporate the mapping data from local governments to avoid overbuilding, ensure technology neutrality.
WASHINGTON, August 3, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission should incorporate the mapping data from local governments to avoid overbuilding, assure a technology neutrality position, and make more transparent the coordination process with other federal agencies, according to responses to the FCC proceeding on interagency coordination.
Last month, the FCC issued a public notice inviting comment on the interagency agreement between the FCC, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and National Telecommunications and Information Administration on coordinating broadband efforts, known as the Broadband Interagency Coordination Act. The comments received will be reported to Congress as findings and potential improvements to the agreement.
BICA currently outlines that agencies must provide information about project areas, entities that provide broadband services, levels of broadband service provided, and each entity that has or will receive funds to provide service in that area upon request from another agency.
In its submission Monday, NCTA, the Internet and Television Association, called for the agreement to include efforts to ensure that all federal agencies avoid awarding funds to locations that have already been funded, eliminating overbuilding and inefficient use of taxpayer resources.
For example, the USDA’s ReConnect program currently permits funding in areas where a provider has already committed to build out using funds from the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.
To ensure agencies have a picture of existing funds, the NCTA suggests that the agreement facilitate the development of a comprehensive map of funded locations using local data. It further suggests that the agreement be amended to require the use of both the FCC’s Broadband DATA Act maps and challenge process – which is currently in development – as well as the Deployment Locations Map, which is required through the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act.
USTelecom, a trade association representing telecom-related businesses, added its support to avoid overbuilding . “A key policy objective of any federal government support program is that money is not spent twice on the same project… the federal agencies can improve BICA coordination by requiring these state agencies to report where they are making awards once the award is made,” it wrote.
USTelecom has denounced the idea of using funds from federal grant programs to create broadband access to areas that have already been provided access through other federal funds. Other experts, however, suggest that overbuilding may be good so long as funds subsidize newer, better networks, not older technologies.
USTelecom further suggests in its submission that federal agencies can improve coordination by requiring state agencies to report where they are making awards once they are made. Currently, none of the rules for federal programs that support broadband builds require states to report where service will be provided with the funds until after the project is complete. The comment indicated that early reporting will advance the FCC’s ability to access and move forward with critical decisions and avoid overbuilding.
Other submitters want technology neutrality, transparency of information
SpaceX, a low earth orbit satellite service provider, said in its own submission that the agreement should “adopt uniform technology neutrality” in considering broadband services. This would reduce inconsistencies regarding which deployment technologies are funding-eligible under various programs and help avoid exclusive funding toward one type of service, read the comment.
Technology neutral standards would allow states, territories and tribes to compare broadband services and providers to help them determine which is the best option for their needs, the comment added.
The NCTA also suggested Congress release information on coordination between agencies, including issues that are resolved, and how often the agencies meet. “Greater transparency will enable interested parties to better assess the effectiveness of the interagency coordination,” the comment reads.
The submissions come as the FCC and the NTIA agreed on a memorandum of understanding, released Monday, that outlines how often and when they will coordinate on spectrum-related issues.
Federal Agencies
FCC and NTIA Release Updated Coordination Memorandum
The document includes information about how often the agencies will meet and when they’ll get involved in proposed actions.
WASHINGTON, August 2, 2022 – The heads of the Federal Communications Commission and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Monday the updated memorandum of understanding to coordinate spectrum policy uses, which includes how often they will meet and when they can get involved in proposed actions.
The FCC and NTIA announced in February that they would update the MOU from 2003 as the two agencies worked to coordinate on spectrum policy uses for federal and private users. The updated MOU outlines the agreement between the two agencies to promote the efficient use of the radio spectrum for the public interest.
The memorandum specifies that the assistant secretary for communications and information at the NTIA and the chair of the FCC are to meet, at least quarterly, to conduct joint spectrum planning with respect to management policies, requirements, licenses, and other spectrum related matters.
Furthermore, the staff at the FCC and NTIA will meet monthly to exchange information of mutual interest. The FCC will cooperate with the NTIA on all proposed actions that could potentially interfere with federal operations and the NTIA will cooperate with the FCC for actions that will affect non-federal operations.
Harold Feld, senior vice president at non-profit advocacy group Public Knowledge, commended this step, saying in a statement that, “this agreement will make it possible for the United States to move forward on future wireless technologies, such as 6G and Wi-Fi 7, while protecting public safety and critical federal operations.”
Public Knowledge said in press release that the agreement addresses the root cause of growing tension between the FCC and federal agencies.
The memorandum comes after the industry and the Federal Aviation Administration earlier this year butt heads over whether 5G deployments could be turned on around airports. The FAA said that such a decision would jeopardize plane’s navigational instruments, and large carriers agreed to freeze the deployments until further study can be done. Some observers said the crisis was a result of a lack of federal coordination.
The two agencies that signed the memorandum have a long history of cooperation to ensure spectrum decisions encourage economic growth and national security. The FCC has authority to regulate non-federal government use of spectrum. The NTIA has authority to regulate federal government use of spectrum and advises the president on telecommunications policies.
FCC
Former Commissioners Commend FCC in Absence of Fifth Commissioner
But there’s concern a Senate vote on a fifth FCC commissioner will not happen before midterms.
WASHINGTON, July 25, 2022 – Former chairs of the Federal Communications Commission commended the current FCC administration at a symposium on Wednesday for working together on important issues with a 2-2 party split, but expressed increasing uncertainty about the fate of a fifth commissioner.
The Senate vote to confirm Gigi Sohn, a Democrat and net neutrality advocate, has stalled for months. And former FCC commissioners were wary of her prospects before the midterm elections in November. Some Republican critics are concerned that Sohn, nominated by President Joe Biden in October, won’t be able to remain non-partisan on the issues she would encounter as a commissioner.
“Confirmation is still possible, but with the extended August recess and looming midterm election, there aren’t a lot of legislative days to get the job done,” said former FCC Chair Richard Wiley. With each passing day, the confirmation becomes more difficult, agreed panelists, as the Senate could flip to a Republican-controlled chamber come November.
In the meantime, the former commissioners praised the efforts of the current staff. “A lot of credit should go to the Chairwoman [Jessica] Rosenworcel and indeed to all the commissioners for maintaining a robust agenda over the last year and half and really getting decisions made,” said Wiley. “Two Democrats, two Republicans have worked together to serve the public interest.”
William Kennard added that, “this is an energetic commission, they want to get things done.”
Some initiatives that have received unanimous FCC votes include spectrum-sharing initiatives and robocall enforcement.
FCC
FCC Adopts Spectrum-Sharing Incentives, Proposal on Call Traffic Arbitrage
The agency voted to incentivize the sharing of underutilized spectrum to increase connectivity in the nation.
WASHINGTON, July 14, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission voted at its July open meeting Thursday to adopt spectrum-sharing incentives and to crack down on the practice of driving up revenue from call traffic inflation.
The commission voted to adopt a program that will build incentives for larger spectrum holders to make underutilized spectrum available to smaller carriers, tribal nations and entities serving rural areas. The program, called the Enhanced Competition Incentive Program, will have incentives including longer license terms, extensions on buildout obligations, and more flexible construction requirements.
The commission is also seeking comment on whether to expand the program eligibility to non-common carriers serving non-rural areas.
“I’m excited to see the new deployments this program will foster,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “I think it will help expand wireless deployment in rural and tribal communities… to make sure we reach 100 percent of us with high-speed service.”
Experts have advocated for more carve-outs for unlicensed spectrum to tackle the growing demand for connections and relieve congestion on existing frequencies. The Rural Wireless Association applauded the FCC Thursday on the vote, saying it believes that program can “encourage the necessary transactions that can expand telecommunications and broadband service in rural America.”
Cracking down on call traffic arbitrage
The commission also proposed rules to address the practice of telephone companies inflating traffic to generate more revenue, which raises costs for long-distance carriers.
Intercarrier compensation is the system of regulated payments that sees carriers compensate each other for cross-carrier call traffic. Some companies, however, continue to take advantage of the system by inflating traffic to extract additional revenues, the FCC identified. As a result, the FCC proposes to adopt monitoring rules to identify illegal arbitrage practices.
“This rulemaking is designed to shut down the loopholes these companies are exploiting,” said Rosenworcel. It would require providers to tally and report call traffic volumes to the FCC to verify its compliance with access stimulation rules, which were adopted in 2019 to clarify financial responsibility for calls.
Other actions
The FCC also proposed a $116 million fine against ChariTel Inc. for a robocall scheme that made nearly 10 million robocalls to toll-free numbers, which then generated revenue for the company from payments by the toll-free service provider.
FCC commissioners further voted to open an inquiry to evaluate how the Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity Program can be modified to support the connectivity needs of domestic abuse survivors.
Recent
- FCC Urged to Address Overbuilding and Broadband Tech Neutrality in Agency Coordination
- LS Networks Gets CEO from Meta, Verizon Upgrading Capacity, Consolidated Boasts More Customers
- FCC and NTIA Release Updated Coordination Memorandum
- Omni Fiber’s First Markets, NTIA Tribal Grants, Nokia Partners with AST for 5G
- Agriculture Department Announces Fourth Round of ReConnect Funding
- Robotexts on the Rise, FCC Nets $103M from Auction Round, Comcast’s No Broadband Growth
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
Google Facing App Store Suit, Shareholder Suit Against Twitter Buy, Fiber Optic Technician Training Nationwide
-
Fiber2 months ago
AT&T Says Gigabit Download Speed Demand Continues to Grow
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
Crypto Regulation Bill, Ziply Fiber Acquires EONI, AT&T Tests 5G via Drone
-
Broadband Roundup1 month ago
Broadband Prices Decline, AT&T’s Fiber Build in Texas, Conexon Partners for Build in Georgia
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
TikTok Data Practices, FCC’s Mandate on Wireless Outages, AT&T First Responder Network
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
AT&T and DISH Agreement, FCC Adds More States in Robocall Fight, $50M from Emergency Connectivity Fund
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
Global Tech Competition Bill, AT&T Hits 20 Gbps Symmetrical, Hargray Fiber in Georgia
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
FiberLight Buy, T-Mobile Shuts Down Older Networks, AT&T and Dish Lead US O-RAN Alliance