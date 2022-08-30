Infrastructure
Five More States to Receive Money from Capital Projects Fund
Arkansas, Connecticut, Indiana, Nebraska and North Dakota are the latest recipients.
WASHINGTON, August 30 – The Treasury Department announced Tuesday that five more states – Arkansas, Connecticut, Indiana, Nebraska and North Dakota – will receive grants from the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund to finance new broadband development.
Arkansas will receive $47.5 million, Indiana $87 million, and Nebraska $87.7 million for high-speed internet to rural areas among other projects. Connecticut, which will receive $40.8 million, plans to “target low-income and multi-family homes and areas,” and North Dakota, with $45 million, will address broadband deficiencies in tribal lands.
The $10-billion fund, infused from the American Rescue Plan of 2021, is seen by the department as a “precursor” to the $42.5 billion in broadband infrastructure money from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, Joseph Wender, the fund’s director, previously told Broadband Breakfast. States can use CPF awards to build out broadband infrastructure and to provide individuals with devices necessary for internet access.
The Treasury Department’s guidance mandates that states can only pay out CPF funds to service providers that participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program, a fund of the Federal Communications Commission which provides discounts on internet services and devices to eligible households.
Library and Education Technology Groups Pan FCC Proposal for New E-Rate Procurement
Responders fear that updating the E-Rate process will increase complexity for applicants.
WASHINGTON, August 26, 2022 – Responders to the Federal Communications Commission’s proposed rulemaking to force internet service providers to bid for school and library services through a new portal expressed concern that the proposal would needlessly complicate the process.
The FCC’s E-Rate program supplements schools and libraries securing affordable telecommunications and broadband services through the Universal Service Fund. Earlier this year, the FCC released a proposal that would “streamline program requirements for applicants and service providers, strengthen program integrity… and decrease the risk of fraud, waste, and abuse.”
The proposal suggests implementing a central document repository, called a bidding portal, through which internet service providers would submit bids to the program administrator, the Universal Service Administrative Company, instead of directly to applicants at a state and local level. Currently, libraries and schools announce they are seeking services and service providers apply directly to those institutions.
With the adoption of this proposal, applicants would be required to submit competitive bidding documentation that would enable applicants to compare competing bids and the USAC would establish timeframes on when applicants are able to review the bids that providers submit.
The proposal is in response to a September 2020 report by the Government Accountability Office which addressed what the GAO considers the E-Rate program’s key fraud risks. It reported that E-Rate participants could easily misrepresent self-certification statements by violating competitive-bidding rules or processes. These violations could occur without the Commission’s or USAC’s knowledge because they do not have direct access to the bidding information.
The GAO suggested that allowing the USAC direct access to obtain and monitor bidding information would improve security and strengthen program controls.
Proposal widely panned by CoSN and educational technology directors
However, response to the proposal was widely negative, with commenters raising concern that changing the process would needlessly complicate a system that, according to Verizon, is already promoting fair and open bidding on E-Rate contracts.
The Consortium for School Networking, the State Educational Technology Directors Association, and the National School Boards Association claimed that the Commission’s past reliance on state and local procurement requirements has been a success and has not led to an undue amount of fraud and abuse, negating the need to update the process.
Creating a national bidding portal could also interfere with existing state and local bidding requirements and unduly complicate the bidding process, hindering E-Rate participation, said the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors in its comment to the FCC.
“A bidding portal would interfere with existing state and local bidding and procurement processes, which would likely cause significant issues for applicants and may cause some to have to drop out of the E-Rate program,” read NATOA’s report.
The establishment of a national E-rate bidding portal would be “unnecessary, burdensome and will increase the complexity of, rather than simplify the E-rate program,” agreed South Dakota’s Department of Education in its statement.
National level or local level changes
Since the FCC’s announcement in December, the proposed changes have been subject to much debate. John Harrington, CEO of Funds for Learning, wrote in April that the E-Rate changes would be detrimental, claiming that procurement decisions are best made at the local level, rather than a “one-size-fits-all system.”
Furthermore, John Windhausen, executive director of the Schools, Health & Libraries Broadband Coalition, said in December that the proposal will burden applicants, despite the potential benefits of eliminating at least some forms of fraud. Windhausen claimed that there is not enough evidence to show that a new portal is needed.
However, the proposal has not been universally dismissed. In a comment filed last week, the United States Department of Justice, Antitrust Division, which is responsible for enforcing antitrust laws, expressed support for the proposal saying that it would “enhance the ability of the FCC’s Office of Inspector General to detect and deter fraud in the E-Rate program.”
The DOJ added that the update would allow for more robust enforcement of laws, including investigation and prosecution of antitrust and related crimes that occur during E-Rate procurements. “All responsive service providers and applicants are in a position to complete the additional step,” said the DOJ in response to critics citing undue burden.
The proposal remains in consideration at the FCC.
Joe Kane: Rural Broadband Infrastructure Should Fund People Wherever They Are
Future broadband funding should target those who need it, even if they live in cities or the suburbs.
Subsidies for rural broadband deployment enjoy unified political support. Endless rhetoric supports federal funding to make up the difference in areas where the upfront cost of broadband infrastructure is prohibitive. But now we’ve allocated hundreds of billions of dollars to rural broadband. To address the digital divide fully, the next focus should be to target broadband funding to those who need it, even if they live in cities or the suburbs.
It’s indeed more expensive to deploy broadband in rural areas than in densely-populated areas, but this reality has warped broadband policy: The Federal Communications Commission’s High-Cost fund spends over $4 billion per year to build out broadband infrastructure in hard-to-reach areas. All told, the Government Accountability Office estimates that the federal government spent $5.9 billion per year on rural broadband infrastructure between 2009 and 2017.
It’s time to face facts. A 2017 FCC study found getting high-speed broadband to 98 percent of homes and businesses would cost $40 billion. Since then, ISPs have increased their yearly capital expenditures by about $3 billion per year and existing subsidies have continued apace. Now, recent infrastructure legislation has added $65 billion more to the pot. It’s safe to say we’ve hit the $40 billion target and then some. If newly allocated funds are not enough to overcome the economic barriers to rural broadband infrastructure deployment, no amount of additional federal funding will likely do so, and it’s time to take the victories we’ve gotten and shift gears.
Money should focus on low-income individuals
The continued focus on rural subsidies is not just an issue for its expense and lack of completion. It necessitates a tradeoff that deprioritizes connectivity barriers non-rural individuals face. A recent federal grant for remote areas, for example, spent over $87,000 per household. That’s 126 percent of median household income and enough for an annuity that would pay $418 per month for life. That money could instead support many more low-income individuals who happen to live elsewhere while letting fast, low-latency service from low-earth-orbit satellites fix the most extreme rural connectivity problems without the need for subsidies.
The tendency to conflate “rural” and “in need” distorts reality: There are individuals of all income brackets in all types of areas. This distortion has perverse effects. The FCC’s High-Cost program is funded by fees levied on individuals’ phone bills. This “contribution factor” has skyrocketed in recent years—now up to one-third of individuals’ monthly bill.
This funding structure means that a relatively low-income urban dweller pays a higher bill to fund Internet service providers’ construction of infrastructure for rural landowners who might be significantly better off financially. With so much cash already committed, policymakers should stop using this blunt instrument that heaps billions of dollars onto certain swaths of land while shortchanging the digital divide that persists among individuals in other parts of the country.
While rural America shouldn’t be left to fend for itself, lower-income individuals in suburban and urban areas are no less deserving of broadband funding than their rural counterparts. Going forward, funding should go to those who need it, regardless of where they live.
The FCC should reduce the new high-cost spending
To start, the FCC should reduce new High-Cost spending by at least 75 percent and transfer some of that funding to programs that fund individual needs. The FCC already administers these types of programs. Lifeline and the Affordable Connectivity Program, for example, discount phone and broadband service for people with low incomes. These programs, combined with ISPs’ existing offerings to low-income Americans, could form the cornerstone of a more equitable broadband funding policy.
Furthermore, these programs should become more flexible. Polling shows that the largest barrier to broadband adoption is not its price, but non-adopters finding it irrelevant. Targeting this barrier to adoption should be the top priority of a policy to close the digital divide. Therefore, funding should be available for digital literacy efforts that demonstrate the value of the Internet to those who don’t think it’s for them. Allowing funds to defray the cost of Internet-connected devices would also advance the goal of closing the digital divide.
This proposed shift should still allow individuals’ benefits to be used for their Internet bill, which will, in turn, continue funding infrastructure because it justifies the cost of ISPs’ broadband buildout. The difference is that consumers would use that option only if ISPs can provide good service at the right price.
Instead of handwringing over who to tax to fund more subsidies to ISPs, policymakers should give consumers control. We continue to make tremendous progress toward closing the digital divide, including spending unprecedented amounts to get rural America up to speed. Adoption is now the key barrier to universal connectivity, and our policies should reflect this shift rather than continuing a lopsided distribution to rural areas.
Joe Kane is director of broadband and spectrum policy at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
GOP Senators Criticize NTIA For Favoring Fiber and Bureaucratic Minutiae
Issues in contention include choice of technology for broadband deployment, labor rules, and interconnection agreements.
WASHINGTON, August 25, 2022 – A group of 13 Republicans on Tuesday released a letter critical of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s rules implementing the broadband infrastructure program and urging the agency to revise them.
Spearheaded by Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, the all-Republican group crafted a detailed, six-page letter arguing that the agency’s rule “undermines or conflicts with congressional intent and the plain language of the” Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and that “certain provision go beyond the authority granted to NTIA.”
The senators focus on the choice of technology for broadband deployment, labor and employment laws, and apparent requirements to interconnect to middle-mile infrastructure deployments.
The first of letter’s seven points dwells at length on an issue that the Republicans refer to as “rate regulation,” and argues that the agency “appears to open the door to rate regulation by imposing” a suggested $30 price point for low-income broadband.
Others letter signatories included Mississippi’s Roger Wicker, ranking member of the Senate Commerce Committee, plus Mitt Romney of Utah and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota.
The letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was dated August 18, but apparently released on Monday or Tuesday, with Cramer and Romney releasing statements and copies of the letter on Monday and Tuesday.
Challenging the rules
In challenging elements of the regulations, the senators criticized the Notice of Funding Opportunity released by NTIA on May 13. The Commerce Department agency has been given responsibility for the lion’s share of the $65 billion for broadband under the IIJA. Indeed, $42.5 billion of funding flows through the Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment program.
On broadband pricing, the GOP group points out that IIJA prohibits NTIA from using BEAD funds to interfere with broadband pricing. Nonetheless, say the senators, the NOFO imposes “indirect forms[s] of rate regulation,” including suggested state-level price caps, a ban on data usage–based pricing options, a mandate that states include a “middle-class affordability plan,” and a requirement that “providers receiving [BEAD] funds…offer low-cost, high-speed plans to all middle-class households using a BEAD-funded network.”
NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson dismissed claims of rate regulation, at a Senate Oversight Committee hearing in June: “We have looked at different ways to make sure that we are promoting affordability while still giving states the flexibility to approach it in the ways that are appropriate for their state.”
The group of 13 criticizes the NOFO’s definition of “priority project” to include only fiber-optic technologies. “The IIJA states that any provider that can reliably provide 100 [Megabits per second (Mbps) * 20 Mbps] is qualified to participate,” the senators write.
Fiber isn’t the only form of broadband technology. Other technologies, including fixed wireless, cable, and satellite, have their advocates, and representatives of non-fiber technologies are advocating against the way that the NOFO shifts the broadband landscape going forward.
Special preferences for municipalities, coops and non-profits?
The senators also criticize the NOFO for encouraging “non-traditional broadband providers” including municipalities, cooperatives, non-profits, Tribal governments and utilities. States may pass over the best available provider and instead choose a subpar, “non-traditional” option, they say.
The senators argue that a state’s participation in a Digital Equity Program should not be characterized as “essential.” In other words, a state should be able to participate in the BEAD program, or the Digital Equity Program, without having to participate in both. The senators ask to clarify that states will not be considering unfavorably for not join ing the Digital Equity Programs.
The senators acknowledge that many of the NOFO’s labor provisions are in accordance with federal labor law and IIJA, but say that NTIA oversteps its bounds. “Many of the specific workforce-related obligations set out in the NOFO erect considerable roadblocks to ensuring swift deployment of broadband access to all Americans. For example, the NOFO authorizes states to prefer or even mandate a provider’s use of a ‘directly employed workforce,’ as opposed to using contractors and subcontractors.”
The letter cites an acute, “widely-reported” worker shortage in the broadband industry, and state that the NTIA’s “extraneous” workforce regulations may worsen the existing crisis and prevent the timely deployment of broadband. The absence of workers is a widely discussed topic among industry experts.
Interconnection requests and multiple layers of bureaucratic review
Additionally, the senators state that the NTIA rules require that participating service providers “accommodate requests for interconnection outside of the planned deployment of [middle mile projects in unserved and underserved locations],” and write that this requirement has “no basis in law.” They also write that such diversions would also be redundant, given that Congress already allocated funds directly towards remedying interconnection gaps.
The senators finally criticize the agency for “unnecessary burdens in the NTIA review process,” and say that this process is “likely to mire State broadband offices in excessive bureaucracy and delay connecting unserved and underserved Americans.” As an example, they criticized “the planning sections on climate resiliency and system hardening for the useful life” of a broadband project “contain multiple layers of research, reporting and justification.”
