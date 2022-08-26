Infrastructure
GOP Senators Criticize NTIA For Favoring Fiber and Bureaucratic Minutiae
Issues in contention include choice of technology for broadband deployment, labor rules, and interconnection agreements.
WASHINGTON, August 25, 2022 – A group of 13 Republicans on Tuesday released a letter critical of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s rules implementing the broadband infrastructure program and urging the agency to revise them.
Spearheaded by Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, the all-Republican group crafted a detailed, six-page letter arguing that the agency’s rule “undermines or conflicts with congressional intent and the plain language of the” Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and that “certain provision go beyond the authority granted to NTIA.”
The senators focus on the choice of technology for broadband deployment, labor and employment laws, and apparent requirements to interconnect to middle-mile infrastructure deployments.
The first of letter’s seven points dwells at length on an issue that the Republicans refer to as “rate regulation,” and argues that the agency “appears to open the door to rate regulation by imposing” a suggested $30 price point for low-income broadband.
Others letter signatories included Mississippi’s Roger Wicker, ranking member of the Senate Commerce Committee, plus Mitt Romney of Utah and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota.
The letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was dated August 18, but apparently released on Monday or Tuesday, with Cramer and Romney releasing statements and copies of the letter on Monday and Tuesday.
Challenging the rules
In challenging elements of the regulations, the senators criticized the Notice of Funding Opportunity released by NTIA on May 13. The Commerce Department agency has been given responsibility for the lion’s share of the $65 billion for broadband under the IIJA. Indeed, $42.5 billion of funding flows through the Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment program.
On broadband pricing, the GOP group points out that IIJA prohibits NTIA from using BEAD funds to interfere with broadband pricing. Nonetheless, say the senators, the NOFO imposes “indirect forms[s] of rate regulation,” including suggested state-level price caps, a ban on data usage–based pricing options, a mandate that states include a “middle-class affordability plan,” and a requirement that “providers receiving [BEAD] funds…offer low-cost, high-speed plans to all middle-class households using a BEAD-funded network.”
NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson dismissed claims of rate regulation, at a Senate Oversight Committee hearing in June: “We have looked at different ways to make sure that we are promoting affordability while still giving states the flexibility to approach it in the ways that are appropriate for their state.”
The group of 13 criticizes the NOFO’s definition of “priority project” to include only fiber-optic technologies. “The IIJA states that any provider that can reliably provide 100 [Megabits per second (Mbps) * 20 Mbps] is qualified to participate,” the senators write.
Fiber isn’t the only form of broadband technology. Other technologies, including fixed wireless, cable, and satellite, have their advocates, and representatives of non-fiber technologies are advocating against the way that the NOFO shifts the broadband landscape going forward.
Special preferences for municipalities, coops and non-profits?
The senators also criticize the NOFO for encouraging “non-traditional broadband providers” including municipalities, cooperatives, non-profits, Tribal governments and utilities. States may pass over the best available provider and instead choose a subpar, “non-traditional” option, they say.
The senators argue that a state’s participation in a Digital Equity Program should not be characterized as “essential.” In other words, a state should be able to participate in the BEAD program, or the Digital Equity Program, without having to participate in both. The senators ask to clarify that states will not be considering unfavorably for not join ing the Digital Equity Programs.
The senators acknowledge that many of the NOFO’s labor provisions are in accordance with federal labor law and IIJA, but say that NTIA oversteps its bounds. “Many of the specific workforce-related obligations set out in the NOFO erect considerable roadblocks to ensuring swift deployment of broadband access to all Americans. For example, the NOFO authorizes states to prefer or even mandate a provider’s use of a ‘directly employed workforce,’ as opposed to using contractors and subcontractors.”
The letter cites an acute, “widely-reported” worker shortage in the broadband industry, and state that the NTIA’s “extraneous” workforce regulations may worsen the existing crisis and prevent the timely deployment of broadband. The absence of workers is a widely discussed topic among industry experts.
Interconnection requests and multiple layers of bureaucratic review
Additionally, the senators state that the NTIA rules require that participating service providers “accommodate requests for interconnection outside of the planned deployment of [middle mile projects in unserved and underserved locations],” and write that this requirement has “no basis in law.” They also write that such diversions would also be redundant, given that Congress already allocated funds directly towards remedying interconnection gaps.
The senators finally criticize the agency for “unnecessary burdens in the NTIA review process,” and say that this process is “likely to mire State broadband offices in excessive bureaucracy and delay connecting unserved and underserved Americans.” As an example, they criticized “the planning sections on climate resiliency and system hardening for the useful life” of a broadband project “contain multiple layers of research, reporting and justification.”
Tribal Broadband
Biden Administration Awards More Funding for Tribal Broadband, With $262 Million for 9 Projects
The Commerce Department has now made a total of 63 awards totaling more than $601 million in Tribal funding.
WASHINGTON, August 25, 2022 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration of the U.S. Commerce Department announced $262 million in funds awarded to nine Tribes in seven states.
Two of the awards (for $143 million) were made on Thursday, and seven of the awards (for $118.8 million) were made on Tuesday. The full amounts and awardees are listed at the bottom.
The awards will provide funds for high-speed internet infrastructure deployment projects through the Internet for All Initiative’s Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program.
This Tribal broadband program is funded by the 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act and the bipartisan infrastructure law, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in November 2021. Both funding vehicles make money available for grants to eligible Native American, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian entities for high-speed internet deployment, digital inclusion, workforce development, telehealth, and distance learning.
During a press call announcing the historic investments, Vice President Kamala Harris said, “Our administration’s vision is to connect all Native communities with the Internet and with the opportunity that comes along with access to affordable Internet—the opportunity to live healthier, happier, and more prosperous lives. And we will continue to fight every day to make that vision a reality.” Her full remarks are available here.
“Closing the digital divide in Indian country is a crucial step for protecting local customs and traditions while invigorating the opportunities for global engagement and growth,” said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.
NTIA has now made a total of 63 awards totaling more than $601 million in Tribal funding. These awards are part of the Biden Administration’s commitment to nation-to-nation engagement and an effort to connect everyone in America, including American Indians and Natives, with affordable, reliable, high-speed internet.
Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information Alan Davidson recently announced that NTIA has added $1 billion of that funding to the existing funding opportunity, meaning the Administration can fund more of the projects that already submitted applications. An additional Notice of Funding Opportunity for the remaining funds will be announced later in 2022, and NTIA will hold consultations with Tribal leaders in September to solicit their input.
Thursday and Tuesday announcements
On Thursday, the two awardees were or the Hoopa Valley Tribal Council and Yurok Telecommunications Corp. in California and the Spokane Tribe of Indians in Washington. These awards will connect more than 2,800 homes across these three Tribes affording more families access to the critical connectivity necessary for learning, work, and telehealth.
The Tuesday announcement was made from the Oglala Sioux Tribe reservation in Pine Ridge, South Dakota. The grants are being awarded to the Shoshone Bannock Tribes (Idaho), the Chippewa Cree Tribe (Montana), Nebraska Indian Community College (Nebraska), Omaha Tribe of Nebraska (Nebraska), Oglala Sioux Tribe (South Dakota), Rosebud Sioux Tribe (South Dakota), and Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa (Wisconsin).
“The Oglala Sioux Tribe is excited to be receiving an NTIA Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program Award,” said Kevin Killer, President of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. “Our Tribe is in desperate need of affordable broadband on our vast, remote Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. We have lagged behind the rest of America for too long, and the COVID-19 public health emergency made the importance of broadband to our daily lives abundantly clear. The NTIA’s TBCP award will provide the necessary resources and infrastructure for our Tribal Citizens to engage in remote education, telemedicine, remote work, and other activities.”
FACT SHEET: Biden-Harris Administration Brings High-Speed, Affordable Internet to Tribal Communities – The White House
For more information on the Biden-Harris Administration’s high-speed internet programs as well as quotes from the awardees, please visit InternetforAll.gov.
Thursday awards:
|Applicant
|Location
|Type of Project
|Funding Amount
|Brief Description
|Yurok Telecommunications Corp.
|CA
|Broadband Infrastructure Deployment
|$61,661,365.50
|The Broadband Infrastructure Deployment project proposes to install middle fiber and last mile wireless connecting 921 unserved Native American households on the Yurok Reservation and Yurok Ancestral Lands with fixed wireless to the home with 100 Mbps/25 Mbps service.
|Hoopa Valley Tribal Council
|CA
|Broadband Infrastructure Deployment
|$65,140,407.72
|The Broadband Infrastructure Deployment project proposes to install fiber and wireless to directly connect 1,045 unserved Native American households, 64 Tribal businesses, and 19 community anchor institutions with fiber-to-the-home with 25 Gbps/3 Gbps service, construct a Tribal data center, install a tower, and provide workforce development training.
|Spokane Tribe of Indians
|WA
|Broadband Infrastructure Deployment
|$16,837,920.31
|The Broadband Infrastructure Deployment project proposes to install fiber directly connecting 800 unserved Native American households, 10 businesses, and 28 anchor institutions with fiber-to-the-home 100 Mbps/100 Mbps service.
Tuesday awards:
|Applicant
|Location
|Type of Project
|Funding Amount
|Brief Description
|Shoshone Bannock Tribes
|ID
|Broadband Infrastructure Deployment
|$22,485,260.71
|The Broadband Infrastructure Deployment project proposes to install mile and last mile fiber and last mile fixed wireless directly connecting 408 unserved Native American households with fiber-to-the-home 100 Mbps/100 Mbps service.
|Chippewa Cree Tribe
|MT
|Broadband Infrastructure Deployment
|$15,300,356.84
|The Broadband Infrastructure Deployment project proposes to install fiber and fixed wireless infrastructure to directly connect 770 unserved Native American households with fiber-to-the-home with 1 Gbps/ 1Gbps and/or fixed wireless to the home with 100 Mbps/20 Mbps service.
|Nebraska Indian Community College
|NE
|Broadband Infrastructure Deployment
|$1,243,000.00
|The Broadband Infrastructure Deployment project proposes to install fiber directly connecting 1,272 unserved Native American Households with fixed wireless to the home service of at least 25 Mbps/3Mbps.
|Omaha Tribe of Nebraska
|NE
|Broadband Infrastructure Deployment
|$3,753,450.75
|The Broadband Infrastructure Deployment project proposes to install fiber to directly connect 19 unserved community anchor institutions, deploy a wireless network to connect 710 unserved Native American households and 12 Native American businesses with fixed wireless to the home 25 Mbps/3 Mbps service, and construct a data server building to house IT equipment.
|Oglala Sioux Tribe
|SD
|Broadband Infrastructure Deployment
|$19,620,766.00
|The Broadband Infrastructure Deployment project proposes to construct a last mile broadband network and install fiber directly connecting 1,821 unserved Native American households with fixed wireless to the home service of up to 50 Mbps/10Mbps.
|Rosebud Sioux Tribe
|SD
|Broadband Infrastructure Deployment
|$48,352,973.57
|The Broadband Infrastructure Deployment project proposes to install fiber and LTE network directly connecting 1,526 unserved Native American households with fiber-to-the-home and/or fixed wireless to the home 602 Mbps/102 Mbps.
|Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa
|WI
|Broadband Infrastructure Deployment
|$8,047,002.00
|The Broadband Infrastructure Deployment project proposes to install fiber to directly connecting 705 unserved Native American households, 18 unserved Native American businesses, and 4 Native American community anchor institutions with fiber-to-the-home 940 Mbps/30Mbps service.
Funding
NTIA Head Raises Affordable Connectivity Outreach Program in Speech
The FCC and the NTIA have been working to get more Americans connected faster via the ACP.
WASHINGTON, AUGUST 25, 2022 – The head of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration came out in support Tuesday of an order from the Federal Communications Commission to develop a marketing program for the Affordable Connectivity Program.
Alan Davidson made mention of the Affordable Connectivity Outreach Program, which was ordered by the FCC to be developed earlier this month, as part of his speech at a National Urban League event.
The outreach program, which was infused with $100 million, is intended to get more Americans signed up to the ACP, which provides a subsidy of up to $30 per month (and up to $75 for homes on tribal lands) and a one-time $100 off a device. The program has a little more than 13 million American households signed up, but the FCC said in its order to create the program that there are millions more households that are eligible that haven’t signed up.
Last week, the NTIA said all states have filed applications for initial planning funds from the agency’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program, which consists of $42.5 billion for the development of infrastructure across the country. Among the allowed uses of that money is the marketing of the ACP.
In a column for Broadband Breakfast, Craig Settles, who works with community stakeholders to get broadband and telehealth, outlined strategies to market the ACP, including rolling them seamlessly into the hospital visit experience.
Broadband Mapping & Data
Illinois Credits Success of State Broadband Maps to Ground-Up Approach
State officials discussed working with academic, community and industry partners to craft its broadband maps.
WASHINGTON, August 25, 2022 – Collaboration with federal, academic, community, and industry partners is vital to the accuracy of Illinois’s broadband mapping initiative, according to state officials.
At a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event Wednesday, a panel from the Illinois Broadband Lab explained that its work is inextricably linked to the efforts of institutions and individuals that provide crucial data, funding, and feedback.
Robbie McBeath, program and communications coordinator for the IBL and outreach manager at the broadband policy house Benton Institute, stated that the theme of the discussion was “…the success of Illinois’s comprehensive, collaborative approach.”
Participants at the event pressed the importance of community feedback and engagement, saying the specialized knowledge of local leaders is crucial to correcting inevitable oversights and errors in the mapping process. Officials also credited academic partners – such as the University of Illinois and the Purdue Center for Regional Development – and industry partners that provide data and analysis.
Broadband mapping is “essential” to identifying and aiding underserved and unserved areas and communities, said Shubhika Agarwal, the IBL’s broadband mapping and data coordinator. Agarwal said Illinois partners with Connected Nation to generate maps, after which the state solicits public feedback.
Benton discussed the Accelerate Illinois initiative, a 14-week “training camp” at which experts “…take [county-level leaders] from a ‘broadband 101’ through doing things like data mapping and surveys.”
Matt Schmit, director of Illinois Office of Broadband, said his team encourages local experimentation and innovation in the broadband space and tries to facilitate such efforts whenever possible.
In 2019, Illinois launched Connect Illinois, a $420-million broadband infrastructure initiative, and officials said the state is also taking advantage of the federal Capital Projects Fund and the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act.
“I can’t stress enough that it’s that combination of state initiative and initial investment…plus the federal investment that’s going to help us meet our goals. So, that magnitude of funding is absolutely essential in this environment,” Schmit said.
In order to receive IIJA funds, Schmit said, states are required to extend coverage to all underserved households. Since the passage of the Broadband Deployment Accuracy and Technology Availability Act in 2020, the Federal Communications Commission has launched its own mapping initiative – expected by this fall – on which IIJA funds are dependent.
Nonetheless, the panel emphasized the importance of its own work – which it said is more localized and more accurate – in collecting the necessary data that is needed to submit for federal funds.
Other states taking own initiative on mapping
Illinois isn’t the only state working on mapping initiative. The Washington State Broadband Office has its own maps, which it said were created using a “community-up-discussion” approach. Indiana and Colorado also employ community-feedback approaches to mapping.
Meanwhile, Utah officials have said its own maps are ready for federal funding, while Texas has recently signed an agreement with data company LightBox – a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast – to help build its maps.
