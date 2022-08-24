Utility Companies Vital to Expanding Fiber Broadband Infrastructure, Company Executive Says

WASHINGTON, August 25, 2022 – Collaboration with federal, academic, community, and industry partners is vital to the accuracy of Illinois’s broadband mapping initiative, according to state officials.

At a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event Wednesday, a panel from the Illinois Broadband Lab explained that its work is inextricably linked to the efforts of institutions and individuals that provide crucial data, funding, and feedback.

Robbie McBeath, program and communications coordinator for the IBL and outreach manager at the broadband policy house Benton Institute, stated that the theme of the discussion was “…the success of Illinois’s comprehensive, collaborative approach.”

Participants at the event pressed the importance of community feedback and engagement, saying the specialized knowledge of local leaders is crucial to correcting inevitable oversights and errors in the mapping process. Officials also credited academic partners – such as the University of Illinois and the Purdue Center for Regional Development – and industry partners that provide data and analysis.

Broadband mapping is “essential” to identifying and aiding underserved and unserved areas and communities, said Shubhika Agarwal, the IBL’s broadband mapping and data coordinator. Agarwal said Illinois partners with Connected Nation to generate maps, after which the state solicits public feedback.

Benton discussed the Accelerate Illinois initiative, a 14-week “training camp” at which experts “…take [county-level leaders] from a ‘broadband 101’ through doing things like data mapping and surveys.”

Matt Schmit, director of Illinois Office of Broadband, said his team encourages local experimentation and innovation in the broadband space and tries to facilitate such efforts whenever possible.

In 2019, Illinois launched Connect Illinois, a $420-million broadband infrastructure initiative, and officials said the state is also taking advantage of the federal Capital Projects Fund and the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act.

“I can’t stress enough that it’s that combination of state initiative and initial investment…plus the federal investment that’s going to help us meet our goals. So, that magnitude of funding is absolutely essential in this environment,” Schmit said.

In order to receive IIJA funds, Schmit said, states are required to extend coverage to all underserved households. Since the passage of the Broadband Deployment Accuracy and Technology Availability Act in 2020, the Federal Communications Commission has launched its own mapping initiative – expected by this fall – on which IIJA funds are dependent.

Nonetheless, the panel emphasized the importance of its own work – which it said is more localized and more accurate – in collecting the necessary data that is needed to submit for federal funds.

Other states taking own initiative on mapping

Illinois isn’t the only state working on mapping initiative. The Washington State Broadband Office has its own maps, which it said were created using a “community-up-discussion” approach. Indiana and Colorado also employ community-feedback approaches to mapping.

Meanwhile, Utah officials have said its own maps are ready for federal funding, while Texas has recently signed an agreement with data company LightBox – a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast – to help build its maps.

