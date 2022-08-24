Infrastructure
Utility Companies Vital to Expanding Fiber Broadband Infrastructure, Company Executive Says
The length of time and expense of building out infrastructure make electric utilities uniquely suited to the task.
WASHINGTON, August 24, 2022 – Electric utility companies will play a key role in the building out of America’s fiber infrastructure by providing their own cables and access to utility structures, according to a consultant at a Fiber for Breakfast event on Wednesday.
Scott Pell, vice president of quality for FiberRise, a consulting company that assists cooperative electric utility companies with broadband provision, said the length of time and expense of building out broadband infrastructure make electric utility companies uniquely suited to the task because they have existing structures that can carry fiber and can provide their own fiber infrastructure.
The comments come after Sens. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.V., earlier this month introduced to the Senate the GRID Broadband Act, legislation that would make grants available to those who can build middle mile fiber infrastructure along existing municipal rights-of-way and use existing assets, such as utility structures, to more quickly build out broadband infrastructure.
Rural communities often lack adequate broadband coverage due to low population density – fewer users per mile of fiber means less revenue. In order to overcome this obstacle, utility companies that own fiber networks lease their “dark fiber” – fiber infrastructure that is unused – to internet providers in area. For the builders of infrastructure, this model provides a return on investment, and for ISPs, it provides the “middle mile” network that is necessary for their “last mile” delivery of service to homes and businesses.
Some “co-ops” are non-profit and consumer-owned, with the concept originating in the 1930s to put an end to the lack of electricity that was then commonplace in Depression-era rural America. Pell said FiberRise believes that co-ops have the potential to once again provide the infrastructure necessary to bring rural areas into the modern world.
In addition to co-ops, other types of utility companies are taking part in broadband expansion. In an article for The Pew Charitable Trusts, Broadband Access Initiative’s Anna Read and Lily Gong argue that investor-owned utilities will also be crucial broadband’s rollout nationwide.
“By employing and upgrading existing electric infrastructure owned by IOUs in middle mile networks, both electricity and broadband providers save money while expanding broadband service to rural communities,” the authors write.
Read and Gong detail IOU success stories in various states. In Mississippi, for instance, a single partnership between Entergy, a utility company, and telecom C Spire resulted in over 300 miles of new fiber infrastructure. That project spanned 15 counties and cost $11 million.
Pell said he believes that a greater spirit of partnership at utility companies and service providers will be necessary in the future. According to Pell, utilities and providers need to keep in mind the crucial role played by broadband infrastructure in America’s economic growth.
Funding
NTIA Head Raises Affordable Connectivity Outreach Program in Speech
The FCC and the NTIA have been working to get more Americans connected faster via the ACP.
WASHINGTON, AUGUST 25, 2022 – The head of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration came out in support Tuesday of an order from the Federal Communications Commission to develop a marketing program for the Affordable Connectivity Fund.
Alan Davidson made mention of the Affordable Connectivity Outreach Program, which was ordered by the FCC to be developed earlier this month, as part of his speech at a National Urban League event.
The outreach program, which was infused with $100 million, is intended to get more Americans signed up to the ACP, which provides a subsidy of up to $30 per month (and up to $75 for homes on tribal lands) and a one-time $100 off a device. The program has a little more than 13 million American households signed up, but the FCC said in its order to create the program that there are millions more households that are eligible that haven’t signed up.
Last week, the NTIA said all states have filed applications for initial planning funds from the agency’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program, which consists of $42.5 billion for the development of infrastructure across the country. Among the allowed uses of that money is the marketing of the ACP.
In a column for Broadband Breakfast, Craig Settles, who works with community stakeholders to get broadband and telehealth, outlined strategies to market the ACP, including rolling them seamlessly into the hospital visit experience.
Broadband Mapping & Data
Illinois Credits Success of State Broadband Maps to Ground-Up Approach
State officials discussed working with academic, community and industry partners to craft its broadband maps.
WASHINGTON, August 25, 2022 – Collaboration with federal, academic, community, and industry partners is vital to the accuracy of Illinois’s broadband mapping initiative, according to state officials.
At a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event Wednesday, a panel from the Illinois Broadband Lab explained that its work is inextricably linked to the efforts of institutions and individuals that provide crucial data, funding, and feedback.
Robbie McBeath, program and communications coordinator for the IBL and outreach manager at the broadband policy house Benton Institute, stated that the theme of the discussion was “…the success of Illinois’s comprehensive, collaborative approach.”
Participants at the event pressed the importance of community feedback and engagement, saying the specialized knowledge of local leaders is crucial to correcting inevitable oversights and errors in the mapping process. Officials also credited academic partners – such as the University of Illinois and the Purdue Center for Regional Development – and industry partners that provide data and analysis.
Broadband mapping is “essential” to identifying and aiding underserved and unserved areas and communities, said Shubhika Agarwal, the IBL’s broadband mapping and data coordinator. Agarwal said Illinois partners with Connected Nation to generate maps, after which the state solicits public feedback.
Benton discussed the Accelerate Illinois initiative, a 14-week “training camp” at which experts “…take [county-level leaders] from a ‘broadband 101’ through doing things like data mapping and surveys.”
Matt Schmit, director of Illinois Office of Broadband, said his team encourages local experimentation and innovation in the broadband space and tries to facilitate such efforts whenever possible.
In 2019, Illinois launched Connect Illinois, a $420-million broadband infrastructure initiative, and officials said the state is also taking advantage of the federal Capital Projects Fund and the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act.
“I can’t stress enough that it’s that combination of state initiative and initial investment…plus the federal investment that’s going to help us meet our goals. So, that magnitude of funding is absolutely essential in this environment,” Schmit said.
In order to receive IIJA funds, Schmit said, states are required to extend coverage to all underserved households. Since the passage of the Broadband Deployment Accuracy and Technology Availability Act in 2020, the Federal Communications Commission has launched its own mapping initiative – expected by this fall – on which IIJA funds are dependent.
Nonetheless, the panel emphasized the importance of its own work – which it said is more localized and more accurate – in collecting the necessary data that is needed to submit for federal funds.
Other states taking own initiative on mapping
Illinois isn’t the only state working on mapping initiative. The Washington State Broadband Office has its own maps, which it said were created using a “community-up-discussion” approach. Indiana and Colorado also employ community-feedback approaches to mapping.
Meanwhile, Utah officials have said its own maps are ready for federal funding, while Texas has recently signed an agreement with data company LightBox – a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast – to help build its maps.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Summer of Broadband: Illinois
State broadband offices will play a critical role in the rollout of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program. In the months of July and August, Broadband Breakfast will take the pulse of broadband efforts at the state level in visits to about half-dozen states across the country. On August 24, Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark will return to the Land of Lincoln to talk with those now responsible for running the Illinois Office of Broadband in preparation for IIJA’s BEAD program.
Panelists:
- Matt Schmit, Director, Illinois Office of Broadband
-
Shubhika Agarwal, Broadband Mapping and Data Coordinator, Illinois Broadband Lab
- Adrienne Pickett, Curriculum Coordinator for Digital Equity & Inclusion, Illinois Broadband Lab
- Robbie McBeath, Program and Communications Coordinator for the Illinois Broadband Lab & Outreach Manager with the Benton Institute for Broadband & Society
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
Matt Schmit currently serves as Director of the Illinois Office of Broadband, where integration of 21st century infrastructure and service delivery is a primary focus of his work and research. He previously held office as a senator in his home state of Minnesota, and has served on many legislative boards on broadband deployment, transportation policy & investment, and community & economic development. In addition, Mr. Schmit has served on the Cook County Council on Digital Equity (CODE), the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute (AURI) board, the Blandin Broadband Strategies board, the St John’s University Board of Regents, and the Legislative Water Commission; represented Minnesota on the National Conference of State Legislators Nuclear Energy Work Group and Commerce Committee; and was an active member of the National Caucus of Environmental Legislators and State Ag and Rural Leaders.
Shubhika Agarwal has a background in Urban Planning and assists in Illinois’ Digital Equity Grant Programs—Illinois Connected Communities and the Accelerate Illinois Broadband Infrastructure Planning Program. She helps build capacity around broadband planning by sharing state and federal broadband access and adoption mapping and data resources; and supports broadband planning efforts by analyzing actual broadband speeds, usage, and satisfaction levels through broadband surveys. She is also working with the state’s mapping partners to create more accurate broadband maps and data layers to position Illinois to utilize federal funding most effectively for broadband deployment in unserved and underserved locations across the state.
Adrienne Pickett, Ph.D. (she/her) joined the Illinois Broadband Lab in June 2022 as a coordinator of programming and curriculum. She serves as the program manager of the Illinois Broadband Regional Engagement for Adoption & Digital Equity (READY) program and has developed curricular materials on digital equity and community engagement planning. In this role, she works closely with state digital equity grant recipients to analyze demographic data, identify community assets, connect with community anchor institutions, and promote broadband adoption. In addition, she conducts the onboarding of new Illinois Extension and American Connection Corps broadband fellows. She was awarded a Ph.D. in Education Policy, Organization and Leadership from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. In addition to her broadband equity work, she serves as an online lecturer in Education Leadership for educators working full-time.
Robbie McBeath recently joined the Illinois Broadband Lab where he will be leading the Accelerate Illinois Broadband Infrastructure Planning Program and continuing to publish the Illinois Broadband Connections bi-weekly newsletter. He also currently serves as Outreach Manager for the Benton Institute for Broadband & Society, overseeing the marketing and outreach for Benton’s publications and managing the organization’s social media presence. Before joining the Benton Institue in 2014, he interned at the FCC and served as an AmeriCorps VISTA with the Open Media Foundation in Denver, CO. He graduated in 2013 from the University of Illinois with a degree in Media Studies.
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Broadband Mapping & Data
Jeremy Jurick and Paul Schneid: Preparing Data for the FCC’s Broadband Filing
The new FCC requirements in the broadband data collection program are important to meet the nation’s connectivity goals.
The recent emphasis on the expansion of broadband access across the country, coupled with the requirements of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and Broadband Equity and Deployment program, has prompted the Federal Communications Commission to review and update its collection of data. Accurate data pinpointing where broadband service is – and is not – available is critically important. Broadband maps are used by Internet Service Providers and governments to identify locations that need service, as well as how to fund broadband expansion.
The FCC has recently established an important initiative called the Broadband Data Collection Program to ensure the collection of accurate, vital broadband availability data, implementing new requirements. Among other requirements of the BDC, ISPs must submit their serviceable location data and align that data with the FCC’s serviceable location fabric, which will require new methodologies from ISPs, resulting in additional hours spent and more resources allocated to address this upcoming task.
At Michael Baker International, our team is at the forefront of data collection and broadband expansion services. This article provides details on the requirement and filing process for ISPs.
Recognizing the challenges
The BDC filing process may be unfamiliar and challenging to some service providers due to the novelty of the program and the list of requirements it encompasses. Moreover, ISPs may be delayed in the processing and submission of their data, either due to limited resources or bandwidth to support these new tasks and responsibilities or experience to immediately and effectively tackle and complete this complex data collection/submittal process. With the extent of the data expected to be collected and submitted, which involves technical elements and resources, proceeding may seem daunting. Sifting through newly published materials and resources takes away valuable time and issues can arise before or after submittal with incomplete data or the ability to process the data into the appropriate standards, recently specified for fabric comparison by the FCC.
Getting started according to the timeline
To begin the BDC Filing process, ISPs should first become familiar with the timeline, federal regulations and data requirements surrounding the submission period.
Due to be submitted for the first time on September 1, 2022, and semi-annually going forward, specific data must be provided by all facilities-based providers of fixed and mobile broadband internet access who had one or more end user connections in service on June 30, 2022. Each filing will be based on the same schedule as the Form 477 filings (June 30th through September 1st and December 31st through March 1st).
Fulfilling the prerequisites ad the data requirements
As prerequisite to filing data in the BDC portal, the FCC requires ISPs or government entities to first complete the registration process within the FCC’s Commission Registrations System (CORES). Users will be assigned a 10-digit FCC Registration Number that will be used for verification purposes by the FCC. Additionally, filers are also required by the FCC to show proof that they are indeed an organization that is responsible for tracking broadband coverage. Each filer must provide documentation from the highest-ranking executive within their company confirming that the organization tracks broadband data.
Each BDC filing must include detailed information about the filer, broadband availability data (including supporting data) and Form 477 broadband subscription data. In addition, specific requirements are mandated for various ISPs:
- Fixed wireline and satellite broadband service providers: Submit either polygon shapefiles or a list of locations constituting the provider’s service area.
- Fixed wireless broadband service providers: Submit either propagation maps and propagation model details or a list of locations constituting the provider’s service area.
- Mobile wireless broadband service providers: Submit propagation maps and propagation model details for each network technology, as well as for both outdoor stationary and in-vehicle mobile network coverage. Additionally, these ISPs must submit data for their signal strength heat map.
Finalizing for submission
Finally, ISPs must gain access to the serviceable location fabric, format the data to requirements for accurate comparison against the fabric and identify the addresses that meet requirements of serviceable areas. When the necessary data has been compiled and reviewed, the filing entity must navigate to the BDC system and submit its data onward to the FCC. The FCC gives the option to file submit data as an upload/web-based file or alternatively submit using an Application Programming Interface.
Partnering with a broadband expert
It is recommended that ISPs looking to both save time and ensure accuracy throughout the submission process partner with broadband experts that will ensure that all BDC requirements are met before submitting any data. Michael Baker International has thoroughly researched the BDC requirements and created a streamlined solution. ISPs simply provide the initial information, and our team then determines the appropriate data to be submitted, along with our translation of that data into the proper format. Once ISPs receive the data, they need only create a login and finally, upload the submission data.
Today, there is increased focus on an existing but growing need to close gaps in the digital divide. The new FCC requirements in the BDC program are an important part of ensuring the nation’s connectivity goals are met by collecting accurate data that will be necessary to provide services where they are most needed.
Jeremy Jurick is Michael Baker’s National Broadband Services Director and oversees Michael Baker International’s broadband planning, mapping and program management initiatives. His broadband experience includes roadmap development, planning, data collection and analysis, stakeholder engagement, broadband provider engagement, branding, multimedia design, GIS services, and software design, and he has provided testimony during several government hearings to inform policymakers on broadband policy and expansion, including advocating for high speed thresholds for the definition of broadband and allowing government entities to be eligible subgrantees for broadband funding.
Paul Schneid is a program manager at Michael Baker with nearly a decade of experience in broadband wireless equipment operation, customer service, and process improvement. Most recently, Schneid interfaced with vendors and clients to manage all implementation project phases from inception to completion across a citywide wireless broadband expansion in New York City. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Recent
- NTIA Head Raises Affordable Connectivity Outreach Program in Speech
- Carr Speaks Out on Starlink, ECF Awards $42 Million, FTC Drops Zuckerberg as Defendant
- Illinois Credits Success of State Broadband Maps to Ground-Up Approach
- Utility Companies Vital to Expanding Fiber Broadband Infrastructure, Company Executive Says
- FCC Advisory Committee Gets Extension, E-Space Adds to Ranks, Think Tank Wants Big Tech in USF
- Companies Should Adopt Default No Trust Position on Programs to Protect Against Cyberattacks
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
Crypto Regulation Bill, Ziply Fiber Acquires EONI, AT&T Tests 5G via Drone
-
Fiber2 months ago
AT&T Says Gigabit Download Speed Demand Continues to Grow
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
Broadband Prices Decline, AT&T’s Fiber Build in Texas, Conexon Partners for Build in Georgia
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
TikTok Data Practices, FCC’s Mandate on Wireless Outages, AT&T First Responder Network
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
Global Tech Competition Bill, AT&T Hits 20 Gbps Symmetrical, Hargray Fiber in Georgia
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
FiberLight Buy, T-Mobile Shuts Down Older Networks, AT&T and Dish Lead US O-RAN Alliance
-
Broadband Roundup1 month ago
Broadcast Transparency Decision, AT&T McDonald’s Expansion, Brightspeed in Missouri
-
#broadbandlive3 months ago
Broadband Breakfast on June 1, 2022 — The Supreme Court, Social Media and the Culture Wars