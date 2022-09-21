Broadband Roundup
Biden Wants American at ITU, FCC Acts Against Chinese Telecom, Mid-Band Spectrum Needed
Doreen Bodgan-Martin is running to head the United Nations’ technology regulator.
September 21, 2022 – President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he strongly supports American candidate Doreen Bodgan-Martin for the role of secretary-general of the International Telecommunications Union, the United Nations’ technology regulator.
The current director of the ITU’s Telecommunications Development Bureau “understands the importance of connecting every school to the Internet and making sure every student can access virtual learning, providing women and girls the digital tools they need to succeed, and extending the benefits of online health and educational resources,” Biden said in a statement, urging all United Nations member states join the United States in voting for Bogdan-Martin at the upcoming ITU election in Bucharest, Romania.
The election process, which will result in the leadership team for the next four years, is set to begin on September 29, according to the ITU. The ITU develops international connectivity standards in communications networks and improving access to information and communication technologies for underserved communities worldwide.
Bogdan-Martin is running against Russian candidate Rashid Ismailov, who experts said earlier this year should not be counted out just because he hails from the nation that invaded and is at war with Ukraine.
FCC expands their list of services and equipment that could pose a security threat
The Federal Communications Commission’s added Tuesday Pacific Network Corp. and China Unicom Operations Ltd. to a growing list of communications equipment banned from the country on national security grounds.
“Today we take another critical step to protect our communications networks from foreign national security threats,” said Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a press release.
“Earlier this year the FCC revoked China Unicom America’s and PacNet/ComNet’s authorities to provide service in the United States because of the national security risks they posed to communications in the United States,” she added. “Now, working with our national security partners, we are taking additional action to close the door to these companies by adding them to the FCC’s Covered List. This action demonstrates our whole-of-government effort to protect network security and privacy.”
The FCC said it leveraged information from the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration and the Department of Justice in making the decision.
The ban follows FCC orders on equipment and services from AO Kaspersky Lab, China Telecom (Americas) Corp, China Mobile International USA Inc., Huawei, and ZTE to its list, which is part of its obligation to the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act of 2019.
The federal government has taken a hostile stance toward Chinese companies, as it has charged that they are beholden to a Communist government that allegedly collects data and spies on Americans.
The U.S. must release more mid-band spectrum to keep up globally
An updated report commissioned by telecom industry trade group CTIA and released Tuesday finds the United States lags behind other countries on the release of mid-band spectrum key to next generation 5G technology.
“In updating this study, we again took a big-picture look at potential spectrum availability that other countries currently have and are considering,” said Janette Stewart, a partner with Analysys Mason, the firm that conducted the study on the 3 Gigahertz to 7 GHz band.
“Our work makes clear that the U.S. lags in licensed mid-band spectrum, critical to fuel 5G innovation,” she said.
The Analysys Mason study found the country lags behind Japan, the United Kingdom and France by an average of 530 Megahertz of released spectrum, the airwaves that drive wireless connectivity.
The study also found that China is making licensed mid-band spectrum available that could outpace the U.S.
The FCC has made available slices of mid-band spectrum for 5G, including this summer’s auction for parts of the 2.5 GHz band.
“The FCC made great progress with recent mid-band spectrum auctions, but this study shows there is more work to be done,” said Meredith Attwell Baker, CTIA president and CEO in the release.
“We need Congress, the Commission and the Administration to develop a meaningful pipeline plan to build upon our recent success,” she added. “We look forward to working with policymakers to identify the next set of 5G spectrum auctions, so that the United States maintains our position as leader of the growing 5G economy.”
Chips Act Hires, Telehealth Key to Address Birth Mortality, Ookla Rates 5G in College Towns
The White House announced six hires to take charge of $52-billion semiconductor program.
September 20, 2022 – The White House announced Tuesday six new hires dedicated to implementing the $52-billion semiconductor incentive initiative as part of the Chips and Science Act, which was signed into law last month.
Aaron Chatterji will serve as White House coordinator at the National Economic Council; Michael Schmidt will serve as director of the CHIPS Program Office; Todd Fisher will be interim senior advisor; Eric Lin as interim director for the CHIPS Research and Development Office; Donna Dubinsky as senior counselor to the secretary for CHIPS implementation; and J.D. Grom as senior advisor to the secretary for CHIPS implementation.
“These leaders bring decades of experience in government, industry and the R&D space, with a special emphasis on standing up and implementing large-scale programs. Their work will be essential to bolstering our supply chains, spurring historic investments in research, strengthening our national security, and creating good-paying jobs for the American people.” said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.
Report finds telehealth vital to address issues during birthing
A report from connectivity advocate Next Century Cities released Tuesday found telehealth provides a “critical point of intervention” in addressing the high mortality rate during birth in the country.
“Research has shown that access to reliable telehealth services during and post-pregnancy can help address issues faced by people with high-risk pregnancies and post-pregnancy health risks,” said Brittany-Rae Gregory, Next Century Cities communications director, in a press release, which added the U.S. has a mortality rate that “far surpasses” that of similar countries.
“Telehealth services increase the number of specialists, mental health workers, and birth workers such as doulas and midwives that birthing people have access to during and after their pregnancies. This is especially important for communities that are largely impacted by the ongoing maternal health crisis.”
The research on maternal health initiatives was conducted in three municipalities in Georgia, Indiana, and California, as a response to the COVID19 pandemic.
“Telehealth services increase the number of specialists, mental health workers, and birth workers such as doulas and midwives that birthing people have access to during and after their pregnancies. This is especially important for communities that are largely impacted by the ongoing maternal health crisis,” Gregory said.
The report recommends policymakers take into consideration improvements in digital access and literacy so telehealth is a viable option for patients across the country; cultural competency when providing telehealth across communities; and continue to assess telehealth technology as it relates to individual experiences and effectiveness.
The Federal Communications Commission has a $200-million Covid-19 telehealth program. Some providers have said more money is needed as telehealth demand grows.
Ookla rates 5G speeds in college towns
Metrics company Ookla released findings Thursday rating the best- and worst-connected college towns in the continental United States for 5G speeds during the second quarter.
Best-ranked 5G speeds included Auburn, Alabama; Manhattan, Kansas; Clemson, South Carolina; Troy, New York, and College Park, Maryland, with median download speeds of over 300 Megabits per second. Clemson led with a median download speed of 175.77 Mbps.
The worst-ranked towns, according to the report, were Bowling Green, Kentucky; Fayetteville, Arkansas; Blacksburg, Virginia; Cheney, Washington; and Morgantown, West Virginia. These speeds in these areas — while considered “sufficient” by Ookla for phone use – are considered not-so reliable if using the mobile connection for computer internet access.
Ookla is a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast.
Digital Asset Regulation, Texas Social Media Law Upheld, WISPA Endorses California Tech Neutral Bill
The White House released a “comprehensive framework” for the regulation of digital assets.
September 19, 2022 – President Joe Biden’s White House announced Friday a “comprehensive framework” for the regulation of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies.
The new framework, according to a White House fact sheet, calls for heightened federal scrutiny of “unlawful practices in the digital assets space,” encouraging the Federal Trade Commission, Securities and Exchange Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and other agencies to “aggressively pursue investigations and enforcement actions” against offenders. The framework pledges the Biden administration to investing in cryptography and cybersecurity research and development and monitoring the environmental impacts of digital assets.
Digital assets are increasingly popular, but have tended toward instability. According to the White House’s, “the current global market capitalization of cryptocurrencies is approximately one-third of its November 2021 peak.” Going forward, the Biden administration said it seeks to implement “a clear framework for responsible digital asset development and pave the way for further action at home and abroad,” the fact sheet said.
In addition, a digital U.S. currency may soon be in the making. The U.S. Treasury will head a working group that will assess the benefits “potential implications” of such a project.
“Innovation is one of the hallmarks of a vibrant financial system and economy,” said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a press briefing released Friday. “But as we’ve painfully learned from history, innovation without adequate regulation can result in significant disruptions and harm to the financial systems and individuals.”
Earlier this month, the corporate finance division of the Securities and Exchange Commission announced the addition of offices focused on crypto assets.
Appeal court rules in favor of Texas social media bill
The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday upheld a controversial Texas law that limits social media platform’s ability to moderate certain content.
The Texas law, H.B. 20, would prevent large social media companies from censoring user content based on viewpoint.
In its 2–1 decision, the 5th Circuit rejected the plaintiffs’ “rather odd inversion of the First Amendment.
“That Amendment, of course, protects every person’s right to ‘the freedom of speech.’ But the platforms argue that buried somewhere in the person’s enumerated right to free speech lies a corporation’s unenumerated right to muzzle speech.”
Plaintiffs NetChoice and Computer and Communications Industry Association brought the initial action against the state. “We strongly disagree with the court’s decision,” CCIA President Matt Schruers said in a press release. “Forcing private companies to give equal treatment to all viewpoints on their platforms places foreign propaganda and extremism on equal footing with decent Internet users, and places Americans at risk. ‘God Bless America’ and ‘Death to America’ are both viewpoints, and it is unwise and unconstitutional for the State of Texas to compel a private business to treat those the same.”
Last May, the Supreme Court delayed H.B. 20 from taking effect until the 5th Circuit issued a ruling.
H.B. 20 – like a similar social media law from Florida that was largely overturned by the 11th Circuit – was drafted to combat social media platforms’ alleged censorship of right-wing content. Critics say these laws are unconstitutional and dangerous to the institution of free speech.
WISPA endorses California tech neutrality bill
The Wireless Internet Service Providers Association on Thursday endorsed California’s A.B. 2749, a bill that would make WISPs eligible for state funding.
“WISPA’s members provide a wide range of broadband solutions which connect rural, under-resourced, and Tribal areas. To reach these communities in California, WISPA members use fiber and fixed wireless solutions – an all-of-the-above approach that can be finely tailored to the unique characteristics of each individual community,” the advocacy group’s statement said.
Both houses of the California legislature passed A.B. 2749 last month without a single “no” vote. WISPA’s statement called on Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign the bill into law.
The question of technology neutrality is hotly debated in the broadband policy world. While neutrality-friendly voices like WISPA argue that communities should have access to a wide range of technological options, pro-fiber advocates argue that their preferred technology is superior and longer lasting.
A recent report from the Fiber Broadband Association argued that fiber to the home is higher performing, more environmentally friendly, cheaper in the long-term, and more popular with customers than its competitor technologies.
Last month, FBA CEO and President Gary Bolton lauded the Federal Communications Commission’s controversial decision to revoke Starlink’s $885-million award from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. “The Fiber Broadband Association continues to provide research and results that demonstrate that fiber-based broadband is the only infrastructure that will provide the reliable, high-speed broadband services that will bring digital equity to every corner of North America,” his statement said.
Officials from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration have previously said they have a preference for fiber for future infrastructure builds.
California Social Media Law, Rosenworcel Deep in Space, Changes at I3 Connectivity Explorer
The California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom will limit the online collection of children’s data.
September 16, 2022 – California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed into law a bill designed to shield children from data gathering and other online harms.
Effective July 1, 2024, the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act will limit the online collection of children’s data by any business that “provides an online service, product, or feature likely to be accessed by children.” The act also forbids the usage of children’s data in a manner “the business knows, or has reason to know, is materially detrimental to the physical health, mental health, or well-being of a child” and limits businesses’ ability to dispose of such data, among other measures. To ensure compliance, businesses would be required to establish the age of online users and issue reports to state officials.
“We’re taking aggressive action in California to protect the health and wellbeing of our kids,” said Newsom. “As a father of four, I’m familiar with the real issues our children are experiencing online.”
Critics of the act say that the age verification requirement jeopardizes the privacy of all Californians – young and old alike. Professor Eric Goldman of Santa Clara Law wrote: “Identity authentication functionally eliminates anonymous online activity and all unattributed activity and content on the Internet. This would hurt many communities, such as minorities concerned about revealing their identity (e.g., LGBTQ), pregnant women seeking information about abortions, and whistleblowers.”
This isn’t the Golden State’s only stab at internet regulation this week: Newsom signed a social media and transparency bill into law on Tuesday.
A.B. 587 will require social media platforms to submit to the state attorney general a semiannual report including terms of service, definitions of certain categories of content including “hate speech,” “disinformation,” and “foreign political interference,” and content-moderation policies – as well a detailed history of how those policies were implemented.
Platforms will also be required to publicize terms of service, the process by which users can flag content in violation thereof, and content moderation polices. The bill applies only to platforms with an annual gross revenue of $100 million or more.
Rosenworcel looks to the sky
Federal Commutations Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel on Wednesday laid out the agency’s three-point plan to promote space commerce, including the reformation of existing regulatory framework, the support for the innovation of in-space technologies, and the shortening of the window for removal of satellite debris from 25 years to five.
Speaking at the Global Aerospace Summit in Washington, Rosenworcel committed to fostering in-space service, assembly, and manufacturing technologies, which allow work to be done on satellites while in orbit. In addition, she cited the FCC’s recent opening of the 17 GigaHertz (GHz) band as a model for future spectrum permitting to support of space projects.
The FCC’s chairwoman also hailed the FCC’s historical role in space commerce going back to the launch of the Telstar 1 satellite in 1962.
“Telstar 1 reminds us that the United States is the place where we look to the skies, dream big, and make it happen,” Rosenworcel said. “That’s why I’m here today. I’m here because the FCC had big dreams for America’s first space age. And we have big dreams now for America’s second space age.”
CrowdFiber to begin operating I3 Connectivity Explorer
Broadband-network facilitator CrowdFiber will take control of the I3 Connectivity Explorer effective September 21, the Center for Internet as Infrastructure announced Thursday.
A subsidiary of the National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative, CrowdFiber provides mapping services, gathers member and non-member feedback, and financial analysis – among other features. The NRTC markets it as a one-stop solution for any entity building or operating a broadband network.
“This welcome development will introduce the resource to the 1,500 member organizations of the NRTC,” said Robert Ballance, founder of the Center.
The CII’s I3 Connectivity Explorer maps the operations of internet service providers, integrating local and regional-level data – i.e., at the level of towns, counties, congressional districts, etc. – from government agencies and other public sources.
Ballance said that his group would prioritize the needs of its users: “We’re working together to make this transition as frictionless as possible for current users while fully respecting your privacy and ensuring the privacy of your data.”
