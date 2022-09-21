Biden Wants American at ITU, FCC Acts Against Chinese Telecom, Mid-Band Spectrum Needed

September 21, 2022 – President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he strongly supports American candidate Doreen Bodgan-Martin for the role of secretary-general of the International Telecommunications Union, the United Nations’ technology regulator.

The current director of the ITU’s Telecommunications Development Bureau “understands the importance of connecting every school to the Internet and making sure every student can access virtual learning, providing women and girls the digital tools they need to succeed, and extending the benefits of online health and educational resources,” Biden said in a statement, urging all United Nations member states join the United States in voting for Bogdan-Martin at the upcoming ITU election in Bucharest, Romania.

The election process, which will result in the leadership team for the next four years, is set to begin on September 29, according to the ITU. The ITU develops international connectivity standards in communications networks and improving access to information and communication technologies for underserved communities worldwide.

Bogdan-Martin is running against Russian candidate Rashid Ismailov, who experts said earlier this year should not be counted out just because he hails from the nation that invaded and is at war with Ukraine.

FCC expands their list of services and equipment that could pose a security threat

The Federal Communications Commission’s added Tuesday Pacific Network Corp. and China Unicom Operations Ltd. to a growing list of communications equipment banned from the country on national security grounds.

“Today we take another critical step to protect our communications networks from foreign national security threats,” said Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a press release.

“Earlier this year the FCC revoked China Unicom America’s and PacNet/ComNet’s authorities to provide service in the United States because of the national security risks they posed to communications in the United States,” she added. “Now, working with our national security partners, we are taking additional action to close the door to these companies by adding them to the FCC’s Covered List. This action demonstrates our whole-of-government effort to protect network security and privacy.”

The FCC said it leveraged information from the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration and the Department of Justice in making the decision.

The ban follows FCC orders on equipment and services from AO Kaspersky Lab, China Telecom (Americas) Corp, China Mobile International USA Inc., Huawei, and ZTE to its list, which is part of its obligation to the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act of 2019.

The federal government has taken a hostile stance toward Chinese companies, as it has charged that they are beholden to a Communist government that allegedly collects data and spies on Americans.

The U.S. must release more mid-band spectrum to keep up globally

An updated report commissioned by telecom industry trade group CTIA and released Tuesday finds the United States lags behind other countries on the release of mid-band spectrum key to next generation 5G technology.

“In updating this study, we again took a big-picture look at potential spectrum availability that other countries currently have and are considering,” said Janette Stewart, a partner with Analysys Mason, the firm that conducted the study on the 3 Gigahertz to 7 GHz band.

“Our work makes clear that the U.S. lags in licensed mid-band spectrum, critical to fuel 5G innovation,” she said.

The Analysys Mason study found the country lags behind Japan, the United Kingdom and France by an average of 530 Megahertz of released spectrum, the airwaves that drive wireless connectivity.

The study also found that China is making licensed mid-band spectrum available that could outpace the U.S.

The FCC has made available slices of mid-band spectrum for 5G, including this summer’s auction for parts of the 2.5 GHz band.

“The FCC made great progress with recent mid-band spectrum auctions, but this study shows there is more work to be done,” said Meredith Attwell Baker, CTIA president and CEO in the release.

“We need Congress, the Commission and the Administration to develop a meaningful pipeline plan to build upon our recent success,” she added. “We look forward to working with policymakers to identify the next set of 5G spectrum auctions, so that the United States maintains our position as leader of the growing 5G economy.”