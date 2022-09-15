Infrastructure
Big Fight Over Costs of Pole Attachments Pits New Entrants Against Utilities
Many of the commenters urge the FCC to change the standards it uses for cost-sharing of pole replacements.
WASHINGTON, September 15, 2022 – Pole attachers claim that utility companies place undue burden on attachers regarding the cost of pole replacements for broadband wires.
These broadband companies seeking to put fiber on utility poles made these comments in response to the Federal Communications Commission’s March notice seeking comment. The agency particularly asked about situations where an attacher should not be required to pay for the full cost of a pole replacement and what the proper allocations of costs in those situations should be.
It is also seeking comment on whether the Commission should require utilities to share information with potential attachers on pole conditions.
Complaints from new entrants
The Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition said in its comments to the FCC that “the current model does not provide a clear framework for both the pole owner and attachers to achieve equitable and balanced cost allocation solutions.”
Under the current model, pole owners are not required to share information regarding the age of the pole, tagged status, replacement, and maintenance schedules. “Without such transparency, the attacher maintains little recourse to contest these costs, aside from blindly questioning them,” read SHLB’s comment.
Furthermore, pole owners frequently leverage their superior bargaining position to insist that an attacher must purchase a new pole for the utility and pay for its installation, claimed the NCTA in its petition, despite admonitions that charges must be reasonable and limited to costs accrued during the attachment process.
Even in the case of make-ready costs, utility pole owners benefit from pole replacements as much as attachers, said T-Mobile in its comments. Oftentimes, poles will need to be updated regardless of attachments, it said. It argued that because both parties benefit, both should contribute to the costs associated.
“Pole replacement charges are substantial drivers of rural broadband deployment costs, and they frequently delay projects that then must be rerouted or redesigned,” said Charter Communications, a cable and spectrum internet service provider, claiming that the unpredictability of costs disrupt project budgets.
“These largely unregulated charges have the potential to impede the success of federal and state broadband deployment programs, and place at risk the national priority to connect all Americans to quality, high-speed broadband,” said Charter.
Utilities say attachers get big benefits
The Utilities Technology Council refuted this argument, saying in its comments that the benefits of pole replacements are “insignificant” for utilities in comparison to the great benefit it provides to attachers. Indeed, access to pole infrastructure per FCC-regulated pole rental rates provides a significant saving to communication companies compared to the cost of deploying and maintaining their own pole infrastructure or undergrounding, added Edison Electric Institute.
Replacements are reimbursed at cost by attachers to ensure that the costs of broadband are not borne by electricity customers, Edison Electric continued. The Council urged the FCC to review disputes on a case-by-case basis, claiming that requiring utilities to share in replacement costs will ultimately delay broadband deployment.
Many of the commenters participating in comments before the FCC also participated in a contentious Broadband Breakfast Live Online discussion on the topic on April 27, 2022.
Cable industry petition kicked off the controversy
The Commission’s notice comes in response to a petition filed by the NCTA – the internet and television association in 2020 which urged the Commission to declare that pole owners share in the cost of pole replacements. It also asked that pole attachment complaints arising in unserved areas should be prioritized in the Accelerated Docket, which allows for a faster resolution of an appeal.
The Communications Act of 1934 grants the FCC authority to regulate the rates and conditions of pole attachments. It specifies that an attacher which adds to or modifies its attachment “shall bear a proportionate share of the costs incurred by the owner in making such pole… accessible.”
In 1996, the FCC clarified the ruling, saying that any party which benefits from a modification like a pole replacement is responsible for the cost of the modification. The Wireline Infrastructure Order of 2018 further clarified that new attachers “are not responsible for the costs associated with bringing poles or third-party equipment into compliance with current safety and pole owner construction standards to the extent such poles or third-party equipment were out of compliance prior to the new attachment.”
Last year, the Wireline Competition Bureau issued the Pole Replacement Declaratory Ruling which stated that it is inconsistent with the Communications Act for utilities to impose the entire cost of a pole replacement on an attacher when it is not the sole cause of the replacement – even if it would benefit from the replacement.
WISP
Wisper Internet CEO Takes Issue With Federal Government Preference for Fiber
Wisper CEO Nathan Stooke said the attitude to connect more Americans should be to let the “best technology win.”
September 13, 2022 – The CEO of a wireless internet service provider took a shot at the federal government’s preference for fiber infrastructure, saying the attitude to connect more Americans should be to let the “best technology win.”
Officials from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, a Commerce agency that is handling $42.5 billion for broadband infrastructure, have said that they prefer fiber builds because of their claimed ability to stand the test of time.
But Nathan Stooke of Wisper Internet said during an Ask Me Anything-style interview with Broadband.Money on August 26 that the government shouldn’t “dictate the technology.”
“What is their goal?” Stooke asked in an exchange with Drew Clark, Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher. “I mean they keep saying it’s to get people who don’t have service, service. We have to bridge the digital divide by forcing it to be fiber. You’ve now shrunk down the number of people you can serve right because it’s just the reality of it.
“I think there should be some fiber projects there. I’m never advocating for ‘don’t exclude anything.’”
A similar sentiment was expressed last month during a panel at the TPI Aspen Conference, in which representatives from private industry, trade associations and academia urged the government to give alternative technologies – like fixed-wireless and satellite – a chance to show their potential. That came after the Federal Communications Commission denied SpaceX’s Starlink satellite broadband service nearly $900 million from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund because it is still a developing technology.
5G
5G Connected Traffic Structures Will Facilitate Safer, Environmentally Friendly Travel: Industry
The release of more spectrum will help move autonomous vehicles forward.
WASHINGTON, September 13, 2022 – 5G-connected street infrastructure, such as traffic lights, will make commuter travel environmentally friendly and safe, said a panel at a Punchbowl News event Thursday, and it can be facilitated by the release of more spectrum.
The move toward autonomous vehicles will require vehicles and road structures communicating with each other. Some vehicles on the road include sensors that detect objects to avoid collisions – but these vehicles still require someone behind the wheel.
Nick Ludlum, senior vice president and chief communications officer of the event’s sponsor, CTIA, spoke about the environmental benefits of autonomous transportation and said vehicles and road systems can “all work together…to make more efficient transit patterns…so people aren’t sitting and idling in cars with, [producing] all the emissions.”
But Ludlum noted that the Federal Communications Commission can facilitate such autonomous travel by auctioning off more spectrum. “More spectrum means better networks, and better networks means bigger innovations,” he said.
Joe Moye, CEO of autonomous transportation company Beep, said that his company’s specialty is autonomous shuttles – with capacities of 12–14 passengers.
“The vehicles have to interface with infrastructure like a human would,” said. Beep’s CEO argued that 5G-enabled real-time communication between vehicle and infrastructure is “absolutely critical to the safety and effectiveness of these types of vehicles.” Moye also explained that with 5G technology, Beep is developing systems by which a remote operator can take control of an autonomous vehicle and maneuver it out of an emergency.
Moye said he believes that adoption of autonomous mass transit could also significantly reduce commute-driven emissions.
“If we’re gonna really transform mobility as we know it,” Moye said, “we need to have a convenient, safe alternative to our personal vehicles.”
Fiber
North Carolina Officials Tout Recent Investments in Rural Fiber
North Carolina hopes to achieve 80 percent subscription to broadband services among its citizens.
September 9, 2022 – With $260 million being awarded by North Carolina to several fiber deployments, a key state official highlighted his strategy toward broadband infrastructure, community engagement, mapping and digital literacy initiatives.
Speaking on Wednesday at the Fiber Broadband Association’s Fiber for Breakfast event, Nate Denny, deputy secretary of the North Carolina Department of Information Technology’s Broadband and Digital Equity Division, said that the Tar Heel State allocated more than $1 billion from its American Rescue Plan funding for different facets of broadband deployment.
Dubbed the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology, $260 million of an anticipated $380 million is to be awarded, including $206 on August 31, 2022.
According to Denny, the $260 million already allocated will span 92 counties and connect more than 115,000 new homes and businesses.
Additionally, the private sector has provided $120 million in matching funds to the $260 million in public funds already spent, Denny said.
GREAT is a reimbursement program, Denny explained, and grantees have two years to complete projects under state supervision. Grantees thus far include major national companies – including AT&T and Charter – as well as small regional providers and cooperatives.
Beneficiaries of GREAT funding are expected to participate in the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides discounts on monthly internet bills and eligible device purchases to low-income households.
Denny said that North Carolina hopes to achieve 80 percent subscription to broadband services among its citizens in the next few years. Besides GREAT, the state’s American Rescue Plan–funded broadband programming includes the Stop Gap Solutions program, which provides targeted solutions such as satellite coverage to hard-to-reach locations. It also includes a broadband mapping initiative and a $50 million digital literacy effort.
In addition to current funding programs, Denny expects North Carolina to be the recipient of more than $800 million in upcoming Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program grants. He said that the state plans to funnel BEAD moneys into existing programs that have proven themselves effective.
Recent
- FTC Forum Hears Evidence that U.S. Should Follow European Union Privacy Model
- Big Fight Over Costs of Pole Attachments Pits New Entrants Against Utilities
- White House Presses Outreach Initiatives for Affordable Connectivity Program
- Panel Hears Opposing Views on Content Moderation Debate
- Twitter Whistleblower Says Company Needs to Work to Permanently Delete User Data
- New Lumen CEO, Ericsson Testing Drones, Starlink Challenges FCC on RDOF
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Google Not Publisher to Australian Court, Omnispace Testing 5G Satellites, AT&T’s $6M to Digital Literacy
-
Broadband Roundup2 weeks ago
Comcast and Charter’s State Grants, AT&T Fiber in Arizona, New US Cellular Lobbyist
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
All States Want BEAD Funds, Digicomm Secures Investment, Glo Fiber Expanding in PA
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on August 31, 2022 – How to Maximize Minority Participation in the Affordable Connectivity Program
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
Jeremy Jurick and Paul Schneid: Preparing Data for the FCC’s Broadband Filing
-
Robocall4 weeks ago
Public Knowledge Urges VoIP to Be Regulated Under Title II to Stop Robocalls
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on August 24, 2022 – Summer of Broadband: Illinois
-
Broadband Roundup1 week ago
AT&T Sues T-Mobile Over Ad, Nokia Partners with Ready, LightPath Expanding