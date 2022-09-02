Broadband Breakfast on September 14, 2022 – How Can Cities Take Advantage of Federal Broadband Funding?

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.

Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 12 Noon ET – How Can Cities Take Advantage of Federal Broadband Funding?

As the nation eagerly awaits the release of updated national broadband maps from the Federal Communications Commission, there is an increasing worry that cities may be left out of the wealth of resources made available through the bipartisan infrastructure funding measure. Will the focus on “unserved” and “underserved” communities — even if broadband in cities is not affordable or reliable — doom local governments’ ability to access Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding? Join us for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online event to air cities’ concerns.

Panelists:

Panelists have been invited

Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Panelist resources: