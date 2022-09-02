#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on September 14, 2022 – How Can Cities Take Advantage of Federal Broadband Funding?
There is an increasing worry that cities may be left out of the wealth of resources for broadband infrastructure spending.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 12 Noon ET – How Can Cities Take Advantage of Federal Broadband Funding?
As the nation eagerly awaits the release of updated national broadband maps from the Federal Communications Commission, there is an increasing worry that cities may be left out of the wealth of resources made available through the bipartisan infrastructure funding measure. Will the focus on “unserved” and “underserved” communities — even if broadband in cities is not affordable or reliable — doom local governments’ ability to access Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding? Join us for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online event to air cities’ concerns.
Panelists:
- Panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative in Illinois. Now, in light of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Attorney Clark helps fiber-based and wireless clients secure funding, identify markets, broker infrastructure and operate in the public right of way. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on September 21, 2022 – Broadband Mapping and Data
The future of the Biden administration’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act depends upon the FCC’s maps.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Broadband Mapping and Data
Much hinges on the success or failure of the Federal Communications Commissions’ updated broadband maps. This fall, the agency is entering into a period of intensive updating in which it is assessing an address-level “fabric” of locations and comparing internet service data received from providers. Now comes the hard part: Providing a framework for broadband users and providers to understand and challenge the FCC’s map. The future of the Biden administration’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act depends upon it.
Panelists:
- Panelists have been invited.
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- Broadband Breakfast on June 29, 2022 — Broadband Mapping and Data
- Broadband Breakfast on April 20, 2022 — Broadband Mapping and Data: In-Home Connections
- Broadband Breakfast on February 2, 2022 — Groundhog Day Special on Broadband Mapping
- Broadband Breakfast on December 22, 2021 — When Will the Broadband Maps Get Fixed?
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on September 7, 2022 – Assessing the NTIA’s Middle Mile Grant Application Process
The deadline for IIJA’s Middle Mile grant program is coming up on September 30, 2022.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, September 7, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Assessing the NTIA’s Middle Mile Grant Application Process
Most of the attention from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has been focused on last-mile broadband deployment. But the deadline for IIJA’s Middle Mile grant program is coming up on September 30, 2022. In this special Broadband Breakfast Live Online session, we’ll discuss aspects of the $1 billion Middle Mile program, how the National Telecommunications and Information Administration is handling the program, and how Middle Mile grants will impact the $42.5 billion last-mile broadband program.
Panelists:
- Panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative in Illinois. Now, in light of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Attorney Clark helps fiber-based and wireless clients secure funding, identify markets, broker infrastructure and operate in the public right of way. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on August 31, 2022 – How to Maximize Minority Participation in the Affordable Connectivity Program
Panelists include Craig Settles, Matthew Rantanen, Margaret “Peggy” Talbot, and Kevin Easterling of the Black Heritage Association.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 12 Noon ET – How to Maximize Minority Participation in the Affordable Connectivity Program
Panelists:
- Craig Settles, Broadband and Telehealth Expert
- Matthew Rantanen, Director of Technology, Southern California Tribal Chairmen’s Association
- Margaret “Peggy” Talbot, co-founder of Beacon Place
- Kevin Easterling, CEO of the Black Heritage Association of the Lehigh Valley
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- NTIA Head Raises Affordable Connectivity Outreach Program in Speech, Broadband Breakfast, August 25, 2022
- FCC Encouraged to Limit Data Collection on Affordable Connectivity Program, Others Want More, Broadband Breakfast, August 9, 2022
- Affordable Connectivity Outreach Program, Broadband Breakfast, August 8, 2022
- Craig Settles: If You Can’t Give Away Free Internet, Consider Telehealth, Broadband Breakfast, August 4, 2022
- Joe Kane: Rural Broadband Infrastructure Should Fund People Wherever They Are, Broadband Breakfast, August 26, 2022
- BEAD Program Initiative Should Utilize Analysis of Affordable Connectivity Program Enrollment, Broadband Breakfast, June 16, 2022
Saved from a stroke by telehealth, Craig Settles pays it forward by uniting community broadband teams and healthcare stakeholders through telehealth projects that transform healthcare delivery. He conducts needs analyses with community stakeholders who want broadband networks to improve economic development, healthcare, education and local government.
Matthew Rantanen is Director of Technology for the Southern California Tribal Chairmen’s Association. He is a Cree, Norwegian and Finnish cyber warrior for Tribal broadband. He is Senior Advisor Tribal Broadband, Golden State Network and working toward the development of solutions for communications of Native Nations.
Margaret “Peggy” Talbot, is one of the original co-founders of Beacon Place and has served in myriad volunteer and board roles, serving Board Vice President, Board Treasurer, and lead Marketing and Development officer for the agency. Committed to serving needy families in Waukegan and North Chicago, Peggy also currently serves as the co-chair of CONNECT WAUKEGAN, a public/private collective impact work working to bridge the digital divide in the community.
Kevin Easterling is the CEO of the Black Heritage Association of the Lehigh Valley and the Chair of the Allentown Digital Inclusion Initiative. He is a Life-Line, Emergency Broadband Benefit and Affordable Connectivity Program Consultant for the National Digital Inclusion Alliance and the Pennsylvania BIPOC Broadband Coalition. The Allentown Digital Inclusion Initiative is a registered Federal Communications Commission Community Outreach Partner and is responsible for registering over 1,000 households in broadband subsidies in Allentown Pennsylvania.
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Recent
- Promoting Affordable Connectivity Program, Google Bars Truth Social, T-Mobile Wins 2.5 GHz Auction
- Missouri City Utility to Complete Fiber Build Using Utility Lease Model
- Broadband Breakfast on September 21, 2022 – Broadband Mapping and Data
- Broadband Breakfast on September 14, 2022 – How Can Cities Take Advantage of Federal Broadband Funding?
- Broadband Breakfast on September 7, 2022 – Assessing the NTIA’s Middle Mile Grant Application Process
- Future of Louisiana Broadband on Stage with BEAD Planning, Workforce Training
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup2 weeks ago
Google Not Publisher to Australian Court, Omnispace Testing 5G Satellites, AT&T’s $6M to Digital Literacy
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
States are Making Their Own Broadband Maps to Challenge the FCC’s Data
-
Expert Opinion4 weeks ago
Craig Settles: If You Can’t Give Away Free Internet, Consider Telehealth
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Lumen’s Multi-Gig Service, Dish Continues Drop in Wireless Subs, Wu Not Leaving White House Yet
-
Federal Agencies4 weeks ago
National Broadband Plan Legislation Introduced in Senate
-
Funding4 weeks ago
FCC Should Not Increase Rural Program Obligations in Light of New Federal Funding: Meeting Notes
-
Funding3 weeks ago
FCC Denies Funding for Two of the Biggest Winners of Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Money
-
FCC3 weeks ago
FCC Encouraged to Limit Data Collection on Affordable Connectivity Program, Others Want More