Broadband Breakfast on September 7, 2022 – Assessing the NTIA’s Middle Mile Grant Application Process

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.

Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 12 Noon ET – How to Maximize Minority Participation in the Affordable Connectivity Program

Panelists:

Saved from a stroke by telehealth, Craig Settles pays it forward by uniting community broadband teams and healthcare stakeholders through telehealth projects that transform healthcare delivery. He conducts needs analyses with community stakeholders who want broadband networks to improve economic development, healthcare, education and local government.

Matthew Rantanen is Director of Technology for the Southern California Tribal Chairmen’s Association. He is a Cree, Norwegian and Finnish cyber warrior for Tribal broadband. He is Senior Advisor Tribal Broadband, Golden State Network and working toward the development of solutions for communications of Native Nations.

Margaret “Peggy” Talbot, is one of the original co-founders of Beacon Place and has served in myriad volunteer and board roles, serving Board Vice President, Board Treasurer, and lead Marketing and Development officer for the agency. Committed to serving needy families in Waukegan and North Chicago, Peggy also currently serves as the co-chair of CONNECT WAUKEGAN, a public/private collective impact work working to bridge the digital divide in the community.

Kevin Easterling is the CEO of the Black Heritage Association of the Lehigh Valley and the Chair of the Allentown Digital Inclusion Initiative. He is a Life-Line, Emergency Broadband Benefit and Affordable Connectivity Program Consultant for the National Digital Inclusion Alliance and the Pennsylvania BIPOC Broadband Coalition. The Allentown Digital Inclusion Initiative is a registered Federal Communications Commission Community Outreach Partner and is responsible for registering over 1,000 households in broadband subsidies in Allentown Pennsylvania.

Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.

WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.

SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.