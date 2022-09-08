Broadband Roundup
Cogent Buys T-Mobile Wireline, $81 Million from Emergency Connectivity Fund, Digital Redlining Study
T-Mobile is focusing on its wireless business, while Cogent wants to eventually replace its leased network.
September 8, 2022 – Internet service provider Cogent Communications announced Wednesday that it will acquire T-Mobile’s wireline business.
Cogent said in a press release that it is viewing T-Mobile’s legacy Sprint wireline network as a “complementary” asset that will eventually replace its current leased network. Meanwhile, T-Mobile is focusing on its wireless business, including its 5G network expansion.
T-Mobile closed its acquisition of Sprint in 2020, which also resulted in the sale of some wireless assets to Dish Network.
The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected close in the second half of 2023.
Another $81 million from the Emergency Connectivity Fund
In a press release Tuesday, the Federal Communications Commission announced an additional $81 million in funding for the third application window of the Emergency Connectivity Fund, which goes to help students stay connected outside of school.
This round of funding is anticipated to support over 170,000 students across the country, according to the release.
The $7.1-billion program has so far committed over $5.8 billion in funding, dedicated to support schools and libraries in need of connected devices and off-campus learning options. The program so far has provided support to approximately 10,000 schools, 900 libraries, and 100 consortia, and provides nearly 12 million connected devices and over seven million broadband connections, as stated in the release.
According to the press release, of the nearly $5.8 billion in funding commitments approved to date, approximately $4.1 billion is supporting applications from the first application window; $800 million from the second window; and $893 million from the third window.
No evidence of digital redlining, says think tank
The Phoenix Center for Advanced Legal and Economic Public Policy Studies allege no evidence of digital redlining in a recent analysis, it announced in a release on Wednesday.
“Our analysis aims to separate economic factors—demand and costs—from race and income as determinants of fiber availability and broadband speeds, since discrimination requires differential treatment for equally profitable consumers,” said the center’s chief economist George Ford.
Phoenix Center Senior Fellow Randolph Beard conducted an empirical analysis of cases regarding digital discrimination in fiber deployment and tested broadband speeds, which the center said resulted in these findings.
The study challenges the economics behind the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act provision to resolve digital redlining by questioning the implied racial and class-based bias in digital discrimination, it said.
“Discrimination is costly to the firm (i.e., forgone profits), so these results indicating a lack of digital discrimination are consistent with profit-maximizing behavior by providers.” Ford said.
AT&T Sues T-Mobile Over Ad, Nokia Partners with Ready, LightPath Expanding
T-Mobile is being sued over an ad that said AT&T only gives discounts to seniors in Florida.
September 7, 2022 – AT&T is suing T-Mobile in Texas’s Eastern District Court for false advertisements about its senior citizen discounts, according to an article from Engadget.
The campaign at issue is one run by T-Mobile on August 30 called “AT&T and Verizon ban 92% of seniors from wireless discounts,” in which the company claims its competitors only offer discounts to seniors in Florida.
AT&T has called T-Mobile’s campaign “literally false” and an attempt to drive customers away from AT&T. AT&T notes that it has not banned seniors from discounts if they live outside Florida, the story said.
AT&T stated that it offers $10 off their Unlimited Premium plan for seniors in any state.
AT&T is seeking damages and an injunction against T-Mobile campaign. An AT&T spokesperson said that “T-Mobile’s claims are outright dishonest and completely false. It is not the first time they have spread misleading information.”
Nokia partners with Ready.Net
Finnish broadband equipment provider Nokia and Ready.net, a platform created to help providers get a share of broadband funds, announced Wednesday they are partnering to bring high-speed connectivity to more unserved and underserved communities.
Nokia said it will provide its expertise to the Ready.net platform through blueprint network designs and tutorials.
“Every dollar must go to efficient, built-to-last local networks in order to deliver on NTIA’s vision for high-performance, affordable access for all,” Jase Wilson, founder and CEO of Ready, said in a press release.
The federal government is investing billions of dollars to expand coverage to at least 100 Megabits per second download and 20 Mbps upload, including $42.5 billion from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, which spawned programs like the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program and the Middle Mile Program from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
Nokia has a history of partnering with companies in order to serve more communities and provide internet to those that either don’t have access or are underserved. Last month, Nokia partnered with AST SpaceMobile to expand coverage via low-earth orbit satellites.
Lightpath announces plan to expand connectivity in western Connecticut
Telecommunications company Lightpath announced Wednesday it will expand its fiber network through western Connecticut, which will consist of more than 70 miles of network.
The company announced it will connect Trumball and Norwalk, CT to Katonah, NY and cities in between as well.
Lightpath’s senior vice president Doug Turtz said that the company is “committed to enhancing our network and services for our existing customers, as well as continuing to bring Lightpath to new customers in more places.”
FCC Map in November, Settlement with Frontier, North Carolina Broadband Grants
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has set November as target date for broadband map.
September 6, 2022 – Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced Friday that the agency is aiming for November to release the first draft of its new broadband map.
Rosenworcel, who previously said that the map is expected to emerge this fall, said in a note from the FCC that it has completed the first filing window for submitting “extensive location-by-location data” on broadband availability, after service providers were required by the agency to submit such data by September 1 – the day before the release of the note.
Sources collected by the FCC include address records, tax assessment records, imagery and building footprints, census data, land use records, parcel boundaries, geo-spatial road and street data.
The Friday note also said that the commission’s fabric – a national dataset of individual locations that should have fixed broadband – will be opened for challenge in 10 days. Broadband Breakfast has reported that states have been creating their own maps in part to possibly challenge what the FCC comes up with.
Connecticut announces settlement with Frontier Communications
In a press release last week, Connecticut attorney general William Tong announced a $60-million settlement with telecom Frontier Communications that will see the company update DSL services to fiber broadband in rural and underserved communities following allegations the company was charging customers hidden fees.
The agreement provides a range of protections for consumers, information about internet subsidies offered through the FCC’s affordable connectivity program, a $1-million payment to the state, and $200,000 in credits and refunds to customers who filed complaints since 2019.
The settlement stems from allegations the company was charging hidden monthly fees to customers. A joint investigation by the attorney general’s office and the Department of Consumer Protection found 1,400 consumer complaints about Frontier’s alleged poor DSL service quality, hidden fees, and unsatisfactory customer service.
Grant winners in North Carolina
North Carolina announced last week that $206 million from the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology broadband grant program will be going to cover 85,000 households in 69 counties.
Service providers who will receive funding include AT&T, Connect Holding, Blue Ridge Mountain EMC, Cloudwyze, Optimum, Focus Broadband, Lumos, Zito Media, InfinityLink, and Charter Communications.
“High-speed internet access is critical for people to work, learn, access telehealth and connect with one another,” said Governor Cooper in the release.
“Thanks to this significant GREAT grant award funding, many more North Carolina families and small business owners will have the tools they need to succeed in today’s digital world.” With this win for providers and consumers, leaves $90 million in GREAT funding out of the $350 million allocated, available,” he added.
Promoting Affordable Connectivity Program, Google Bars Truth Social, T-Mobile Wins 2.5 GHz Auction
Microsoft and CWA plan to host a traveling series of events promoting the ACP subsidy.
September 2, 2022 – Microsoft and Communications Workers of America will partner on a new initiative to increase enrollment in the Affordable Connectivity Program, the duo announced Thursday.
This fall, Microsoft and CWA plan to host a traveling series of events that will help residents apply for ACP subsidies. Service providers that offer internet at no out-of-pocket cost to ACP beneficiaries help approved individuals sign up for service as well. Events are currently scheduled for Detroit, Memphis, New York City, and rural North Carolina.
The ACP provides discounts on internet service bills: Up to $30 per month for most eligible applicants and up to $75 per month for eligible households on Tribal lands. ACP beneficiaries who purchase an eligible desktop computer, laptop, or tablet also qualify for a one-time discount of up to $100.
“Broadband has become the electricity of the 21st century. It’s a fundamental right that should not be beyond the reach of anyone in America,” Microsoft President and Vice Chair Brad Smith said. “We’re glad to be working with CWA to bring more broadband access to more Americans through the Affordable Connectivity Program.”
This partnership comes in the wake of a “groundbreaking” deal between Microsoft and CWA last June, in which Microsoft agreed to take “a neutral approach” towards unionization efforts by employees of recently-acquired gaming giant Activision Blizzard.
Truth Social still unavailable on Google Play
Google announced Tuesday that former President Donald Trump’s social media app, Truth Social, has not yet been approved for listing on the Google Play Store due to the app’s alleged lack of content moderation.
“On August 19 we notified Truth Social of several violations of standard policies in their current app submission and reiterated that having effective systems for moderating user-generated content is a condition of our terms of service for any app to go live on Google Play,” a Google spokesperson said.
According to Axios, Google objects primarily to Truth Social’s decision to allow threats of violence to remain on the platform. If Truth Social developers make the necessary changes to the app’s code, however, the app may soon be readily available to America’s roughly 130 million Android smartphone users.
Truth Social was launched after Trump was banned from Twitter following the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. It purports to be a safe haven for the MAGA movement to speak freely online.
Trump’s platform isn’t the only right-wing social-media start-up with controversial content-moderation policies. In 2021, Parler was removed from Apple’s App Store and Google Play and was blocked by Amazon Web Services due to its alleged failure to remove incitements to violence and illegal activity.
Parler revised its content moderation policies and was reinstated by AWS and the App Store only a few months after it was banned. Parler became available on Google Play on Friday.
T-Mobile the biggest winner in FCC’s 2.5 GHz spectrum auction
T-Mobile won far more licenses than any other winning bidder in the Federal Communications Commission’s 2.5 GigaHertz (GHz) spectrum auction, the agency announced Thursday.
The telecom giant was granted 7,156 licenses – at a total price tag of over $304 million. By contrast, the runners up in each category were North American Catholic Educational Programming Foundation (107 licenses) and PTI Pacific Inc. (almost $17.7 million).
The auction is a part of the FCC’s push to extend coverage to rural America. According to the agency’s press release, “77% of [the 63 winning bidders] qualified as small businesses or as entities serving rural communities, which will support the introduction of innovative new wireless services in their local communities.”
To “encourage the growth of wireless services on the lands of federally recognized tribes,” the FCC offers the “Tribal land bidding credit,” which provides a incentive to eligible winners based on the square kilometers and cost of their licenses.
