Broadband Roundup
Digital Asset Regulation, Texas Social Media Law Upheld, WISPA Endorses California Tech Neutral Bill
The White House released a “comprehensive framework” for the regulation of digital assets.
September 19, 2022 – President Joe Biden’s White House announced Friday a “comprehensive framework” for the regulation of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies.
The new framework, according to a White House fact sheet, calls for heightened federal scrutiny of “unlawful practices in the digital assets space,” encouraging the Federal Trade Commission, Securities and Exchange Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and other agencies to “aggressively pursue investigations and enforcement actions” against offenders. The framework pledges the Biden administration to investing in cryptography and cybersecurity research and development and monitoring the environmental impacts of digital assets.
Digital assets are increasingly popular, but have tended toward instability. According to the White House’s, “the current global market capitalization of cryptocurrencies is approximately one-third of its November 2021 peak.” Going forward, the Biden administration said it seeks to implement “a clear framework for responsible digital asset development and pave the way for further action at home and abroad,” the fact sheet said.
In addition, a digital U.S. currency may soon be in the making. The U.S. Treasury will head a working group that will assess the benefits “potential implications” of such a project.
“Innovation is one of the hallmarks of a vibrant financial system and economy,” said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a press briefing released Friday. “But as we’ve painfully learned from history, innovation without adequate regulation can result in significant disruptions and harm to the financial systems and individuals.”
Earlier this month, the corporate finance division of the Securities and Exchange Commission announced the addition of offices focused on crypto assets.
Appeal court rules in favor of Texas social media bill
The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday upheld a controversial Texas law that limits social media platform’s ability to moderate certain content.
The Texas law, H.B. 20, would prevent large social media companies from censoring user content based on viewpoint.
In its 2–1 decision, the 5th Circuit rejected the plaintiffs’ “rather odd inversion of the First Amendment.
“That Amendment, of course, protects every person’s right to ‘the freedom of speech.’ But the platforms argue that buried somewhere in the person’s enumerated right to free speech lies a corporation’s unenumerated right to muzzle speech.”
Plaintiffs NetChoice and Computer and Communications Industry Association brought the initial action against the state. “We strongly disagree with the court’s decision,” CCIA President Matt Schruers said in a press release. “Forcing private companies to give equal treatment to all viewpoints on their platforms places foreign propaganda and extremism on equal footing with decent Internet users, and places Americans at risk. ‘God Bless America’ and ‘Death to America’ are both viewpoints, and it is unwise and unconstitutional for the State of Texas to compel a private business to treat those the same.”
Last May, the Supreme Court delayed H.B. 20 from taking effect until the 5th Circuit issued a ruling.
H.B. 20 – like a similar social media law from Florida that was largely overturned by the 11th Circuit – was drafted to combat social media platforms’ alleged censorship of right-wing content. Critics say these laws are unconstitutional and dangerous to the institution of free speech.
WISPA endorses California tech neutrality bill
The Wireless Internet Service Providers Association on Thursday endorsed California’s A.B. 2749, a bill that would make WISPs eligible for state funding.
“WISPA’s members provide a wide range of broadband solutions which connect rural, under-resourced, and Tribal areas. To reach these communities in California, WISPA members use fiber and fixed wireless solutions – an all-of-the-above approach that can be finely tailored to the unique characteristics of each individual community,” the advocacy group’s statement said.
Both houses of the California legislature passed A.B. 2749 last month without a single “no” vote. WISPA’s statement called on Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign the bill into law.
The question of technology neutrality is hotly debated in the broadband policy world. While neutrality-friendly voices like WISPA argue that communities should have access to a wide range of technological options, pro-fiber advocates argue that their preferred technology is superior and longer lasting.
A recent report from the Fiber Broadband Association argued that fiber to the home is higher performing, more environmentally friendly, cheaper in the long-term, and more popular with customers than its competitor technologies.
Last month, FBA CEO and President Gary Bolton lauded the Federal Communications Commission’s controversial decision to revoke Starlink’s $885-million award from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. “The Fiber Broadband Association continues to provide research and results that demonstrate that fiber-based broadband is the only infrastructure that will provide the reliable, high-speed broadband services that will bring digital equity to every corner of North America,” his statement said.
Officials from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration have previously said they have a preference for fiber for future infrastructure builds.
Broadband Roundup
California Social Media Law, Rosenworcel Deep in Space, Changes at I3 Connectivity Explorer
The California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom will limit the online collection of children’s data.
September 16, 2022 – California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed into law a bill designed to shield children from data gathering and other online harms.
Effective July 1, 2024, the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act will limit the online collection of children’s data by any business that “provides an online service, product, or feature likely to be accessed by children.” The act also forbids the usage of children’s data in a manner “the business knows, or has reason to know, is materially detrimental to the physical health, mental health, or well-being of a child” and limits businesses’ ability to dispose of such data, among other measures. To ensure compliance, businesses would be required to establish the age of online users and issue reports to state officials.
“We’re taking aggressive action in California to protect the health and wellbeing of our kids,” said Newsom. “As a father of four, I’m familiar with the real issues our children are experiencing online.”
Critics of the act say that the age verification requirement jeopardizes the privacy of all Californians – young and old alike. Professor Eric Goldman of Santa Clara Law wrote: “Identity authentication functionally eliminates anonymous online activity and all unattributed activity and content on the Internet. This would hurt many communities, such as minorities concerned about revealing their identity (e.g., LGBTQ), pregnant women seeking information about abortions, and whistleblowers.”
This isn’t the Golden State’s only stab at internet regulation this week: Newsom signed a social media and transparency bill into law on Tuesday.
A.B. 587 will require social media platforms to submit to the state attorney general a semiannual report including terms of service, definitions of certain categories of content including “hate speech,” “disinformation,” and “foreign political interference,” and content-moderation policies – as well a detailed history of how those policies were implemented.
Platforms will also be required to publicize terms of service, the process by which users can flag content in violation thereof, and content moderation polices. The bill applies only to platforms with an annual gross revenue of $100 million or more.
Rosenworcel looks to the sky
Federal Commutations Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel on Wednesday laid out the agency’s three-point plan to promote space commerce, including the reformation of existing regulatory framework, the support for the innovation of in-space technologies, and the shortening of the window for removal of satellite debris from 25 years to five.
Speaking at the Global Aerospace Summit in Washington, Rosenworcel committed to fostering in-space service, assembly, and manufacturing technologies, which allow work to be done on satellites while in orbit. In addition, she cited the FCC’s recent opening of the 17 GigaHertz (GHz) band as a model for future spectrum permitting to support of space projects.
The FCC’s chairwoman also hailed the FCC’s historical role in space commerce going back to the launch of the Telstar 1 satellite in 1962.
“Telstar 1 reminds us that the United States is the place where we look to the skies, dream big, and make it happen,” Rosenworcel said. “That’s why I’m here today. I’m here because the FCC had big dreams for America’s first space age. And we have big dreams now for America’s second space age.”
CrowdFiber to begin operating I3 Connectivity Explorer
Broadband-network facilitator CrowdFiber will take control of the I3 Connectivity Explorer effective September 21, the Center for Internet as Infrastructure announced Thursday.
A subsidiary of the National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative, CrowdFiber provides mapping services, gathers member and non-member feedback, and financial analysis – among other features. The NRTC markets it as a one-stop solution for any entity building or operating a broadband network.
“This welcome development will introduce the resource to the 1,500 member organizations of the NRTC,” said Robert Ballance, founder of the Center.
The CII’s I3 Connectivity Explorer maps the operations of internet service providers, integrating local and regional-level data – i.e., at the level of towns, counties, congressional districts, etc. – from government agencies and other public sources.
Ballance said that his group would prioritize the needs of its users: “We’re working together to make this transition as frictionless as possible for current users while fully respecting your privacy and ensuring the privacy of your data.”
Broadband Roundup
SEC Adds Crypto Offices, Google’s Antitrust Appeal Rejected, State Farm Invests in ADT
The SEC will add industry offices that are focused on crypto assets, and industrial applications and services.
September 15, 2022 –The Securities and Exchange Commission Division of Corporate Finance will add industry offices that are focused on crypto assets, and industrial applications and services, the agency announced on September 9.
These two offices will be added to the Division of Corporate Finance’s Disclosure Review Program. These offices will join the seven existing offices that provide focused review of issuer filings and grouped by industry expertise.
While the new Office of Crypto Assets will review crypto filings, the Office of Industrial Applications and Services will be responsible for the non-pharma, non-biotech, and non-medicinal products companies.
The former chairman of the Commodities Futures Trading Commission in January said that the U.S.’s neglect of regulating cryptocurrencies meant the U.S. was falling behind rival nations.
Record antitrust fine against Google by EU stands
Google’s appeal of a record antitrust fine with the European Union was rejected by a top court this past Wednesday.
The EU’s executive commission fined Google $4.125 billion euros, which is equivalent to $3.99 billion US dollars. Google originally appealed the fine although the European Court of Justice rejected it and upheld the penalty amount. This is higher than the antitrust fine in 2021 with the EU.
In November 2021, Google challenged a $2.8 billion antitrust fine because of allegations that Google favored their in-house price comparison tools over smaller European rivals. The court said Google broke antitrust rules when they chose to favor their shopping results over other competitors.
State Farm to make smart home investment in ADT
Last week, State Farm said it would make a $1.2 billion equity investment in smart home provider ADT.
The insurance company has also committed to invest up to $300 million in an opportunity fund to support product innovation for homeowners.
State Farm says they want to apply smart home technology to home ownership with customer benefits to lower costs and smart home security devices. The goal is to mitigating insurance loss caused by fire, water or intrusion.
Instead of repairing and replace lost and damaged items, State Farm aims to predict and prevent loss.
State Farm says they’ll better equip their customers against home ownership risk. State Farm will acquire over 133 million shares of ADT’s common stock at $9 per share with their $1.2 billion investment.
Broadband Roundup
New Lumen CEO, Ericsson Testing Drones, Starlink Challenges FCC on RDOF
Johnson will replace former CEO Jeff Storey, who announced his retirement after a 40-year career.
September 13, 2022 – Lumen Technologies announced Kate Johnson as its new chief executive officer and member of its board of directors Tuesday.
Johnson will replace former CEO Jeff Storey, who announced his retirement after a 40-year career with Lumen.
“We are confident she is the right leader to take the reins at this important moment in Lumen’s history. Kate is an inspiring and motivational leader who is known for identifying and creating growth. She is the ideal CEO for Lumen,” Lumen board chairman Michael Glenn said in a statement
Johnson has worked in former leadership roles at several companies including General Electric and Microsoft.
Ericsson testing 5G drones for smart agriculture
Swedish telecom equipment provider Ericsson announced Tuesday a partnership with the Aerial Experimentation and Research Platform for Advanced Wireless to build 5G-powered drones for smart agriculture.
The 5G connection provided by Ericsson will power the AERPAW custom drone with a connected camera monitor for remote monitoring and assessment of farms and livestock behavior patterns, according to a press release.
“Smart agriculture will likely represent a very large growth segment for UAVs in the next decade,” said AERPAW Co- Principal Investigator Mihail Sichitiu said in a release. “And field testing at sites like AERPAW is critical both for exploring what’s possible and for ensuring operational safety. Only a drone under constant monitoring and control is a safe drone.”
The AERPAW is one out of four projects from the National Science Foundation’s Platform for Advanced Wireless program, part of a $1.5 billion investment to deploy wireless technologies from the CHIPS and Science act. The investment is intended to expand U.S.-based wireless equipment supply chains.
Starlink accuses FCC of misusing data
Starlink on Friday accused the Federal Communications Commission of misusing data in response to the denial of their Rural Digital Opportunity Fund application last month.
Starlink claimed that the FCC misused data collected outside of SpaceX-approved measures to penalize them for their speeds, ignored evidence that proved SpaceX ability to upgrade and expand its network when requested, and failed to accurately contrast SpaceX’s fixed rate pricing compared to the hidden fees and pricing of other RDOF recipients.
“The fact the Bureau relied on unauthorized outside speed tests without even notifying SpaceX that its decision was based on these tests only compounds the error,” the company said.
The data used to measure speeds led the agency’s Wireless Competition Bureau, Rural Broadband Auctions Task Force, and Office of Economic Analytics to justify the denial as “not reasonably capable of complying with the Commission’s requirements based upon their applications, their expansive service areas reflected in their winning bids, and their inadequate responses to the FCC’s follow-up questions,” according to a FCC-issued notice.
Recent
- Digital Asset Regulation, Texas Social Media Law Upheld, WISPA Endorses California Tech Neutral Bill
- Broadband Labels Should Include Practical Applications of Internet Packages: MIT Researchers
- EU’s Digital Services Act May Be a Model for the United States
- California Social Media Law, Rosenworcel Deep in Space, Changes at I3 Connectivity Explorer
- Broadband Mapping Masterclass
- SEC Adds Crypto Offices, Google’s Antitrust Appeal Rejected, State Farm Invests in ADT
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
Comcast and Charter’s State Grants, AT&T Fiber in Arizona, New US Cellular Lobbyist
-
Broadband Roundup2 weeks ago
AT&T Sues T-Mobile Over Ad, Nokia Partners with Ready, LightPath Expanding
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
IBM Exec Touts Blockchain Technology as Economy Accelerator
-
Expert Opinion3 weeks ago
Joe Kane: Rural Broadband Infrastructure Should Fund People Wherever They Are
-
Rural3 weeks ago
FCC Commits Additional $800 Million From Rural Digital Opportunity Fund
-
Infrastructure4 weeks ago
GOP Senators Criticize NTIA For Favoring Fiber and Bureaucratic Minutiae
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
Illinois Credits Success of State Broadband Maps to Ground-Up Approach
-
#broadbandlive2 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on September 14, 2022 – How Can Cities Take Advantage of Federal Broadband Funding?