Rural
FCC Commits Additional $800 Million From Rural Digital Opportunity Fund
The authorization comes three weeks after the commission denied funding to Starlink and LTD Broadband.
WASHINGTON, September 1, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission announced Wednesday it is authorizing just under $800 million from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund for six providers to expand broadband in over 350,000 locations in 19 states.
The six providers are NextLink Internet, California Internet L.P., Connect Everyone LLC, GigaBeam Networks LLC, Safelink Internet LLC, and Shenandoah Cable Television LLC. The states in which the winning bids will serve are Virginia, West Virginia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Colorado, Arizona, Alabama, Wisconsin, Texas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Louisiana, Kansas, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, and Minnesota.
The largest amounts will go to Illinois with $212 million, Arizona with $140 million and Iowa with $130 million.
“This round of funding supports projects using a range of network technologies, including gigabit service hybrid fiber/fixed wireless deployments that will provide end-user locations with either fiber or fixed wireless network service using licensed spectrum,” the FCC said in a press release.
The announcement means the FCC has committed over $6 billion from the $9.2-billion fund, which initially announced winners under a different-look commission in December 2020, but which was scrutinized over the past year-and-a-half due to claims that the winning bids would go to areas that don’t need the connectivity promised. Under new Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, the FCC has been purging the fund of what it sees as potential wasteful spending and provided those winning bidders with opportunities to let go of those bids.
The new commitment comes three weeks after the commission denied RDOF money to two such winning providers – broadband satellite service provider Starlink and the largest winner in the reverse auction process, LTD Broadband. The former was said to have a still-developing technology with a high-cost upfront commitment, while the latter had issues with getting certification from certain states by the time it was spurned.
FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr challenged the denial after saying he only learned about them in a press release.
FCC
Library and Education Technology Groups Pan FCC Proposal for New E-Rate Procurement
Responders fear that updating the E-Rate process will increase complexity for applicants.
WASHINGTON, August 26, 2022 – Responders to the Federal Communications Commission’s proposed rulemaking to force internet service providers to bid for school and library services through a new portal expressed concern that the proposal would needlessly complicate the process.
The FCC’s E-Rate program supplements schools and libraries securing affordable telecommunications and broadband services through the Universal Service Fund. Earlier this year, the FCC released a proposal that would “streamline program requirements for applicants and service providers, strengthen program integrity… and decrease the risk of fraud, waste, and abuse.”
The proposal suggests implementing a central document repository, called a bidding portal, through which internet service providers would submit bids to the program administrator, the Universal Service Administrative Company, instead of directly to applicants at a state and local level. Currently, libraries and schools announce they are seeking services and service providers apply directly to those institutions.
With the adoption of this proposal, applicants would be required to submit competitive bidding documentation that would enable applicants to compare competing bids and the USAC would establish timeframes on when applicants are able to review the bids that providers submit.
The proposal is in response to a September 2020 report by the Government Accountability Office which addressed what the GAO considers the E-Rate program’s key fraud risks. It reported that E-Rate participants could easily misrepresent self-certification statements by violating competitive-bidding rules or processes. These violations could occur without the Commission’s or USAC’s knowledge because they do not have direct access to the bidding information.
The GAO suggested that allowing the USAC direct access to obtain and monitor bidding information would improve security and strengthen program controls.
Proposal widely panned by CoSN and educational technology directors
However, response to the proposal was widely negative, with commenters raising concern that changing the process would needlessly complicate a system that, according to Verizon, is already promoting fair and open bidding on E-Rate contracts.
The Consortium for School Networking, the State Educational Technology Directors Association, and the National School Boards Association claimed that the Commission’s past reliance on state and local procurement requirements has been a success and has not led to an undue amount of fraud and abuse, negating the need to update the process.
Creating a national bidding portal could also interfere with existing state and local bidding requirements and unduly complicate the bidding process, hindering E-Rate participation, said the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors in its comment to the FCC.
“A bidding portal would interfere with existing state and local bidding and procurement processes, which would likely cause significant issues for applicants and may cause some to have to drop out of the E-Rate program,” read NATOA’s report.
The establishment of a national E-rate bidding portal would be “unnecessary, burdensome and will increase the complexity of, rather than simplify the E-rate program,” agreed South Dakota’s Department of Education in its statement.
National level or local level changes
Since the FCC’s announcement in December, the proposed changes have been subject to much debate. John Harrington, CEO of Funds for Learning, wrote in April that the E-Rate changes would be detrimental, claiming that procurement decisions are best made at the local level, rather than a “one-size-fits-all system.”
Furthermore, John Windhausen, executive director of the Schools, Health & Libraries Broadband Coalition, said in December that the proposal will burden applicants, despite the potential benefits of eliminating at least some forms of fraud. Windhausen claimed that there is not enough evidence to show that a new portal is needed.
However, the proposal has not been universally dismissed. In a comment filed last week, the United States Department of Justice, Antitrust Division, which is responsible for enforcing antitrust laws, expressed support for the proposal saying that it would “enhance the ability of the FCC’s Office of Inspector General to detect and deter fraud in the E-Rate program.”
The DOJ added that the update would allow for more robust enforcement of laws, including investigation and prosecution of antitrust and related crimes that occur during E-Rate procurements. “All responsive service providers and applicants are in a position to complete the additional step,” said the DOJ in response to critics citing undue burden.
The proposal remains in consideration at the FCC.
Expert Opinion
Joe Kane: Rural Broadband Infrastructure Should Fund People Wherever They Are
Future broadband funding should target those who need it, even if they live in cities or the suburbs.
Subsidies for rural broadband deployment enjoy unified political support. Endless rhetoric supports federal funding to make up the difference in areas where the upfront cost of broadband infrastructure is prohibitive. But now we’ve allocated hundreds of billions of dollars to rural broadband. To address the digital divide fully, the next focus should be to target broadband funding to those who need it, even if they live in cities or the suburbs.
It’s indeed more expensive to deploy broadband in rural areas than in densely-populated areas, but this reality has warped broadband policy: The Federal Communications Commission’s High-Cost fund spends over $4 billion per year to build out broadband infrastructure in hard-to-reach areas. All told, the Government Accountability Office estimates that the federal government spent $5.9 billion per year on rural broadband infrastructure between 2009 and 2017.
It’s time to face facts. A 2017 FCC study found getting high-speed broadband to 98 percent of homes and businesses would cost $40 billion. Since then, ISPs have increased their yearly capital expenditures by about $3 billion per year and existing subsidies have continued apace. Now, recent infrastructure legislation has added $65 billion more to the pot. It’s safe to say we’ve hit the $40 billion target and then some. If newly allocated funds are not enough to overcome the economic barriers to rural broadband infrastructure deployment, no amount of additional federal funding will likely do so, and it’s time to take the victories we’ve gotten and shift gears.
Money should focus on low-income individuals
The continued focus on rural subsidies is not just an issue for its expense and lack of completion. It necessitates a tradeoff that deprioritizes connectivity barriers non-rural individuals face. A recent federal grant for remote areas, for example, spent over $87,000 per household. That’s 126 percent of median household income and enough for an annuity that would pay $418 per month for life. That money could instead support many more low-income individuals who happen to live elsewhere while letting fast, low-latency service from low-earth-orbit satellites fix the most extreme rural connectivity problems without the need for subsidies.
The tendency to conflate “rural” and “in need” distorts reality: There are individuals of all income brackets in all types of areas. This distortion has perverse effects. The FCC’s High-Cost program is funded by fees levied on individuals’ phone bills. This “contribution factor” has skyrocketed in recent years—now up to one-third of individuals’ monthly bill.
This funding structure means that a relatively low-income urban dweller pays a higher bill to fund Internet service providers’ construction of infrastructure for rural landowners who might be significantly better off financially. With so much cash already committed, policymakers should stop using this blunt instrument that heaps billions of dollars onto certain swaths of land while shortchanging the digital divide that persists among individuals in other parts of the country.
While rural America shouldn’t be left to fend for itself, lower-income individuals in suburban and urban areas are no less deserving of broadband funding than their rural counterparts. Going forward, funding should go to those who need it, regardless of where they live.
The FCC should reduce the new high-cost spending
To start, the FCC should reduce new High-Cost spending by at least 75 percent and transfer some of that funding to programs that fund individual needs. The FCC already administers these types of programs. Lifeline and the Affordable Connectivity Program, for example, discount phone and broadband service for people with low incomes. These programs, combined with ISPs’ existing offerings to low-income Americans, could form the cornerstone of a more equitable broadband funding policy.
Furthermore, these programs should become more flexible. Polling shows that the largest barrier to broadband adoption is not its price, but non-adopters finding it irrelevant. Targeting this barrier to adoption should be the top priority of a policy to close the digital divide. Therefore, funding should be available for digital literacy efforts that demonstrate the value of the Internet to those who don’t think it’s for them. Allowing funds to defray the cost of Internet-connected devices would also advance the goal of closing the digital divide.
This proposed shift should still allow individuals’ benefits to be used for their Internet bill, which will, in turn, continue funding infrastructure because it justifies the cost of ISPs’ broadband buildout. The difference is that consumers would use that option only if ISPs can provide good service at the right price.
Instead of handwringing over who to tax to fund more subsidies to ISPs, policymakers should give consumers control. We continue to make tremendous progress toward closing the digital divide, including spending unprecedented amounts to get rural America up to speed. Adoption is now the key barrier to universal connectivity, and our policies should reflect this shift rather than continuing a lopsided distribution to rural areas.
Joe Kane is director of broadband and spectrum policy at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Tribal Broadband
Biden Administration Awards More Funding for Tribal Broadband, With $262 Million for 9 Projects
The Commerce Department has now made a total of 63 awards totaling more than $601 million in Tribal funding.
WASHINGTON, August 25, 2022 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration of the U.S. Commerce Department announced $262 million in funds awarded to nine Tribes in seven states.
Two of the awards (for $143 million) were made on Thursday, and seven of the awards (for $118.8 million) were made on Tuesday. The full amounts and awardees are listed at the bottom.
The awards will provide funds for high-speed internet infrastructure deployment projects through the Internet for All Initiative’s Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program.
This Tribal broadband program is funded by the 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act and the bipartisan infrastructure law, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in November 2021. Both funding vehicles make money available for grants to eligible Native American, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian entities for high-speed internet deployment, digital inclusion, workforce development, telehealth, and distance learning.
During a press call announcing the historic investments, Vice President Kamala Harris said, “Our administration’s vision is to connect all Native communities with the Internet and with the opportunity that comes along with access to affordable Internet—the opportunity to live healthier, happier, and more prosperous lives. And we will continue to fight every day to make that vision a reality.” Her full remarks are available here.
“Closing the digital divide in Indian country is a crucial step for protecting local customs and traditions while invigorating the opportunities for global engagement and growth,” said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.
NTIA has now made a total of 63 awards totaling more than $601 million in Tribal funding. These awards are part of the Biden Administration’s commitment to nation-to-nation engagement and an effort to connect everyone in America, including American Indians and Natives, with affordable, reliable, high-speed internet.
Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information Alan Davidson recently announced that NTIA has added $1 billion of that funding to the existing funding opportunity, meaning the Administration can fund more of the projects that already submitted applications. An additional Notice of Funding Opportunity for the remaining funds will be announced later in 2022, and NTIA will hold consultations with Tribal leaders in September to solicit their input.
Thursday and Tuesday announcements
On Thursday, the two awardees were or the Hoopa Valley Tribal Council and Yurok Telecommunications Corp. in California and the Spokane Tribe of Indians in Washington. These awards will connect more than 2,800 homes across these three Tribes affording more families access to the critical connectivity necessary for learning, work, and telehealth.
The Tuesday announcement was made from the Oglala Sioux Tribe reservation in Pine Ridge, South Dakota. The grants are being awarded to the Shoshone Bannock Tribes (Idaho), the Chippewa Cree Tribe (Montana), Nebraska Indian Community College (Nebraska), Omaha Tribe of Nebraska (Nebraska), Oglala Sioux Tribe (South Dakota), Rosebud Sioux Tribe (South Dakota), and Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa (Wisconsin).
“The Oglala Sioux Tribe is excited to be receiving an NTIA Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program Award,” said Kevin Killer, President of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. “Our Tribe is in desperate need of affordable broadband on our vast, remote Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. We have lagged behind the rest of America for too long, and the COVID-19 public health emergency made the importance of broadband to our daily lives abundantly clear. The NTIA’s TBCP award will provide the necessary resources and infrastructure for our Tribal Citizens to engage in remote education, telemedicine, remote work, and other activities.”
FACT SHEET: Biden-Harris Administration Brings High-Speed, Affordable Internet to Tribal Communities – The White House
For more information on the Biden-Harris Administration’s high-speed internet programs as well as quotes from the awardees, please visit InternetforAll.gov.
Thursday awards:
|Applicant
|Location
|Type of Project
|Funding Amount
|Brief Description
|Yurok Telecommunications Corp.
|CA
|Broadband Infrastructure Deployment
|$61,661,365.50
|The Broadband Infrastructure Deployment project proposes to install middle fiber and last mile wireless connecting 921 unserved Native American households on the Yurok Reservation and Yurok Ancestral Lands with fixed wireless to the home with 100 Mbps/25 Mbps service.
|Hoopa Valley Tribal Council
|CA
|Broadband Infrastructure Deployment
|$65,140,407.72
|The Broadband Infrastructure Deployment project proposes to install fiber and wireless to directly connect 1,045 unserved Native American households, 64 Tribal businesses, and 19 community anchor institutions with fiber-to-the-home with 25 Gbps/3 Gbps service, construct a Tribal data center, install a tower, and provide workforce development training.
|Spokane Tribe of Indians
|WA
|Broadband Infrastructure Deployment
|$16,837,920.31
|The Broadband Infrastructure Deployment project proposes to install fiber directly connecting 800 unserved Native American households, 10 businesses, and 28 anchor institutions with fiber-to-the-home 100 Mbps/100 Mbps service.
Tuesday awards:
|Applicant
|Location
|Type of Project
|Funding Amount
|Brief Description
|Shoshone Bannock Tribes
|ID
|Broadband Infrastructure Deployment
|$22,485,260.71
|The Broadband Infrastructure Deployment project proposes to install mile and last mile fiber and last mile fixed wireless directly connecting 408 unserved Native American households with fiber-to-the-home 100 Mbps/100 Mbps service.
|Chippewa Cree Tribe
|MT
|Broadband Infrastructure Deployment
|$15,300,356.84
|The Broadband Infrastructure Deployment project proposes to install fiber and fixed wireless infrastructure to directly connect 770 unserved Native American households with fiber-to-the-home with 1 Gbps/ 1Gbps and/or fixed wireless to the home with 100 Mbps/20 Mbps service.
|Nebraska Indian Community College
|NE
|Broadband Infrastructure Deployment
|$1,243,000.00
|The Broadband Infrastructure Deployment project proposes to install fiber directly connecting 1,272 unserved Native American Households with fixed wireless to the home service of at least 25 Mbps/3Mbps.
|Omaha Tribe of Nebraska
|NE
|Broadband Infrastructure Deployment
|$3,753,450.75
|The Broadband Infrastructure Deployment project proposes to install fiber to directly connect 19 unserved community anchor institutions, deploy a wireless network to connect 710 unserved Native American households and 12 Native American businesses with fixed wireless to the home 25 Mbps/3 Mbps service, and construct a data server building to house IT equipment.
|Oglala Sioux Tribe
|SD
|Broadband Infrastructure Deployment
|$19,620,766.00
|The Broadband Infrastructure Deployment project proposes to construct a last mile broadband network and install fiber directly connecting 1,821 unserved Native American households with fixed wireless to the home service of up to 50 Mbps/10Mbps.
|Rosebud Sioux Tribe
|SD
|Broadband Infrastructure Deployment
|$48,352,973.57
|The Broadband Infrastructure Deployment project proposes to install fiber and LTE network directly connecting 1,526 unserved Native American households with fiber-to-the-home and/or fixed wireless to the home 602 Mbps/102 Mbps.
|Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa
|WI
|Broadband Infrastructure Deployment
|$8,047,002.00
|The Broadband Infrastructure Deployment project proposes to install fiber to directly connecting 705 unserved Native American households, 18 unserved Native American businesses, and 4 Native American community anchor institutions with fiber-to-the-home 940 Mbps/30Mbps service.
Recent
- FCC Committee Approves Broader Adoption of Best Practices to Block Unwanted Texts
- FCC Commits Additional $800 Million From Rural Digital Opportunity Fund
- FCC Testing Wireless Alerts, 6 GHz Concerns, California Privacy Bill for Minors
- Federal Government Must Collect More Granular Data on Minorities to Aid in Initiatives
- New Diamond State Networks Touts Cooperative Model as Coverage Expands in Arkansas
- Libraries in Position to Help Promote Federal Programs, Improve Digital Literacy: Library Rep
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
Crypto Regulation Bill, Ziply Fiber Acquires EONI, AT&T Tests 5G via Drone
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
Broadband Prices Decline, AT&T’s Fiber Build in Texas, Conexon Partners for Build in Georgia
-
Fiber3 months ago
AT&T Says Gigabit Download Speed Demand Continues to Grow
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
TikTok Data Practices, FCC’s Mandate on Wireless Outages, AT&T First Responder Network
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
Global Tech Competition Bill, AT&T Hits 20 Gbps Symmetrical, Hargray Fiber in Georgia
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
FiberLight Buy, T-Mobile Shuts Down Older Networks, AT&T and Dish Lead US O-RAN Alliance
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
Broadcast Transparency Decision, AT&T McDonald’s Expansion, Brightspeed in Missouri
-
Cybersecurity2 months ago
Remote Work an Opportunity for Service Providers to Build Trust on Cybersecurity: Research Director