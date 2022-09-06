FCC Map in November, Settlement with Frontier, North Carolina Broadband Grants

Broadband Roundup
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has set November as target date for broadband map.
September 6, 2022 – Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced Friday that the agency is aiming for November to release the first draft of its new broadband map.
Rosenworcel, who previously said that the map is expected to emerge this fall, said in a note from the FCC that it has completed the first filing window for submitting “extensive location-by-location data” on broadband availability, after service providers were required by the agency to submit such data by September 1 – the day before the release of the note.
Sources collected by the FCC include address records, tax assessment records, imagery and building footprints, census data, land use records, parcel boundaries, geo-spatial road and street data.
The Friday note also said that the commission’s fabric – a national dataset of individual locations that should have fixed broadband – will be opened for challenge in 10 days. Broadband Breakfast has reported that states have been creating their own maps in part to possibly challenge what the FCC comes up with.
Connecticut announces settlement with Frontier Communications
In a press release last week, Connecticut attorney general William Tong announced a $60-million settlement with telecom Frontier Communications that will see the company update DSL services to fiber broadband in rural and underserved communities following allegations the company was charging customers hidden fees.
The agreement provides a range of protections for consumers, information about internet subsidies offered through the FCC’s affordable connectivity program, a $1-million payment to the state, and $200,000 in credits and refunds to customers who filed complaints since 2019.
The settlement stems from allegations the company was charging hidden monthly fees to customers. A joint investigation by the attorney general’s office and the Department of Consumer Protection found 1,400 consumer complaints about Frontier’s alleged poor DSL service quality, hidden fees, and unsatisfactory customer service.
Grant winners in North Carolina
North Carolina announced last week that $206 million from the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology broadband grant program will be going to cover 85,000 households in 69 counties.
Service providers who will receive funding include AT&T, Connect Holding, Blue Ridge Mountain EMC, Cloudwyze, Optimum, Focus Broadband, Lumos, Zito Media, InfinityLink, and Charter Communications.
“High-speed internet access is critical for people to work, learn, access telehealth and connect with one another,” said Governor Cooper in the release.
“Thanks to this significant GREAT grant award funding, many more North Carolina families and small business owners will have the tools they need to succeed in today’s digital world.” With this win for providers and consumers, leaves $90 million in GREAT funding out of the $350 million allocated, available,” he added.
Promoting Affordable Connectivity Program, Google Bars Truth Social, T-Mobile Wins 2.5 GHz Auction
Microsoft and CWA plan to host a traveling series of events promoting the ACP subsidy.
September 2, 2022 – Microsoft and Communications Workers of America will partner on a new initiative to increase enrollment in the Affordable Connectivity Program, the duo announced Thursday.
This fall, Microsoft and CWA plan to host a traveling series of events that will help residents apply for ACP subsidies. Service providers that offer internet at no out-of-pocket cost to ACP beneficiaries help approved individuals sign up for service as well. Events are currently scheduled for Detroit, Memphis, New York City, and rural North Carolina.
The ACP provides discounts on internet service bills: Up to $30 per month for most eligible applicants and up to $75 per month for eligible households on Tribal lands. ACP beneficiaries who purchase an eligible desktop computer, laptop, or tablet also qualify for a one-time discount of up to $100.
“Broadband has become the electricity of the 21st century. It’s a fundamental right that should not be beyond the reach of anyone in America,” Microsoft President and Vice Chair Brad Smith said. “We’re glad to be working with CWA to bring more broadband access to more Americans through the Affordable Connectivity Program.”
This partnership comes in the wake of a “groundbreaking” deal between Microsoft and CWA last June, in which Microsoft agreed to take “a neutral approach” towards unionization efforts by employees of recently-acquired gaming giant Activision Blizzard.
Truth Social still unavailable on Google Play
Google announced Tuesday that former President Donald Trump’s social media app, Truth Social, has not yet been approved for listing on the Google Play Store due to the app’s alleged lack of content moderation.
“On August 19 we notified Truth Social of several violations of standard policies in their current app submission and reiterated that having effective systems for moderating user-generated content is a condition of our terms of service for any app to go live on Google Play,” a Google spokesperson said.
According to Axios, Google objects primarily to Truth Social’s decision to allow threats of violence to remain on the platform. If Truth Social developers make the necessary changes to the app’s code, however, the app may soon be readily available to America’s roughly 130 million Android smartphone users.
Truth Social was launched after Trump was banned from Twitter following the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. It purports to be a safe haven for the MAGA movement to speak freely online.
Trump’s platform isn’t the only right-wing social-media start-up with controversial content-moderation policies. In 2021, Parler was removed from Apple’s App Store and Google Play and was blocked by Amazon Web Services due to its alleged failure to remove incitements to violence and illegal activity.
Parler revised its content moderation policies and was reinstated by AWS and the App Store only a few months after it was banned. Parler became available on Google Play on Friday.
T-Mobile the biggest winner in FCC’s 2.5 GHz spectrum auction
T-Mobile won far more licenses than any other winning bidder in the Federal Communications Commission’s 2.5 GigaHertz (GHz) spectrum auction, the agency announced Thursday.
The telecom giant was granted 7,156 licenses – at a total price tag of over $304 million. By contrast, the runners up in each category were North American Catholic Educational Programming Foundation (107 licenses) and PTI Pacific Inc. (almost $17.7 million).
The auction is a part of the FCC’s push to extend coverage to rural America. According to the agency’s press release, “77% of [the 63 winning bidders] qualified as small businesses or as entities serving rural communities, which will support the introduction of innovative new wireless services in their local communities.”
To “encourage the growth of wireless services on the lands of federally recognized tribes,” the FCC offers the “Tribal land bidding credit,” which provides a incentive to eligible winners based on the square kilometers and cost of their licenses.
Nvidia Halting Chip Production to China, Fiber in Hawaii, Broadband Data Deadline Today
Thursday is the deadline for providers to file their broadband availability data for FCC maps in the Broadband Data Collection.
WASHINGTON, September 1, 2022 – The U.S. told Nvidia Corp to stop exporting two of their top computing chips to China and might dramatically affect the production in China, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
This would directly impact the Chinese’ progress on advanced items such as image recording. The U.S. told Nvidia that this action will prevent and mitigate the Chinese involvement in military use, according to Reuters.
The U.S. Department of Commerce would not say what new criteria it has laid out for AI chips that can no longer be shipped to China but told Reuters it was reviewing its China-related policies and practices to “keep advanced technologies out of the wrong hands.”
Nvidia is a technology company that designs graphics processing units.
Keith Strier, vice president of AI initiatives at Nvidia, in May 2021 expressed his concerns about businesses’ failure to leverage AI.
“AI is the new critical infrastructure” and must be better understood to maintain safety and keep all personal information away from bad actors.
Hawaiian telecom to extend high-speed service on Kaua’i
Hawaiian Telecom is expanding fiber on Kaua’i to almost 10,000 homes and businesses.
Earlier this year, Hawaiian Telecom company expanded high-speed internet service to areas of Anahola, Kapa’a, Kawaihau, Kōloa, Moloa’a, and Wailua, according to a Tuesday press release. In the second half of this year, the company said they plan to extend fiber internet to parts of Kālaheo and Lawai.
Hawaiian Telecom also participates in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program, and because Hawaiian territory is considered Tribal lands, eligible households may receive a discount of up to $30 off internet service monthly and $75 for households on qualifying Tribal lands.
Hawaiian Telecom uses its Fioptics brand to deliver ultra-fast internet service. “Since 2010, Hawaiian Telcom has invested more than $1 billion to expand its fiber footprint, maintain and increase capacity of its communications network, and to support its integrated communication solutions for its business, residential and wholesale customers. Hawaiian Telcom invested more than $100 million last year alone,” the company said.
Deadline closes Thursday for broadband availability data to be filed with the FCC
Thursday is the deadline for providers to file their broadband availability data for FCC maps with the Broadband Data Collection.
The Broadband Serviceable Location Fabric is the dataset that includes all U.S. locations in where a fixed broadband internet access service has been installed or has the capability to be installed.
The FCC and broadband filers could work from one list of locations for the Broadband Data Collection.
The FCC says, “Most filers need to submit data in both systems. The only category of providers who do not need to submit in the BDC system would be entities that only provide fixed voice service – these entities should continue to submit in only the 477 system for now.”
“The FCC is in the process of updating its current broadband maps with more detailed and precise information on the availability of fixed and mobile broadband services.” FCC officials say they are working to make current and existing maps more accurate and will use the submitted information to update maps necessary for eligibility under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
FCC Testing Wireless Alerts, 6 GHz Concerns, California Privacy Bill for Minors
The FCC will test the location accuracy of wireless tests over two days in September.
August 31, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission said Tuesday it plans to test the geographic accuracy of wireless emergency alerts on September 12 and 13 to ensure the alerts are as geographically accurate as possible.
“Each state and local agency that is partnering with the FCC will send a Wireless Emergency Alert to the public in a targeted local area of its choosing at a specified time on either September 12 or 13,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, adding the commission sent letters to providers to get information about their emergency alert performance.
The test alert – which inform the public about dangerous weather, missing children and other critical scenarios – will say that it is a test and will ask the individual who received the alert to click on a link to complete a survey.
“Each agency will have a control group of volunteers in the targeted geographic area complete the survey, and members of the public may also do so,” Rosenworcel said. “The tests are intended to assess the geographic accuracy of the alerts in addition to other performance factors, including reliability and speed.”
National Spectrum Management Association concerned about 6 GHz sharing
The FCC’s opening of the 6 GigaHertz (GHz) band to unlicensed use by a possible one billion portable devices was done without proper testing, alleges the National Spectrum Management Association.
The association said in meeting notes with the FCC published Wednesday that the large number of devices have the potential to disrupt communication for workers such as first responders, ambulance services and pipelines workers, adding proper testing would have included real-world, peer-reviewed tests.
This band has “more than 100,000 links to microwave radio that form the essential communications infrastructure for first responders and other mission critical systems,” the association said.
In April 2020, the commission freed up 1,200 megahertz of the band for unlicensed use, which has drawn concern from industry and public safety advocates.
California legislature passes bill protecting minors online
California’s legislature passed a bill Tuesday that is intended to protect the mental health of minors on social media websites and platforms.
The bill, AB-2273, states that social media companies must mitigate the potential harm in areas that are likely to be used by minors. These companies must also disclose their privacy policies in an easily understood language for minors.
If companies were to violate this law, they must pay a penalty of up to $2,500 per child and $7,500 if this act was intentional.
If signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, it would take effect in July 2024.
The passing of the legislation comes after federal privacy legislation, known as the American Data Privacy and Protection Act – which would bolster protections for children online by raising the age on which companies could collect data and advertise – was pushed through the House Energy and Commerce committee last month.
