Broadband Mapping & Data
FCC’s Fabric Challenge Process Important Part of Getting Map Right, Agency Says
Despite confidence in its mapping fabric, an FCC panel said the challenge process is important.
WASHINGTON, September 8, 2022 – Challenges to the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband fabric mapping resource will be accepted on a rolling basis and periodic corrections will be made to it, said a panel at a commission webinar Tuesday.
The so-called “fabric,” created a part of the FCC’s Broadband Data Collection program under contract with CostQuest Associates, is a dataset that maps all locations at which “fixed broadband internet access service has been or could be installed.” The FCC will allocate federal broadband funding based on the fabric’s data.
Challenges to the initial version of the fabric – which was made public earlier this year – can be made starting Monday, the commission announced September 2. Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel also said in the same announcement that the FCC confirmed that its updated map will be released in November.
While it expressed confidence in the accuracy of the fabric, the FCC panel stressed the importance of the challenge process to correct errors.
Some states have told Broadband Breakfast that they created their own map in part to challenge the FCC’s data.
The fabric compiles extensive information about each location, including postal address, geographic coordinates, building type (i.e., business or residential), and unit count (e.g., a duplex is a single location with two units), as well as whether the location is a “broadband serviceable location.” The mapping compiling process begins with aerial imaging and incorporates diverse datasets, such as postal data and tax-assessor data.
Experts doubt the fabric’s accuracy
Some industry experts, however, think the FCC greatly underestimates the fabric’s inaccuracies. Sean Gonsalves, writing for the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, argued that while the fabric may be superior to previous federal broadband mapping efforts, it leaves many people, including Native Alaskan communities, completely unrepresented.
Gonsalves also wrote that the FCC will not review internet speed claims put forward by providers: “Dustin Loup, program manager for the National Broadband Mapping Coalition, informed us here at ILSR that during a call with the FCC’s Broadband Data Task Force, officials said that speed test data will not be allowed in filing challenges to the Fixed Availability Data in the BDC Program and that the BDC will measure broadband availability only, not network performance, affordability or adoption.”
Broadband Mapping & Data
Illinois Credits Success of State Broadband Maps to Ground-Up Approach
State officials discussed working with academic, community and industry partners to craft its broadband maps.
WASHINGTON, August 25, 2022 – Collaboration with federal, academic, community, and industry partners is vital to the accuracy of Illinois’s broadband mapping initiative, according to state officials.
At a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event Wednesday, a panel from the Illinois Broadband Lab explained that its work is inextricably linked to the efforts of institutions and individuals that provide crucial data, funding, and feedback.
Robbie McBeath, program and communications coordinator for the IBL and outreach manager at the broadband policy house Benton Institute, stated that the theme of the discussion was “…the success of Illinois’s comprehensive, collaborative approach.”
Participants at the event pressed the importance of community feedback and engagement, saying the specialized knowledge of local leaders is crucial to correcting inevitable oversights and errors in the mapping process. Officials also credited academic partners – such as the University of Illinois and the Purdue Center for Regional Development – and industry partners that provide data and analysis.
Broadband mapping is “essential” to identifying and aiding underserved and unserved areas and communities, said Shubhika Agarwal, the IBL’s broadband mapping and data coordinator. Agarwal said Illinois partners with Connected Nation to generate maps, after which the state solicits public feedback.
Benton discussed the Accelerate Illinois initiative, a 14-week “training camp” at which experts “…take [county-level leaders] from a ‘broadband 101’ through doing things like data mapping and surveys.”
Matt Schmit, director of Illinois Office of Broadband, said his team encourages local experimentation and innovation in the broadband space and tries to facilitate such efforts whenever possible.
In 2019, Illinois launched Connect Illinois, a $420-million broadband infrastructure initiative, and officials said the state is also taking advantage of the federal Capital Projects Fund and the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act.
“I can’t stress enough that it’s that combination of state initiative and initial investment…plus the federal investment that’s going to help us meet our goals. So, that magnitude of funding is absolutely essential in this environment,” Schmit said.
In order to receive IIJA funds, Schmit said, states are required to extend coverage to all underserved households. Since the passage of the Broadband Deployment Accuracy and Technology Availability Act in 2020, the Federal Communications Commission has launched its own mapping initiative – expected by this fall – on which IIJA funds are dependent.
Nonetheless, the panel emphasized the importance of its own work – which it said is more localized and more accurate – in collecting the necessary data that is needed to submit for federal funds.
Other states taking own initiative on mapping
Illinois isn’t the only state working on mapping initiative. The Washington State Broadband Office has its own maps, which it said were created using a “community-up-discussion” approach. Indiana and Colorado also employ community-feedback approaches to mapping.
Meanwhile, Utah officials have said its own maps are ready for federal funding, while Texas has recently signed an agreement with data company LightBox – a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast – to help build its maps.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Summer of Broadband: Illinois
State broadband offices will play a critical role in the rollout of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program. In the months of July and August, Broadband Breakfast will take the pulse of broadband efforts at the state level in visits to about half-dozen states across the country. On August 24, Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark will return to the Land of Lincoln to talk with those now responsible for running the Illinois Office of Broadband in preparation for IIJA’s BEAD program.
Panelists:
- Matt Schmit, Director, Illinois Office of Broadband
-
Shubhika Agarwal, Broadband Mapping and Data Coordinator, Illinois Broadband Lab
- Adrienne Pickett, Curriculum Coordinator for Digital Equity & Inclusion, Illinois Broadband Lab
- Robbie McBeath, Program and Communications Coordinator for the Illinois Broadband Lab & Outreach Manager with the Benton Institute for Broadband & Society
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
Matt Schmit currently serves as Director of the Illinois Office of Broadband, where integration of 21st century infrastructure and service delivery is a primary focus of his work and research. He previously held office as a senator in his home state of Minnesota, and has served on many legislative boards on broadband deployment, transportation policy & investment, and community & economic development. In addition, Mr. Schmit has served on the Cook County Council on Digital Equity (CODE), the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute (AURI) board, the Blandin Broadband Strategies board, the St John’s University Board of Regents, and the Legislative Water Commission; represented Minnesota on the National Conference of State Legislators Nuclear Energy Work Group and Commerce Committee; and was an active member of the National Caucus of Environmental Legislators and State Ag and Rural Leaders.
Shubhika Agarwal has a background in Urban Planning and assists in Illinois’ Digital Equity Grant Programs—Illinois Connected Communities and the Accelerate Illinois Broadband Infrastructure Planning Program. She helps build capacity around broadband planning by sharing state and federal broadband access and adoption mapping and data resources; and supports broadband planning efforts by analyzing actual broadband speeds, usage, and satisfaction levels through broadband surveys. She is also working with the state’s mapping partners to create more accurate broadband maps and data layers to position Illinois to utilize federal funding most effectively for broadband deployment in unserved and underserved locations across the state.
Adrienne Pickett, Ph.D. (she/her) joined the Illinois Broadband Lab in June 2022 as a coordinator of programming and curriculum. She serves as the program manager of the Illinois Broadband Regional Engagement for Adoption & Digital Equity (READY) program and has developed curricular materials on digital equity and community engagement planning. In this role, she works closely with state digital equity grant recipients to analyze demographic data, identify community assets, connect with community anchor institutions, and promote broadband adoption. In addition, she conducts the onboarding of new Illinois Extension and American Connection Corps broadband fellows. She was awarded a Ph.D. in Education Policy, Organization and Leadership from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. In addition to her broadband equity work, she serves as an online lecturer in Education Leadership for educators working full-time.
Robbie McBeath recently joined the Illinois Broadband Lab where he will be leading the Accelerate Illinois Broadband Infrastructure Planning Program and continuing to publish the Illinois Broadband Connections bi-weekly newsletter. He also currently serves as Outreach Manager for the Benton Institute for Broadband & Society, overseeing the marketing and outreach for Benton’s publications and managing the organization’s social media presence. Before joining the Benton Institue in 2014, he interned at the FCC and served as an AmeriCorps VISTA with the Open Media Foundation in Denver, CO. He graduated in 2013 from the University of Illinois with a degree in Media Studies.
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Broadband Mapping & Data
Jeremy Jurick and Paul Schneid: Preparing Data for the FCC’s Broadband Filing
The new FCC requirements in the broadband data collection program are important to meet the nation’s connectivity goals.
The recent emphasis on the expansion of broadband access across the country, coupled with the requirements of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and Broadband Equity and Deployment program, has prompted the Federal Communications Commission to review and update its collection of data. Accurate data pinpointing where broadband service is – and is not – available is critically important. Broadband maps are used by Internet Service Providers and governments to identify locations that need service, as well as how to fund broadband expansion.
The FCC has recently established an important initiative called the Broadband Data Collection Program to ensure the collection of accurate, vital broadband availability data, implementing new requirements. Among other requirements of the BDC, ISPs must submit their serviceable location data and align that data with the FCC’s serviceable location fabric, which will require new methodologies from ISPs, resulting in additional hours spent and more resources allocated to address this upcoming task.
At Michael Baker International, our team is at the forefront of data collection and broadband expansion services. This article provides details on the requirement and filing process for ISPs.
Recognizing the challenges
The BDC filing process may be unfamiliar and challenging to some service providers due to the novelty of the program and the list of requirements it encompasses. Moreover, ISPs may be delayed in the processing and submission of their data, either due to limited resources or bandwidth to support these new tasks and responsibilities or experience to immediately and effectively tackle and complete this complex data collection/submittal process. With the extent of the data expected to be collected and submitted, which involves technical elements and resources, proceeding may seem daunting. Sifting through newly published materials and resources takes away valuable time and issues can arise before or after submittal with incomplete data or the ability to process the data into the appropriate standards, recently specified for fabric comparison by the FCC.
Getting started according to the timeline
To begin the BDC Filing process, ISPs should first become familiar with the timeline, federal regulations and data requirements surrounding the submission period.
Due to be submitted for the first time on September 1, 2022, and semi-annually going forward, specific data must be provided by all facilities-based providers of fixed and mobile broadband internet access who had one or more end user connections in service on June 30, 2022. Each filing will be based on the same schedule as the Form 477 filings (June 30th through September 1st and December 31st through March 1st).
Fulfilling the prerequisites ad the data requirements
As prerequisite to filing data in the BDC portal, the FCC requires ISPs or government entities to first complete the registration process within the FCC’s Commission Registrations System (CORES). Users will be assigned a 10-digit FCC Registration Number that will be used for verification purposes by the FCC. Additionally, filers are also required by the FCC to show proof that they are indeed an organization that is responsible for tracking broadband coverage. Each filer must provide documentation from the highest-ranking executive within their company confirming that the organization tracks broadband data.
Each BDC filing must include detailed information about the filer, broadband availability data (including supporting data) and Form 477 broadband subscription data. In addition, specific requirements are mandated for various ISPs:
- Fixed wireline and satellite broadband service providers: Submit either polygon shapefiles or a list of locations constituting the provider’s service area.
- Fixed wireless broadband service providers: Submit either propagation maps and propagation model details or a list of locations constituting the provider’s service area.
- Mobile wireless broadband service providers: Submit propagation maps and propagation model details for each network technology, as well as for both outdoor stationary and in-vehicle mobile network coverage. Additionally, these ISPs must submit data for their signal strength heat map.
Finalizing for submission
Finally, ISPs must gain access to the serviceable location fabric, format the data to requirements for accurate comparison against the fabric and identify the addresses that meet requirements of serviceable areas. When the necessary data has been compiled and reviewed, the filing entity must navigate to the BDC system and submit its data onward to the FCC. The FCC gives the option to file submit data as an upload/web-based file or alternatively submit using an Application Programming Interface.
Partnering with a broadband expert
It is recommended that ISPs looking to both save time and ensure accuracy throughout the submission process partner with broadband experts that will ensure that all BDC requirements are met before submitting any data. Michael Baker International has thoroughly researched the BDC requirements and created a streamlined solution. ISPs simply provide the initial information, and our team then determines the appropriate data to be submitted, along with our translation of that data into the proper format. Once ISPs receive the data, they need only create a login and finally, upload the submission data.
Today, there is increased focus on an existing but growing need to close gaps in the digital divide. The new FCC requirements in the BDC program are an important part of ensuring the nation’s connectivity goals are met by collecting accurate data that will be necessary to provide services where they are most needed.
Jeremy Jurick is Michael Baker’s National Broadband Services Director and oversees Michael Baker International’s broadband planning, mapping and program management initiatives. His broadband experience includes roadmap development, planning, data collection and analysis, stakeholder engagement, broadband provider engagement, branding, multimedia design, GIS services, and software design, and he has provided testimony during several government hearings to inform policymakers on broadband policy and expansion, including advocating for high speed thresholds for the definition of broadband and allowing government entities to be eligible subgrantees for broadband funding.
Paul Schneid is a program manager at Michael Baker with nearly a decade of experience in broadband wireless equipment operation, customer service, and process improvement. Most recently, Schneid interfaced with vendors and clients to manage all implementation project phases from inception to completion across a citywide wireless broadband expansion in New York City. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Broadband Mapping & Data
States are Making Their Own Broadband Maps to Challenge the FCC’s Data
With FCC maps promised soon, some states are preparing to possibly challenge them by making their own.
WASHINGTON, August 8, 2022 – Some states are preparing their own broadband availability maps in preparation to challenge any deficiencies in the Federal Communications Commission’s own maps, according to state officials Broadband Breakfast spoke to, which could mean the difference between more or less funding.
The FCC’s new map, which is expected by this fall and will help federal programs deliver billions in funding to underserved and unserved areas, will include a challenge process where broadband providers, and communities will be able to challenge broadband availability claims by submitting evidence to the FCC’s Broadband Data Collection system.
Many states are preparing for this challenge process now by establishing their own state broadband maps, according to people this publication spoke to. William Price of location data and service company LightBox said that “states that have invested in developing their own fabric and their own ISP data collection for those locations will be in a position to pose a credible challenge [to the FCC’s maps].”
If states have not developed their own location level mapping, they will have no basis to evaluate if federal funding allocations are appropriate and no way to advocate for additional funds, said Price, whose LightBox has agreements with some states to develop their own maps. (LightBox is a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast.)
B.J. Tanksley of Missouri’s Office of Broadband Development said in an interview that the state is “hopeful that its maps will be useful in challenging the FCC’s maps… we believe our maps will allow us to challenge, when necessary, to improve the accuracy for Missouri.”
Tanksley added that there are sure to be many states looking to strengthen their maps prior to the FCC process, which will lead to a demand in this area.
Indeed, Utah is following the trend. Rebecca Dilg of the Utah Broadband Center told Broadband Breakfast that state maps are necessary to compare to FCC maps. Dilg expects that Utah’s state map will prove useful to challenge location-level coverage claims in the cases of multi-dwelling buildings where federal maps would claim a location is served without considering multi-tenant living situations.
Utah’s Broadband Maps Are Ready for Federal Funding, Broadband Director Says
Preparing for the challenge process is an “important investment of time,” Dilg said.
Florida, which has developed a broadband internet speed test to populate its map, said in a statement to Broadband Breakfast that any location level map that Florida may create should supplement the yet-to-be released FCC maps.
The road to better maps
Previous broadband availability maps provided by the FCC faced longstanding criticism from industry stakeholders, members of Congress, and the FCC itself because of its overreliance on the Form 477 method, which relied largely on data from internet service providers.
Those maps relied on data on speed tests, surveys, and data at the census block level, which meant an entire block was considered covered if just one address within that block received adequate connectivity.
In order to improve the mapping situation and ensure that the $42.5 billion in new funds from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act funds are allocated to areas in need, Congress passed the Broadband Deployment Accuracy and Technological Availability Act in 2020.
Drew Clark: Broadband Maps Are a Mess, So Now Let’s Focus on Actually Improving Them
A few states have undertaken the location-level methodology that precisely maps the availability of broadband services to every address in the state, said Price. Some of these states have contracted with LightBox.
Other states are choosing to collect broadband availability data through speed tests and surveys to approximate where broadband services are and are not. These types of maps are not as accurate as address location-level maps, said Price.
Price said it looks like over 30 states may be forgoing creating their own maps and are choosing to accept the results of the FCC maps.
Possible problems facing state-level maps
Obtaining ISP support and cooperation has proven to be difficult for state officials, according to some. Clay Purvis of Vermont’s Community Broadband Board indicated to Broadband Breakfast that carriers do not always provide complete reports of service areas. Dilg of Utah agreed, adding that it is a challenge getting ISPs to participate in updating maps, which Utah does on a semi-annual basis.
Furthermore, Vermont is concerned that the FCC will not accept data from its drive-test data during the challenge process.
Recent
- FCC’s Fabric Challenge Process Important Part of Getting Map Right, Agency Says
- NTIA Middle Mile Director Stresses Need for Infrastructure to Withstand Climate Events
- Cogent Buys T-Mobile Wireline, $81 Million from Emergency Connectivity Fund, Digital Redlining Study
- Fiber Providers Feeling the Heat of Inflation as Cost of Materials, Labor Rise
- Open Radio Access Networks Can Save Energy, Say Panelists at Industry Summit
- AT&T Sues T-Mobile Over Ad, Nokia Partners with Ready, LightPath Expanding
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
Google Not Publisher to Australian Court, Omnispace Testing 5G Satellites, AT&T’s $6M to Digital Literacy
-
Funding4 weeks ago
FCC Denies Funding for Two of the Biggest Winners of Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Money
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
All States Want BEAD Funds, Digicomm Secures Investment, Glo Fiber Expanding in PA
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on August 17, 2022 – Summer of Broadband: Tennessee
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Grid Broadband Bill, Ting Gets Financing, Finley Engineering Has New CEO
-
Broadband Roundup1 week ago
Comcast and Charter’s State Grants, AT&T Fiber in Arizona, New US Cellular Lobbyist
-
Expert Opinion4 weeks ago
Bryan Darr: An Order of Fiber, Please, with Wireless on the Side
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on August 31, 2022 – How to Maximize Minority Participation in the Affordable Connectivity Program