Nation’s Most Accurate Broadband Map Will Come from FCC Challenge Process: NTCA
‘Using the right information at the right time, we’re going to get to a better place.’
WASHINGTON, September 22, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission’s mechanism for challenging the agency’s mapping data will likely enable the creation of the nation’s most accurate broadband map to date, said Michael Romano, executive vice president for rural broadband trade association NTCA.
“The fact that we had all these funding mechanisms coming at the same time when they were required to use the maps, required in some ways the plane to be built as it was being flown,” said Romano at a Fiber Broadband Association web event Wednesday. “But as long as folks are faithful about using discipline, about using the right information at the right time, we’re going to get to a better place,” he added.
The FCC’s “fabric” – a location-level dataset that shows where connectivity is and is lacking – is not yet public, although the agency provided a preliminary version to state and local governments, providers, and other entities. These entities can issue challenges to the fabric – which started on September 12 – which the FCC said will be accepted on a rolling basis. The FCC says it expects to release its new maps in November.
Romano said he recognized the difficulties presented by the FCC’s Congress-mandated approach, including, he said, extended timetables, opaque data-gathering processes, and outright errors. However, he said, ongoing challenges – issued from a multitude of stakeholders – will over time be an effective corrective to the inevitable inaccuracies of the FCC’s initial map.
States also have their own challenge processes, said Romano, which will provide another opportunity to correct mistakes on the FCC’s map. “The states are going to be the final sanity check on should we really be giving money in these areas,” he said.
Criticisms of the FCC’s mapping methods
Many industry players have recently criticized the FCC’s mapping process. Jonathan Chambers, partner at telecom Conexon, previously stated that the fabric’s data is highly inaccurate, and has criticized the FCC and its partner CostQuest’s alleged secrecy during the fabric-making process.
In recent months, internet service providers were required to report to the FCC all serviceable locations covered by their networks, reports that will be cross referenced with the fabric’s data.
A survey of ISPs conducted by Rick Yuzzi, marketing VP for Zcorum, pointed to the same conclusion, and more than fifty percent of respondents said their biggest challenge in the reporting process was either matching location addresses with the fabric’s dataset or outright FCC error.
Scott Wallsten, president and senior fellow at the Technology Policy Institute, wrote this summer that Congress made a relatively high amount of error inevitable by requiring granular location-level mapping in the Broadband DATA Act – a position he reiterated at Wednesday’s Broadband Breakfast Live Online event Wednesday.
Wallsten, like Romano, however, argued that the challenge process will eventually correct many of the errors in the current fabric.
Reason 2 to Attend Broadband Mapping Masterclass: Aren’t There Other Databases?
WASHINGTON, September 22, 2022 – The second reason to attend the Broadband Mapping Masterclass with Drew Clark on September 27, 2022, is to find out what other databases and software tools are available to get a handle on broadband mapping.
The first version of the National Broadband Map was published with much fanfare on February 17, 2011. Each of the 50 states, 5 territories and the District of Columbia compiled broadband information from providers on a Census block basis. Significantly, carriers were required to disclose their service locations and feed that information into state and federal maps.
The National Broadband Map lasted for about five years, when the data collection effort – a partnership of the FCC, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and the state broadband offices – concluded. But the publicly available data fed by the National Broadband Map remained. Many private companies and non-profit entities began to use this publicly available data and integrate into other public collections of data.
In the Broadband Mapping Masterclass, you'll learn about these resources, databases, tools and projects – and how they provide many more forms of broadband data than simply that which is available from the FCC.
Reason 1 to Attend the Broadband Mapping Masterclass: Ripping the Fabric
WASHINGTON, September 21, 2022 – The first reason to attend the Broadband Mapping Masterclass with Drew Clark on September 27, 2022, is to understand what the broadband mapping fabric is – and why so many people want to rip it up.
Many in the broadband mapping space have heard of the dreaded Federal Communications Commission Form 477. You've heard that this requirement is on its way out – but not yet!
You'll learn about how the Form 477 first morphed into the Digital Opportunity Data Collection under the Trump FCC. Now it's become the Broadband Data Collection under the Biden FCC. But wait, there's more! Currently, the FCC is in the process of unveiling and receiving challenges to the broadband serviceable location fabric.
And the reaction is not pretty! You'll learn about the fabric meets the new (and old) data requirements, and what happens next!
FCC Challenge Process Important for Getting Accurate Maps, Says Technology Policy Institute
Better and more up-to-date information can come from harmonizing existing data sets, updated whenever a given map has new information.
WASHINGTON, September 19, 2022 – Errors in the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband maps are inevitable, but they can be iteratively mitigated through an ongoing challenge process, said Scott Wallsten, president and senior fellow for the Technology Policy Institute, at the Fiber Broadband Association’s Fiber for Breakfast livestream Wednesday.
The FCC made the preliminary version “fabric” map to state broadband entities and others earlier this year, and the agency will accept challenges thereto on a rolling basis that started on September 12.
Join Broadband Breakfast’s Drew Clark and the Technology Policy Institute’s Scott Wallsten, the Broadband Mapping Coalition’s Dustin Loup, and Ookla’s Bryan Darr in “Broadband Mapping and Data,” on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 12 Noon ET.
The Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program’s $42.5 billion will be distributed among the states based on the fabric’s data.
Wallsten’s joined Fiber for Breakfast to discuss a recently-published column, which identified three obstacles to the creation of accurate broadband maps in accordance with Congress’s statutory directions.
First, Wallsten argues, mapping efforts are out of date almost immediately because broadband infrastructure is constantly being built.
Second, he says that the immense amount of data needed for building-by-building broadband mapping ensures that errors will be committed.
Third, Wallsten writes, “Because money follows the maps, they are inherently political.” Wallsten said states have an incentive to overreport underserved areas to obtain more funding. FBA President and CEO Gary Bolton rejoined that such overreporting will likely be balanced by challenges from internet service providers, who have an incentive to overreport served areas to protect their existing service areas.
Wallsten says a collaborative, iterative process – like the FCC’s challenge process – is key: “Better and more up-to-date information can come from harmonizing existing data sets about internet access, updated whenever a given map has new information.”
This isn’t Wallsten’s first criticism of Washington’s mapping strategy. At TPI’s Aspen Conference last year, he told Broadband Breakfast that mapping errors led to many avoidable defaults on Rural Digital Opportunity Fund grants.
TPI also created the Broadband Connectivity Index, a dataset which maps the speed and availability of internet, as well as a detailed broadband map.
