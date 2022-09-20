Fiber
New Whitepaper Shows Long Wait Times for Fiber Construction Materials
The Fiber Broadband Association has said there is up-to 60 weeks of wait for materials necessary for fiber deployment.
WASHINGTON, September 20, 2022 – Covid-19 and other supply chain stressors have contributed to lead times of up to 60 weeks for materials necessary for fiber deployment and operation, according to a recent white paper from the Fiber Broadband Association.
Speaking at a web event Thursday, FBA President and CEO Gary Bolton presented some of the report’s findings. The waiting period for fiber optic cabling is 52–60 weeks, the report says, and lead times for other necessary goods – e.g., 10–20 weeks for cabinets and splitters, 20–35 weeks for multiport terminals, and up to six months for home equipment – are also extended. The report also notes shortages or inflated prices of raw goods such as plastics, resins, steel, aluminum, copper, and wood.
Prices in the fiber broadband industry are also affected by the global semiconductor shortage. For instance, the price of neon – necessary for semiconductor production – has spiked in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which halted production from a major neon manufacturer in Mariupol and another in Odesa.
President Joe Biden last month signed the Chips and Science Act into law, which includes $52 billion to incentivize domestic manufacturing of semiconductor chips.
In addition, logistical bottlenecks still plague the supply chains, the report said: “COVID shutdowns continue in waves around the globe, with Chinese ports particularly hard hit this year. In April 2022, up to 20% of the 9,000 globally active container ships were stuck outside backed-up ports in various parts of the world. Almost a full 30% of that backlog was created by shutdowns in Chinese ports alone.”
Supply chain disruptions have contributed to the inflation currently disrupting the broadband industry. To avoid such disruptions, the FBA report recommends a series of strategies, including increased domestic sourcing of materials, supply chain diversification, and the utilization of AI technology.
“AI can help companies make short term, reactive decisions about how to source components, and it can also help them make longer-term planning decisions about where they will manufacture their goods,” the report says.
North Carolina Officials Tout Recent Investments in Rural Fiber
North Carolina hopes to achieve 80 percent subscription to broadband services among its citizens.
September 9, 2022 – With $260 million being awarded by North Carolina to several fiber deployments, a key state official highlighted his strategy toward broadband infrastructure, community engagement, mapping and digital literacy initiatives.
Speaking on Wednesday at the Fiber Broadband Association’s Fiber for Breakfast event, Nate Denny, deputy secretary of the North Carolina Department of Information Technology’s Broadband and Digital Equity Division, said that the Tar Heel State allocated more than $1 billion from its American Rescue Plan funding for different facets of broadband deployment.
Dubbed the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology, $260 million of an anticipated $380 million is to be awarded, including $206 on August 31, 2022.
According to Denny, the $260 million already allocated will span 92 counties and connect more than 115,000 new homes and businesses.
Additionally, the private sector has provided $120 million in matching funds to the $260 million in public funds already spent, Denny said.
GREAT is a reimbursement program, Denny explained, and grantees have two years to complete projects under state supervision. Grantees thus far include major national companies – including AT&T and Charter – as well as small regional providers and cooperatives.
Beneficiaries of GREAT funding are expected to participate in the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides discounts on monthly internet bills and eligible device purchases to low-income households.
Denny said that North Carolina hopes to achieve 80 percent subscription to broadband services among its citizens in the next few years. Besides GREAT, the state’s American Rescue Plan–funded broadband programming includes the Stop Gap Solutions program, which provides targeted solutions such as satellite coverage to hard-to-reach locations. It also includes a broadband mapping initiative and a $50 million digital literacy effort.
In addition to current funding programs, Denny expects North Carolina to be the recipient of more than $800 million in upcoming Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program grants. He said that the state plans to funnel BEAD moneys into existing programs that have proven themselves effective.
Fiber Providers Feeling the Heat of Inflation as Cost of Materials, Labor Rise
One fiber tools company says inflation is hitting broadband developers hard.
September 8, 2022 – Inflation-driven high prices for materials and labor are putting significant economic pressure on builders of fiber networks, Render Networks CEO Sam Pratt told Broadband Breakfast Tuesday.
Inflation woes have gripped America for almost a year and a half. The latest consumer price index report has year-over-year inflation at 8.5 percent. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s data for August 2022, the median hourly wage jumped 6.7 percent quarter-over-quarter.
The fiber industry is feeling the effects of inflation like all others. Pratt, who runs the software company that assists fiber construction companies, said that fiber developers that already submitted cost estimates in their government funding applications but haven’t yet ordered supplies or contracted for labor will likely run over budget due to inflation.
Consulting firm Dgtl Infra estimates that fiber optic cables cost $60,000–$80,000 per miles buried, up to sixty percent of which pays for labor. Taking the average of Dgtl Infra’s estimate – $70,000 per mile – as current, and if quarter-over-quarter wage growth remains at 6.7 percent – as it has since June 2022 – each new mile of fiber laid will cost an additional $4,814 in labor costs come November.
For a fiber deployment of 7,000 miles – the length of Google Fi’s project in Kansas City – the next three months would bring a labor-cost increase of $33,698,000.
Government officials warned last summer that the inflation problem could make closing the digital divide more challenging. One official from Minnesota said the increased cost of deployments could even be pushed onto consumers, raising their monthly bills.
Streamlining production
Inflationary pressures make efficiency in the construction process incredibly important, Pratt said he believes, adding construction costs make up the vast majority of broadband funding. He said his company offers tools to allow users to digitally map all progress and to streamline workflows. Pratt said that extensive geospatial data allows builders to better identify and eliminate inefficiencies in the construction process.
Expert Opinion
Jay Anderson: Is Texas the New Home for Robust Internet Access?
Cost of doing business is driving companies into markets with favorable tax rates and fewer regulations. Here’s how they’re prioritizing.
It is hard to ignore how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our lives––namely, how we work and live. Many people emerged from the pandemic with a request to employers: Continue to allow flexible work arrangements. Thanks to digital transformations across industries, Americans are embracing flexible work arrangements, and they want more of it.
In fact, according to McKinsey’s American Opportunity Survey, 58 percent of U.S. job holders—equivalent to 92 million people—report that their employers are still offering the option to work from home for all or part of the week. The survey also showed that when given the opportunity to work flexibly, 87 percent of workers embrace it.
Because of the shift toward remote work, people are relocating to cities that better suit their needs. New data by Upwork reports that 2.4 percent of Americans–– about 5 million people––have relocated since 2020. And, 9.3 percent of Americans––around 20 million people––are planning to relocate.
Companies also are considering relocation. According to FiberLight’s 2022 Business Relocation Expansion Survey, 70 percent of IT and corporate decision makers say they are considering relocating their business or adding more locations within the next 3-5 years. Executives cited market saturation and availability, followed by the expense of doing business in major metropolitan areas, and expanding their operations, as factors driving the change.
Notably, of these respondents, 78 percent said they are considering relocating their business to Texas. Why Texas? Texas offers several advantages including a lower cost of living, favorable tax rates, and fewer regulations. Ranking high on the list of Texas cities decision makers are considering for relocation include: Dallas / Ft. Worth, Austin, and San Antonio, in that order. Decision makers also are considering a host of more rural Texas markets including El Paso, Arlington, Corpus Christi, Plano, Lubbock, Irving, Laredo, Frisco, Garland, Brownsville, Amarillo, McKinney, and others.
Yet businesses will need faster, more robust connectivity in order to execute their business strategies.
Executives surveyed said that they are planning, primarily, for Hybrid and Cloud infrastructure models. Their biggest priorities for connectivity upgrades include 1) Speed / Low Latency, 2) Security, and Diverse Connections.
Executives also said that they are prioritizing the following local infrastructure needs:
Data center access (29% of respondents): What today’s data center requires
The new data center requires an infrastructure that can provide rapid, secure data transmission through reliable, scalable, high-capacity bandwidth that meets the processing demands of next-generation technologies like blockchain systems. Many blockchain data centers are cropping up in rural areas of Texas; however, sourcing reliable connectivity to the internet can be challenging.
Public sector (22% of respondents): A broadband for all advocate for rural America
Public sector teams are critically important to finding solutions that deliver next-generation technology to underserved rural areas. By raising awareness of the need for broadband for all, connecting communities to funds and resources, and establishing partnerships, public sector teams can help municipalities, schools, and businesses access the networks that will help them to grow and scale into the future.
Cloud migration (20% of respondents): Key factors to consider
For enterprises choosing to migrate operations and workloads to the cloud, robust and secure fiber connectivity within a mission-critical colocation facility is a must. Choosing the right data center with the best connection to the cloud is half the battle. Organizations must also ensure there is fiber network infrastructure that’s scalable and reliable providing interconnectivity between their locations and their chosen data centers.
Dedicated internet access (15% of respondents): The path to increased uptime, speed, and reliability
Enterprises of all sizes can benefit from choosing Dedicated Internet Access (DIA)––a private or fully dedicated connection between the internet and the customer. Enterprises, data centers, government institutions, and many more businesses today require a fully dedicated connection allowing large amounts of data to be transferred at faster speeds in order to keep pace with their business needs.
Dark fiber (12% of respondents): A cost effective network strategy to future-proof businesses
Dark fiber holds a lot of potential to rejuvenate the capabilities of businesses across many key vertical industries, including healthcare, finance, education, and beyond. This network strategy effectively future-proofs businesses, empowering them with the ability to cost effectively meet the growing needs of their end-users with bolstered bandwidth, reduced latency, and more.
Post-pandemic relocations are igniting digital transformation and highlighting the core infrastructure requirements to support business expansion. It will be exciting to see how rural areas around our country will begin to flourish as a result.
Jay Anderson is chief technology officer of FiberLight, a fiber infrastructure provider with more than 20 years of experience building and operating mission-critical, high-bandwidth networks. As CTO, he is responsible for evolving FiberLight’s infrastructure and technical capabilities to ensure the company can respond quickly to the changing digital ecosystem needs of its customers. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
