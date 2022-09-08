Funding
NTIA Middle Mile Director Stresses Need for Infrastructure to Withstand Climate Events
The director of the middle mile program said applicants must show “climate resilience” to get funding.
WASHINGTON, September 8, 2022 – The director of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s middle mile program on Wednesday stressed the importance of ensuring projects can withstand natural events, such as storms, to get funding from its $1 billion program.
Sarah Bleau said Wednesday on a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event that – despite the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act not mentioning climate resilience, the notice of funding opportunity for funds requires that a plan be in place for infrastructure resiliency against climate- and weather-related events.
Applications for funding are due September 30.
NTIA wants letter of credit, proof of area in need
Bleau also emphasized the need for applicants to show proof of an area to be served and to get a letter of credit, which will be requested by the agency from the bank. A letter of credit is a letter that’s addressed by a banker to a correspondent stating that the person named can draw upon the writer’s credit up to a chosen amount.
The letter of credit is intended to help the NTIA evaluate what level of risk the applicant is at. Bleau has had to address controversies surrounding the letter of credit during a virtual session on the program, saying it is “not so much protecting the money and so far as helping to determine and do a risk assessment.”
Bleau also fielded questions about extensions to apply to the program, saying there currently will be no extensions.
Among the other most-asked questions about the program, she said, include the use of matching funds to facilitate infrastructure grants. In almost all cases, applicants are required to provide a 30 percent match for grant proposals.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, September 7, 2022, 12 Noon ET – Assessing the NTIA’s Middle Mile Grant Application Process, an Event Headlined by NTIA’s Sarah Bleau
Most of the attention from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has been focused on last-mile broadband deployment. But the deadline for IIJA’s Middle Mile grant program is coming up on September 30, 2022. In this special Broadband Breakfast Live Online session, we’ll begin with a brief headline presentation by Sarah Bleau, Middle Mile Program Director at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, speaking about the $1 billion program, how the agency is handling the program, and how Middle Mile grants will impact the $42.5 billion last-mile broadband program.
Panelists:
- Sarah Bleau, Middle Mile Program Director, National Telecommunications and Information Administration
- Doug Maglothin, Executive Director, Diamond States Network
- Mark Goldstein, President of the International Research Center
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- In ‘Office Hours’ Sessions, NTIA Addresses Questions of Middle Mile Grant Applicants, Broadband Breakfast, September 7, 2022
- NTIA announces Middle Mile ‘office hours’ to support program applications, Broadband.Money
Sarah Bleau (center) joined the National Telecommunications and Information Administration in February 2021 as the Middle Mile Program Director. She took on this leadership role for the Broadband Infrastructure Program in Fall 2021 and saw the program through to the award recommendations and announcements made in February 2022. Sarah has extensive industry experience from spending the better part of her career buying, building, and selling fiber networks Sarah holds a master’s degree in business administration from the Illinois Institute of Technology.
Doug Maglothin (left) is presently serving as the lead on the Diamond State Networks middle mile project which is the largest and fastest networks of its kind in all of Arkansas. Founded by electric cooperatives, DSN’s goal is to make Arkansas the most significantly connected state in the country by promoting fast and affordable broadband to every corner of the state. Working alongside the coops, Doug helped to develop Diamond State Networks from its inception in 2020 as a consultant by way of his firm, Leverage Broadband Strategies where he serves as a Partner and Chief Strategy Officer.
Mark Goldstein (right) is chairman of the Arizona Telecommunications & Information Council and president of the International Research Center.
Drew Clark (moderator, not pictured) is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative in Illinois. Now, in light of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Attorney Clark helps fiber-based and wireless clients secure funding, identify markets, broker infrastructure and operate in the public right of way. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
Photo from the National Association of Counties
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Fiber
In ‘Office Hours’ Sessions, NTIA Addresses Questions of Middle Mile Grant Applicants
Sarah Bleau, Middle Mile Program Director at NTIA, reminded attendees that the Middle Mile program is not for last-mile grants.
WASHINGTON, September 7, 2022 – With the deadline for the application of Middle Mile grants three weeks away, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration has held six of 12 “office hours” question and answer sessions.
Among the questions raised by prospective applicants during these sessions include the use of in-kind contributions, the role of the Federal Communications Commission’s Form 477 in demonstrating broadband availability and speeds, what role anchor institutions play in middle mile projects, and addressing concerns about the required letter of credit.
In a Broadband Breakfast Live Online webcast on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 12 Noon ET, Sarah Bleau, middle mile program director at NTIA, will headline a discussion of “Evaluating the Middle Mile Grant Application Process.”
Broadband Breakfast on September 7, 2022 – Assessing the NTIA’s Middle Mile Grant Application Process
With $1 billion in funding under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Middle Program is among the smaller broadband funding measures offered by the NTIA. But with a September 30 deadline, it is one of the first programs available for award.
Unlike NTIA programs for last-mile broadband, or for state digital equity grants, Middle Mile grants are open to individual companies and institutions that apply. NTIA will receive the applicants directly. NTIA officials have been responding to these questions during “office hours” sessions held on most Tuesdays and Thursdays. See information about the 12 “office hours” sessions.
Role of the FCC’s Form 477
During one “office hours” discussion, NTIA officials addressed how applicants may use evidence of underrepresented and unrepresented people by drawing on broadband data available through the FCC’s Form 477.
The FCC’s Form 477 has been much-criticized and is headed for a revamp. On Friday, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said that the agency is aiming for November to release the first draft of its new broadband map.
Rosenworcel, who previously said that the map is expected to emerge this fall, said in a note from the FCC that it has completed the first filing window for submitting “extensive location-by-location data” on broadband availability, after service providers were required by the agency to submit such data by September 1 – the day before the release of the note.
But because that new broadband data won’t be available until after the September 30 Middle Mile grant deadline, “office hours” panelists and presenters addressed how existing broadband data can at least provide basic information about locations and broadband speeds being provided at particular locations.
This can help applicants visualize the availability of broadband. And speaking at one of the sessions, Alec MacDonell, telecommunications systems specialist at the FCC, highlighted the Urban Rate Survey. It is a report published annually by the FCC compiling data on the fixed voice and broadband service rates being offered to consumers in urban areas.
In addition, MacDonell and others participating in the “office hours” have said that applicants for the middle mile grant program should pay careful attention to the role that anchor institutions – typically universities, schools and libraries – play in planning for an implementing middle mile grants.
Letter of credit and no last-mile funds
During multiple “office hours” sessions over the last three weeks, Sarah Bleau, Middle Mile Program Director at NTIA, reminded attendees that this program is only for middle mile grants. Last-mile projects will not be considered and are not eligible for funds.
Addressing controversies over the required letter of credit, Bleau said that the letter is issued as a guarantee for payments. financial transactions among two separate parties, usually not taking on any risk in the process.
“It’s not so much protecting the money and so far as helping to determine and do a risk assessment,” Bleau said.
Funding
Future of Louisiana Broadband on Stage with BEAD Planning, Workforce Training
Special Representative for Broadband Andy Burke announced Louisiana as first state to receive $2.9 million broadband planning grant.
NEW ORLEANS, September 2, 2022 – Louisiana Community and Technical College System Director of Rural Innovation Education Ashley Mullens suggested that community colleges that offer fiber optic certification programs would help maintain prospective infrastructure efforts, speaking on Wednesday at Connect Louisiana’s broadband summit.
ConnectLA reports that 21% of households have no broadband access, 12% of school age children are not connected, and 31% of working adults have no digital skills.
Yet workforce development in fiber optics and other broadband related careers are scarce for Louisianans, according to panelists at the summit. Louisiana Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity Executive Director Veneeth Iyengar urged communities, electric cooperatives, service providers and even libraries to work together in anticipation for the $2.9 million BEAD grant, whose award was announced at the ConnectLA summit.
How workforce training helps bridge the digital divide
At the summit, AT&T Southeast States President Sonia Pérez spoke about the company’s recent collaboration with Corning communications for The Fiber Optic Training Program, as well as a $40,000 foundation grant for Louisiana Community Technical College to fund fiber optic technical certifications.
Ohio has also made workforce development and education a part of their infrastructure plans. In March of this year, the Wireless Infrastructure Association issued telecommunications tower technician programs at Ohio State University. WIA acts as an in-house expert to aid in workforce education and implementation. Now prospective students have the opportunity to learn a high demand skill.
Regarding federal efforts, Lucy Moore, special policy adviser of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration highlighted the Biden-Harris administration’s recent “Talent Pipeline Challenge.” A White House statement announcing the program focused the way tha “a highly-skilled workforce… can be fulfilled through use of graduates of registered apprenticeships or other joint labor-management training programs.” The NTIA’s rules governing broadband infrastructure requires program applicants to develop a plan for ensuring an available and highly skilled workforce in order to receive funds.
Recommendations for stakeholders
Managing Director of Cajun Broadband Chris Disher recommended going to local governments to determine communities in need of broadband. As a local internet service provider, Disher said that his partnership with Louisiana’s state broadband office helped his company receive a Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.
Cynthia Cockerham, executive director of LaSalle Economic Development District, recommended getting assessment offices involved to assist with mapping, contact federal and state offices, and be persistent. She also highlighted the role of economic development corporations in the broadband connectivity landscape.
Also highlighted at the conference was the appointment of Don Pierson to be a member of the U.S. Investment Advisory Council. Formerly Louisiana Economic Development Secretary, the head of the state agency, Pierson was appointed on August 24 by U.S Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.
Under Pierson’s leadership, Louisiana Economic Development attracted 64 new economic development projects representing more than 18,000 new direct and indirect jobs, 9,700 retained jobs and more than $20.5 billion in new capital investment in 2021.Serving for two years, Pierson will join the 34-member group of stakeholders in advising and implementing programs designed to retain foreign direct investment, according to the state’s annual report.
Also at the conference, Special Representative for Broadband in the U.S. Department of Commerce, NTIA Andy Burke announced Louisiana as the first state to receive the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment planning grant at the summit on Tuesday.
A total of $2.9 million of funds will be invested towards a statewide digital equity plan. According to Burke,100,000 new jobs will be created by proxy of deployment and Louisiana can now prepare to break the digital divide.
Funding
Specific Mapping is Key to the ReConnect Application, USDA Says
The mapping tool in the ReConnect application process allows applicants to designate proposed routes.
WASHINGTON, September 1, 2022 – Applicants must meticulously report locations, methods, technologies for proposed fiber infrastructure projects to successfully navigate the environmental section of the ReConnect Program’s application, a panel from the Rural Utilities Service said Wednesday.
The mapping tool in the environmental section of ReConnect’s application process allows applicants to designate proposed cable routes, site locations, construction staging areas, and all other zones to be utilized in the deployment process. Applicants’ responses determine what documentation and environmental reviews must be subsequently completed.
According to RUS, a lack of locational specificity in submitted construction plans could cause the application system to request additional, unnecessary environmental reviews. For example, if a large area is marked off for fiber deployment instead of a single, narrow route, the applicant must submit relevant environmental documentation for entire zone – regardless of where fiber cables are eventually installed. Completing extraneous reviews will needlessly cost applicants time and resources.
Wednesday’s workshop was the latest in a series presented by RUS, a division of the United States Department of Agriculture, that guide prospective applicants through the complexities of the ReConnect application process. The application for ReConnect fourth round of funding will open Tuesday and close November 2, 2022.
ReConnect awards grants and loans for broadband deployment to rural areas that lack internet access at speeds of 100 Megabits per second (Mbps) download and 20 Mbps upload. Although funding for ReConnect existed prior to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, that law added new resources to the program. Eligible applicants include states, Indian Tribes, corporations, and cooperatives.
To reach additional rural areas, the fourth round of funding – the second round of the year – waives the matching funds requirement for Alaska Native Corporations, Tribal Governments, certain low-income areas, and “projects proposing to provide service in socially vulnerable communities.”
ReConnect also requires applicants to enroll in the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program, which offers discounts of up to $30 per month on service bills.
Recent
- FCC’s Fabric Challenge Process Important Part of Getting Map Right, Agency Says
- NTIA Middle Mile Director Stresses Need for Infrastructure to Withstand Climate Events
- Cogent Buys T-Mobile Wireline, $81 Million from Emergency Connectivity Fund, Digital Redlining Study
- Fiber Providers Feeling the Heat of Inflation as Cost of Materials, Labor Rise
- Open Radio Access Networks Can Save Energy, Say Panelists at Industry Summit
- AT&T Sues T-Mobile Over Ad, Nokia Partners with Ready, LightPath Expanding
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
Google Not Publisher to Australian Court, Omnispace Testing 5G Satellites, AT&T’s $6M to Digital Literacy
-
Funding4 weeks ago
FCC Denies Funding for Two of the Biggest Winners of Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Money
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
All States Want BEAD Funds, Digicomm Secures Investment, Glo Fiber Expanding in PA
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on August 17, 2022 – Summer of Broadband: Tennessee
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Grid Broadband Bill, Ting Gets Financing, Finley Engineering Has New CEO
-
Expert Opinion3 weeks ago
Bryan Darr: An Order of Fiber, Please, with Wireless on the Side
-
Broadband Roundup1 week ago
Comcast and Charter’s State Grants, AT&T Fiber in Arizona, New US Cellular Lobbyist
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on August 31, 2022 – How to Maximize Minority Participation in the Affordable Connectivity Program