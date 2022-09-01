Broadband Roundup
Nvidia Halting Chip Production to China, Fiber in Hawaii, Broadband Data Deadline Today
Thursday is the deadline for providers to file their broadband availability data for FCC maps in the Broadband Data Collection.
WASHINGTON, September 1, 2022 – The U.S. told Nvidia Corp to stop exporting two of their top computing chips to China and might dramatically affect the production in China, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
This would directly impact the Chinese’ progress on advanced items such as image recording. The U.S. told Nvidia that this action will prevent and mitigate the Chinese involvement in military use, according to Reuters.
The U.S. Department of Commerce would not say what new criteria it has laid out for AI chips that can no longer be shipped to China but told Reuters it was reviewing its China-related policies and practices to “keep advanced technologies out of the wrong hands.”
Nvidia is a technology company that designs graphics processing units.
Keith Strier, vice president of AI initiatives at Nvidia, in May 2021 expressed his concerns about businesses’ failure to leverage AI.
“AI is the new critical infrastructure” and must be better understood to maintain safety and keep all personal information away from bad actors.
Hawaiian telecom to extend high-speed service on Kaua’i
Hawaiian Telecom is expanding fiber on Kaua’i to almost 10,000 homes and businesses.
Earlier this year, Hawaiian Telecom company expanded high-speed internet service to areas of Anahola, Kapa’a, Kawaihau, Kōloa, Moloa’a, and Wailua, according to a Tuesday press release. In the second half of this year, the company said they plan to extend fiber internet to parts of Kālaheo and Lawai.
Hawaiian Telecom also participates in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program, and because Hawaiian territory is considered Tribal lands, eligible households may receive a discount of up to $30 off internet service monthly and $75 for households on qualifying Tribal lands.
Hawaiian Telecom uses its Fioptics brand to deliver ultra-fast internet service. “Since 2010, Hawaiian Telcom has invested more than $1 billion to expand its fiber footprint, maintain and increase capacity of its communications network, and to support its integrated communication solutions for its business, residential and wholesale customers. Hawaiian Telcom invested more than $100 million last year alone,” the company said.
Deadline closes Thursday for broadband availability data to be filed with the FCC
Thursday is the deadline for providers to file their broadband availability data for FCC maps with the Broadband Data Collection.
The Broadband Serviceable Location Fabric is the dataset that includes all U.S. locations in where a fixed broadband internet access service has been installed or has the capability to be installed.
The FCC and broadband filers could work from one list of locations for the Broadband Data Collection.
The FCC says, “Most filers need to submit data in both systems. The only category of providers who do not need to submit in the BDC system would be entities that only provide fixed voice service – these entities should continue to submit in only the 477 system for now.”
“The FCC is in the process of updating its current broadband maps with more detailed and precise information on the availability of fixed and mobile broadband services.” FCC officials say they are working to make current and existing maps more accurate and will use the submitted information to update maps necessary for eligibility under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
FCC Testing Wireless Alerts, 6 GHz Concerns, California Privacy Bill for Minors
The FCC will test the location accuracy of wireless tests over two days in September.
August 31, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission said Tuesday it plans to test the geographic accuracy of wireless emergency alerts on September 12 and 13 to ensure the alerts are as geographically accurate as possible.
“Each state and local agency that is partnering with the FCC will send a Wireless Emergency Alert to the public in a targeted local area of its choosing at a specified time on either September 12 or 13,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, adding the commission sent letters to providers to get information about their emergency alert performance.
The test alert – which inform the public about dangerous weather, missing children and other critical scenarios – will say that it is a test and will ask the individual who received the alert to click on a link to complete a survey.
“Each agency will have a control group of volunteers in the targeted geographic area complete the survey, and members of the public may also do so,” Rosenworcel said. “The tests are intended to assess the geographic accuracy of the alerts in addition to other performance factors, including reliability and speed.”
National Spectrum Management Association concerned about 6 GHz sharing
The FCC’s opening of the 6 GigaHertz (GHz) band to unlicensed use by a possible one billion portable devices was done without proper testing, alleges the National Spectrum Management Association.
The association said in meeting notes with the FCC published Wednesday that the large number of devices have the potential to disrupt communication for workers such as first responders, ambulance services and pipelines workers, adding proper testing would have included real-world, peer-reviewed tests.
This band has “more than 100,000 links to microwave radio that form the essential communications infrastructure for first responders and other mission critical systems,” the association said.
In April 2020, the commission freed up 1,200 megahertz of the band for unlicensed use, which has drawn concern from industry and public safety advocates.
California legislature passes bill protecting minors online
California’s legislature passed a bill Tuesday that is intended to protect the mental health of minors on social media websites and platforms.
The bill, AB-2273, states that social media companies must mitigate the potential harm in areas that are likely to be used by minors. These companies must also disclose their privacy policies in an easily understood language for minors.
If companies were to violate this law, they must pay a penalty of up to $2,500 per child and $7,500 if this act was intentional.
If signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, it would take effect in July 2024.
The passing of the legislation comes after federal privacy legislation, known as the American Data Privacy and Protection Act – which would bolster protections for children online by raising the age on which companies could collect data and advertise – was pushed through the House Energy and Commerce committee last month.
Comcast and Charter’s State Grants, AT&T Fiber in Arizona, New US Cellular Lobbyist
The cable companies lead in total awards from multiple states.
August 30, 2022 – Comcast and Charter Communications are the two largest recipients of state broadband grants to date, according to an analysis Monday by Fierce Telecom.
Charter leads all providers with $170.8 million from nine states. Meanwhile, Comcast has received awards in eight states worth $121.6 million.
The numbers come after Comcast reported no broadband growth in its second quarter report late last month.
AT&T expanding fiber services in Mesa, Arizona
AT&T announced Tuesday that it will bring 5 gigabits per second download speeds to over 100,000 homes in Mesa, Arizona by 2023.
“Fiber is hands-down the best technology to deliver high-speed broadband, and this expansion is allowing AT&T to aggressively roll out service to the Mesa area,” AT&T CEO John Stankey said in a press release. “Our long-term goal is to provide fiber to as many customers as we can, and this is just one of many steps we’re taking to achieve that goal.”
Mesa Mayor John Giles added in the release that he sees the new service will drive “better access to education, jobs and healthcare for our great city.”
US Cellular has new VP of government affairs
US Cellular announced Monday that Rebecca Thompson will be the company’s new vice president of government affairs.
Thompson, who will now be the principal representative for US Cellular’s federal legislative and regulatory matters, has over 20 years of experience in regulatory affairs. She obtained her law degree from Catholic University of America’s Columbus School of Law in Washington, D.C.
“Her industry knowledge combined with her legal and regulatory expertise will support our efforts to provide connectivity to underserved Americans and help us make progress towards our long-term company goals,” Adriana Rios Welton, head of legal and government affairs, said in the release.
Starlink and T-Mobile Partner, Workplace Surveillance, Allegations of Unpaid Consultants for FTC
The Starlink partnership is expected to cover the nation’s dead spots.
August 29, 2022 – Starlink and T-Mobile are partnering to expand cell coverage to never-before-covered remote areas across America.
The “Coverage Above and Beyond” project, announced Thursday, will utilize Starlink satellites in conjunction with T-Mobile’s mid-band spectrum, allowing users to send text messages from almost “…anywhere a customer can see the sky.”
The coverage will be accessible from an ordinary smartphone and will be added to many T-Mobile customers’ plans at no additional cost.
The project, which requires not-yet-deployed Gen 2 Starlink satellites, is scheduled to go live late next year. After the project’s initial launch, the companies said they hope to expand its initial, highly limited coverage to allow for the transmission of audio files and mobile data.
“The important thing about this is that it means there are no dead zones anywhere in the world for your cell phone,” said Elon Musk, CEO of Starlink parent SpaceX.
On Thursday, Musk tweeted that eventually – in addition to mobile phones – Telsa cars will be able to make emergency calls and texts by connecting directly to Starlink satellites.
Casey asks Labor Department to investigate workplace surveillance
Employers’ usage of “novel” workplace surveillance technologies is “invasive and exploitative” and must be subject to government scrutiny, said Sen. Bob Casey, D-PA.
In a letter Friday to Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, Casey requested an agency inquiry into “The implementation of novel technologies to track, monitor, manage and discipline workers,” a development the senator attributes to an “imbalance of power in the workplace.”
Employers often don’t inform their workers of surveillance methods, Casey said, and algorithms are being handed more decision-making power over employees’ lives.
“Novel and high-risk technologies…should be studied so that we can better understand how these could cause injury or affect workers’ mental health,” the letter said.
Earlier this month, the FTC launched an investigation into “commercial surveillance.” Casey requests that the Labor Department begin a “similar, interagency process.”
Rep alleges FTC is illegally utilizing unpaid experts
The Federal Trade Commission is illegally allowing unpaid consultants and experts to “perform core functions at the agency,” alleges Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, in a letter to the FTC on Thursday.
Earlier this month, the FTC Office of Inspector General released a report that examined the legality of the Commission’s utilization of unpaid expert consultants. In response, Jordan sent a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan outlining ways in which the report demonstrated the agency to be in violation of federal law and requesting the provision of relevant documents.
Federal law prohibits unpaid consultants from engaging in “managerial or supervisory work” or “function in the agency chain of command.” In addition, agencies cannot legally allow such consultants to fill the role of an agency employee or use them as a stopgap for “staff shortages.”
According to the OIG report, writes Jordan, unpaid FTC consultants were nonetheless brought on to “play an integral role in the Commission’s strategic direction,” “serve as…visionary leader[s] on policy and strategic initiatives,” and “provide the Chair advice and analysis to inform FTC policy.”
Citing the OIG’s findings that the FTC failed to properly monitor its contractors’ work, Jordan said: “[The FTC] had neither a system of controls nor guidance on consultants’ and experts’ scope of work – particularly, guidance identifying allowable and prohibited activities.”
Khan has shifted the FTC into a more aggressive stance towards big business, a pivot that has ruffled GOP feathers since she became FTC chair in June 2021.
“The agency’s disregard of the law opens it up to conflicts of interest, and the lack of guardrails will make it easier for [President Joe Biden’s] FTC to continue promoting a radical, far-left orthodoxy,” the congressman writes.
Nvidia Halting Chip Production to China, Fiber in Hawaii, Broadband Data Deadline Today
