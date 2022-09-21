Reason 1 to Attend the Broadband Mapping Masterclass: Ripping the Fabric

Broadband Mapping & Data
FCC Challenge Process Important for Getting Accurate Maps, Says Technology Policy Institute
Better and more up-to-date information can come from harmonizing existing data sets, updated whenever a given map has new information.
WASHINGTON, September 19, 2022 – Errors in the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband maps are inevitable, but they can be iteratively mitigated through an ongoing challenge process, said Scott Wallsten, president and senior fellow for the Technology Policy Institute, at the Fiber Broadband Association’s Fiber for Breakfast livestream Wednesday.
The FCC made the preliminary version “fabric” map to state broadband entities and others earlier this year, and the agency will accept challenges thereto on a rolling basis that started on September 12.
Join Broadband Breakfast’s Drew Clark and the Technology Policy Institute’s Scott Wallsten, the Broadband Mapping Coalition’s Dustin Loup, and Ookla’s Bryan Darr in “Broadband Mapping and Data,” on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 12 Noon ET.
The Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program’s $42.5 billion will be distributed among the states based on the fabric’s data.
Wallsten’s joined Fiber for Breakfast to discuss a recently-published column, which identified three obstacles to the creation of accurate broadband maps in accordance with Congress’s statutory directions.
First, Wallsten argues, mapping efforts are out of date almost immediately because broadband infrastructure is constantly being built.
Second, he says that the immense amount of data needed for building-by-building broadband mapping ensures that errors will be committed.
Third, Wallsten writes, “Because money follows the maps, they are inherently political.” Wallsten said states have an incentive to overreport underserved areas to obtain more funding. FBA President and CEO Gary Bolton rejoined that such overreporting will likely be balanced by challenges from internet service providers, who have an incentive to overreport served areas to protect their existing service areas.
Wallsten says a collaborative, iterative process – like the FCC’s challenge process – is key: “Better and more up-to-date information can come from harmonizing existing data sets about internet access, updated whenever a given map has new information.”
This isn’t Wallsten’s first criticism of Washington’s mapping strategy. At TPI’s Aspen Conference last year, he told Broadband Breakfast that mapping errors led to many avoidable defaults on Rural Digital Opportunity Fund grants.
TPI also created the Broadband Connectivity Index, a dataset which maps the speed and availability of internet, as well as a detailed broadband map.
FCC’s Fabric Challenge Process Important Part of Getting Map Right, Agency Says
Despite confidence in its mapping fabric, an FCC panel said the challenge process is important.
WASHINGTON, September 8, 2022 – Challenges to the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband fabric mapping resource will be accepted on a rolling basis and periodic corrections will be made to it, said a panel at a commission webinar Tuesday.
The so-called “fabric,” created a part of the FCC’s Broadband Data Collection program under contract with CostQuest Associates, is a dataset that maps all locations at which “fixed broadband internet access service has been or could be installed.” The FCC will allocate federal broadband funding based on the fabric’s data.
Challenges to the initial version of the fabric – which was released by the agency earlier this year – can be made starting Monday, the commission announced September 2. Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel also said in the same announcement that the FCC confirmed that its updated map will be released in November.
While it expressed confidence in the accuracy of the fabric, the FCC panel stressed the importance of the challenge process to correct errors.
Some states have told Broadband Breakfast that they created their own map in part to challenge the FCC’s data.
The fabric compiles extensive information about each location, including postal address, geographic coordinates, building type (i.e., business or residential), and unit count (e.g., a duplex is a single location with two units), as well as whether the location is a “broadband serviceable location.” The mapping compiling process begins with aerial imaging and incorporates diverse datasets, such as postal data and tax-assessor data.
Experts doubt the fabric’s accuracy
Some industry experts, however, think the FCC greatly underestimates the fabric’s inaccuracies. Sean Gonsalves, writing for the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, argued that while the fabric may be superior to previous federal broadband mapping efforts, it leaves many people, including Native Alaskan communities, completely unrepresented.
Gonsalves also wrote that the FCC will not review internet speed claims put forward by providers: “Dustin Loup, program manager for the National Broadband Mapping Coalition, informed us here at ILSR that during a call with the FCC’s Broadband Data Task Force, officials said that speed test data will not be allowed in filing challenges to the Fixed Availability Data in the BDC Program and that the BDC will measure broadband availability only, not network performance, affordability or adoption.”
Correction, September 9, 2022: An earlier version of this article said that the broadband fabric had been “made public.” It has been released to state broadband entities and other entities, but it has not been made public. The story had been adjusted.
