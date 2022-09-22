Reason 2 to Attend Broadband Mapping Masterclass: Aren’t There Other Databases?

WASHINGTON, September 22, 2022 – The second reason to attend the Broadband Mapping Masterclass with Drew Clark on September 27, 2022, is to find out what other databases and software tools are available to get a handle on broadband mapping.

Broadband Breakfast is hosting the two-hour Broadband Mapping Masterclass to help Internet Service Providers, mapping and GIS consultants, and people in everyday communities concerned about broadband mapping.

This 2-hour Masterclass, available for only $99, will help you navigate the treacherous waters around broadband mapping. The live Broadband Mapping Masterclass is being recorded, and those who make a one-time $99 payment will obtain a guaranteed place during the live session.

ENROLL TODAY for our Zoom Webinar through PayPal.

Registrants will also receive unlimited on-demand access to the Masterclass recording. And they will receive Broadband Breakfast’s premium research report on broadband mapping.

Learn More about Why You Should Participate in the Broadband Mapping Masterclass

In addition to obtaining lifetime access to the recording – and a premium research report from Broadband Breakfast – we’re presenting five additional reasons to attend the Broadband Mapping Masterclass between now and the LIVE Zoom Webinar on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 12 Noon ET.

Additional reason number 2 to attend the Masterclass

The first version of the National Broadband Map was published with much fanfare on February 17, 2011. Each of the 50 states, 5 territories and the District of Columbia compiled broadband information from providers on a Census block basis. Significantly, carriers were required to disclose their service locations and feed that information into state and federal maps.

The National Broadband Map lasted for about five years, when the data collection effort – a partnership of the FCC, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and the state broadband offices – concluded. But the publicly available data fed by the National Broadband Map remained. Many private companies and non-profit entities began to use this publicly available data and integrate into other public collections of data.

In the Broadband Mapping Masterclass, you’ll learn about these resources, databases, tools and projects – and how they provide many more forms of broadband data than simply that which is available from the FCC.

ENROLL TODAY to find out what happens next.

Learn More about Why You Should Participate in the Broadband Mapping Masterclass

Read more about the reasons to attend the Broadband Mapping Masterclass

Reason 1 to Attend Broadband Mapping Masterclass: Ripping the Fabric

Reason 2 to Attend Broadband Mapping Masterclass: Aren’t Their Other Databases?

Reason 3 to Attend Broadband Mapping Masterclass: State Maps vs. Federal Maps

Reason 4 to Attend Broadband Mapping Masterclass: Measuring Actual Speeds

Reason 5 to Attend Broadband Mapping Masterclass: Understanding Public Challenges

ENROLL TODAY